Tricky Math Riddles: See if You Can Solve This Addition Puzzle in 23 Seconds? We Bet You Can’t!

Tricky Math Riddles for Students: We bet you can’t solve this addition puzzle in 23 seconds. Add eight 8s to get 1000. Let’s see if you can prove us wrong.

Tricky Math Riddles: The brain needs regular exercise to function well, and nothing stimulates it like solving riddles, puzzles, and brain teasers. These are fun and easy-to-do things that can work wonders towards improving your mental health and critical thinking skills.

The rush of excitement you get from solving a tricky puzzle boosts your mood while constantly indulging in such activities can enhance your common sense, critical thinking skills and observations abilities.

You can find such exciting puzzles here at Jagran Josh. Solving them is especially important if you’re growing up or a student. Don’t let social media and constant screen usage dull your mind. Put your mind to the test with the following math riddle on addition.

We bet you can’t solve it in 23 seconds. If you think you’re up for the challenge, then dive in!

Math Riddles on Addition for Students

Here’s a fun math puzzle for you to solve. You have to add 8 eights to get 1000. Now this should be enough to get you going.

But if you need a hint, here’s one: You have eight 8s. (8,8,8,8,8,8,8,8). You can combine them in any order, but you only have to use the addition operation such that the result is 1,000.

You only have 23 seconds to find the solution.

Your time starts NOW!

Addition Riddle Solution

There are many ways to solve this puzzle. You can use the trial and error method or the following one.

Firstly you have to remember that five eights result in a number with 0 in the unit place.

800 + (80 x 2) = 960

1000 - 960 = 40

40 = 8 x 5

Combining the above equations we get

800+80+80+8+8+8+8+8 = 1000.

=> 880 + 80+8+8+8+8+8

=> 888 + 80+8+8+8+8 = 1000

=> 888 + 88 + 8 + 8 + 8 = 1000

Hopefully, you had fun solving this math riddle and solved it in time. If not, don’t lose heart and check out the following puzzles to improve your math skills.