Check Your IQ and Mental Math Skills By Solving This Math Riddle in 13 Seconds

Tricky Math Riddles For Students: If you’re looking to test your brain and also have some fun, you’ve come to the right place. The mind is an organ that needs regular stimulation in the form of challenges. But the advent of modern technology has made us over-reliant on gadgets and other artificial means to get work done.

People have stopped thinking and contemplating. This can reduce your critical thinking skills and make you less intelligent. However, you can reach the full potential of your mind power simply by challenging it often with puzzles, crosswords, riddles and brain teasers. This is important to do especially if you’re a student as the brain is still evolving and can easily repair.

Today, we bring you one such tricky mental math riddle that’s sure to rile up that mind of yours. You can improve your IQ level by solving riddles and puzzles. On that note, check out the following math riddle for school students and solve it within 13 seconds.

Tricky Mental Math Riddles for Students: Solve In 13 Seconds

The above IQ math riddle has been baffling the netizens for a long time. Do you have what it takes to solve this riddle?

Let’s find out!

What is the answer to Square - Circle?

You have exactly 13 seconds to solve this riddle. Take any more, and you fail!

Your time starts now.

Tricky Math Riddle Solution

Hopefully, you solved the mental math riddle on time. You certainly are a bright student if you did. Now, verify your answer below.

It doesn’t take long to figure out that the square is 2 and the circle is 1. If you’re still confused, here’s the proof.

Square / Circle = 2 & Square x Circle = 2

It implies, S/C=2 & S.C = 2

S/C=S.C

C2 = 1.

C =1.

Hence, Square - Circle = 2 - 1 = 1.

