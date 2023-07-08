Math Riddles For Students: You Are a Math Wizard If You Solve This Polynomial Riddle in 45 Seconds

Math Riddles for Class 9 Students: Only the brightest minds can crack this challenging logical math riddle on polynomials. If you think you’re smart, then dive in to put that belief to the test.

Logical Math Riddles for Class 9: There’s no better workout for the brain than an intricate question. Have you ever noticed yourself spending hours scratching your head on a riddle, brain teaser or a fun puzzle? Well, if yes, then you’re not alone.

There are times when even the most impulsive people get laser-focused on solving a puzzle or completing a task. In this day and age, overstimulation of the mind has become a plague. You are constantly bombarded with memes, news and unnecessary information.

This can dull your mind and make you feel tired and gloomy. But there are plenty of ways to cheer yourself up and unlock the potential of your brain. The best way to stimulate the mind and also have a little fun is to solve riddles, puzzles and brain teasers.

Today, we bring you one such mathematical riddle that’s sure to melt your mind. Hopefully, you didn’t skimp on math in school because you’ll need to know polynomials to crack this riddle. So, sit back and relax your mind. Grab a pen and paper if possible.

Ready?

Let’s Go!

Dive in to solve this polynomial math riddle in 45 seconds or less

Polynomial Math Riddles for Students: Find the Value of P, Q, R, S & T in 45 Seconds

Given above is a viral math riddle that has been confusing the netizens for quite a while. Test your mathematical knowledge with this polynomial riddle.

Here’s a polynomial equation for you. You have to solve it within 45 seconds.

P2 + Q2 + R2 = S2 + T2

The conditions are as follows:

Find the value of P, Q, R, S and T.

P, Q, R, S & T are consecutive and positive integers

Don’t exceed the time limit or cheat.

Your time starts now!

GO!

Polynomial Math Riddle Solution

Hopefully, you had fun solving this polynomial riddle and found the answer on time. Now, it's time to verify your answers.

The value of P, Q, R, S and T is 10, 11, 12, 13 and 14 respectively.

Here’s how to solve the riddle:-

Assume P = any positive integer x then

Q = x+1

R = x+2

S = x+3

T = x+4

The equation becomes

P2 + Q2 + R2 = S2 + T2 => x2 + (x+1)2 + (x+2)2 = (x+3)2 + (x+4)2

Using the identity for (a+b)2 = a2 + 2ab +b2, we get

=> x2 + x2 + 2x + 1 + x2 + 4x + 4 = x2 + 6x + 9 + x2 + 8x + 16

=> 3x2 + 6x + 5 = 2x2 + 14x + 25

=> x2 - 8x - 20 = 0

Upon solving for zeroes, we get

X = -2, 10

Since the solution is a positive integer, x = P = 10

And Q = 11, R = 12, S = 13, T = 14

