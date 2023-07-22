Math Riddles For Students: You Have A Genius Mind If You Solve This BODMAS Question in 35 Seconds?

Math Riddles for Class 8 Students: Only those with a genius mind can solve the following BODMAS math riddle in 35 seconds. Check to see if you’re one of them.

Math Riddles for School: Riddles, puzzles and brain teasers are effective ways to gauge your intelligence, common sense and observation ability. These fun and simple mind exercises can reveal your mental capacity and critical thinking skills.

Here at Jagran Josh, we bring you an exciting and mentally challenging math riddle that is bound to put your fundamental knowledge of mathematics to the test.

Even if you’re way past a school or have never attended one, just a little critical thinking will be enough to solve the following BODMAS riddle. Class 8 and above students should certainly be able to crack this puzzle quickly, within 35 seconds or less.

Math Riddles for Students on BODMAS

BODMAS stands for Bracket, Of, Division, Multiplication, Addition and Subtraction. BODMAS is a fundamental concept in mathematics that forms the base of calculations. It’s taught to students at an early age and is essential to perform various mathematical operations and calculations.

But do you remember it as well as you did in school?

Let’s find out.

Solve the following BODMAS Question in 35 seconds or less to check how smart you are.

10 × 4 - 2 × (4² ÷ 4) ÷ 2 ÷ 1/2 + 9 = ?

BODMAS Riddle Solution

You can check the solution to this fun BODMAS math riddle below.

We begin evaluating the brackets and then move to other math operations.

10 × 4 - 2 × (4² ÷ 4) ÷ 2 ÷ 1/2 + 9 = ?

= 10 × 4 - 2 × (16 ÷ 4) ÷ 2 ÷ 1/2 + 9

= 10 × 4 - 2 × (4) ÷ 2 ÷ 1/2 + 9

= 10 × 4 - 8 ÷ 2 ÷ 1/2 + 9

= 10 × 4 - 4 ÷ 1/2 + 9

=10 × 4 - 8 + 9

= 40 - 8 + 9

= 32 + 9

= 41

The answer to this baffling BODMAS math riddle is 41.

Hopefully, you had fun solving this math riddle and cracked it in time. If not, don’t lose heart and keep improving your mathematical concepts.

