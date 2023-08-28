Seating Arrangement Question With Answer - Only Brilliant Minds Can Solve This

Riddles help kids develop critical thinking and problem solving skills in many ways. They help students expand their understanding. Riddles for kids are a fun and challenging way for youngsters to exercise their brain power, which is good for both their physical and mental well-being.
Seating arrangement questions help students to analyse all the given information, mark the seating arrangement after every step and finally come up with the answer.
Seating Arrangement Riddle - Read the following information and answer the question.
1.P, Q, R, S, T, U and V are seven friends and are sitting in a circle facing the centre of the circle.
2.V is second to the left of S and is the neighbour of T and U.
3.S is not a neighbour of R or T.
4.P is a neighbour of Q and R.
Who is sitting between P and S?
