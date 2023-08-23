What is the volume of the pizza with radius ‘z’ and thickness ‘a’? - 1 Minute Maths Riddle

Tricky Maths riddle for kids and adults. Only intelligent minds can solve this in 1 minute. Students should utilise their academic knowledge and creative thinking to crack this tricky riddle.

Solve this Maths riddle and check how genius you are

Maths riddles help kids develop critical thinking and problem solving skills in many ways. They help students expand their understanding. Math riddles for kids are a fun and challenging way for youngsters to exercise their brain power, which is good for both their physical and mental well-being.

Try and solve the below riddle in 1 minute.

Riddle: What is the volume of the pizza with radius ‘z’ and thickness ‘a’?

Your time starts now…..

.

.

.

Tick Tock

.

.

.

Tick Tock

.

.

Tick Tock

.

.

.

Tick Tock

.

.

.

Tick Tock

Still did not get the answer????

Hint 1: What shape does the pizza represent?

.

.

.

Tick Tock

.

.

.

Tick Tock

.

.

Tick Tock

.

.

.

Tick Tock

Still did not get the answer????

Hint 2: What is the volume of the shape?

.

.

Tick Tock

.

.

.

Tick Tock

.

.

.

Tick Tock







Also Read: Tricky Maths Puzzle

The purpose of this puzzle is only to sharpen students' knowledge and analytical skills. You must also adhere to the instructions and advice given by teachers if you want to excel in the class.