FCI Assistant Grade AG 3 Exam Begins on 1st Jan 2023: Check Preparation Tips & Strategy

FCI Assistant Grade AG 3 Exam Begins on 1st Jan 2023: FCI Assistant Grade AG 3 Exam is scheduled to be held on 1st, 7th, 14th, 21st & 29th January 2023. Check the exam pattern, preparation tips, and strategy to ace the exam.

FCI Assistant Grade AG 3 Exam Begins on 1st Jan 2023: The right FCI Assistant Grade AG 3 exam preparation tips can help candidates ace online exams in one go. The Food Corporation of India has invited online applications for J.E. (Civil Engineering), J.E. (Electrical Mechanical Engineering), AG-III (General), AG-III (Accounts), AG-III (Technical), etc., posts in its Depots and Offices spread all over the Country from eligible candidates who fulfill the prescribed qualifications, age, experience, etc. The FCI Assistant Grade AG 3 selection process exam comprises two online tests, i.e., Phase-I and Phase-II exams.

Download FCI Assistant Grade 2023 Exam Pattern with Syllabus PDF

The FCI Assistant Grade AG 3 Phase 1 exam is scheduled to begin on January 1st, 2023. As the Phase 1 exam is around the corner, the candidates should follow the best preparation approaches to ace the exam with flying colors. Hence, we have shared below the effective FCI Assistant Grade AG 3 exam preparation tips for all the aspirants.

Check FCI Manager Exam Analysis & Expected Cutoff Marks 2022

Analyze the FCI Assistant Grade AG 3 Exam Pattern 2023

Candidates should check out the FCI Assistant Grade AG 3 exam pattern before their preparation to understand the paper format and marking scheme defined by the corporation. The FCI Assistant Grade AG 3 exam pattern for Phase 1 is shared below:

The Phase-I online exam shall be common irrespective of the post.

The Phase-I exam comprises Objective type (Multiple Choice Questions).

As per FCI Assistant Grade Marking Scheme, 1 mark will be awarded for each correct response and there shall be a negative marking of 1/4 mark for each incorrect answer in the exam.

Name of the Test Number of Questions Maximum Marks Duration (minutes) Version English Language 25 25 15 minutes English Reasoning Ability 25 25 15 minutes Bilingual Numerical Aptitude 25 25 15 minutes Bilingual General Studies* comprising of History, Geography, Economy, General Science upto Class 8th level. (20 questions) Current Affairs (5 Questions) 25 25 15 minutes Bilingual Total 100 100 60 minutes

How to crack FCI Assistant Grade AG 3 Exam 2023?

As the FCI Assistant Grade AG 3 Phase exam is going to be held in a few days, candidates should follow the right approach to obtain the best scores. Mentioned below are the FCI Assistant Grade AG 3 exam preparation strategy for all the candidates who are going to appear for the upcoming online exam:

Check Important FCI Assistant Grade AG 3 Topics

The first FCI Assistant Grade AG 3 exam preparation tip is to get familiar with the important topics given in the official FCI Assistant Grade AG 3 syllabus. This will help the candidates to prepare only the topics that are relevant for the exam. The list of important subject-wise topics is as follows:

Subject FCI Assistant Grade AG 3 Topics English Language Reading Comprehension Paragraph Conclusion Vocabulary based questions Fillers Sentence Improvement Jumbled Paragraph/Sentences Cloze Test Sentence Errors Paragraph Fillers Paragraph/Sentences Restatement Numerical Aptitude Data Interpretation Miscellaneous Arithmetic Problems HCF and LCM Profit and Loss Pipes and Cisterns Number Series Inequalities Approximation and Simplification Data Sufficiency Work and Time Speed Distance and Time Problem on Ages Problems on Trains SI & CI Probability Mensuration Ratio and Proportion Partnership Problems on Boats and Stream Permutation and Combination Average Mixture and Allegation Reasoning Ability Puzzles, Seating Arrangements Passage Inference Alpha-Numeric-Symbol Series Machine Input-Output Data Sufficiency Statement and Assumption Order and Ranking Blood Relation Syllogism Coding-Decoding Direction Sense Inequalities Logical Reasoning General Studies History Geography Economics General Science (8th level) Current Affairs

Make Time Table

Candidates should plan the study time table based on the exam syllabus and follow it till the Phase 1 is concluded successfully. Regular Practice & Revision sessions should be included in the FCI Assistant Grade AG 3 study schedule to remember covered topics for a definite period.

Read Newspaper

Candidates should make a habit of reading newspapers and current affairs magazines regularly. This will help them to stay updated with the current affairs happening across the country. Along with this, they will be also able to learn new words and improve their vocabulary & reading comprehension skills.

Practice Previous Year's Papers

The next FCI Assistant Grade AG 3 exam preparation tip is to practice the previous year's question papers to assess the progress of the level of their preparation. Also, it will provide them insights into the level of questions asked in the Phase 1 exam and align their strategy with the actual exam format accordingly.

Prepare Short Notes for Revision!

Next, FCI Assistant Grade AG 3 Exam Preparation Strategy is to maintain short notes for all the FCI Assistant Grade AG 3 topics while covering them. Make sure to include key points, formulas, and shortcut techniques in the short notes. These short notes will be useful in the last-minute revision of the entire syllabus.

We hope this article was informative for the aspirants. Candidates should follow the right FCI Assistant Grade AG 3 exam preparation tips & tricks to achieve the best results. Also, they should not skip revising the important topics for high marks in the exam.