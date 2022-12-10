FCI Manager Exam Analysis 2022 (Dec 10): Phase 1 Paper Review, Expected Cut Off, Questions Asked

FCI Manager Exam Analysis 2022: The Food Corporation of India has conducted the FCI Manager Exam the Shift 1 on December 10, 2022. All the eligible candidates who have attempted the Shift I exam have discussed their reviews & feedback. With the help of FCI Manager Exam Analysis, candidates will understand the good number of attempts and expected cut-off marks.
Check FCI Phase-1 2022 Exam Pattern & Syllabus
The corporation will release the Phase I answer key soon on its official website. Till then, candidates should go through the exam analysis of the FCI Manager exam to ascertain their qualifying chances. Apart from that, they should check the official website regularly to stay updated regarding the latest news of the answer key and results of the FCI Manager Tier I Exam 2022.
Get SSC CGL 2022 Exam Analysis for All Days
FCI Manager Exam Pattern 2022
Mentioned below is the FCI Manager exam pattern for the Phase I exam for the reference of the candidates.
- Phase I comprises objective-type multiple-choice questions.
- The language of the question paper will be Bilingual (English & Hindi), except for the English Language.
- The exam duration will be 60 minutes.
- As per the FCI Manager marking scheme, one mark will be awarded for each correct answer and a negative marking of 1/4th mark for each incorrect response.
- The FCI Manager Paper Pattern is shared below
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
English Language
|
25
|
25
|
15 Minutes
|
Reasoning Ability
|
25
|
25
|
15 Minutes
|
Numerical Aptitude
|
25
|
25
|
15 Minutes
|
General Studies
|
25
|
25
|
15 Minutes
|
Total
|
100
|
100
|
60 minutes
FCI Manager Phase-1 2022 Exam Difficulty Level
All the aspirants who attempted the FCI Manager Phase 1 Exam have shared that the overall exam level was easy to moderate. Check the table to get an idea of the section-wise level and the good attempts in Shift 1 of the Phase 1 exam.
|
Subject
|
Number of Good Attempts
|
FCI Manager Exam Level
|
English Language
|
21-22
|
Easy
|
Reasoning Ability
|
15-17
|
Moderate
|
Numerical Aptitude
|
13-15
|
Moderate
|
General Studies
|
20-21
|
Easy
|
Total
|
69-75
|
Easy to Moderate
FCI Manager Section-Wise Exam Analysis 2022
According to the feedback of the candidates, the questions asked in the Phase 1 exam were easy to moderate level. We have shared below the Phase 1 section-wise analysis of the FCI Manager Exam.
FCI Manager 2022 Exam Analysis for Reasoning Ability
Check out the FCI Manager Phase 1 Exam Analysis for Reasoning Ability shared below:
|
FCI Manager Topics
|
Number of Questions Asked
|
Box
|
5
|
Meaningful word
|
1
|
Circle
|
4-5
|
Colour Based
|
-
|
Syllogism
|
2
|
Inequality
|
4-5
|
Blood Relation
|
2
|
Word Pair
|
3
FCI Manager 2022 Exam Analysis for General Studies
Check out the FCI Manager Phase 1 Exam Analysis for General Studies shared below:
|
FCI Manager Topics
|
Number of Questions Asked
|
Current Affairs
|
5-6
|
History
|
1
|
Geography
|
1
|
Banking
|
2
FCI Manager 2022 Exam Analysis for the English Language
Check out the FCI Manager Phase 1 Exam Analysis for the English Language shared below:
|
FCI Manager Topics
|
Number of Questions Asked
|
RC
|
10
|
Error Detection
|
5
|
Antonyms
|
1
|
Fill in the Blanks
|
2
|
Correct Sentence
|
3
|
Rearrangement
|
5
|
Synonyms
|
2
|
Fill in the Blanks
|
1-2
FCI Manager 2022 Exam Analysis for Numerical Aptitude
Check out the FCI Manager Phase 1 Exam Analysis for the Numerical Aptitude shared below:
|
FCI Manager Topics
|
Number of Questions Asked
|
Caselet DI
|
4
|
Wrong number series
|
2
|
Line Graph
|
5-6
|
Profit & Loss
|
1
|
Age
|
1
|
Mixture
|
1
|
Time & Work
|
1
|
Quadratic Equation
|
3
|
Speed & Distance
|
1
FCI Manager Expected Cut-Off Marks 2022
Based on the FCI Manager exam analysis and feedback of the candidates, the FCI Manager expected cut-off marks are discussed below:
|
Category
|
FCI Manager Expected Cut Off Marks
|
General
|
75-76
|
OBC
|
70-71
|
EWS
|
70-71
|
SC
|
65-67
|
ST
|
63-64
FCI Manager Memory-Based Questions 2022
Check out the memory-based questions asked in the FCI Manager Phase 1 exam shared below
- Question related to Rishi Sunak
- Author of the book " Era of Darkness"
- Least Populated State of India
- Question related to Panipat Battle
- Question related to Attorney General of India
- What does "D" stands for in GDP?
- Question related to Lactic Acid
- Question related to Mudra Scheme
Download Govt Exam Calendar December 2022
We hope this article on FCI Manager Exam Analysis was insightful for our readers. The FCI Manager Selection process will be held in three stages, i.e., Phase I, Phase II, Interview, and Training. Candidates need to clear the Phase I cut-off marks in order to be shortlisted for further recruitment rounds and get featured on the final merit list.