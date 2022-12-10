FCI Manager Exam Analysis 2022 (Dec 10): Phase 1 Paper Review, Expected Cut Off, Questions Asked

FCI Manager Exam Analysis 2022: Download the FCI Manager Phase 1 Exam 2022 Analysis for all the sections here. Also, get the overall good number of attempts and memory-based questions here.

FCI Manager Exam Analysis 2022: The Food Corporation of India has conducted the FCI Manager Exam the Shift 1 on December 10, 2022. All the eligible candidates who have attempted the Shift I exam have discussed their reviews & feedback. With the help of FCI Manager Exam Analysis, candidates will understand the good number of attempts and expected cut-off marks.

The corporation will release the Phase I answer key soon on its official website. Till then, candidates should go through the exam analysis of the FCI Manager exam to ascertain their qualifying chances. Apart from that, they should check the official website regularly to stay updated regarding the latest news of the answer key and results of the FCI Manager Tier I Exam 2022.

FCI Manager Exam Pattern 2022

Mentioned below is the FCI Manager exam pattern for the Phase I exam for the reference of the candidates.

Phase I comprises objective-type multiple-choice questions.

The language of the question paper will be Bilingual (English & Hindi), except for the English Language.

The exam duration will be 60 minutes.

As per the FCI Manager marking scheme, one mark will be awarded for each correct answer and a negative marking of 1/4th mark for each incorrect response.

The FCI Manager Paper Pattern is shared below

Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks Duration English Language 25 25 15 Minutes Reasoning Ability 25 25 15 Minutes Numerical Aptitude 25 25 15 Minutes General Studies 25 25 15 Minutes Total 100 100 60 minutes

FCI Manager Phase-1 2022 Exam Difficulty Level

All the aspirants who attempted the FCI Manager Phase 1 Exam have shared that the overall exam level was easy to moderate. Check the table to get an idea of the section-wise level and the good attempts in Shift 1 of the Phase 1 exam.

Subject Number of Good Attempts FCI Manager Exam Level English Language 21-22 Easy Reasoning Ability 15-17 Moderate Numerical Aptitude 13-15 Moderate General Studies 20-21 Easy Total 69-75 Easy to Moderate

FCI Manager Section-Wise Exam Analysis 2022

According to the feedback of the candidates, the questions asked in the Phase 1 exam were easy to moderate level. We have shared below the Phase 1 section-wise analysis of the FCI Manager Exam.

FCI Manager 2022 Exam Analysis for Reasoning Ability

Check out the FCI Manager Phase 1 Exam Analysis for Reasoning Ability shared below:

FCI Manager Topics Number of Questions Asked Box 5 Meaningful word 1 Circle 4-5 Colour Based - Syllogism 2 Inequality 4-5 Blood Relation 2 Word Pair 3

FCI Manager 2022 Exam Analysis for General Studies

Check out the FCI Manager Phase 1 Exam Analysis for General Studies shared below:

FCI Manager Topics Number of Questions Asked Current Affairs 5-6 History 1 Geography 1 Banking 2

FCI Manager 2022 Exam Analysis for the English Language

Check out the FCI Manager Phase 1 Exam Analysis for the English Language shared below:

FCI Manager Topics Number of Questions Asked RC 10 Error Detection 5 Antonyms 1 Fill in the Blanks 2 Correct Sentence 3 Rearrangement 5 Synonyms 2 Fill in the Blanks 1-2

FCI Manager 2022 Exam Analysis for Numerical Aptitude

Check out the FCI Manager Phase 1 Exam Analysis for the Numerical Aptitude shared below:

FCI Manager Topics Number of Questions Asked Caselet DI 4 Wrong number series 2 Line Graph 5-6 Profit & Loss 1 Age 1 Mixture 1 Time & Work 1 Quadratic Equation 3 Speed & Distance 1

FCI Manager Expected Cut-Off Marks 2022

Based on the FCI Manager exam analysis and feedback of the candidates, the FCI Manager expected cut-off marks are discussed below:

Category FCI Manager Expected Cut Off Marks General 75-76 OBC 70-71 EWS 70-71 SC 65-67 ST 63-64

FCI Manager Memory-Based Questions 2022

Check out the memory-based questions asked in the FCI Manager Phase 1 exam shared below

Question related to Rishi Sunak

Author of the book " Era of Darkness"

Least Populated State of India

Question related to Panipat Battle

Question related to Attorney General of India

What does "D" stands for in GDP?

Question related to Lactic Acid

Question related to Mudra Scheme

We hope this article on FCI Manager Exam Analysis was insightful for our readers. The FCI Manager Selection process will be held in three stages, i.e., Phase I, Phase II, Interview, and Training. Candidates need to clear the Phase I cut-off marks in order to be shortlisted for further recruitment rounds and get featured on the final merit list.