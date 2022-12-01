SSC CGL Exam Analysis 2022 Tier 1: December 1-13 All Shifts, Day-wise Paper Review, Expected Cutoff

SSC CGL Exam Analysis 2022 Tier 1 : Get the detailed exam analysis of the SSC CGL 2022 Tier-1 Exam being held from 1 st to 13 th December. So, let’s look at the type of questions asked in this exam, difficulty level, the number of good attempts, answer keys, and expected cutoff marks.

SSC CGL 2022 Exam Analysis Tier 1: SSC CGL 2022 Tier-1 Online Exam has begun today, i.e., 1st December, and will last till 13th December 2022. The Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Exam is being conducted for the recruitment of Group “B” and Group “C” Posts - Inspector/ Sub-Inspector, Auditor, Accountant / Junior Accountant, Senior Secretariat Assistant / Upper Division clerks, Tax Assistant, Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Assistant Section officer, Junior Statistical Officer, etc. In this article, we are going to share the detailed Analysis of the SSC CGL Tier-1 2022 Exam conducted online on 1st December 2022.

SSC CGL 2022 Tier-1 Day-wise Exam Analysis

Let’s first look at the Subject-wise Exam Analysis of SSC CGL 2022 Tier-1 Online Exam:

Exam Date Exam Analysis (All Shifts) Difficulty Level 1st December Download Shift-wise Analysis Easy to Moderate Download SSC CGL 2022 Tier 1 Exam Memory Based Question Paper - 1st December 2nd December To be Updated Soon To be Updated Soon 5th December To be Updated Soon To be Updated Soon 6th December To be Updated Soon To be Updated Soon 7th December To be Updated Soon To be Updated Soon 8th December To be Updated Soon To be Updated Soon 9th December To be Updated Soon To be Updated Soon 12th December To be Updated Soon To be Updated Soon 13th December To be Updated Soon To be Updated Soon

SSC CGL 2022 Exam Instructions & Guidelines

SSC CGL 2021-22 Tier-1 Exam will consist of total 100 questions for 200 marks in the Objective MCQ Format.

The paper will be conducted in Online Mode across different cities.

All the questions were compulsory and were in Objective Type MCQ Format.

Each question will be of 2 marks.

All the sections will be in English and Hindi Language except the English Language and Comprehension section.

There was negative marking of 0.5 Marks for wrong answers.

SSC will decide the minimum qualifying marks of the online exam through normalization method.

Candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam venue after entry closing time.

Shifts Reporting Time Exam Timings Shift 1 7:45 AM 9-10 AM Shift 2 10:30 PM 11:45-12:45 PM Shift 3 1:15 PM 2:30-3:30 PM Shift 4 4:00 PM 5:15-6:15 PM

Candidates should carry 2 latest passport-size photographs and an original valid photo identity card having the same date of birth as printed on the admit card. If the Photo ID card does not have the Date of Birth then the candidate must carry an additional certificate also in original as proof of their Date of Birth, failing which they will not be admitted for the exam. In case of any mismatch in the date of birth, the candidate will not be admitted for the exam.

Candidates will not be allowed to leave the examination hall/room before the test was concluded.

The above Day-wise Exam analysis will help you to assess your rank among the lakhs of candidates, who will be appearing for the SSC CGL Tier-1 Online Exam.