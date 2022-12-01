SSC CGL Exam Analysis 2022 Tier 1: December 1-13 All Shifts, Day-wise Paper Review, Expected Cutoff

SSC CGL Exam Analysis 2022 Tier 1: Get the detailed exam analysis of the SSC CGL 2022 Tier-1 Exam being held from 1st to 13th December. So, let’s look at the type of questions asked in this exam, difficulty level, the number of good attempts, answer keys, and expected cutoff marks.

SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam Analysis 2022

SSC CGL 2022 Exam Analysis Tier 1: SSC CGL 2022 Tier-1 Online Exam has begun today, i.e., 1st December, and will last till 13th December 2022. The Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Exam is being conducted for the recruitment of Group “B” and Group “C” Posts - Inspector/ Sub-Inspector, Auditor, Accountant / Junior Accountant, Senior Secretariat Assistant / Upper Division clerks, Tax Assistant, Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Assistant Section officer, Junior Statistical Officer, etc. In this article, we are going to share the detailed Analysis of the SSC CGL Tier-1 2022 Exam conducted online on 1st December 2022. 

SSC CGL 2022 Tier-1 Day-wise Exam Analysis

Let’s first look at the Subject-wise Exam Analysis of SSC CGL 2022 Tier-1 Online Exam:

Exam Date

Exam Analysis (All Shifts)

Difficulty Level

1st December

Download Shift-wise Analysis

Easy to Moderate

Download SSC CGL 2022 Tier 1 Exam Memory Based Question Paper - 1st December

2nd December

To be Updated Soon

To be Updated Soon

5th December

To be Updated Soon

To be Updated Soon

6th December

To be Updated Soon

To be Updated Soon

7th December

To be Updated Soon

To be Updated Soon

8th December

To be Updated Soon

To be Updated Soon

9th December

To be Updated Soon

To be Updated Soon

12th December

To be Updated Soon

To be Updated Soon

13th December

To be Updated Soon

To be Updated Soon

SSC CGL 2022 Exam Instructions & Guidelines

  • SSC CGL 2021-22 Tier-1 Exam will consist of total 100 questions for 200 marks in the Objective MCQ Format.

Section

Questions/Marks

Duration

General Intelligence & Reasoning

25/50

1 Hour

Quantitative Aptitude

25/50

General Awareness

25/50

English Language

25/50

Total

100/200
  • The paper will be conducted in Online Mode across different cities.
  • All the questions were compulsory and were in Objective Type MCQ Format.
  • Each question will be of 2 marks.
  • All the sections will be in English and Hindi Language except the English Language and Comprehension section. 
  • There was negative marking of 0.5 Marks for wrong answers.
  • SSC will decide the minimum qualifying marks of the online exam through normalization method.
  • Candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam venue after entry closing time.
Shifts Reporting Time Exam Timings
Shift 1 7:45 AM 9-10 AM
Shift 2 10:30 PM 11:45-12:45 PM
Shift 3 1:15 PM 2:30-3:30 PM
Shift 4 4:00 PM 5:15-6:15 PM
  • Candidates should carry 2 latest passport-size photographs and an original valid photo identity card having the same date of birth as printed on the admit card. If the Photo ID card does not have the Date of Birth then the candidate must carry an additional certificate also in original as proof of their Date of Birth, failing which they will not be admitted for the exam. In case of any mismatch in the date of birth, the candidate will not be admitted for the exam.
  • Candidates will not be allowed to leave the examination hall/room before the test was concluded.

The above Day-wise Exam analysis will help you to assess your rank among the lakhs of candidates, who will be appearing for the SSC CGL Tier-1 Online Exam.

FAQ

Q1. What is the Difficulty Level of SSC CGL 2022 Tier-1 Paper?

Easy to Moderate

Q2. How many Questions were asked in SSC CGL Tier-1 2022 Exam?

SSC CGL 2021-22 Tier-1 Exam consisted of total 100 questions for 200 marks in the Objective MCQ Format.

Q3. Will there be any negative marking in the SSC CGL 2022 Tier-1 Exam?

0.5 Marks For Wrong Answers

