SSC CGL Exam Analysis 2022 Tier 1: 2nd December Shift-1,2 Paper Review, Expected Cut Off

SSC CGL Exam Analysis 2022 (December 2): The Staff Selection Commission conducted the SSC CGL Exam on December 2, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the Tier I exam have given their reviews & feedback about the exam. Thus, it is important to check the SSC CGL Exam Analysis to get familiar with the good number of attempts and expected cut-off marks of the Tier-I exam.
The commission will also release the CGL Tier I answer key for all the shifts soon on the official website. Till then, candidates should go through the exam analysis of the SSC CGL exam to ascertain the chances of being declared qualified for the exam. Also, they should check the official website regularly to know about the latest update on the answer keys and results of the SSC CGL Tier I Exam 2022.
SSC CGL Exam Pattern 2022
We have shared below the SSC CGL exam pattern for the candidates who are going to write the upcoming Tier I exam.
- The Tier-I exam is an Objective Type Multiple choice test.
- The paper is available in both English & Hindi except for English comprehension.
- There shall be a negative marking of 0.50 for each incorrect response.
|
Section
|
Question/Marks
|
Duration
|
General Intelligence & Reasoning
|
25/50
|
1 hour
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
25/50
|
General Awareness
|
25/50
|
English Comprehension
|
25/50
|
Total
|
100/200
SSC CGL Overall Difficulty Level (Shift 1 & 2)
As per the feedback of the candidate who attempted the SSC CGL Exam, the overall exam level was easy to moderate. Check the table illustrated below to know the difficulty level of each section of the exam and good attempts in the Tier I exam.
|
Section
|
SSC CGL Exam Level
|
Number of Good Attempts
|
General Intelligence & Reasoning
|
Easy
|
20-22
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
Easy to Moderate
|
23-25
|
General Awareness
|
Easy to Moderate
|
21-22
|
English Comprehension
|
Moderate
|
21-23
|
Total
|
Easy to Moderate
|
85-92
SSC CGL Section Wise Exam Analysis
According to the review of the aspirants, the questions asked in the Tier I exam were easy to moderate level. Have a look at the SSC CGL section-wise analysis for Tier I Exam shared below.
SSC CGL Exam Analysis for General Intelligence & Reasoning
The questions asked in reasoning were easy level. Get the topic-wise analysis of the reasoning section below;
|
SSC CGL Reasoning Topics (Shift-1)
|
Number of Questions
|
Syllogism
|
3
|
Sign change
|
4
|
Coding Decoding
|
2
|
Mirror Image
|
1
|
Blood Relations
|
2
|
Analogy
|
2
|
Matrix
|
1
|
Number Series
|
1
|
Odd one out
|
1
|SSC CGL Reasoning Topics (Shift-2)
|No. of Questions
|Missing No. Series
|01
|Equation-Based
|01
|Order Ranking
|01
|Blood Relation
|03
|Syllogism
|02
|Dice
|01
|Venn Diagram
|01
|Coding-Decoding
|01
|Mirror Image
|01
|Next Figure Related
|01
|Figure Counting Triangle
|01
|Block- Calendar
|01
|Total
|25
SSC CGL Exam Analysis for General Awareness
The level of questions asked in General Awareness was of moderate level. As per the review of the candidates, the current affairs asked in the exam were from the last eight months. Check out the topic-wise General Awareness analysis below:
|
SSC CGL GA Topics (Shift-1)
|
Number of Questions
|
Current Affairs
|
4-5
|
Geography
|
1
|
Appointment
|
1
|
Science
|
2-3
|
Dance
|
1
|
History
|
1
|
Festival
|
1
|
Polity
|
1
|
SSC CGL GA Topics (Shift-2)
|
Questions asked
|
History
|
2
|
Polity
|
1
|
Geography
|
2
|
Economics
|
2
|
Static Awareness
|
1
|
Biology
|
4
|
Chemistry
|
2
|
Physics
|
3
|
Computer
|
–
|
Current Affairs
|
7-8
SSC CGL Exam Analysis for English Comprehension
The level of questions asked in the English Language was moderate. According to the feedback of the candidates, the questions were a bit confusing & time-consuming. Check out the topic-wise English Comprehension analysis below:
|
SSC CGL English Topics (Shift-1)
|
Number of Questions
|
Error Spottings
|
2
|
Synonyms & Antonyms
|
4-5
|
Spellings Correction
|
3-4
|
One Word Substitution
|
2
|
Idioms
|
2
|
Direct & Indirect Speech
|
2
|
Active Passive conversion
|
2
|
Cloze Test
|
1
|
Para Jumbles
|
2
|
SSC CGL English Topics (Shift-2)
|
Questions Asked
|
Idioms & Phrases
|
02
|
Antonyms
|
02
|
Synonyms
|
03
|
Cloze test
|
05
|
Phrasal verb
|
01
SSC CGL Exam Analysis for Quantitative Aptitude
The level of questions asked in the Quantitative Aptitude was easy to moderate. According to the review of the candidates, the questions were more calculative & time-consuming. Check out the topic-wise Quant analysis below:
|
SSC CGL Quant Topics (Shift-2)
|
Number of Questions
|
Simplification
|
1
|
Profit & Loss
|
1
|
Percentage
|
1
|
Algebra
|
1
|
Compound Interest
|
1
|
Trigonometry
|
3
|
Data Interpretation
|
3
|
Average
|
1
|
Geometry
|
2
|
Speed, time, Distance
|
1
|
Time & work
|
1
|
Ratio
|
1
|
Clock
|
1
|
Mensuration
|
2
|
SSC CGL Quant Topics (Shift-2)
|
Questions Asked
|
Mensuration
|
02
|
Time & Work
|
01
|
SI CI
|
01
|
Percentage
|
01
|
Algebra
|
01
|
Trigonometry
|
01
|
Number System
|
01
|
Unit Digit
|
01
|
Geometry
|
02
|
Total
|
25
SSC CGL Expected Cut-Off Marks
Based on the SSC CGL exam analysis and review of the candidates who appeared for the exam, the SSC CGL expected cut-off marks will be as follow:
|
Category
|
SSC CGL Tier I Expected Cut Off Marks
|
General
|
140-142
|
OBC
|
126-128
|
SC
|
119-125
|
ST
|
115-120
We hope this article on SSC CGL Exam Analysis was informative for all the aspirants, The SSC CGL Selection process will be held in three stages, i.e., Tier I, and Tier II followed by the Document Verification round. Candidates need should obtain at least the cut-off marks in order to get shortlisted for the next recruitment rounds. Candidates who will ace all the CGL selection rounds will be considered for the provisional appointment.