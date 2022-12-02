SSC CGL Exam Analysis 2022 Tier 1: 2nd December Shift-1,2 Paper Review, Expected Cut Off

SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam Analysis 2022 (December 2): Download the Section-wise Analysis of the SSC CGL Exam held on 2nd December 2022 with expected cutoff marks. Also, check the overall number of good attempts and difficulty level of the question paper here.

 
SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam Analysis 2022 (December 2)
SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam Analysis 2022 (December 2)

SSC CGL Exam Analysis 2022 (December 2): The Staff Selection Commission conducted the  SSC CGL Exam on December 2, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the Tier I exam have given their reviews & feedback about the exam. Thus, it is important to check the SSC CGL Exam Analysis to get familiar with the good number of attempts and expected cut-off marks of the Tier-I exam.

SSC CGL 2022 Exam Updates
Get SSC CGL 2022 Exam Analysis for All Days
Download SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam Analysis 2022 - 1st December
Download SSC CGL 2022 Tier 1 Exam Memory Based Question Paper - 1st December
Download SSC CGL 2022 Tier 1 Exam Memory Based Question Paper - 2nd December 

The commission will also release the CGL Tier I answer key for all the shifts soon on the official website. Till then, candidates should go through the exam analysis of the SSC CGL exam to ascertain the chances of being declared qualified for the exam. Also, they should check the official website regularly to know about the latest update on the answer keys and results of the SSC CGL Tier I Exam 2022.

Recent Stories
Check SSC CGL 2022 Exam Last Minute Tips
Check SSC CGL 2022 Exam Important Topics Subject-wise
Check SSC CGL 2022-23 Revised Syllabus & New Exam Pattern
Check SSC CGL 2022 Exam Preparation Tips & Strategy
Check SSC CGL Recruitment Eligibility Criteria 2022-23 in Detail
Check SSC CGL 2022-23 Salary after 7th Pay Commission

SSC CGL Exam Pattern 2022

We have shared below the SSC CGL exam pattern for the candidates who are going to write the upcoming Tier I exam.

  • The Tier-I exam is an Objective Type Multiple choice test. 
  • The paper is available in both English & Hindi except for English comprehension.
  • There shall be a negative marking of 0.50 for each incorrect response.

 

Section

Question/Marks

Duration

General Intelligence & Reasoning

25/50

1 hour

Quantitative Aptitude

25/50

General Awareness

25/50

English Comprehension

25/50

Total

100/200

SSC CGL Overall Difficulty Level (Shift 1 & 2)

As per the feedback of the candidate who attempted the SSC CGL Exam, the overall exam level was easy to moderate. Check the table illustrated below to know the difficulty level of each section of the exam and good attempts in the Tier I exam.

Section

SSC CGL Exam Level

Number of Good Attempts

General Intelligence & Reasoning

Easy

20-22

Quantitative Aptitude

Easy to Moderate

23-25

General Awareness

Easy to Moderate

21-22

English Comprehension

Moderate

21-23

Total

Easy to Moderate

85-92

SSC CGL Section Wise Exam Analysis

According to the review of the aspirants, the questions asked in the Tier I exam were easy to moderate level. Have a look at the SSC CGL section-wise analysis for Tier I Exam shared below.

SSC CGL Exam Analysis for General Intelligence & Reasoning

The questions asked in reasoning were easy level. Get the topic-wise analysis of the reasoning section below;

SSC CGL Reasoning Topics (Shift-1)

Number of Questions

Syllogism

3

Sign change

4

Coding Decoding

2

Mirror Image

1

Blood Relations

2

Analogy

2

Matrix

1

Number Series

1

Odd one out

1
SSC CGL Reasoning Topics (Shift-2) No. of Questions
Missing No. Series 01
Equation-Based 01
Order Ranking 01
Blood Relation 03
Syllogism 02
Dice 01
Venn Diagram 01
Coding-Decoding 01
Mirror Image 01
Next Figure Related 01
Figure Counting Triangle 01
Block- Calendar 01
Total 25

SSC CGL Exam Analysis for General Awareness

The level of questions asked in General Awareness was of moderate level. As per the review of the candidates, the current affairs asked in the exam were from the last eight months. Check out the topic-wise General Awareness analysis below:

SSC CGL GA Topics (Shift-1)

Number of Questions

Current Affairs

4-5

Geography

1

Appointment

1

Science

2-3

Dance

1

History

1

Festival

1

Polity

1

SSC CGL GA Topics (Shift-2)

Questions asked

History

2

Polity

1

Geography

2

Economics

2

Static Awareness

1

Biology

4

Chemistry

2

Physics

3

Computer

Current Affairs

7-8

SSC CGL Exam Analysis for English Comprehension

The level of questions asked in the English Language was moderate. According to the feedback of the candidates, the questions were a bit confusing & time-consuming. Check out the topic-wise English Comprehension analysis below:

SSC CGL English Topics (Shift-1)

Number of Questions

Error Spottings

2

Synonyms & Antonyms

4-5

Spellings Correction

3-4

One Word Substitution

2

Idioms

2

Direct & Indirect Speech

2

Active Passive conversion

2

Cloze Test

1

Para Jumbles

2

SSC CGL English Topics (Shift-2)

Questions Asked

Idioms & Phrases

02

Antonyms

02

Synonyms

03

Cloze test

05

Phrasal verb

01

SSC CGL Exam Analysis for Quantitative Aptitude

The level of questions asked in the Quantitative Aptitude was easy to moderate. According to the review of the candidates, the questions were more calculative & time-consuming. Check out the topic-wise Quant analysis below:

SSC CGL Quant Topics (Shift-2)

Number of Questions

Simplification

1

Profit & Loss

1

Percentage

1

Algebra

1

Compound Interest

1

Trigonometry

3

Data Interpretation

3

Average

1

Geometry

2

Speed, time, Distance

1

Time & work

1

Ratio

1

Clock

1

Mensuration

2

SSC CGL Quant Topics (Shift-2)

Questions Asked

Mensuration

02

Time & Work

01

SI CI

01

Percentage

01

Algebra

01

Trigonometry

01

Number System

01

Unit Digit

01

Geometry

02

Total

25

SSC CGL Expected Cut-Off Marks

Based on the SSC CGL exam analysis and review of the candidates who appeared for the exam, the SSC CGL expected cut-off marks will be as follow:

Category

SSC CGL Tier I Expected Cut Off Marks

General

140-142

OBC

126-128

SC

119-125

ST

115-120

We hope this article on SSC CGL Exam Analysis was informative for all the aspirants, The SSC CGL Selection process will be held in three stages, i.e., Tier I, and Tier II followed by the Document Verification round. Candidates need should obtain at least the cut-off marks in order to get shortlisted for the next recruitment rounds. Candidates who will ace all the CGL selection rounds will be considered for the provisional appointment.

Check SSC CGL Posts, Salary, Job Profile & Promotion Policy:

Check Intelligence Bureau ASO Job Profile, Pay Scale & Promotions

Check ASO Central Secretariat Service (CSS) Job Profile, Salary, Promotion & Posting Details

Check SSC Junior Statistical Officer (JSO): Job Profile, Pay Scale & Promotions

Check CBI Sub-Inspector Job Profile, Pay Scale, Training & Promotions

Check National Investigation Agency (NIA) Sub-Inspector Job Profile, Pay Scale & Promotions

Check Central Bureau of Narcotics Inspector & SI Job Profile, Pay Scale, Training & Promotions

Check SSC CGL Tax Assistant CBIC & CBDT Minimum Age Limit/ Salary/ Job Profile/ Promotion

Check SSC CGL Assistant Section Officer (ASO) in Railways Job Profile, Pay Scale & Promotion

Check Postal Inspector Eligibility, Job Profile Salary, Promotion & Posting Details

Check SSC CGL Assistant Section Officer (ASO) in Ministry of External Affairs Job Profile, Pay Scale & Promotion

FAQ

Q1. What was the level of questions asked in SSC CGL 2022 Tier 1 Exam?

As per the SSC CGL Exam Analysis, the questions asked in the Tier I exam were easy to moderate level.

Q2. What is the good number of attempts in the SSC CGL Tier I Exam 2022?

As per the SSC CGL Exam Analysis, the number of good attempts is 85-92

Q3. What is the marking scheme for SSC CGL Exam 2022?

Each question carries 2 marks, and a negative marking of 0.50 marks is applicable for every incorrect answer.

Take Free Online SSC CGL 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next