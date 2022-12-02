SSC CGL Exam Analysis 2022 Tier 1: 2nd December Shift-1,2 Paper Review, Expected Cut Off

SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam Analysis 2022 (December 2): Download the Section-wise Analysis of the SSC CGL Exam held on 2nd December 2022 with expected cutoff marks. Also, check the overall number of good attempts and difficulty level of the question paper here.

SSC CGL Exam Analysis 2022 (December 2): The Staff Selection Commission conducted the SSC CGL Exam on December 2, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the Tier I exam have given their reviews & feedback about the exam. Thus, it is important to check the SSC CGL Exam Analysis to get familiar with the good number of attempts and expected cut-off marks of the Tier-I exam.

The commission will also release the CGL Tier I answer key for all the shifts soon on the official website. Till then, candidates should go through the exam analysis of the SSC CGL exam to ascertain the chances of being declared qualified for the exam. Also, they should check the official website regularly to know about the latest update on the answer keys and results of the SSC CGL Tier I Exam 2022.

SSC CGL Exam Pattern 2022

We have shared below the SSC CGL exam pattern for the candidates who are going to write the upcoming Tier I exam.

The Tier-I exam is an Objective Type Multiple choice test.

The paper is available in both English & Hindi except for English comprehension.

There shall be a negative marking of 0.50 for each incorrect response.

Section Question/Marks Duration General Intelligence & Reasoning 25/50 1 hour Quantitative Aptitude 25/50 General Awareness 25/50 English Comprehension 25/50 Total 100/200

SSC CGL Overall Difficulty Level (Shift 1 & 2)

As per the feedback of the candidate who attempted the SSC CGL Exam, the overall exam level was easy to moderate. Check the table illustrated below to know the difficulty level of each section of the exam and good attempts in the Tier I exam.

Section SSC CGL Exam Level Number of Good Attempts General Intelligence & Reasoning Easy 20-22 Quantitative Aptitude Easy to Moderate 23-25 General Awareness Easy to Moderate 21-22 English Comprehension Moderate 21-23 Total Easy to Moderate 85-92

SSC CGL Section Wise Exam Analysis

According to the review of the aspirants, the questions asked in the Tier I exam were easy to moderate level. Have a look at the SSC CGL section-wise analysis for Tier I Exam shared below.

SSC CGL Exam Analysis for General Intelligence & Reasoning

The questions asked in reasoning were easy level. Get the topic-wise analysis of the reasoning section below;

SSC CGL Reasoning Topics (Shift-1) Number of Questions Syllogism 3 Sign change 4 Coding Decoding 2 Mirror Image 1 Blood Relations 2 Analogy 2 Matrix 1 Number Series 1 Odd one out 1

SSC CGL Reasoning Topics (Shift-2) No. of Questions Missing No. Series 01 Equation-Based 01 Order Ranking 01 Blood Relation 03 Syllogism 02 Dice 01 Venn Diagram 01 Coding-Decoding 01 Mirror Image 01 Next Figure Related 01 Figure Counting Triangle 01 Block- Calendar 01 Total 25

SSC CGL Exam Analysis for General Awareness

The level of questions asked in General Awareness was of moderate level. As per the review of the candidates, the current affairs asked in the exam were from the last eight months. Check out the topic-wise General Awareness analysis below:

SSC CGL GA Topics (Shift-1) Number of Questions Current Affairs 4-5 Geography 1 Appointment 1 Science 2-3 Dance 1 History 1 Festival 1 Polity 1

SSC CGL GA Topics (Shift-2) Questions asked History 2 Polity 1 Geography 2 Economics 2 Static Awareness 1 Biology 4 Chemistry 2 Physics 3 Computer – Current Affairs 7-8

SSC CGL Exam Analysis for English Comprehension

The level of questions asked in the English Language was moderate. According to the feedback of the candidates, the questions were a bit confusing & time-consuming. Check out the topic-wise English Comprehension analysis below:

SSC CGL English Topics (Shift-1) Number of Questions Error Spottings 2 Synonyms & Antonyms 4-5 Spellings Correction 3-4 One Word Substitution 2 Idioms 2 Direct & Indirect Speech 2 Active Passive conversion 2 Cloze Test 1 Para Jumbles 2

SSC CGL English Topics (Shift-2) Questions Asked Idioms & Phrases 02 Antonyms 02 Synonyms 03 Cloze test 05 Phrasal verb 01

SSC CGL Exam Analysis for Quantitative Aptitude

The level of questions asked in the Quantitative Aptitude was easy to moderate. According to the review of the candidates, the questions were more calculative & time-consuming. Check out the topic-wise Quant analysis below:

SSC CGL Quant Topics (Shift-2) Number of Questions Simplification 1 Profit & Loss 1 Percentage 1 Algebra 1 Compound Interest 1 Trigonometry 3 Data Interpretation 3 Average 1 Geometry 2 Speed, time, Distance 1 Time & work 1 Ratio 1 Clock 1 Mensuration 2

SSC CGL Quant Topics (Shift-2) Questions Asked Mensuration 02 Time & Work 01 SI CI 01 Percentage 01 Algebra 01 Trigonometry 01 Number System 01 Unit Digit 01 Geometry 02 Total 25

SSC CGL Expected Cut-Off Marks

Based on the SSC CGL exam analysis and review of the candidates who appeared for the exam, the SSC CGL expected cut-off marks will be as follow:

Category SSC CGL Tier I Expected Cut Off Marks General 140-142 OBC 126-128 SC 119-125 ST 115-120

We hope this article on SSC CGL Exam Analysis was informative for all the aspirants, The SSC CGL Selection process will be held in three stages, i.e., Tier I, and Tier II followed by the Document Verification round. Candidates need should obtain at least the cut-off marks in order to get shortlisted for the next recruitment rounds. Candidates who will ace all the CGL selection rounds will be considered for the provisional appointment.