Memory Based SSC CGL Question Paper 2022 (Dec 1): Tier 1 Question Asked Download PDF

Memory Based SSC CGL Tier 1 Question Paper 2022 (Dec 1) : Download the memory-based questions for all GA, Reasoning, Quant and English Questions sections asked in the CGL CBT Tier-1 Exam.

SSC CGL Memory-Based Question Paper with Answers 2022 (Tier-1 PDF Download): The SSC CGL 2022 Tier-I exam commenced on December 1, 2022. The Staff Selection Commission is conducting the combined graduate-level examination 2022 to recruit eligible candidates for various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different ministries/ departments/ organizations of the Government of India. The SSC CGL 2022 Tier-I exam will be conducted from 1st to 13th December 2022.

In this blog, we will be sharing the important memory-based General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension questions based on the reviews received by the candidates who participated in the Tier-I exam. Candidates who will appear in the exam in the coming days can check this SSC CGL Memory Based Question Paper with Answers to score high in the exam.

SSC CGL Memory-Based Question Paper with Answers 2022 - 1st December Shift-1

Have a look at the important questions that have been asked in the SSC CGL Question Paper 2022 Tier-1 in the Shift-1.

When was the Last Battle of Babar held? 1529

When was the Battle of Panipat held? 1526

What is the theme of International Yoga Day 2022? Yoga for Humanity

Who is called the Father of genetics? Gregor Mendel

Who is the author of the book "Playing it my way"? Sachin Tendulkar

Where is Barren Island located? Andaman and Nicobar

Which tribe does the current President of India belong to? Santhal tribe

What is the Dimension of a National Flag? 3:2

Where is Meenakshi Temple Situated? Tamil Nadu

From which country India has brought Cheetahs? Namibia

Tamim Iqbal is a player from which country? Bangladesh

Where is the biggest continent in the world located? Asia

Apple Pie Order Idiom: Perfectly Arranged & Tidy

Win laurels Idioms: Acquire Achievements

All eyes Idioms: Watching or ready to watch something with a lot of interest

Cut down Idioms: Reduce an Amount

Dazzler Synonyms: Beauty

Ostracize Antonym: Accept

Convey Synonyms: Carry

Rebellion Antonyms: Obedience

One who believes in God: Theist

SSC CGL Memory-Based Question Paper with Answers 2022 - 1st December Shift-2

Have a look at the important questions that have been asked in the SSC CGL Question Paper 2022 Tier-1 in the Shift-2.

Who is known as the Father of History? - Herodotus Who was the First Governor of India? - William Bentinck became the first governor general of India in 1833 Full Form of ISRO - Indian Space Research Organization Question related to Book & Authors Question related to Vice President’s Election in India One question related to Five-year plan What is the SI unit of acceleration? The SI unit of acceleration is metres/second2 (m/s2).

SSC CGL Memory-Based Question Paper with Answers 2022 - 1st December Shift-3

Have a look at the important questions that have been asked in the SSC CGL Question Paper 2022 Tier-1 in the Shift-3.

Current Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh- Bhupesh Baghel

Question related to Bermuda Triangle

One Currency related Question

RBI Functions Related Questions

Book & Author- 1 Question

One question related to a Dance Form

Two questions related to a River

Physics- Inertia & Weight

Polity- Question on Ammendment

History- Question on Battle

Chemistry- Question on Vitamins [Match the following]

Synonym- Transient

Spelling of Glamming

Incorrect Spelling- Trafficking

We hope this article on SSC CGL Memory Based Question Paper with Answers 2022 for Tier-I was helpful for the aspirants. They are advised to go through the memory-based questions of all the subjects carefully to boost their qualifying chances in the exam.