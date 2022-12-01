Memory Based SSC CGL Question Paper 2022 (Dec 1): Tier 1 Question Asked Download PDF

SSC CGL Memory-Based Question Paper with Answers 2022 (Tier-1 PDF Download): The SSC CGL 2022 Tier-I exam commenced on December 1, 2022. The Staff Selection Commission is conducting the combined graduate-level examination 2022 to recruit eligible candidates for various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different ministries/ departments/ organizations of the Government of India. The SSC CGL 2022 Tier-I exam will be conducted from 1st to 13th December 2022.
|SSC CGL 2022 Exam Updates
|Get SSC CGL 2022 Exam Analysis for All Days
|Download SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam Analysis 2022 - 1st December
In this blog, we will be sharing the important memory-based General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension questions based on the reviews received by the candidates who participated in the Tier-I exam. Candidates who will appear in the exam in the coming days can check this SSC CGL Memory Based Question Paper with Answers to score high in the exam.
SSC CGL Memory-Based Question Paper with Answers 2022 - 1st December Shift-1
Have a look at the important questions that have been asked in the SSC CGL Question Paper 2022 Tier-1 in the Shift-1.
- When was the Last Battle of Babar held? 1529
- When was the Battle of Panipat held? 1526
- What is the theme of International Yoga Day 2022? Yoga for Humanity
- Who is called the Father of genetics? Gregor Mendel
- Who is the author of the book "Playing it my way"? Sachin Tendulkar
- Where is Barren Island located? Andaman and Nicobar
- Which tribe does the current President of India belong to? Santhal tribe
- What is the Dimension of a National Flag? 3:2
- Where is Meenakshi Temple Situated? Tamil Nadu
- From which country India has brought Cheetahs? Namibia
- Tamim Iqbal is a player from which country? Bangladesh
- Where is the biggest continent in the world located? Asia
- Apple Pie Order Idiom: Perfectly Arranged & Tidy
- Win laurels Idioms: Acquire Achievements
- All eyes Idioms: Watching or ready to watch something with a lot of interest
- Cut down Idioms: Reduce an Amount
- Dazzler Synonyms: Beauty
- Ostracize Antonym: Accept
- Convey Synonyms: Carry
- Rebellion Antonyms: Obedience
- One who believes in God: Theist
SSC CGL Memory-Based Question Paper with Answers 2022 - 1st December Shift-2
Have a look at the important questions that have been asked in the SSC CGL Question Paper 2022 Tier-1 in the Shift-2.
- Who is known as the Father of History? - Herodotus
- Who was the First Governor of India? - William Bentinck became the first governor general of India in 1833
- Full Form of ISRO - Indian Space Research Organization
- Question related to Book & Authors
- Question related to Vice President’s Election in India
- One question related to Five-year plan
- What is the SI unit of acceleration? The SI unit of acceleration is metres/second2 (m/s2).
SSC CGL Memory-Based Question Paper with Answers 2022 - 1st December Shift-3
Have a look at the important questions that have been asked in the SSC CGL Question Paper 2022 Tier-1 in the Shift-3.
- Current Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh- Bhupesh Baghel
- Question related to Bermuda Triangle
- One Currency related Question
- RBI Functions Related Questions
- Book & Author- 1 Question
- One question related to a Dance Form
- Two questions related to a River
- Physics- Inertia & Weight
- Polity- Question on Ammendment
- History- Question on Battle
- Chemistry- Question on Vitamins [Match the following]
- Synonym- Transient
- Spelling of Glamming
- Incorrect Spelling- Trafficking
We hope this article on SSC CGL Memory Based Question Paper with Answers 2022 for Tier-I was helpful for the aspirants. They are advised to go through the memory-based questions of all the subjects carefully to boost their qualifying chances in the exam.