SSC CGL Exam Analysis 2022 Tier 1: 1st December Shift-1, 2, 3 Paper Review, Expected Cut Off

SSC CGL Exam Analysis 2022 (December 1): The Staff Selection Commission conducted the SSC CGL Exam on December 1, 2022. All the eligible candidates who have participated in the Tier I exam have shared their reviews & feedback. Thus, they should go through the SSC CGL Exam Analysis to understand the good number of attempts and expected cut-off marks.
The commission will release the Tier I answer key in the coming days. Till then, candidates can check the exam analysis of the SSC CGL exam to determine the chances of selection. Also, candidates are advised to check the official website regularly for the latest update related to the answer key and results of the SSC CGL Tier I Exam 2022.
SSC CGL Exam Pattern 2022
Mentioned below is the SSC CGL exam pattern for the Tier I exam for the reference of the candidates.
- The Tier-I exam comprises an Objective Type with Multiple choice questions.
- The questions are asked in both English & Hindi except for the English comprehension.
- There will be a negative marking of 0.50 for each incorrect answer.
|
Section
|
Questions/Marks
|
Duration
|
25/50
|
1 Hour
|
25/50
|
25/50
|
25/50
|
Total
|
100/200
SSC CGL Overall Difficulty Level (Shift-1, 2 & 3)
All the aspirants who have appeared for the SSC CGL Exam have shared that the overall exam level was easy. Have a look at the table to understand the section-wise level and the good attempts in the Tier I exam.
|
Subject
|
SSC CGL Exam Level
|
Number of Good Attempts
|
General Intelligence & Reasoning
|
Easy
|
20-22
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
Easy
|
20-22
|
General Awareness
|
Moderate
|
23-26
|
English Comprehension
|
Easy
|
21-24
|
Total
|
Easy to Moderate
|
80-85
SSC CGL Section Wise Exam Analysis
According to the feedback of the candidates, the questions asked in the Tier I exam were easy level. Mentioned below is the Tier I section-wise analysis of the SSC CGL Exam.
SSC CGL Exam Analysis for General Intelligence & Reasoning
The overall level of questions asked in reasoning was easy. The questions asked in Coding-Decoding, Blood Relations, and Analogy was easy. Check the topic-wise analysis of the reasoning section below
|
SSC CGL Reasoning Topics (Shift-1)
|
Number of Questions
|
Missing Number Series
|
1
|
Order Ranking
|
1
|
Mirror image
|
1
|
Venn Diagram
|
1
|
Alphabetical series
|
4-5
|
Dictionary Order
|
1
|
Figure Counting Triangle
|
1
|
Dice
|
1
|
Syllogism
|
3
|SSC CGL Reasoning Topics (Shift-2)
|No. of Questions
|Non- Verbal Series
|3
|Embedded
|1
|Blood Relation
|4
|Dice (Closed Dice)
|1
|Coding-Decoding
|2
|Analogy
|4
|Figure Counting Triangle
|1
|Block- Calendar
|1
|
SSC CGL Reasoning Topics (Shift-3)
|
No. Of Questions Asked
|
Analogy
|
2
|
Odd One Out
|
1
|
Series
|
1
|
Syllogism
|
2
|
Mathematical Operations
|
3
|
Classification
|
1
|
Blood Relation
|
1
|
Mirror Image
|
1
|
Venn Diagram
|
1
|
Paper Folding Image
|
1
|
Missing Term
|
1
|
Hidden Figure
|
1
|
Dice & Cube
|
1
|
Clock & Calender
|
1
|
Total Questions
|
25
SSC CGL Exam Analysis for General Awareness
The level of questions asked in General Awareness was easy to moderate. As per the feedback of the candidates, the current affairs was of last eight months. Check out the topic-wise analysis of General Awareness below:
|
SSC CGL GA Topics (Shift-1)
|
Number of Questions
|
Chemistry
|
4
|
History
|
3
|
Economics
|
1
|
Biology
|
3
|
Static GK
|
4-5
|
Current Affairs
|
7-8
|
Polity
|
2
|
Geography
|
2
|
SSC CGL GA Topics (Shift-2)
|
Questions Asked
|
History
|
02
|
Polity
|
01
|
Geography
|
02
|
Economics
|
03
|
Static Awareness
|
01
|
Biology
|
02
|
Chemistry
|
02
|
Physics
|
01
|
Current Affairs
|
05
|
SSC CGL GA Topics (Shift-3)
|
Questions Asked
|
History
|
05
|
Polity
|
03
|
Geography
|
02
|
Economics
|
01
|
Static Awareness
|
01
|
Biology
|
02
|
Chemistry
|
02
|
Physics
|
01
|
Current Affairs
|
03
SSC CGL Exam Analysis for English Comprehension
The level of questions asked in the English Language was easy. Check out the topic-wise analysis for English Comprehension below:
|
SSC CGL English Topics (Shift-1)
|
Number of Questions
|
Synonyms & Antonyms
|
5-6
|
Idioms & Phrases
|
4-5
|
Active & Passive Voice
|
4-5
|
Cloze Test
|
5
|
Direct-Indirect Speech
|
2-3
|
One word substitution
|
1-2
|
Phrasal Verbs
|
2-3
|
Spelling Correction
|
1
|
SSC CGL English Topics (Shift-2)
|
Questions Asked
|
Error
|
04
|
Para Jumble
|
08
|
Cloze test
|
05
|
Filler
|
03
|
Antonyms
|
01
|
Synonyms
|
02
|
SSC CGL English Topics (Shift-2)
|
No. Of Questions Asked
|
Fill in the Blanks
|
1
|
Sentence Improvement
|
2
|
Error Detection
|
1
|
Sentence Rearrangement
|
2
|
Idioms and Phrases
|
2-3
|
Synonyms
|
2
|
Antonyms
|
2
|
Active Passive
|
2
|
Direct Indirect
|
2
|
Narration
|
2
|
One Word Substitution
|
1
|
Spelling Correction
|
1
|
Cloze test
|
5
|
Total Questions
|
25
SSC CGL Exam Analysis for Quantitative Aptitude
The level of questions asked in the Quantitative Aptitude was easy. Check out the topic-wise analysis for Quant below:
|
SSC CGL Quant Topics (Shift-1)
|
Number of Questions
|
Time & Work
|
1
|
Data Interpretation
|
5
|
Mensuration
|
1-2
|
Number System
|
1
|
Geometry
|
3-4
|
Unit Digit
|
1
|
Profit loss
|
3-4
|
Percentage
|
1
|
Algebra
|
3-4
|
Simple Interest
|
3
|
Trigonometry
|
1-2
|
SSC CGL Quant Topics (Shift-2)
|
Questions Asked
|
Mensuration
|
01
|
Time & Work
|
01
|
SI CI
|
01
|
Percentage
|
02
|
Algebra
|
03
|
Trigonometry
|
02
|
Number System
|
01
|
Unit Digit
|
02
|
Geometry
|
01
|
Total
|
25
|
SSC CGL Quant Topics (Shift-3)
|
Questions Asked
|
Mensuration
|
01
|
Time & Work
|
01
|
SI CI
|
01
|
Percentage
|
02
|
Algebra
|
03
|
Trigonometry
|
02
|
Number System
|
01
|
Unit Digit
|
02
|
Geometry
|
01
|
Total
|
25
SSC CGL Expected Cut-Off Marks
Based on the SSC CGL exam analysis and feedback of the candidates, the SSC CGL expected cut-off marks are shared below:
|
Category
|
SSC CGL Tier 1 Expected Cut Off Marks
|
General
|
140-142
|
OBC
|
126-128
|
SC
|
119-125
|
ST
|
115-120
We hope this article on SSC CGL Exam Analysis was insightful for our readers. The SSC CGL Selection process will be held in three stages, i.e., Tier I, Tier II, and Document Verification round. Candidates need to clear the cut-off marks in order to be called to participate in further recruitment rounds. Only the candidates who will crack both CGL selection rounds will be featured on the final merit list.