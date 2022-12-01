SSC CGL Exam Analysis 2022 Tier 1: 1st December Shift-1, 2, 3 Paper Review, Expected Cut Off

SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam Analysis 2022: Download the Section-wise Analysis of the SSC CGL Exam held on 1st December 2022 with expected cutoff marks. Also, check the overall number of good attempts and difficulty level of the question paper here.

SSC CGL Exam Analysis 2022 (December 1): The Staff Selection Commission conducted the SSC CGL Exam on December 1, 2022. All the eligible candidates who have participated in the Tier I exam have shared their reviews & feedback. Thus, they should go through the SSC CGL Exam Analysis to understand the good number of attempts and expected cut-off marks.

The commission will release the Tier I answer key in the coming days. Till then, candidates can check the exam analysis of the SSC CGL exam to determine the chances of selection. Also, candidates are advised to check the official website regularly for the latest update related to the answer key and results of the SSC CGL Tier I Exam 2022.

SSC CGL Exam Pattern 2022

Mentioned below is the SSC CGL exam pattern for the Tier I exam for the reference of the candidates.

The Tier-I exam comprises an Objective Type with Multiple choice questions.

The questions are asked in both English & Hindi except for the English comprehension.

There will be a negative marking of 0.50 for each incorrect answer.

SSC CGL Overall Difficulty Level (Shift-1, 2 & 3)

All the aspirants who have appeared for the SSC CGL Exam have shared that the overall exam level was easy. Have a look at the table to understand the section-wise level and the good attempts in the Tier I exam.

Subject SSC CGL Exam Level Number of Good Attempts General Intelligence & Reasoning Easy 20-22 Quantitative Aptitude Easy 20-22 General Awareness Moderate 23-26 English Comprehension Easy 21-24 Total Easy to Moderate 80-85

SSC CGL Section Wise Exam Analysis

According to the feedback of the candidates, the questions asked in the Tier I exam were easy level. Mentioned below is the Tier I section-wise analysis of the SSC CGL Exam.

SSC CGL Exam Analysis for General Intelligence & Reasoning

The overall level of questions asked in reasoning was easy. The questions asked in Coding-Decoding, Blood Relations, and Analogy was easy. Check the topic-wise analysis of the reasoning section below

SSC CGL Reasoning Topics (Shift-1) Number of Questions Missing Number Series 1 Order Ranking 1 Mirror image 1 Venn Diagram 1 Alphabetical series 4-5 Dictionary Order 1 Figure Counting Triangle 1 Dice 1 Syllogism 3

SSC CGL Reasoning Topics (Shift-2) No. of Questions Non- Verbal Series 3 Embedded 1 Blood Relation 4 Dice (Closed Dice) 1 Coding-Decoding 2 Analogy 4 Figure Counting Triangle 1 Block- Calendar 1

SSC CGL Reasoning Topics (Shift-3) No. Of Questions Asked Analogy 2 Odd One Out 1 Series 1 Syllogism 2 Mathematical Operations 3 Classification 1 Blood Relation 1 Mirror Image 1 Venn Diagram 1 Paper Folding Image 1 Missing Term 1 Hidden Figure 1 Dice & Cube 1 Clock & Calender 1 Total Questions 25

SSC CGL Exam Analysis for General Awareness

The level of questions asked in General Awareness was easy to moderate. As per the feedback of the candidates, the current affairs was of last eight months. Check out the topic-wise analysis of General Awareness below:

SSC CGL GA Topics (Shift-1) Number of Questions Chemistry 4 History 3 Economics 1 Biology 3 Static GK 4-5 Current Affairs 7-8 Polity 2 Geography 2

SSC CGL GA Topics (Shift-2) Questions Asked History 02 Polity 01 Geography 02 Economics 03 Static Awareness 01 Biology 02 Chemistry 02 Physics 01 Current Affairs 05

SSC CGL GA Topics (Shift-3) Questions Asked History 05 Polity 03 Geography 02 Economics 01 Static Awareness 01 Biology 02 Chemistry 02 Physics 01 Current Affairs 03

SSC CGL Exam Analysis for English Comprehension

The level of questions asked in the English Language was easy. Check out the topic-wise analysis for English Comprehension below:

SSC CGL English Topics (Shift-1) Number of Questions Synonyms & Antonyms 5-6 Idioms & Phrases 4-5 Active & Passive Voice 4-5 Cloze Test 5 Direct-Indirect Speech 2-3 One word substitution 1-2 Phrasal Verbs 2-3 Spelling Correction 1

SSC CGL English Topics (Shift-2) Questions Asked Error 04 Para Jumble 08 Cloze test 05 Filler 03 Antonyms 01 Synonyms 02

SSC CGL English Topics (Shift-2) No. Of Questions Asked Fill in the Blanks 1 Sentence Improvement 2 Error Detection 1 Sentence Rearrangement 2 Idioms and Phrases 2-3 Synonyms 2 Antonyms 2 Active Passive 2 Direct Indirect 2 Narration 2 One Word Substitution 1 Spelling Correction 1 Cloze test 5 Total Questions 25

SSC CGL Exam Analysis for Quantitative Aptitude

The level of questions asked in the Quantitative Aptitude was easy. Check out the topic-wise analysis for Quant below:

SSC CGL Quant Topics (Shift-1) Number of Questions Time & Work 1 Data Interpretation 5 Mensuration 1-2 Number System 1 Geometry 3-4 Unit Digit 1 Profit loss 3-4 Percentage 1 Algebra 3-4 Simple Interest 3 Trigonometry 1-2

SSC CGL Quant Topics (Shift-2) Questions Asked Mensuration 01 Time & Work 01 SI CI 01 Percentage 02 Algebra 03 Trigonometry 02 Number System 01 Unit Digit 02 Geometry 01 Total 25

SSC CGL Quant Topics (Shift-3) Questions Asked Mensuration 01 Time & Work 01 SI CI 01 Percentage 02 Algebra 03 Trigonometry 02 Number System 01 Unit Digit 02 Geometry 01 Total 25

SSC CGL Expected Cut-Off Marks

Based on the SSC CGL exam analysis and feedback of the candidates, the SSC CGL expected cut-off marks are shared below:

Category SSC CGL Tier 1 Expected Cut Off Marks General 140-142 OBC 126-128 SC 119-125 ST 115-120

We hope this article on SSC CGL Exam Analysis was insightful for our readers. The SSC CGL Selection process will be held in three stages, i.e., Tier I, Tier II, and Document Verification round. Candidates need to clear the cut-off marks in order to be called to participate in further recruitment rounds. Only the candidates who will crack both CGL selection rounds will be featured on the final merit list.