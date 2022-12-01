SSC CGL Exam Analysis 2022 Tier 1: 1st December Shift-1, 2, 3 Paper Review, Expected Cut Off

SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam Analysis 2022: Download the Section-wise Analysis of the SSC CGL Exam held on 1st December 2022 with expected cutoff marks. Also, check the overall number of good attempts and difficulty level of the question paper here.

SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam Analysis 2022 1st December
SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam Analysis 2022 1st December

SSC CGL Exam Analysis 2022 (December 1): The Staff Selection Commission conducted the  SSC CGL Exam on December 1, 2022. All the eligible candidates who have participated in the Tier I exam have shared their reviews & feedback. Thus, they should go through the SSC CGL Exam Analysis to understand the good number of attempts and expected cut-off marks.

SSC CGL 2022 Exam Updates
Get SSC CGL 2022 Exam Analysis for All Days
Download SSC CGL 2022 Tier 1 Exam Memory Based Question Paper - 1st December

The commission will release the Tier I answer key in the coming days. Till then, candidates can check the exam analysis of the SSC CGL exam to determine the chances of selection. Also, candidates are advised to check the official website regularly for the latest update related to the answer key and results of the SSC CGL Tier I Exam 2022.

SSC CGL Exam Pattern 2022

Mentioned below is the SSC CGL exam pattern for the Tier I exam for the reference of the candidates.

  • The Tier-I exam comprises an Objective Type with Multiple choice questions. 
  • The questions are asked in both English & Hindi except for the English comprehension.
  • There will be a negative marking of 0.50 for each incorrect answer.

Section

Questions/Marks

Duration

General Intelligence & Reasoning

25/50

1 Hour

Quantitative Aptitude

Check Important SSC CGL 2022 Maths Tips & Tricks

25/50

General Awareness

25/50

English Language

25/50

Total

100/200
SSC CGL Overall Difficulty Level (Shift-1, 2 & 3)

All the aspirants who have appeared for the SSC CGL Exam have shared that the overall exam level was easy. Have a look at the table to understand the section-wise level and the good attempts in the Tier I exam.

Subject

SSC CGL Exam Level

Number of Good Attempts

General Intelligence & Reasoning

Easy

20-22

Quantitative Aptitude

Easy

20-22

General Awareness

Moderate

23-26

English Comprehension

Easy

21-24

Total

Easy to Moderate

80-85

SSC CGL Section Wise Exam Analysis

According to the feedback of the candidates, the questions asked in the Tier I exam were easy level. Mentioned below is the Tier I section-wise analysis of the SSC CGL Exam.

SSC CGL Exam Analysis for General Intelligence & Reasoning

The overall level of questions asked in reasoning was easy. The questions asked in Coding-Decoding, Blood Relations, and Analogy was easy. Check the topic-wise analysis of the reasoning section below

SSC CGL Reasoning Topics (Shift-1)

Number of Questions

Missing Number Series

1

Order Ranking

1

Mirror image

1

Venn Diagram

1

Alphabetical series

4-5

Dictionary Order

1

Figure Counting Triangle

1

Dice

1

Syllogism

3
SSC CGL Reasoning Topics (Shift-2) No. of Questions
Non- Verbal Series 3
Embedded 1
Blood Relation 4
Dice (Closed Dice) 1
Coding-Decoding 2
Analogy 4
Figure Counting Triangle 1
Block- Calendar 1

SSC CGL Reasoning Topics (Shift-3)

No. Of Questions Asked

Analogy

2

Odd One Out

1

Series

1

Syllogism

2

Mathematical Operations

3

Classification

1

Blood Relation

1

Mirror Image

1

Venn Diagram

1

Paper Folding Image

1

Missing Term

1

Hidden Figure

1

Dice & Cube

1

Clock & Calender

1

Total Questions

25

SSC CGL Exam Analysis for General Awareness

The level of questions asked in General Awareness was easy to moderate. As per the feedback of the candidates, the current affairs was of last eight months. Check out the topic-wise analysis of General Awareness below:

SSC CGL GA Topics (Shift-1)

Number of Questions

Chemistry

4

History

3

Economics

1

Biology

3

Static GK

4-5

Current Affairs

7-8

Polity

2

Geography

2

SSC CGL GA Topics (Shift-2)

Questions Asked

History

02

Polity

01

Geography

02

Economics

03

Static Awareness

01

Biology

02

Chemistry

02

Physics

01

Current Affairs

05

SSC CGL GA Topics (Shift-3)

Questions Asked

History

05

Polity

03

Geography

02

Economics

01

Static Awareness

01

Biology

02

Chemistry

02

Physics

01

Current Affairs

03

SSC CGL Exam Analysis for English Comprehension

The level of questions asked in the English Language was easy. Check out the topic-wise analysis for English Comprehension below:

SSC CGL English Topics (Shift-1)

Number of Questions

Synonyms & Antonyms

5-6

Idioms & Phrases

4-5

Active & Passive Voice

4-5

Cloze Test

5

Direct-Indirect Speech

2-3

One word substitution

1-2

Phrasal Verbs

2-3

Spelling Correction

1

SSC CGL English Topics (Shift-2)

Questions Asked

Error

04

Para Jumble

08

Cloze test

05

Filler

03

Antonyms

01

Synonyms

02

SSC CGL English Topics (Shift-2)

No. Of Questions Asked

Fill in the Blanks

1

Sentence Improvement

2

Error Detection

1

Sentence Rearrangement

2

Idioms and Phrases

2-3

Synonyms

2

Antonyms

2

Active Passive

2

Direct Indirect

2

Narration

2

One Word Substitution

1

Spelling Correction

1

Cloze test

5

Total Questions

25

SSC CGL Exam Analysis for Quantitative Aptitude

The level of questions asked in the Quantitative Aptitude was easy. Check out the topic-wise analysis for Quant below:

SSC CGL Quant Topics (Shift-1)

Number of Questions

Time & Work

1

Data Interpretation

5

Mensuration

1-2

Number System

1

Geometry

3-4

Unit Digit

1

Profit loss

3-4

Percentage

1

Algebra

3-4

Simple Interest

3

Trigonometry

1-2

SSC CGL Quant Topics (Shift-2)

Questions Asked

Mensuration

01

Time & Work

01

SI CI

01

Percentage

02

Algebra

03

Trigonometry

02

Number System

01

Unit Digit

02

Geometry

01

Total

25

SSC CGL Quant Topics (Shift-3)

Questions Asked

Mensuration

01

Time & Work

01

SI CI

01

Percentage

02

Algebra

03

Trigonometry

02

Number System

01

Unit Digit

02

Geometry

01

Total

25

SSC CGL Expected Cut-Off Marks

Based on the SSC CGL exam analysis and feedback of the candidates, the SSC CGL expected cut-off marks are shared below:

Category

SSC CGL Tier 1 Expected Cut Off Marks

General

140-142

OBC

126-128

SC

119-125

ST

115-120

We hope this article on SSC CGL Exam Analysis was insightful for our readers. The SSC CGL Selection process will be held in three stages, i.e., Tier I, Tier II, and Document Verification round. Candidates need to clear the cut-off marks in order to be called to participate in further recruitment rounds. Only the candidates who will crack both CGL selection rounds will be featured on the final merit list.

Check SSC CGL Posts, Salary, Job Profile & Promotion Policy:

Check Intelligence Bureau ASO Job Profile, Pay Scale & Promotions

Check ASO Central Secretariat Service (CSS) Job Profile, Salary, Promotion & Posting Details

Check SSC Junior Statistical Officer (JSO): Job Profile, Pay Scale & Promotions

Check CBI Sub-Inspector Job Profile, Pay Scale, Training & Promotions

Check National Investigation Agency (NIA) Sub-Inspector Job Profile, Pay Scale & Promotions

Check Central Bureau of Narcotics Inspector & SI Job Profile, Pay Scale, Training & Promotions

Check SSC CGL Tax Assistant CBIC & CBDT Minimum Age Limit/ Salary/ Job Profile/ Promotion

Check SSC CGL Assistant Section Officer (ASO) in Railways Job Profile, Pay Scale & Promotion

Check Postal Inspector Eligibility, Job Profile Salary, Promotion & Posting Details

Check SSC CGL Assistant Section Officer (ASO) in Ministry of External Affairs Job Profile, Pay Scale & Promotion

FAQ

Q1. What was the level of questions asked in SSC CGL 2022 Tier 1 Exam?

As per the SSC CGL Exam Analysis, the questions asked in the Tier I exam were easy to moderate level.

Q2. What is the number of good attempts in the SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2022?

As per the SSC CGL Exam Analysis, the number of good attempts is 80-85 Questions

Q3. What is the marking scheme for SSC CGL Exam 2022?

As per SSC CGL Exam Pattern, 2 marks will be awarded for every correct response and 0.50 marks will be deducted as a negative marking for every incorrect answer.

