SSC CGL 2022 Tier-1 Exam Begins on 1st Dec: Check Last Minute Tips to Score High Marks

SSC CGL 2022 Exam Begins on 1st Dec: Check the last-minute SSC CGL Tier-I preparation tips to clear the exam. SSC CGL Exam 2022 is scheduled to be held from 1st to 13th December 2022.

SSC CGL 2022 Tier-1 Exam Begins on 1st Dec: Candidates must adhere to the right SSC CGL exam preparation tips to crack the exam with flying colors. The Staff Selection Commission will conduct the SSC CGL Tier-1 exam from December 1 to December 13. 2022. As there are only 2-3 days left for the CGL Tier- 1 exam to begin, the candidates should speed up their preparation right away in order to stay ahead in the competition. They must note that only the candidates who will clear the cut-off marks of Tier-I will be called to participate in further recruitment rounds. Hence, we have discussed below the last-minute SSC CGL preparation tips to help the candidates in the right manner.

SSC CGL Exam Pattern 2022

Candidates must check out the SSC CGL exam pattern to get insights into the Tier-I exam closely.

The Tier-I exam is an Objective Type, Multiple choice test

The questions are asked in both English & Hindi except for the English Comprehension.

A penalty of 0.50 marks shall be applicable for each wrong response.

How to crack SSC CGL Exam 2022?

As the SSC CGL Tier I exam is around the corner, candidates should build the right approach to ease their preparation. Have a look at the last-minute preparation tips that will help the candidates to excel in this recruitment exam in a single attempt:

Revision of Important SSC CGL Topics

Any preparation for any CGL exam is incomplete without proper revision. Candidates are advised to revise all the topics prescribed in the SSC CGL syllabus in the last leg of the exam preparation. If they have prepared short notes at the time covering SSC CGL topics, then it will be helpful in quick revision of the massive syllabus in less time.

Solve Previous Year's Papers

The second SSC CGL exam preparation tip is to practice at least the last five years question papers to check their preparation level and get an idea of the topics from which questions can be asked in the exam. It will also help them to cover important questions that the candidates might have missed out on during the preparation.

Time Management

As there is a negative marking in the CGL Tier I exam, candidates should attempt only the questions they are sure of. They should avoid any guesswork in the exam as it can decrease the chances of obtaining high marks in the exam. Also, they should attempt all those questions first that are less time-consuming and then pick the lengthy & time-consuming ones.

Attempt Full-Length Mock Tests

Solving Mock Tests & Sample papers should be included in the SSC SSC CGL Preparation Strategy of the exam. As there are only a few days left before the exam, all the candidates are advised to attempt at least 2-3 full-length mock tests daily to track their preparation level and strengthen their weak areas by providing time to improve them. Also, this will help them to get familiar with their common mistakes. So, they should ensure that they don’t repeat those mistakes in the exam as they will minimize their chances of securing desired scores.

Follow the Exam Instructions

Candidates must bring all the documents including their call letter and valid Photo ID Proof along to the exam center. Also, they should read and follow all the exam guidelines given in the SSC CGL Admit Card to maintain decorum on the examination day.

We hope this article on last-minute SSC CGL exam preparation tips was insightful for our readers. All the candidates should stay confident and focus more on revising all the topics to excel in the Tier- I exam.