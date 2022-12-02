Memory Based SSC CGL Question Paper 2022 (Dec 2): Tier 1 Question Asked Download PDF

Memory Based SSC CGL Tier 1 Question Paper 2022 (Dec 2) : Download the memory-based questions for all GA, Reasoning, Quant and English Questions sections asked in the SSC CGL Tier-1 2022 Exam.

The SSC CGL 2022 Tier-I exam is scheduled to be held from 1st to 13th December 2022.

For the ease of candidates, we are providing the memory-based General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension questions asked in the Tier I exam based on the review received by the aspirants.

Check the important questions that have been asked in the shift I of SSC CGL Question Paper 2022 Tier 1 on December 2, 2022.

Who is the Current CM of Karnataka? Basavaraj Somappa Bommai

Where is Superior Lake located? Central North America

Who launched the Shreshta scheme? Union Minister of Social Justice and empowerment Dr. Virendra Kumar

In which city Commonwealth Games 2018 was held? Gold Coast, Australia

Arunachal Pradesh Dance Form - Some of the most popular folk dances of Arunachal Pradesh are Aji Lhamu, Roppi, Hurkani, Ponung, Lion and Peacock dance, Hurkani, Buiya, Chalo, Rekham Pada, Popir and Wancho.

Hornbill festival is celebrated for how many days? 10 days in Nagaland

The emergency comes under which Article of the Indian Constitution? President Rule, under Article 356

In which year Battle of Chanderi took place? 20 January 1528

What is the time duration of the census? 10 years

Vijayanagar Empire was established beside which river?- Tungabhadra river

What is the percentage of oxygen in the Air? 21%

In which season Sarhul Festival is celebrated? Spring - Sarhul is a spring festival in the Indian state of Jharkhand. The festival is celebrated for three days, from the 3rd day of Chaitra month in Sukla Paksha to Chaitra Purnima.

Idiom of Hold Water: Seem to be reasonable or true.

One question asked from chloroform?

Question from the vice president’s election

Question on a 5-year plan

Book & Author- 1 question

Spelling- Pierce, Announce, Reckless

Idiom- Wael and Woe, Green Horn

Cloze test was based on Environment

