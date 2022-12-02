Memory Based SSC CGL Question Paper 2022 (Dec 2): Tier 1 Question Asked Download PDF

SSC CGL Memory-Based Question Paper with Answers 2022 (Dec 2 PDF Download): Shift I of the SSC CGL 2022 Tier-I exam is now concluded on 2nd December 2022. The Staff Selection Commission conducts CGL 2022 exam every year to hire eligible candidates for various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different ministries/ departments/ organizations of the Government of India. The SSC CGL 2022 Tier-I exam is scheduled to be held from 1st to 13th December 2022.

SSC CGL Memory-Based Question Paper with Answers 2022

Check the important questions that have been asked in the shift I of SSC CGL Question Paper 2022 Tier 1 on December 2, 2022.

  • Who is the Current CM of Karnataka? Basavaraj Somappa Bommai
  • Where is Superior Lake located? Central North America
  • Who launched the Shreshta scheme? Union Minister of Social Justice and empowerment Dr. Virendra Kumar 
  • In which city Commonwealth Games 2018 was held? Gold Coast, Australia
  • Arunachal Pradesh Dance Form - Some of the most popular folk dances of Arunachal Pradesh are Aji Lhamu, Roppi, Hurkani, Ponung, Lion and Peacock dance, Hurkani, Buiya, Chalo, Rekham Pada, Popir and Wancho.
  • Hornbill festival is celebrated for how many days? 10 days in Nagaland
  • The emergency comes under which Article of the Indian Constitution? President Rule, under Article 356
  • In which year Battle of Chanderi took place? 20 January 1528
  • What is the time duration of the census? 10 years
  • Vijayanagar Empire was established beside which river?- Tungabhadra river
  • What is the percentage of oxygen in the Air? 21%
  • In which season Sarhul Festival is celebrated? Spring - Sarhul is a spring festival in the Indian state of Jharkhand. The festival is celebrated for three days, from the 3rd day of Chaitra month in Sukla Paksha to Chaitra Purnima.
  • Idiom of Hold Water: Seem to be reasonable or true.
  • One question asked from chloroform?
  • Question from the vice president’s election
  • Question on a 5-year plan
  • Book & Author- 1 question
  • Spelling- Pierce, Announce, Reckless
  • Idiom- Wael and Woe, Green Horn
  • Cloze test was based on Environment

We hope this article on SSC CGL Memory Based Question Paper with Answers 2022 for the Tier-I exam was informative for our readers. They should go through the memory-based questions of all the sections and revise all the topics accordingly to score high in the exam.

FAQ

Q1. Where will the Official Answer Keys of the SSC CGL 2022 Tier 1 Exam be released?

The Official Answer Key Will Get Released On The Official Website - ssc.nic.in

Q2. Is there any negative marking in the SSC CGL Tier-1 exam 2022?

Yes, there shall be a negative marking of 0.50 for each incorrect response in the CGL Tier-I exam.

Q3. What is the Exam Pattern for SSC CGL 2022 Exam?

The Tier-I exam is conducted in CBT mode. The exam carries a total of 100 objective-type questions for 200 marks with a 1-hour exam duration.

