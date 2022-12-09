SSC CGL Exam Analysis 2022 Tier-1 (December 9): Shift-wise Memory Based Questions, Expected Cutoff

SSC CGL Tier-1 Exam Analysis 2022 (Dec 9): Download the Shift-wise Analysis of the SSC CGL Exam held on 9th December 2022 along with expected cutoff marks, memory-based question paper, the number of good attempts, and the difficulty level of the question paper.

 
SSC CGL Exam Analysis 2022 Tier-1 (December 9)
SSC CGL Exam Analysis 2022 Tier-1 (December 9)

SSC CGL Exam Analysis 2022 (December 9): The Staff Selection Commission conducted the SSC CGL Exam today, i.e., December 9, 2022. All those who have participated in today’s Tier I exam have shared their feedback & experience about the questions that appeared in the exam. Candidates will be able to ascertain the good attempts and expected cut-off by going through the SSC CGL Tier I Exam Analysis.

The commission will also release the SSC CGL Tier I answer key for both Shifts I & Shift II on their official portal. However, candidates can go through the exam analysis of the SSC CGL exam and estimate their chances of scoring high marks and getting selected for the next round. Also, they must visit the official website regularly to know about the latest updates on the release date of the answer key and results of the SSC CGL Tier I exam 2022.

SSC CGL Exam Pattern 2022

We have discussed below the SSC CGL exam pattern for the candidates who will appear in the coming shifts/exam date of the Tier I exam.

  • The question available in the Tier I exam is Objective Type Multiple choice based. 
  • The Tier I exam will be asked in both English & Hindi except for the English comprehension section.
  • There shall be negative marks of 0.50 for every incorrect answer marked by the candidates.

Section

Question/Marks

Duration

General Intelligence & Reasoning

25/50

1 hour

Quantitative Aptitude

25/50

General Awareness

25/50

English Comprehension

25/50

Total

100/200

SSC CGL Overall Difficulty Level

According to the candidate who has appeared in shift 1 & shift 2 of the SSC CGL Tier I Exam, the overall exam level was easy to moderate level. Check the table below to get the section-wise exam level and the good attempts in the CGL Tier I exam.

Section

SSC CGL Exam Level (Shift 1)

Number of Good Attempts

SSC CGL Exam Level (Shift 2)

Number of Good Attempts

General Intelligence & Reasoning

20-22

Easy

19-22

Easy

Quantitative Aptitude

21-23

Moderate

21-23

Easy to Moderate

General Awareness

16-18

Easy to Moderate

18-21

Moderate

English Comprehension

19-21

Easy

19-22

Easy to Moderate

Total

76-84

Easy to Moderate

77-88

Easy to Moderate

SSC CGL Section Wise Exam Analysis

According to the review of the candidates, the questions asked in Shift 1 & Shift 2 of the Tier I exam were easy to moderate level. Know about the shift-wise analysis of the SSC CGL Tier I Exam for all four sections outlined below.

SSC CGL Exam Analysis for General Intelligence & Reasoning

Know about the shift-wise analysis of the SSC CGL General Intelligence & reasoning section shared below;


SSC CGL Topics

Shift 1

Shift 2

Number of Questions

Number of Questions

Syllogism

2

1-2

Analogy

1

2-3

Order Ranking

1

1

Venn Diagram

1

1-2

Hidden Figure

1

1

Mathematical Operations

3

2

Coding Decoding

4

2-3

Mirror Image

1

1

Matrix

1

1

Blood Relations

2

1

Statement & Conclusion

1

1-2

Number Series

2

2

Missing Term

1

-

Paper Folding Image

1

1

Odd one out

1

1

Cube

1

1-2

SSC CGL Exam Analysis for General Awareness

Know about the shift-wise analysis of the SSC CGL General Awareness discussed below:


SSC CGL Topics

Shift 1

Shift 2

Number of Questions

Number of Questions

Current Affairs

3-4

2-3

Geography

1-2

2

Static Awareness

4-5

4

Biology

3

2

Physics

1

1

History

1-2

2

Economics

1

1

Polity

1

2

Chemistry

2

2

SSC CGL Exam Analysis for English Comprehension

Know about the shift-wise analysis of the SSC CGL English Comprehension shared below:


SSC CGL Topics

Shift 1

Shift 2

Number of Questions

Number of Questions

Error Detection

3-4

2-3

Fill in the Blanks

1

2

Synonyms & Antonyms

4-5

3-4

Spelling Errors

2

2

Sentence Improvement

1

2

Direct & Indirect Speech

1

1

One Word Substitution

1

1

Sentence Rearrangements

1

1

Idioms & Phrases

1

1

Active & Passive

2

2

Narration

2

2-3

Para Jumbles

2

2

Cloze Test

5

5

SSC CGL Exam Analysis for Quantitative Aptitude

Know about the shift-wise analysis of the SSC CGL Quantitative Aptitude outlined below:


SSC CGL Topics

Shift 1

Shift 2

Number of Questions

Number of Questions

Number System

1

1

Ratio

1

1

Profit & Loss

1-2

2

Percentage

2

1-2

Algebra

2-3

2

Average

1

1

Simple Interest & Compound Interest

1

1

Trigonometry

2

2

Geometry

2

2

Time & work

1

1-2

Time & Distance

1

-

DI

2

2-3

Simplification

1

1

Mensuration

1

2

SSC CGL Memory Based Questions

Candidates can get all the memory-based questions asked in Shift 1 & 2 of December 9 of the SSC CGL Tier I given below;

Shift 1

Shift 2

Who established the Kathak dance academy in Pune?

In which year was Gay-Lussac’s law established?

Who founded the sea route in India in 1498?

Principle of Dirac Paul

Question Based on the Census

Cloze Test on Child Marriage

Spelling Correction of Assessment

Antonym of Care

Idioms & Phrases of Nook and Corner

Where was the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup held?

Question-related to Static GK

Who did Emperor Asoka appoint to solve court matters?

Where will the Women’s Cricket T20 World Cup be conducted?

Odisha Dance

Question Based on Fundamental Duties.

Question related to Yojna, Sports, etc

Chemistry Formula

SSC CGL Expected Cut-Off Marks

We have outlined below the SSC CGL expected cut-off marks based on the SSC CGL Tier I exam analysis and feedback of the aspirants for the reference purpose;

Category

SSC CGL Tier I Expected Cut Off Marks

General

140-142

OBC

126-128

SC

119-125

ST

115-120

We hope this article on SSC CGL Exam Analysis was informative for all the candidates. Candidates will be selected for SSC CGL recruitment based on the marks obtained in Tier I, Tier II, and Document Verification rounds. Candidates who obtain more than equivalent to the Tier I cut-off marks will be called to participate in further rounds and/or get featured in the provisional selection list.

FAQ

Q1. What was the level of questions asked in SSC CGL 2022 Exam?

As per the SSC CGL Exam Analysis, the questions asked in the 9th Dec Tier I exam were of easy to moderate level.

Q2. What is the number of good attempts in SSC CGL Tier I Exam 2022?

As per the SSC CGL Exam Analysis, the number of good attempts is 76-84 on 9th Dec 2022.

Q3. What is the marking scheme for SSC CGL Exam 2022?

According to the SSC CGL Exam Pattern, 2 marks are allotted for every correct response and a negative marking of 0.50 marks shall be applicable for every incorrect answer.

