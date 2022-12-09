SSC CGL Exam Analysis 2022 Tier-1 (December 9): Shift-wise Memory Based Questions, Expected Cutoff

SSC CGL Tier-1 Exam Analysis 2022 (Dec 9): Download the Shift-wise Analysis of the SSC CGL Exam held on 9th December 2022 along with expected cutoff marks, memory-based question paper, the number of good attempts, and the difficulty level of the question paper.

SSC CGL Exam Analysis 2022 (December 9): The Staff Selection Commission conducted the SSC CGL Exam today, i.e., December 9, 2022. All those who have participated in today’s Tier I exam have shared their feedback & experience about the questions that appeared in the exam. Candidates will be able to ascertain the good attempts and expected cut-off by going through the SSC CGL Tier I Exam Analysis.

The commission will also release the SSC CGL Tier I answer key for both Shifts I & Shift II on their official portal. However, candidates can go through the exam analysis of the SSC CGL exam and estimate their chances of scoring high marks and getting selected for the next round. Also, they must visit the official website regularly to know about the latest updates on the release date of the answer key and results of the SSC CGL Tier I exam 2022.

SSC CGL Exam Pattern 2022

We have discussed below the SSC CGL exam pattern for the candidates who will appear in the coming shifts/exam date of the Tier I exam.

The question available in the Tier I exam is Objective Type Multiple choice based.

The Tier I exam will be asked in both English & Hindi except for the English comprehension section.

There shall be negative marks of 0.50 for every incorrect answer marked by the candidates.

Section Question/Marks Duration General Intelligence & Reasoning 25/50 1 hour Quantitative Aptitude 25/50 General Awareness 25/50 English Comprehension 25/50 Total 100/200

SSC CGL Overall Difficulty Level

According to the candidate who has appeared in shift 1 & shift 2 of the SSC CGL Tier I Exam, the overall exam level was easy to moderate level. Check the table below to get the section-wise exam level and the good attempts in the CGL Tier I exam.

Section SSC CGL Exam Level (Shift 1) Number of Good Attempts SSC CGL Exam Level (Shift 2) Number of Good Attempts General Intelligence & Reasoning 20-22 Easy 19-22 Easy Quantitative Aptitude 21-23 Moderate 21-23 Easy to Moderate General Awareness 16-18 Easy to Moderate 18-21 Moderate English Comprehension 19-21 Easy 19-22 Easy to Moderate Total 76-84 Easy to Moderate 77-88 Easy to Moderate

SSC CGL Section Wise Exam Analysis

According to the review of the candidates, the questions asked in Shift 1 & Shift 2 of the Tier I exam were easy to moderate level. Know about the shift-wise analysis of the SSC CGL Tier I Exam for all four sections outlined below.

SSC CGL Exam Analysis for General Intelligence & Reasoning

Know about the shift-wise analysis of the SSC CGL General Intelligence & reasoning section shared below;



SSC CGL Topics Shift 1 Shift 2 Number of Questions Number of Questions Syllogism 2 1-2 Analogy 1 2-3 Order Ranking 1 1 Venn Diagram 1 1-2 Hidden Figure 1 1 Mathematical Operations 3 2 Coding Decoding 4 2-3 Mirror Image 1 1 Matrix 1 1 Blood Relations 2 1 Statement & Conclusion 1 1-2 Number Series 2 2 Missing Term 1 - Paper Folding Image 1 1 Odd one out 1 1 Cube 1 1-2

SSC CGL Exam Analysis for General Awareness

Know about the shift-wise analysis of the SSC CGL General Awareness discussed below:



SSC CGL Topics Shift 1 Shift 2 Number of Questions Number of Questions Current Affairs 3-4 2-3 Geography 1-2 2 Static Awareness 4-5 4 Biology 3 2 Physics 1 1 History 1-2 2 Economics 1 1 Polity 1 2 Chemistry 2 2

SSC CGL Exam Analysis for English Comprehension

Know about the shift-wise analysis of the SSC CGL English Comprehension shared below:



SSC CGL Topics Shift 1 Shift 2 Number of Questions Number of Questions Error Detection 3-4 2-3 Fill in the Blanks 1 2 Synonyms & Antonyms 4-5 3-4 Spelling Errors 2 2 Sentence Improvement 1 2 Direct & Indirect Speech 1 1 One Word Substitution 1 1 Sentence Rearrangements 1 1 Idioms & Phrases 1 1 Active & Passive 2 2 Narration 2 2-3 Para Jumbles 2 2 Cloze Test 5 5

SSC CGL Exam Analysis for Quantitative Aptitude

Know about the shift-wise analysis of the SSC CGL Quantitative Aptitude outlined below:



SSC CGL Topics Shift 1 Shift 2 Number of Questions Number of Questions Number System 1 1 Ratio 1 1 Profit & Loss 1-2 2 Percentage 2 1-2 Algebra 2-3 2 Average 1 1 Simple Interest & Compound Interest 1 1 Trigonometry 2 2 Geometry 2 2 Time & work 1 1-2 Time & Distance 1 - DI 2 2-3 Simplification 1 1 Mensuration 1 2

SSC CGL Memory Based Questions

Candidates can get all the memory-based questions asked in Shift 1 & 2 of December 9 of the SSC CGL Tier I given below;

Shift 1 Shift 2 Who established the Kathak dance academy in Pune? In which year was Gay-Lussac’s law established? Who founded the sea route in India in 1498? Principle of Dirac Paul Question Based on the Census Cloze Test on Child Marriage Spelling Correction of Assessment Antonym of Care Idioms & Phrases of Nook and Corner Where was the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup held? Question-related to Static GK Who did Emperor Asoka appoint to solve court matters? Where will the Women’s Cricket T20 World Cup be conducted? Odisha Dance Question Based on Fundamental Duties. Question related to Yojna, Sports, etc Chemistry Formula

SSC CGL Expected Cut-Off Marks

We have outlined below the SSC CGL expected cut-off marks based on the SSC CGL Tier I exam analysis and feedback of the aspirants for the reference purpose;

Category SSC CGL Tier I Expected Cut Off Marks General 140-142 OBC 126-128 SC 119-125 ST 115-120

We hope this article on SSC CGL Exam Analysis was informative for all the candidates. Candidates will be selected for SSC CGL recruitment based on the marks obtained in Tier I, Tier II, and Document Verification rounds. Candidates who obtain more than equivalent to the Tier I cut-off marks will be called to participate in further rounds and/or get featured in the provisional selection list.