SSC CGL Exam Analysis 2022 Tier-1 (Dec 6): Shift-wise Memory Based Questions, Expected Cutoff Marks

SSC CGL Exam Analysis 2022 (December 6): The Staff Selection Commission conducted the SSC CGL Exam of all the shifts on December 6, 2022. Candidates who have attempted the Tier I exam of today’s shifts have shared their reviews & feedback about the questions asked in the exam. With the help of SSC CGL Exam Analysis, the candidates will get to know about the good attempts and expected cut-off marks for the Tier-I exam.
The commission will also release the SSC CGL Tier I answer key for all the shifts on their official website. However, candidates can go through the exam analysis of the SSC CGL exam and calculate the probability of getting shortlisted for the next round. Also, they should visit the official website regularly to know the release date of the answer key and results of the SSC CGL Tier I recruitment 2022.
SSC CGL Exam Pattern 2022
We have mentioned below the SSC CGL exam pattern for the aspirants who is going to appear soon in the Tier I exam.
- The question is Objective Type Multiple choice based in Tier-I.
- The paper can be answered in both English & Hindi except for the English comprehension section.
- There will be a negative marking of 0.50 for every incorrect response.
|
Section
|
Question/Marks
|
Duration
|
General Intelligence & Reasoning
|
25/50
|
1 hour
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
25/50
|
General Awareness
|
25/50
|
English Comprehension
|
25/50
|
Total
|
100/200
SSC CGL Overall Difficulty Level
According to the candidate who appeared in all the shifts of the SSC CGL Tier I Exam, the overall exam level was moderate. Check the table discussed below to know the section-wise exam level and good attempts in the Tier I exam.
|
Section
|
SSC CGL Exam Level (Shift 1)
|
Number of Good Attempts
|
SSC CGL Exam Level (Shift 2)
|
Number of Good Attempts
|
General Intelligence & Reasoning
|
20-22
|
Easy to Moderate
|
20-22
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
16-19
|
Moderate
|
18-20
|
Easy to Moderate
|
General Awareness
|
16-18
|
Moderate
|
18-20
|
Easy to Moderate
|
English Comprehension
|
19-20
|
Easy
|
19-21
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Total
|
71-79
|
Easy to Moderate
|
75-83
|
Easy to Moderate
SSC CGL Section Wise Exam Analysis
According to the review of the candidates, the questions asked in all the shifts of the Tier I exam was moderate level. Check the shift-wise analysis of the SSC CGL Tier I Exam for all the sections outlined below.
SSC CGL Exam Analysis for General Intelligence & Reasoning
Check the shift-wise analysis of the SSC CGL reasoning section below;
|
SSC CGL Topics
|
Shift 1
|
Shift 2
|
Number of Questions
|
Number of Questions
|
Syllogism
|
2-3
|
2
|
Analogy
|
4
|
3
|
Order Ranking
|
1
|
2
|
Venn Diagram
|
1
|
1
|
Hidden Figure
|
1
|
1
|
Mathematical Operations
|
3
|
3
|
Coding Decoding
|
4
|
3
|
Distance Direction
|
-
|
1
|
Mirror Image
|
1
|
1
|
Matrix
|
1
|
1
|
Blood Relations
|
1-2
|
2
|
Statement & Conclusion
|
1
|
1-2
|
Number Series
|
2
|
2
|
Paper Folding Image
|
1
|
2
|
Odd one out
|
1
|
1
|
Cube
|
2
|
2
SSC CGL Exam Analysis for General Awareness
Check the shift-wise analysis of the SSC CGL General Awareness shared below:
|
SSC CGL Topics
|
Shift 1
|
Shift 2
|
Number of Questions
|
Number of Questions
|
Current Affairs
|
5-6
|
5-6
|
Geography
|
2-3
|
3
|
Static Awareness
|
2
|
3
|
Biology
|
3
|
3
|
Physics
|
1
|
1
|
History
|
2
|
2
|
Economics
|
1
|
2
|
Polity
|
2
|
2
|
Chemistry
|
3
|
2
SSC CGL Exam Analysis for English Comprehension
Check the shift-wise analysis of the SSC CGL English Comprehension shared below:
|
SSC CGL Topics
|
Shift 1
|
Shift 2
|
Number of Questions
|
Number of Questions
|
Error Detection
|
4
|
2
|
Fill in the Blanks
|
1
|
2
|
Synonyms
|
2
|
1
|
Spelling Errors
|
2
|
1
|
Sentence Improvement
|
2
|
2
|
Direct & Indirect Speech
|
3
|
1
|
Antonyms
|
2
|
2
|
One Word Substitution
|
2
|
2
|
Sentence Rearrangements
|
1
|
1
|
Idioms & Phrases
|
3
|
2
|
Active & Passive
|
2
|
2
|
Narration
|
-
|
2
|
Para Jumbles
|
2-3
|
2
|
Cloze Test
|
5
|
5
SSC CGL Exam Analysis for Quantitative Aptitude
Check the shift-wise analysis of the SSC CGL Quantitative Aptitude analysis below:
|
SSC CGL Topics
|
Shift 1
|
Shift 2
|
Number of Questions
|
Number of Questions
|
Number System
|
2
|
3
|
Ratio
|
1
|
2
|
Profit & Loss
|
3
|
1
|
Percentage
|
1
|
1
|
Algebra
|
3
|
2
|
Average
|
1
|
2
|
Simple Interest & Compound Interest
|
1
|
2
|
Trigonometry
|
3
|
2
|
Geometry
|
2
|
2
|
Time & work
|
1
|
2
|
Time & Distance
|
2
|
1
|
DI
|
4-5
|
3
|
Simplification
|
1
|
2
|
Mensuration
|
3
|
2
SSC CGL Memory Based Questions
Check out the memory-based questions asked in Shift 1 & 2 of December 6 of the SSC CGL shared below;
|
Shift 1
|
Shift 2
|
|
SSC CGL Expected Cut-Off Marks
Based on the SSC CGL Tier I exam analysis of all the shifts and feedback of the aspirants who have appeared in the exam, the SSC CGL expected cut-off marks are given below;
|
Category
|
SSC CGL Tier I Expected Cut Off Marks
|
General
|
140-142
|
OBC
|
126-128
|
SC
|
119-125
|
ST
|
115-120
We hope this article on SSC CGL Exam Analysis was informative for all the aspirants, The SSC CGL Selection process will be held in three stages, i.e., Tier I, Tier II and Document Verification round. Candidates who obtain the Tier I cut-off marks will be shortlisted for the next rounds. Those who will ace all the CGL selection rounds shall be featured in the provisional appointment list.