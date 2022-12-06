SSC CGL Exam Analysis 2022 Tier-1 (Dec 6): Shift-wise Memory Based Questions, Expected Cutoff Marks

SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam Analysis 2022 (December 6): Download the Shift-wise Analysis of the SSC CGL Exam held on 6th December 2022 along with expected cutoff marks and memory-based question paper. Also, check the overall number of good attempts and the difficulty level of the questions.

SSC CGL Exam Analysis 2022 (December 6): The Staff Selection Commission conducted the  SSC CGL Exam of all the shifts on December 6, 2022. Candidates who have attempted the Tier I exam of today’s shifts have shared their reviews & feedback about the questions asked in the exam. With the help of SSC CGL Exam Analysis, the candidates will get to know about the good attempts and expected cut-off marks for the Tier-I exam.

Get SSC CGL 2022 Exam Analysis for All Days
Download SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam Analysis 2022 - 1st December
Download SSC CGL 2022 Tier 1 Exam Memory Based Question Paper - 1st December
Download SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam Analysis 2022 - 2nd December
Download SSC CGL 2022 Tier 1 Exam Memory Based Question Paper - 2nd December
Download SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam Analysis & Memory Based Paper 2022 - 3rd December
Download SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam Analysis & Memory Based Paper 2022 - 5th December

The commission will also release the SSC CGL Tier I answer key for all the shifts on their official website. However, candidates can go through the exam analysis of the SSC CGL exam and calculate the probability of getting shortlisted for the next round. Also, they should visit the official website regularly to know the release date of the answer key and results of the SSC CGL Tier I recruitment 2022.

SSC CGL Exam Pattern 2022

We have mentioned below the SSC CGL exam pattern for the aspirants who is going to appear soon in the Tier I exam.

  • The question is Objective Type Multiple choice based in Tier-I. 
  • The paper can be answered in both English & Hindi except for the English comprehension section.
  • There will be a negative marking of 0.50 for every incorrect response.

Section

Question/Marks

Duration

General Intelligence & Reasoning

25/50

1 hour

Quantitative Aptitude

25/50

General Awareness

25/50

English Comprehension

25/50

Total

100/200

SSC CGL Overall Difficulty Level

According to the candidate who appeared in all the shifts of the SSC CGL Tier I Exam, the overall exam level was moderate. Check the table discussed below to know the section-wise exam level and good attempts in the Tier I exam.

Section

SSC CGL Exam Level (Shift 1)

Number of Good Attempts

SSC CGL Exam Level (Shift 2)

Number of Good Attempts

General Intelligence & Reasoning

20-22

Easy to Moderate

20-22

Easy to Moderate

Quantitative Aptitude

16-19

Moderate

18-20

Easy to Moderate

General Awareness

16-18

Moderate

18-20

Easy to Moderate

English Comprehension

19-20

Easy

19-21

Easy to Moderate

Total

71-79

Easy to Moderate

75-83

Easy to Moderate

SSC CGL Section Wise Exam Analysis

According to the review of the candidates, the questions asked in all the shifts of the Tier I exam was moderate level. Check the shift-wise analysis of the SSC CGL Tier I Exam for all the sections outlined below.

SSC CGL Exam Analysis for General Intelligence & Reasoning

Check the shift-wise analysis of the SSC CGL reasoning section below;


SSC CGL Topics

Shift 1

Shift 2

Number of Questions

Number of Questions

Syllogism

2-3

2

Analogy

4

3

Order Ranking

1

2

Venn Diagram

1

1

Hidden Figure

1

1

Mathematical Operations

3

3

Coding Decoding

4

3

Distance Direction

-

1

Mirror Image

1

1

Matrix

1

1

Blood Relations

1-2

2

Statement & Conclusion

1

1-2

Number Series

2

2

Paper Folding Image

1

2

Odd one out

1

1

Cube

2

2

SSC CGL Exam Analysis for General Awareness

Check the shift-wise analysis of the SSC CGL General Awareness shared below:


SSC CGL Topics

Shift 1

Shift 2

Number of Questions

Number of Questions

Current Affairs

5-6

5-6

Geography

2-3

3

Static Awareness

2

3

Biology

3

3

Physics

1

1

History

2

2

Economics

1

2

Polity

2

2

Chemistry

3

2

SSC CGL Exam Analysis for English Comprehension

Check the shift-wise analysis of the SSC CGL English Comprehension shared below:


SSC CGL Topics

Shift 1

Shift 2

Number of Questions

Number of Questions

Error Detection

4

2

Fill in the Blanks

1

2

Synonyms

2

1

Spelling Errors

2

1

Sentence Improvement

2

2

Direct & Indirect Speech

3

1

Antonyms

2

2

One Word Substitution

2

2

Sentence Rearrangements

1

1

Idioms & Phrases

3

2

Active & Passive

2

2

Narration

-

2

Para Jumbles

2-3

2

Cloze Test

5

5

SSC CGL Exam Analysis for Quantitative Aptitude

Check the shift-wise analysis of the SSC CGL Quantitative Aptitude analysis below:


SSC CGL Topics

Shift 1

Shift 2

Number of Questions

Number of Questions

Number System

2

3

Ratio

1

2

Profit & Loss

3

1

Percentage

1

1

Algebra

3

2

Average

1

2

Simple Interest & Compound Interest

1

2

Trigonometry

3

2

Geometry

2

2

Time & work

1

2

Time & Distance

2

1

DI

4-5

3

Simplification

1

2

Mensuration

3

2

SSC CGL Memory Based Questions

Check out the memory-based questions asked in Shift 1 & 2 of December 6 of the SSC CGL shared below;

Shift 1

Shift 2
  • Who is the Vice Chairman of NITI Ayaog?
  • How many fundamental rights are there in Article 19?
  • Who is DRDO Chairman?
  • What does “Black Card” in Badminton signifies?
  • Which of the factors doesn’t count in National Income?
  • Article 360 (A)
  • What are the formulae of Washing Soda?
  • Where is Wetland situated?
  • Question Based on Battle of Plassey
  • What is the Perimeter of Triangle?
  • Which is the colour face dance?
  • IPL Ist match was conducted in which city?
  • Antonyms of Establishment
  • Synonym of Old
  • Idiom of Hot Water
  • Who is CM of Pondichery?
  • Baisakhi is celebrated in which month?
  • Formulae based on Chemistry?
  • What is the perimeter of the circle in the given area?
  • Question Based on Padma Shree Award
  • Question on Government Scheme
  • What is the Group of Traders called?
  • Question on Cake Walk
  • Question related to Football
  • What is the dance form of Tamil Nadu?

SSC CGL Expected Cut-Off Marks

Based on the SSC CGL Tier I exam analysis of all the shifts and feedback of the aspirants who have appeared in the exam, the SSC CGL expected cut-off marks are given below;

Category

SSC CGL Tier I Expected Cut Off Marks

General

140-142

OBC

126-128

SC

119-125

ST

115-120

We hope this article on SSC CGL Exam Analysis was informative for all the aspirants, The SSC CGL Selection process will be held in three stages, i.e., Tier I, Tier II and Document Verification round. Candidates who obtain the Tier I  cut-off marks will be shortlisted for the next rounds. Those who will ace all the CGL selection rounds shall be featured in the provisional appointment list.

FAQ

Q1. What was the level of questions asked in SSC CGL 2022 Exam?

As per the SSC CGL Exam Analysis, the questions asked in the 6th Dec Shift I of the Tier I exam are easy to moderate level.

Q2. What should be the number of good attempts in the SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2022?

As per the SSC CGL Exam Analysis, the number of good attempts is 71-79 in Shift I of 6th Dec 2022.

Q3. What is the marking scheme for SSC CGL Exam 2022?

As per SSC CGL Exam Pattern, 2 marks will be assigned for every correct response and a penalty of 0.50 marks shall be deducted for every incorrect answer.

