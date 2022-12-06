SSC CGL Exam Analysis 2022 Tier-1 (Dec 6): Shift-wise Memory Based Questions, Expected Cutoff Marks

SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam Analysis 2022 (December 6): Download the Shift-wise Analysis of the SSC CGL Exam held on 6th December 2022 along with expected cutoff marks and memory-based question paper. Also, check the overall number of good attempts and the difficulty level of the questions.

SSC CGL Exam Analysis 2022 (December 6): The Staff Selection Commission conducted the SSC CGL Exam of all the shifts on December 6, 2022. Candidates who have attempted the Tier I exam of today’s shifts have shared their reviews & feedback about the questions asked in the exam. With the help of SSC CGL Exam Analysis, the candidates will get to know about the good attempts and expected cut-off marks for the Tier-I exam.

The commission will also release the SSC CGL Tier I answer key for all the shifts on their official website. However, candidates can go through the exam analysis of the SSC CGL exam and calculate the probability of getting shortlisted for the next round. Also, they should visit the official website regularly to know the release date of the answer key and results of the SSC CGL Tier I recruitment 2022.

SSC CGL Exam Pattern 2022

We have mentioned below the SSC CGL exam pattern for the aspirants who is going to appear soon in the Tier I exam.

The question is Objective Type Multiple choice based in Tier-I.

The paper can be answered in both English & Hindi except for the English comprehension section.

There will be a negative marking of 0.50 for every incorrect response.

Section Question/Marks Duration General Intelligence & Reasoning 25/50 1 hour Quantitative Aptitude 25/50 General Awareness 25/50 English Comprehension 25/50 Total 100/200

SSC CGL Overall Difficulty Level

According to the candidate who appeared in all the shifts of the SSC CGL Tier I Exam, the overall exam level was moderate. Check the table discussed below to know the section-wise exam level and good attempts in the Tier I exam.

Section SSC CGL Exam Level (Shift 1) Number of Good Attempts SSC CGL Exam Level (Shift 2) Number of Good Attempts General Intelligence & Reasoning 20-22 Easy to Moderate 20-22 Easy to Moderate Quantitative Aptitude 16-19 Moderate 18-20 Easy to Moderate General Awareness 16-18 Moderate 18-20 Easy to Moderate English Comprehension 19-20 Easy 19-21 Easy to Moderate Total 71-79 Easy to Moderate 75-83 Easy to Moderate

SSC CGL Section Wise Exam Analysis

According to the review of the candidates, the questions asked in all the shifts of the Tier I exam was moderate level. Check the shift-wise analysis of the SSC CGL Tier I Exam for all the sections outlined below.

SSC CGL Exam Analysis for General Intelligence & Reasoning

Check the shift-wise analysis of the SSC CGL reasoning section below;



SSC CGL Topics Shift 1 Shift 2 Number of Questions Number of Questions Syllogism 2-3 2 Analogy 4 3 Order Ranking 1 2 Venn Diagram 1 1 Hidden Figure 1 1 Mathematical Operations 3 3 Coding Decoding 4 3 Distance Direction - 1 Mirror Image 1 1 Matrix 1 1 Blood Relations 1-2 2 Statement & Conclusion 1 1-2 Number Series 2 2 Paper Folding Image 1 2 Odd one out 1 1 Cube 2 2

SSC CGL Exam Analysis for General Awareness

Check the shift-wise analysis of the SSC CGL General Awareness shared below:



SSC CGL Topics Shift 1 Shift 2 Number of Questions Number of Questions Current Affairs 5-6 5-6 Geography 2-3 3 Static Awareness 2 3 Biology 3 3 Physics 1 1 History 2 2 Economics 1 2 Polity 2 2 Chemistry 3 2

SSC CGL Exam Analysis for English Comprehension

Check the shift-wise analysis of the SSC CGL English Comprehension shared below:



SSC CGL Topics Shift 1 Shift 2 Number of Questions Number of Questions Error Detection 4 2 Fill in the Blanks 1 2 Synonyms 2 1 Spelling Errors 2 1 Sentence Improvement 2 2 Direct & Indirect Speech 3 1 Antonyms 2 2 One Word Substitution 2 2 Sentence Rearrangements 1 1 Idioms & Phrases 3 2 Active & Passive 2 2 Narration - 2 Para Jumbles 2-3 2 Cloze Test 5 5

SSC CGL Exam Analysis for Quantitative Aptitude

Check the shift-wise analysis of the SSC CGL Quantitative Aptitude analysis below:



SSC CGL Topics Shift 1 Shift 2 Number of Questions Number of Questions Number System 2 3 Ratio 1 2 Profit & Loss 3 1 Percentage 1 1 Algebra 3 2 Average 1 2 Simple Interest & Compound Interest 1 2 Trigonometry 3 2 Geometry 2 2 Time & work 1 2 Time & Distance 2 1 DI 4-5 3 Simplification 1 2 Mensuration 3 2

SSC CGL Memory Based Questions

Check out the memory-based questions asked in Shift 1 & 2 of December 6 of the SSC CGL shared below;

Shift 1 Shift 2 Who is the Vice Chairman of NITI Ayaog?

How many fundamental rights are there in Article 19?

Who is DRDO Chairman?

What does “Black Card” in Badminton signifies?

Which of the factors doesn’t count in National Income?

Article 360 (A)

What are the formulae of Washing Soda?

Where is Wetland situated?

Question Based on Battle of Plassey

What is the Perimeter of Triangle?

Which is the colour face dance?

IPL Ist match was conducted in which city?

Antonyms of Establishment

Synonym of Old

Idiom of Hot Water Who is CM of Pondichery?

Baisakhi is celebrated in which month?

Formulae based on Chemistry?

What is the perimeter of the circle in the given area?

Question Based on Padma Shree Award

Question on Government Scheme

What is the Group of Traders called?

Question on Cake Walk

Question related to Football

What is the dance form of Tamil Nadu?

SSC CGL Expected Cut-Off Marks

Based on the SSC CGL Tier I exam analysis of all the shifts and feedback of the aspirants who have appeared in the exam, the SSC CGL expected cut-off marks are given below;

Category SSC CGL Tier I Expected Cut Off Marks General 140-142 OBC 126-128 SC 119-125 ST 115-120

We hope this article on SSC CGL Exam Analysis was informative for all the aspirants, The SSC CGL Selection process will be held in three stages, i.e., Tier I, Tier II and Document Verification round. Candidates who obtain the Tier I cut-off marks will be shortlisted for the next rounds. Those who will ace all the CGL selection rounds shall be featured in the provisional appointment list.