SSC CGL Exam Analysis 2022 Tier-1 (December 5): All Shifts Memory Based Questions, Expected Cut Off

SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam Analysis 2022 (December 5): Download the Subject-wise Analysis of the SSC CGL Exam held on 5th December 2022 with expected cutoff marks and memory-based question paper. Also, check the overall number of good attempts and difficulty level of the questions here.

SSC CGL Exam Analysis 2022 (December 5): The Staff Selection Commission has conducted the Shift I of SSC CGL Exam on December 5, 2022. Candidates who have appeared in the Tier I exam have shared their feedback about the type and number of questions asked in the exam. Thus, knowing about the SSC CGL Exam Analysis is essential to get insights into the good attempts and expected cut-off marks of the Tier-I exam.

The commission is going to release the Tier I answer key for all the shifts soon on their official website. Meanwhile, candidates can get the exam analysis of the SSC CGL exam to figure out the chances of getting shortlisted for the further round. Also, they can check out the official portal regularly to learn about the latest updates on the answer key and results of the SSC CGL Tier I recruitment 2022.

SSC CGL Exam Pattern 2022

We have outlined below the SSC CGL exam pattern for the aspirants who will appear in the further shifts of the Tier I exam.

The Tier-I exam comprises Objective Type Multiple choice questions.

The Tier I exam is available in both English & Hindi except for English comprehension.

There will be a negative marking of 0.50 for each incorrect response.

Section Question/Marks Duration General Intelligence & Reasoning 25/50 1 hour Quantitative Aptitude 25/50 General Awareness 25/50 English Comprehension 25/50 Total 100/200

SSC CGL Overall Difficulty Level

According to the candidate who has participated in the 5th Dec shift I of SSC CGL Tier I Exam, the overall level was easy to moderate. Refer to the table given below to get insights into the section-wise exam level and good attempts in the Tier I exam.

Section SSC CGL Exam Level Number of Good Attempts General Intelligence & Reasoning Easy to Moderate 21-23 Quantitative Aptitude Moderate 21-22 General Awareness Moderate 19-21 English Comprehension Easy 18-20 Total Easy to Moderate 79-86

SSC CGL Section Wise Exam Analysis

According to the review/experience of the candidates, the questions asked in the shift 1 of the Tier I exam was easy to moderate level. Know about the 5th Dec Shift I of SSC CGL section-wise analysis for the Tier I Exam mentioned below.

SSC CGL Exam Analysis for General Intelligence & Reasoning

The questions asked in reasoning was easy to moderate level. Learn about the topic-wise analysis of the general intelligence & reasoning section below;

SSC CGL Topics Number of Questions Syllogism 2 Analogy 2 Number Series 2-3 Distance-Directions 1 Seating Arrangement 1 Coding Decoding 2-3 Figure Counting 1-2 Mirror Image 1-2 Blood Relations 2-3 Order Ranking 1-2 Venn Diagram 1-2 Statement & Conclusions 2 Dice 1 Odd one out 1-2

SSC CGL Exam Analysis for General Awareness

The level of questions asked in General Awareness was moderate level. Check out the 5th December Shift I topic-wise General Awareness analysis discussed below:

SSC CGL Topics Number of Questions Current Affairs 5-6 Geography 2-3 Static Awareness 2-3 Biology 2-3 Physics 1-2 History 1-2 Economics 1 Polity 3-4 Chemistry 2

SSC CGL Exam Analysis for English Comprehension

The level of questions asked in the English Comprehension was easy. As per the feedback of the candidates, the questions were from topics like fill in the blanks, error detection, idioms & phrases, cloze test, etc. Check out the 5th Dec shift 1 topic-wise English Comprehension analysis shared below:

SSC CGL Topics Number of Questions Error Detection 3-4 Fill in the Blanks 1-2 Synonyms & Antonyms 4 One Word Substitution 1-2 Fillers 1 Direct & Indirect Speech 2-3 Idioms & Phrases 2 Active & Passive 3-4 Spelling Errors 1-2 Sentence Improvements 2-3 Sentence Rearrangement 1-2 Cloze Test 2-3 Para Jumbles 2

SSC CGL Exam Analysis for Quantitative Aptitude

The level of questions asked in the Quantitative Aptitude was moderate level. As per the feedback of the candidates, more questions were asked about topics like Average, DI, Geometry, Time & Distance, Profit loss, etc. Check out the 5th December shift I topic-wise Quant analysis below:

SSC CGL Topics Number of Questions Number System 2 Average 2-3 Profit & Loss 2 Percentage 1-2 Simple Interest 1-2 Simplification 1-2 Trigonometry 2 Ratio 1 Geometry 2-3 Time & work 2-3 Time & Distance 2-3 Algebra 2-3 Mensuration 1-2 DI 3-4

SSC CGL Memory Based Questions

We have shared below the memory-based questions asked in the 5th December Shift I of the SSC CGL Tier I exam for the reference of the aspirants;

What is the use of Photography?

Carboxylic Group

New CDS of India

Synonyms of Perseverance

Antonyms of Ancient

Charter Act

Borax Formula

Article 143

Question Based on Bharatnatyam

Question Based on Delhi Sultanate

Question Based on East India Company

Which one is a non-metal group in the periodic table?

SSC CGL Expected Cut-Off Marks

Based on the SSC CGL exam analysis and feedback of the candidates who have attempted the Tier I exam, the SSC CGL expected cut-off marks are outlined below;

Category SSC CGL Tier I Expected Cut Off Marks General 140-142 OBC 126-128 SC 119-125 ST 115-120

We hope this article on SSC CGL Exam Analysis was insightful for all the aspirants, The SSC CGL recruitment process will be conducted in three phases i.e Tier I, Tier II followed by the Document Verification round. Candidates who will clear the Tier I cut-off marks in order to get selected for the next rounds. Candidates who will qualify in all the CGL recruitment processes shall be declared qualified for the provisional appointment.