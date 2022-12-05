SSC CGL Exam Analysis 2022 Tier-1 (December 3): All Shifts Memory Based Questions, Expected Cut Off

SSC CGL Exam Analysis 2022 (December 3): The Staff Selection Commission conducted the SSC CGL Exam on December 3, 2022. Candidates who have attempted the Tier I exam have shared their reviews & experience with handling the questions asked in the exam. Thus, it is essential to know about the SSC CGL Exam Analysis to understand the good attempts and expected cut-off marks of the Tier-I exam.
The commission will also update the Tier I answer key for all the shifts on their official website. Till then, candidates can check out the exam analysis of the SSC CGL exam to identify the chances of being declared shortlisted for the next round. Also, they should go to the official website regularly to get the latest updates on the answer key and results of the SSC CGL Tier I recruitment 2022.
SSC CGL Exam Pattern 2022
We have shared below the SSC CGL exam pattern for the candidates who will participate in the next shifts of the Tier I exam.
- The question asked in the Tier-I exam are Objective Type Multiple choice based.
- The paper can be attempted in both English & Hindi except for English comprehension.
- There shall be a negative marking of 0.50 for each incorrect answer.
|
Section
|
Question/Marks
|
Duration
|
General Intelligence & Reasoning
|
25/50
|
1 hour
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
25/50
|
General Awareness
|
25/50
|
English Comprehension
|
25/50
|
Total
|
100/200
SSC CGL Overall Difficulty Level
According to the candidate who appeared in the SSC CGL Tier I Exam, the overall exam level was moderate. Check the table shared below to understand the section-wise difficulty level of each section and good attempts in the Tier I exam.
|
Section
|
SSC CGL Exam Level
|
Number of Good Attempts
|
General Intelligence & Reasoning
|
Moderate
|
20-23
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
Easy to Moderate
|
21-22
|
General Awareness
|
Easy to Moderate
|
17-19
|
English Comprehension
|
Easy
|
20-22
|
Total
|
Moderate
|
78-86
SSC CGL Section Wise Exam Analysis
According to the feedback of the candidates, the questions asked in the shift 1 of the Tier I exam was moderate level. Check the SSC CGL section-wise analysis for Tier I Exam discussed below.
SSC CGL Exam Analysis for General Intelligence & Reasoning
The questions asked in reasoning were moderate level. Know about the topic-wise analysis of the reasoning section below;
|
SSC CGL Topics
|
Number of Questions
|
Syllogism
|
2
|
Alphabetical Series
|
2
|
Seating Arrangement
|
1
|
Coding Decoding
|
1
|
Mirror Image
|
1
|
Blood Relations
|
3
|
Next Figure Related
|
1
|
Equation Based
|
1
|
Paper Cutting
|
2
|
Odd one series
|
1
SSC CGL Exam Analysis for General Awareness
The level of questions asked in General Awareness was easy to moderate level. Check out the 3rd December Shift I topic-wise General Awareness analysis below:
|
SSC CGL Topics
|
Number of Questions
|
Current Affairs
|
1
|
Geography
|
2
|
Static Awareness
|
1
|
Biology
|
2
|
Physics
|
2
|
History
|
2
|
Economics
|
3
|
Polity
|
1
|
Chemistry
|
4
SSC CGL Exam Analysis for English Comprehension
The level of questions asked in the English Comprehension was easy. As per the review of the candidates, the questions were from topics like Idioms & Phrases, voice, cloze test, etc. Check out the 3rd Dec shift 1 topic-wise English Comprehension analysis shared below:
|
SSC CGL Topics
|
Number of Questions
|
Error Spottings
|
2
|
Voice
|
2
|
Antonyms
|
2
|
One Word Substitution
|
1
|
Idioms & Phrases
|
1
|
Active & Passive
|
1
|
Cloze Test
|
1
SSC CGL Exam Analysis for Quantitative Aptitude
The level of questions asked in the Quantitative Aptitude was easy to moderate. According to the review of the candidates, more questions were asked about topics likes Number System, DI, Ratio, Time & Work, Profit loss, etc. Check out the 3rd dec shift I topic-wise Quant analysis below:
|
SSC CGL Topics
|
Number of Questions
|
Number System
|
1
|
Profit & Loss
|
1
|
Percentage
|
2
|
Algebra
|
1
|
Simple Interest & Compound Interest
|
1
|
Trigonometry
|
2
|
Geometry
|
1
|
Time & work
|
2
|
Unit Digit
|
1
|
Algebra
|
2
|
Mensuration
|
1
SSC CGL Memory Based Questions
Check out the memory-based questions asked in the 3rd December Shift I of the SSC CGL Tier I exam shared below;
- Who is the Chief Minister of Meghalaya?
- Limestone Formula
- SI Unit of electric Current
- Who was the ruler Chola Dynasty
- What are the types of Cell Division?
- Magnesium Oxide Formula
- Borax Formula
- Which Award did Rajashree Shirke receive in 2013?
- Sahitya Academy Award
- Question-Based on Delhi Sultanate
- 2011 Padma Shri Award
- Question-Based on Chalukya Region
- Question-Based on Article 24 of Indian Constitution
SSC CGL Expected Cut-Off Marks
Based on the SSC CGL exam analysis and review of the aspirants who have attempted the exam, the SSC CGL expected cut-off marks is given below;
|
Category
|
SSC CGL Tier I Expected Cut Off Marks
|
General
|
140-142
|
OBC
|
126-128
|
SC
|
119-125
|
ST
|
115-120
We hope this article on SSC CGL Exam Analysis was useful for all the aspirants, The SSC CGL Selection process will be conducted in three phases, i.e., Tier I, Tier II followed by the Document Verification round. Candidates need to clear the Tier I cut-off marks in order to get shortlisted for the next rounds. Candidates who will qualify in all the CGL selection rounds shall be declared eligible for the provisional appointment.