SSC CGL Exam Analysis Tier-1 2022 (December 7): Shift-wise Memory Based Questions, Expected Cut Off

SSC CGL Exam Analysis Tier-1 2022 (December 7): Download the Shift-wise Analysis of the SSC CGL Exam held on 7th December 2022 along with expected cutoff marks, memory-based question paper, the overall number of good attempts and the difficulty level of the questions.

 
SSC CGL Exam Analysis 2022 (December 7): The Staff Selection Commission conducted the  SSC CGL Exam for Shift 1 & Shift 2 on December 7, 2022. All those who have appeared in today’s Tier I exam have shared their reviews & experience about the questions asked in the exam. With the help of SSC CGL Tier I Exam Analysis, the candidates will determine the number of good attempts and expected cut-off marks for the Tier-I exam.

The commission will also upload the SSC CGL Tier I answer key for both Shifts  & Shift II on their official website. However, candidates can check out the exam analysis of the SSC CGL exam and calculate their chances of scoring good marks and getting shortlisted for the next round. Also, they should check the official website regularly to get the latest updates on the release date of the answer key and results of the SSC CGL exam 2022.

SSC CGL Exam Pattern 2022

We have shared below the SSC CGL exam pattern for the candidates who will participate in the upcoming shifts/exam date of the Tier I exam.

  • The question asked is Objective Type Multiple choice in Tier I. 
  • The Tier I exam can be answered in both English & Hindi except for the English comprehension section.
  • There will be negative marks of 0.50 for every incorrect answer.

Section

Question/Marks

Duration

General Intelligence & Reasoning

25/50

1 hour

Quantitative Aptitude

25/50

General Awareness

25/50

English Comprehension

25/50

Total

100/200

SSC CGL Overall Difficulty Level

According to the candidate who has attempted shift 1 & shift 2 of the SSC CGL Tier I Exam, the overall exam level was moderate. Have a look at the table below to know the section-wise difficulty level and the number of good attempts in the Tier I exam.

Section

SSC CGL Exam Level (Shift 1)

Number of Good Attempts

SSC CGL Exam Level (Shift 2)

Number of Good Attempts

General Intelligence & Reasoning

20-22

Easy

20-22

Easy

Quantitative Aptitude

19-21

Moderate

20-24

Easy to Moderate

General Awareness

19-21

Easy to Moderate

17-20

Moderate

English Comprehension

17-20

Easy

20-22

Easy to Moderate

Total

75-84

Easy to Moderate

77-88

Easy to Moderate

SSC CGL Section Wise Exam Analysis

According to the feedback of the candidates, the questions asked in Shift 1 & Shift 2 of the Tier I exam were moderate level. Get the shift-wise analysis of the SSC CGL Tier I Exam for all four sections discusses below.

SSC CGL Exam Analysis for General Intelligence & Reasoning

Get the shift-wise analysis of the SSC CGL General Intelligence & reasoning section below;


SSC CGL Topics

Shift 1

Shift 2

Number of Questions

Number of Questions

Syllogism

2-3

2

Analogy

4

3

Order Ranking

1

2

Venn Diagram

1

1

Hidden Figure

1

1

Mathematical Operations

3

3

Coding Decoding

4

3

Distance Direction

-

1

Mirror Image

1

1

Matrix

1

1

Blood Relations

1-2

1

Statement & Conclusion

1

1-2

Number Series

2

3

Missing Term

1

-

Paper Folding Image

1

2

Odd one out

1

1

Cube

2

2

SSC CGL Exam Analysis for General Awareness

Get the shift-wise analysis of the SSC CGL General Awareness discussed below:

 


SSC CGL Topics

Shift 1

Shift 2

Number of Questions

Number of Questions

Current Affairs

2-3

2-3

Geography

3

3

Static Awareness

3

4

Biology

3

2-3

Physics

1

1

History

2

2

Economics

1

2

Polity

2

1-2

Chemistry

2

2

SSC CGL Exam Analysis for English Comprehension

Get the shift-wise analysis of the SSC CGL English Comprehension outlined below:


SSC CGL Topics

Shift 1

Shift 2

Number of Questions

Number of Questions

Error Detection

4

2

Fill in the Blanks

1

2

Synonyms

2

1

Spelling Errors

1

2

Sentence Improvement

2

2

Direct & Indirect Speech

3

2

Antonyms

2

1

One Word Substitution

1

1

Sentence Rearrangements

1

1

Idioms & Phrases

3

2

Active & Passive

2

2

Narration

2

2

Para Jumbles

2-3

2

Cloze Test

5

4

SSC CGL Exam Analysis for Quantitative Aptitude

Get the shift-wise analysis of the SSC CGL Quantitative Aptitude shared below:

 


SSC CGL Topics

Shift 1

Shift 2

Number of Questions

Number of Questions

Number System

1

3

Ratio

2

2

Profit & Loss

2

2

Percentage

1

1

Algebra

3

1

Average

1

1

Simple Interest & Compound Interest

1

1

Trigonometry

3

3-4

Geometry

2

2

Time & work

1

1

Time & Distance

1

1

DI

4-5

4

Simplification

1

1

Mensuration

3

2

SSC CGL Memory Based Questions

Candidates can check all the memory-based questions asked in Shift 1 & 2 of December 7 of the SSC CGL Tier I discussed below;

Shift 1

Shift 2

Who is attorney General of India?

When was the Forward Block Formed?

Rings of Saturn

Light Year

Where will the T20 Women’s World Cup be held?

Who is the CAG of India?

Unit of Current

Which coal is used for daily use?

Question based on Chola Dynasty

Name of the Kathakali Dancer

Full Form of CPCL

Medisep scheme is from which state?

2-year Economic Policy

Antonym of Cogent

Idiom of Break a leg

Synonyms of Impart

Question-related to Rural Yojna

What is the name of the capital of the Chola Kingdom

Question related to State Festivals

Dance Forms

Question related to Analogy

Question on Mirror Image

SSC CGL Expected Cut-Off Marks

We have shared below the SSC CGL expected cut off marks on the basis of the SSC CGL Tier I exam analysis and feedback of the candidates for the reference purpose;

Category

SSC CGL Tier I Expected Cut Off Marks

General

140-142

OBC

126-128

SC

119-125

ST

115-120

We hope this article on SSC CGL Exam Analysis was helpful for all the candidates. Candidates will be selected for SSC CGL recruitment based on their performance in Tier I, Tier II, and Document Verification rounds. Candidates who clear the Tier I  cut-off marks will be shortlisted for further rounds and/or get featured in the provisional appointment list.

FAQ

Q1. What was the difficulty level of questions asked in SSC CGL 2022 Exam?

As per the SSC CGL Exam Analysis, the questions asked in the 7th Dec Shift I of the Tier I exam are easy to moderate level.

Q2 What is the number of good attempts in Shift I of the SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2022?

As per the SSC CGL Exam Analysis, the number of good attempts is 75-84 for 7th Dec 2022 Paper

Q3 What is the marking scheme for SSC CGL Exam 2022?

According to the SSC CGL Exam Pattern, 2 marks are given for every correct response and a penalty of 0.50 marks shall be applied for every incorrect response.

Take Free Online SSC CGL 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
