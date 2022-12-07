SSC CGL Exam Analysis Tier-1 2022 (December 7): Shift-wise Memory Based Questions, Expected Cut Off

SSC CGL Exam Analysis 2022 (December 7): The Staff Selection Commission conducted the SSC CGL Exam for Shift 1 & Shift 2 on December 7, 2022. All those who have appeared in today’s Tier I exam have shared their reviews & experience about the questions asked in the exam. With the help of SSC CGL Tier I Exam Analysis, the candidates will determine the number of good attempts and expected cut-off marks for the Tier-I exam.
The commission will also upload the SSC CGL Tier I answer key for both Shifts & Shift II on their official website. However, candidates can check out the exam analysis of the SSC CGL exam and calculate their chances of scoring good marks and getting shortlisted for the next round. Also, they should check the official website regularly to get the latest updates on the release date of the answer key and results of the SSC CGL exam 2022.
SSC CGL Exam Pattern 2022
We have shared below the SSC CGL exam pattern for the candidates who will participate in the upcoming shifts/exam date of the Tier I exam.
- The question asked is Objective Type Multiple choice in Tier I.
- The Tier I exam can be answered in both English & Hindi except for the English comprehension section.
- There will be negative marks of 0.50 for every incorrect answer.
|
Section
|
Question/Marks
|
Duration
|
General Intelligence & Reasoning
|
25/50
|
1 hour
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
25/50
|
General Awareness
|
25/50
|
English Comprehension
|
25/50
|
Total
|
100/200
SSC CGL Overall Difficulty Level
According to the candidate who has attempted shift 1 & shift 2 of the SSC CGL Tier I Exam, the overall exam level was moderate. Have a look at the table below to know the section-wise difficulty level and the number of good attempts in the Tier I exam.
|
Section
|
SSC CGL Exam Level (Shift 1)
|
Number of Good Attempts
|
SSC CGL Exam Level (Shift 2)
|
Number of Good Attempts
|
General Intelligence & Reasoning
|
20-22
|
Easy
|
20-22
|
Easy
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
19-21
|
Moderate
|
20-24
|
Easy to Moderate
|
General Awareness
|
19-21
|
Easy to Moderate
|
17-20
|
Moderate
|
English Comprehension
|
17-20
|
Easy
|
20-22
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Total
|
75-84
|
Easy to Moderate
|
77-88
|
Easy to Moderate
SSC CGL Section Wise Exam Analysis
According to the feedback of the candidates, the questions asked in Shift 1 & Shift 2 of the Tier I exam were moderate level. Get the shift-wise analysis of the SSC CGL Tier I Exam for all four sections discusses below.
SSC CGL Exam Analysis for General Intelligence & Reasoning
Get the shift-wise analysis of the SSC CGL General Intelligence & reasoning section below;
|
SSC CGL Topics
|
Shift 1
|
Shift 2
|
Number of Questions
|
Number of Questions
|
Syllogism
|
2-3
|
2
|
Analogy
|
4
|
3
|
Order Ranking
|
1
|
2
|
Venn Diagram
|
1
|
1
|
Hidden Figure
|
1
|
1
|
Mathematical Operations
|
3
|
3
|
Coding Decoding
|
4
|
3
|
Distance Direction
|
-
|
1
|
Mirror Image
|
1
|
1
|
Matrix
|
1
|
1
|
Blood Relations
|
1-2
|
1
|
Statement & Conclusion
|
1
|
1-2
|
Number Series
|
2
|
3
|
Missing Term
|
1
|
-
|
Paper Folding Image
|
1
|
2
|
Odd one out
|
1
|
1
|
Cube
|
2
|
2
SSC CGL Exam Analysis for General Awareness
Get the shift-wise analysis of the SSC CGL General Awareness discussed below:
|
SSC CGL Topics
|
Shift 1
|
Shift 2
|
Number of Questions
|
Number of Questions
|
Current Affairs
|
2-3
|
2-3
|
Geography
|
3
|
3
|
Static Awareness
|
3
|
4
|
Biology
|
3
|
2-3
|
Physics
|
1
|
1
|
History
|
2
|
2
|
Economics
|
1
|
2
|
Polity
|
2
|
1-2
|
Chemistry
|
2
|
2
SSC CGL Exam Analysis for English Comprehension
Get the shift-wise analysis of the SSC CGL English Comprehension outlined below:
|
SSC CGL Topics
|
Shift 1
|
Shift 2
|
Number of Questions
|
Number of Questions
|
Error Detection
|
4
|
2
|
Fill in the Blanks
|
1
|
2
|
Synonyms
|
2
|
1
|
Spelling Errors
|
1
|
2
|
Sentence Improvement
|
2
|
2
|
Direct & Indirect Speech
|
3
|
2
|
Antonyms
|
2
|
1
|
One Word Substitution
|
1
|
1
|
Sentence Rearrangements
|
1
|
1
|
Idioms & Phrases
|
3
|
2
|
Active & Passive
|
2
|
2
|
Narration
|
2
|
2
|
Para Jumbles
|
2-3
|
2
|
Cloze Test
|
5
|
4
SSC CGL Exam Analysis for Quantitative Aptitude
Get the shift-wise analysis of the SSC CGL Quantitative Aptitude shared below:
|
SSC CGL Topics
|
Shift 1
|
Shift 2
|
Number of Questions
|
Number of Questions
|
Number System
|
1
|
3
|
Ratio
|
2
|
2
|
Profit & Loss
|
2
|
2
|
Percentage
|
1
|
1
|
Algebra
|
3
|
1
|
Average
|
1
|
1
|
Simple Interest & Compound Interest
|
1
|
1
|
Trigonometry
|
3
|
3-4
|
Geometry
|
2
|
2
|
Time & work
|
1
|
1
|
Time & Distance
|
1
|
1
|
DI
|
4-5
|
4
|
Simplification
|
1
|
1
|
Mensuration
|
3
|
2
SSC CGL Memory Based Questions
Candidates can check all the memory-based questions asked in Shift 1 & 2 of December 7 of the SSC CGL Tier I discussed below;
|
Shift 1
|
Shift 2
|
Who is attorney General of India?
When was the Forward Block Formed?
Rings of Saturn
Light Year
Where will the T20 Women’s World Cup be held?
Who is the CAG of India?
Unit of Current
Which coal is used for daily use?
Question based on Chola Dynasty
Name of the Kathakali Dancer
Full Form of CPCL
Medisep scheme is from which state?
2-year Economic Policy
Antonym of Cogent
Idiom of Break a leg
Synonyms of Impart
|
Question-related to Rural Yojna
What is the name of the capital of the Chola Kingdom
Question related to State Festivals
Dance Forms
Question related to Analogy
Question on Mirror Image
SSC CGL Expected Cut-Off Marks
We have shared below the SSC CGL expected cut off marks on the basis of the SSC CGL Tier I exam analysis and feedback of the candidates for the reference purpose;
|
Category
|
SSC CGL Tier I Expected Cut Off Marks
|
General
|
140-142
|
OBC
|
126-128
|
SC
|
119-125
|
ST
|
115-120
We hope this article on SSC CGL Exam Analysis was helpful for all the candidates. Candidates will be selected for SSC CGL recruitment based on their performance in Tier I, Tier II, and Document Verification rounds. Candidates who clear the Tier I cut-off marks will be shortlisted for further rounds and/or get featured in the provisional appointment list.