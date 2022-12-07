SSC CGL Exam Analysis Tier-1 2022 (December 7): Shift-wise Memory Based Questions, Expected Cut Off

SSC CGL Exam Analysis Tier-1 2022 (December 7): Download the Shift-wise Analysis of the SSC CGL Exam held on 7th December 2022 along with expected cutoff marks, memory-based question paper, the overall number of good attempts and the difficulty level of the questions.

SSC CGL Exam Analysis 2022 (December 7): The Staff Selection Commission conducted the SSC CGL Exam for Shift 1 & Shift 2 on December 7, 2022. All those who have appeared in today’s Tier I exam have shared their reviews & experience about the questions asked in the exam. With the help of SSC CGL Tier I Exam Analysis, the candidates will determine the number of good attempts and expected cut-off marks for the Tier-I exam.

The commission will also upload the SSC CGL Tier I answer key for both Shifts & Shift II on their official website. However, candidates can check out the exam analysis of the SSC CGL exam and calculate their chances of scoring good marks and getting shortlisted for the next round. Also, they should check the official website regularly to get the latest updates on the release date of the answer key and results of the SSC CGL exam 2022.

SSC CGL Exam Pattern 2022

We have shared below the SSC CGL exam pattern for the candidates who will participate in the upcoming shifts/exam date of the Tier I exam.

The question asked is Objective Type Multiple choice in Tier I.

The Tier I exam can be answered in both English & Hindi except for the English comprehension section.

There will be negative marks of 0.50 for every incorrect answer.

Section Question/Marks Duration General Intelligence & Reasoning 25/50 1 hour Quantitative Aptitude 25/50 General Awareness 25/50 English Comprehension 25/50 Total 100/200

SSC CGL Overall Difficulty Level

According to the candidate who has attempted shift 1 & shift 2 of the SSC CGL Tier I Exam, the overall exam level was moderate. Have a look at the table below to know the section-wise difficulty level and the number of good attempts in the Tier I exam.

Section SSC CGL Exam Level (Shift 1) Number of Good Attempts SSC CGL Exam Level (Shift 2) Number of Good Attempts General Intelligence & Reasoning 20-22 Easy 20-22 Easy Quantitative Aptitude 19-21 Moderate 20-24 Easy to Moderate General Awareness 19-21 Easy to Moderate 17-20 Moderate English Comprehension 17-20 Easy 20-22 Easy to Moderate Total 75-84 Easy to Moderate 77-88 Easy to Moderate

SSC CGL Section Wise Exam Analysis

According to the feedback of the candidates, the questions asked in Shift 1 & Shift 2 of the Tier I exam were moderate level. Get the shift-wise analysis of the SSC CGL Tier I Exam for all four sections discusses below.

SSC CGL Exam Analysis for General Intelligence & Reasoning

Get the shift-wise analysis of the SSC CGL General Intelligence & reasoning section below;



SSC CGL Topics Shift 1 Shift 2 Number of Questions Number of Questions Syllogism 2-3 2 Analogy 4 3 Order Ranking 1 2 Venn Diagram 1 1 Hidden Figure 1 1 Mathematical Operations 3 3 Coding Decoding 4 3 Distance Direction - 1 Mirror Image 1 1 Matrix 1 1 Blood Relations 1-2 1 Statement & Conclusion 1 1-2 Number Series 2 3 Missing Term 1 - Paper Folding Image 1 2 Odd one out 1 1 Cube 2 2

SSC CGL Exam Analysis for General Awareness

Get the shift-wise analysis of the SSC CGL General Awareness discussed below:



SSC CGL Topics Shift 1 Shift 2 Number of Questions Number of Questions Current Affairs 2-3 2-3 Geography 3 3 Static Awareness 3 4 Biology 3 2-3 Physics 1 1 History 2 2 Economics 1 2 Polity 2 1-2 Chemistry 2 2

SSC CGL Exam Analysis for English Comprehension

Get the shift-wise analysis of the SSC CGL English Comprehension outlined below:



SSC CGL Topics Shift 1 Shift 2 Number of Questions Number of Questions Error Detection 4 2 Fill in the Blanks 1 2 Synonyms 2 1 Spelling Errors 1 2 Sentence Improvement 2 2 Direct & Indirect Speech 3 2 Antonyms 2 1 One Word Substitution 1 1 Sentence Rearrangements 1 1 Idioms & Phrases 3 2 Active & Passive 2 2 Narration 2 2 Para Jumbles 2-3 2 Cloze Test 5 4

SSC CGL Exam Analysis for Quantitative Aptitude

Get the shift-wise analysis of the SSC CGL Quantitative Aptitude shared below:



SSC CGL Topics Shift 1 Shift 2 Number of Questions Number of Questions Number System 1 3 Ratio 2 2 Profit & Loss 2 2 Percentage 1 1 Algebra 3 1 Average 1 1 Simple Interest & Compound Interest 1 1 Trigonometry 3 3-4 Geometry 2 2 Time & work 1 1 Time & Distance 1 1 DI 4-5 4 Simplification 1 1 Mensuration 3 2

SSC CGL Memory Based Questions

Candidates can check all the memory-based questions asked in Shift 1 & 2 of December 7 of the SSC CGL Tier I discussed below;

Shift 1 Shift 2 Who is attorney General of India? When was the Forward Block Formed? Rings of Saturn Light Year Where will the T20 Women’s World Cup be held? Who is the CAG of India? Unit of Current Which coal is used for daily use? Question based on Chola Dynasty Name of the Kathakali Dancer Full Form of CPCL Medisep scheme is from which state? 2-year Economic Policy Antonym of Cogent Idiom of Break a leg Synonyms of Impart Question-related to Rural Yojna What is the name of the capital of the Chola Kingdom Question related to State Festivals Dance Forms Question related to Analogy Question on Mirror Image

SSC CGL Expected Cut-Off Marks

We have shared below the SSC CGL expected cut off marks on the basis of the SSC CGL Tier I exam analysis and feedback of the candidates for the reference purpose;

Category SSC CGL Tier I Expected Cut Off Marks General 140-142 OBC 126-128 SC 119-125 ST 115-120

We hope this article on SSC CGL Exam Analysis was helpful for all the candidates. Candidates will be selected for SSC CGL recruitment based on their performance in Tier I, Tier II, and Document Verification rounds. Candidates who clear the Tier I cut-off marks will be shortlisted for further rounds and/or get featured in the provisional appointment list.