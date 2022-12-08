SSC CGL Exam Analysis 2022 Tier 1 (December 8): Shift-wise Memory Based Questions, Expected Cutoff

SSC CGL Tier-1 Exam Analysis 2022 (December 8): Download the Shift-wise Analysis of the SSC CGL Exam held on 8th December 2022 along with expected cutoff marks, memory-based question paper, the number of good attempts and the difficulty level of the question paper.

SSC CGL Exam Analysis 2022 (December 8): The Staff Selection Commission conducted the SSC CGL Exam of Shift 1 & Shift 2 on December 8, 2022. Candidates who have participated in the Tier I exam of today’s shifts have discussed their reviews & experience about the questions asked in both shifts of the exam. With the help of SSC CGL Exam Analysis, the candidates can get a fair idea about the good attempts and expected cut-off marks for the Tier-I exam.

The commission is going to declare the SSC CGL Tier I answer key for all the shifts in the coming days on their official website. However, candidates can check out the exam analysis of the SSC CGL exam and predict whether they will be shortlisted for the next round or not. Also, they must regularly visit the official website to ascertain the release date of the answer key and results of the SSC CGL Tier I exam 2022.

SSC CGL Exam Pattern 2022

We have outlined below the SSC CGL exam pattern for the candidates who are going to participate in the upcoming Tier I exam.

The Tier I question will be Objective Type Multiple choice based.

The paper is made available in both English & Hindi except for the English comprehension section.

There shall be a negative marking of 0.50 for each wrong response.

Section Question/Marks Duration General Intelligence & Reasoning 25/50 1 hour Quantitative Aptitude 25/50 General Awareness 25/50 English Comprehension 25/50 Total 100/200

SSC CGL Overall Difficulty Level

According to the candidate who has attempted Shift I & Shift II of the SSC CGL Tier I Exam, the overall exam level was moderate. Refer the table given below to determine the section-wise exam level and good attempts in both shifts.

Section SSC CGL Exam Level (Shift 1) Number of Good Attempts SSC CGL Exam Level (Shift 2) Number of Good Attempts General Intelligence & Reasoning 19-21 Moderate 20-22 Moderate Quantitative Aptitude 18-21 Moderate 19-21 Moderate General Awareness 14-16 Moderate 18-20 Easy to Moderate English Comprehension 17-19 Easy to Moderate 20-22 Easy Total 68-77 Moderate 75-80 Moderate

SSC CGL Section Wise Exam Analysis

According to the feedback of the candidates, the questions asked in Shift I & Shift II of the Tier I exam was moderate level. Have a look at the table given below to know the shift-wise analysis of the SSC CGL Tier I Exam for all the sections shared below.

SSC CGL Exam Analysis for General Intelligence & Reasoning

Check the table below to know the shift-wise analysis of the SSC CGL reasoning section;



SSC CGL Topics Shift 1 Shift 2 Number of Questions Number of Questions Syllogism 2 2 Analogy 2-3 2 Order Ranking 1 1 Venn Diagram 1 2 Hidden Figure 1 1 Mathematical Operations 2-3 3-4 Coding Decoding 2 2-3 Mirror Image 1 1 Matrix 1 1 Blood Relations 2 2-3 Statement & Conclusion 2 2 Number Series 2 2 Paper Folding Image 1 1 Odd one out 1 1 Cube 3 2-3

SSC CGL Exam Analysis for General Awareness

Refer to the table below to know the shift-wise analysis of the SSC CGL General Awareness section:



SSC CGL Topics Shift 1 Shift 2 Number of Questions Number of Questions Current Affairs 4-5 2-3 Geography 2-3 3 Static Awareness 3-4 3 Biology 3 2 Physics 1 1 History 2-3 5 Economics 1 2 Polity 3 3 Chemistry 2 1

SSC CGL Exam Analysis for English Comprehension

Have a look at the table below to understand the shift-wise analysis of the SSC CGL English Comprehension section:



SSC CGL Topics Shift 1 Shift 2 Number of Questions Number of Questions Error Detection 3-4 3 Fill in the Blanks 1 2-3 Synonyms 2 2 Spelling Errors 2 1 Sentence Improvement 2 2 Direct & Indirect Speech 3 2 Antonyms 2 2 One Word Substitution 2 1-2 Sentence Rearrangements 1 1 Idioms & Phrases 2-3 2-3 Active & Passive 2 2 Narration 2 1 Para Jumbles 2-3 1-2 Cloze Test 5 5

SSC CGL Exam Analysis for Quantitative Aptitude

Go through the table below to determine the shift-wise analysis of the SSC CGL Quantitative Aptitude section:



SSC CGL Topics Shift 1 Shift 2 Number of Questions Number of Questions Number System 2 1-2 Ratio 1 1 Profit & Loss 2 1-2 Percentage 1 1 Mixture & Allegations 2-3 - Algebra 2 2 Average 1 1 Simple Interest & Compound Interest 1 2 Trigonometry 2 1-2 Geometry 2-3 2 Time & work 1 1 Time & Distance - 1 DI 3-4 2-3 Simplification 1 1 Mensuration 1-2 2

SSC CGL Memory Based Questions

Candidates can get the memory-based questions asked in both Shift 1 & 2 of December 8 of the SSC CGL discussed below;

Shift 1 Shift 2 Question Based on Padmashree. Question-related to Andaman & Nicobar Island. Chemistry Formula. Amma Scheme. Head of Union Executive. Question-related to Indian Classical Singer Kishori Amonkar from Jaipur Gharana. Medisep Scheme. Synonyms of Ostracize. Antonym of Bulk Name of CBSE Head. Article on Right to Education, Amendment Which road was built by Sher Shah Suri? Who has the power to change the names of boundaries? Question based on Budget. Question related to Articles & Amendments. Question related to Under-19 World Cup 2022. Question related to DNA (Bio), Atomic Number (Chemistry). CR Das was the political guru of which political leader? Synonyms & Antonyms of Diligence, Founder, and Anxiety.

SSC CGL Expected Cut-Off Marks

We have shared below the SSC CGL expected cut-off marks of the Tier I exam based on the SSC CGL Tier I exam analysis of all the shifts and feedback provided by all the aspirants who have appeared in the Tier I exam;

Category SSC CGL Tier I Expected Cut Off Marks General 140-142 OBC 126-128 SC 119-125 ST 115-120

We hope this article on SSC CGL Exam Analysis was useful for all the aspirants. The SSC CGL Selection process includes three stages i.e Tier I, Tier II and Document Verification round. Candidates who obtain more than or equivalent to the Tier I cut-off marks in order to get placed in the provisional appointment list.