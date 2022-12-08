SSC CGL Exam Analysis 2022 Tier 1 (December 8): Shift-wise Memory Based Questions, Expected Cutoff

SSC CGL Exam Analysis 2022 (December 8): The Staff Selection Commission conducted the SSC CGL Exam of Shift 1 & Shift 2 on December 8, 2022. Candidates who have participated in the Tier I exam of today’s shifts have discussed their reviews & experience about the questions asked in both shifts of the exam. With the help of SSC CGL Exam Analysis, the candidates can get a fair idea about the good attempts and expected cut-off marks for the Tier-I exam.
The commission is going to declare the SSC CGL Tier I answer key for all the shifts in the coming days on their official website. However, candidates can check out the exam analysis of the SSC CGL exam and predict whether they will be shortlisted for the next round or not. Also, they must regularly visit the official website to ascertain the release date of the answer key and results of the SSC CGL Tier I exam 2022.
SSC CGL Exam Pattern 2022
We have outlined below the SSC CGL exam pattern for the candidates who are going to participate in the upcoming Tier I exam.
- The Tier I question will be Objective Type Multiple choice based.
- The paper is made available in both English & Hindi except for the English comprehension section.
- There shall be a negative marking of 0.50 for each wrong response.
|
Section
|
Question/Marks
|
Duration
|
General Intelligence & Reasoning
|
25/50
|
1 hour
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
25/50
|
General Awareness
|
25/50
|
English Comprehension
|
25/50
|
Total
|
100/200
SSC CGL Overall Difficulty Level
According to the candidate who has attempted Shift I & Shift II of the SSC CGL Tier I Exam, the overall exam level was moderate. Refer the table given below to determine the section-wise exam level and good attempts in both shifts.
|
Section
|
SSC CGL Exam Level (Shift 1)
|
Number of Good Attempts
|
SSC CGL Exam Level (Shift 2)
|
Number of Good Attempts
|
General Intelligence & Reasoning
|
19-21
|
Moderate
|
20-22
|
Moderate
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
18-21
|
Moderate
|
19-21
|
Moderate
|
General Awareness
|
14-16
|
Moderate
|
18-20
|
Easy to Moderate
|
English Comprehension
|
17-19
|
Easy to Moderate
|
20-22
|
Easy
|
Total
|
68-77
|
Moderate
|
75-80
|
Moderate
SSC CGL Section Wise Exam Analysis
According to the feedback of the candidates, the questions asked in Shift I & Shift II of the Tier I exam was moderate level. Have a look at the table given below to know the shift-wise analysis of the SSC CGL Tier I Exam for all the sections shared below.
SSC CGL Exam Analysis for General Intelligence & Reasoning
Check the table below to know the shift-wise analysis of the SSC CGL reasoning section;
|
SSC CGL Topics
|
Shift 1
|
Shift 2
|
Number of Questions
|
Number of Questions
|
Syllogism
|
2
|
2
|
Analogy
|
2-3
|
2
|
Order Ranking
|
1
|
1
|
Venn Diagram
|
1
|
2
|
Hidden Figure
|
1
|
1
|
Mathematical Operations
|
2-3
|
3-4
|
Coding Decoding
|
2
|
2-3
|
Mirror Image
|
1
|
1
|
Matrix
|
1
|
1
|
Blood Relations
|
2
|
2-3
|
Statement & Conclusion
|
2
|
2
|
Number Series
|
2
|
2
|
Paper Folding Image
|
1
|
1
|
Odd one out
|
1
|
1
|
Cube
|
3
|
2-3
SSC CGL Exam Analysis for General Awareness
Refer to the table below to know the shift-wise analysis of the SSC CGL General Awareness section:
|
SSC CGL Topics
|
Shift 1
|
Shift 2
|
Number of Questions
|
Number of Questions
|
Current Affairs
|
4-5
|
2-3
|
Geography
|
2-3
|
3
|
Static Awareness
|
3-4
|
3
|
Biology
|
3
|
2
|
Physics
|
1
|
1
|
History
|
2-3
|
5
|
Economics
|
1
|
2
|
Polity
|
3
|
3
|
Chemistry
|
2
|
1
SSC CGL Exam Analysis for English Comprehension
Have a look at the table below to understand the shift-wise analysis of the SSC CGL English Comprehension section:
|
SSC CGL Topics
|
Shift 1
|
Shift 2
|
Number of Questions
|
Number of Questions
|
Error Detection
|
3-4
|
3
|
Fill in the Blanks
|
1
|
2-3
|
Synonyms
|
2
|
2
|
Spelling Errors
|
2
|
1
|
Sentence Improvement
|
2
|
2
|
Direct & Indirect Speech
|
3
|
2
|
Antonyms
|
2
|
2
|
One Word Substitution
|
2
|
1-2
|
Sentence Rearrangements
|
1
|
1
|
Idioms & Phrases
|
2-3
|
2-3
|
Active & Passive
|
2
|
2
|
Narration
|
2
|
1
|
Para Jumbles
|
2-3
|
1-2
|
Cloze Test
|
5
|
5
SSC CGL Exam Analysis for Quantitative Aptitude
Go through the table below to determine the shift-wise analysis of the SSC CGL Quantitative Aptitude section:
|
SSC CGL Topics
|
Shift 1
|
Shift 2
|
Number of Questions
|
Number of Questions
|
Number System
|
2
|
1-2
|
Ratio
|
1
|
1
|
Profit & Loss
|
2
|
1-2
|
Percentage
|
1
|
1
|
Mixture & Allegations
|
2-3
|
-
|
Algebra
|
2
|
2
|
Average
|
1
|
1
|
Simple Interest & Compound Interest
|
1
|
2
|
Trigonometry
|
2
|
1-2
|
Geometry
|
2-3
|
2
|
Time & work
|
1
|
1
|
Time & Distance
|
-
|
1
|
DI
|
3-4
|
2-3
|
Simplification
|
1
|
1
|
Mensuration
|
1-2
|
2
SSC CGL Memory Based Questions
Candidates can get the memory-based questions asked in both Shift 1 & 2 of December 8 of the SSC CGL discussed below;
|
Shift 1
|
Shift 2
|
Question Based on Padmashree.
Question-related to Andaman & Nicobar Island.
Chemistry Formula.
Amma Scheme.
Head of Union Executive.
Question-related to Indian Classical Singer Kishori Amonkar from Jaipur Gharana.
Medisep Scheme.
Synonyms of Ostracize.
Antonym of Bulk
Name of CBSE Head.
Article on Right to Education, Amendment
|
Which road was built by Sher Shah Suri?
Who has the power to change the names of boundaries?
Question based on Budget.
Question related to Articles & Amendments.
Question related to Under-19 World Cup 2022.
Question related to DNA (Bio), Atomic Number (Chemistry).
CR Das was the political guru of which political leader?
Synonyms & Antonyms of Diligence, Founder, and Anxiety.
SSC CGL Expected Cut-Off Marks
We have shared below the SSC CGL expected cut-off marks of the Tier I exam based on the SSC CGL Tier I exam analysis of all the shifts and feedback provided by all the aspirants who have appeared in the Tier I exam;
|
Category
|
SSC CGL Tier I Expected Cut Off Marks
|
General
|
140-142
|
OBC
|
126-128
|
SC
|
119-125
|
ST
|
115-120
We hope this article on SSC CGL Exam Analysis was useful for all the aspirants. The SSC CGL Selection process includes three stages i.e Tier I, Tier II and Document Verification round. Candidates who obtain more than or equivalent to the Tier I cut-off marks in order to get placed in the provisional appointment list.