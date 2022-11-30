Govt Exam Calendar December 2022: Check Banking, SSC, TET & Other Teacher Recruitment Exam Dates

Govt Exam Calendar December 2022: Know about the government examination scheduled to be conducted in December 2022. Check dates for SSC CGL, CTET, IBPS SO, State TET, SBI Clerk Mains, and SBI PO Prelims exam here.

Govt Exam Calendar December 2022: A lot of government exams are going to be held in December 2022. The major exams that are scheduled to be conducted this month are SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination, CTET Exam Date, SSC JHT 2022 Paper-2, SSC Scientific Assistant in IMD Examination, 2022 (CBE), SBI PO Prelims Exam Date, RPSC Grade 2 Sr Teacher, BPSC Head Teacher Exam Date, and many more. Candidates who are aspiring to appear in any of these exams can follow this page to get the latest update on the government exam dates.

SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination, 2022 (Tier-1)

The SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2022 (Tier-1) exam is scheduled to be conducted from 1st to 13th December 2022 for around 20,000 vacancies. The Tier 1 exam will be a computer-based test and will carry a total of 100 objective-type questions for 200 marks in 60 minutes.

Kerala TET

Kerala TET is going to be conducted on the 3rd & 4th of December 2022. The Kerala TET exam is conducted to assess the eligibility of candidates to become teachers in Lower Primary, Upper Primary, and High School Classes in Kerala. The Kerala TET exam will be held in two shifts each day. The duration of each shift will be 2 1/2 hours.

HTET 2022 Exam

The HTET 2022 Exam is scheduled to be held on the 3rd & 4th of December 2022. The Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates who are willing to be teachers in Level 1 (Primary Teacher), Level 2 (Trained Graduate Teacher), and Level 3 (Post Graduate Teacher) in the state. The exam will be pen and paper-based. Each Paper will carry 150 questions for 150 marks for 150 minutes duration.

SBI SBO 2022 Exam

The SBI SBO 2022 Exam will be held on 4th December 2022 for a total of 1422 vacancies. The Online test comprises an Objective paper for 120 marks and a Descriptive paper for 50 marks. There will be no negative marking for a wrong response marked in the objective test.

FCI Manager 2022 Exam

The FCI Manager 2022 Exam is scheduled to be held on the 10th & 17th of December 2022. The Phase I exam will be an Objective type (Multiple Choice Questions) test. The exam will carry 100 questions for 100 marks for 60 minutes duration.

WBTET 2022 Exam

The WBTET exam is scheduled to be held on 11th December 2022. The West Bengal Board of Primary Education conducts the TET exam to hire assistant teachers for Classes I-V in the state. Paper, I will carry 150 multiple choice questions for 150 marks for 3 hours duration.

SSC JHT 2022 Paper-2

The SSC JHT 2022 Paper-2 is scheduled to be conducted on 11th December 2022. Paper II will be a descriptive test and carries a total of 200 marks for 2 hours duration.

SSC Scientific Assistant in IMD Examination, 2022 (CBE)

The SSC Scientific Assistant in IMD Examination, 2022 (CBE) will be held from 14th to 16th December 2022. The Computer Based Examination comprises 200 questions carrying 200 marks for two hours duration.

SBI PO Prelims

The SBI PO Prelims are scheduled to be conducted on the 17th/18th/19th/ 20th of December 2022. The preliminary examination consists of 100 objective-type questions for 100 marks for a 1-hour duration.

RPSC Grade 2 Sr Teacher

The RPSC Grade 2 Sr Teacher exam will be held from 21st December to 27th December 2022. The examination comprises a total of 500 marks. There shall be two papers. Paper-I carries a total of 200 marks and Paper-II comprises 300 marks.

BPSC Head Teacher

The BPSC Head Teacher exam is going to be held on 18th December 2022 for a total of 40506 vacancies. The exam carries a total of 150 questions for 150 marks for 2 hours duration.

BSSC CGL

The BSSC CGL exam will be conducted on the 23rd & 24th of December 2022. The preliminary exam will carry a total of 150 objective-type questions for 600 marks for 2 hours and 15 minutes duration.

IBPS SO Prelims

The IBPS SO Prelims are scheduled to be conducted on 24th December & 31st December 2022. The IBPS SO prelims will carry 150 questions for 125 marks for 120 minutes duration.

CTET 2022 Exam

The CTET 2022 Exam is expected to be held in December 2022 tentatively. There will be two papers on CTET. Each paper carries 150 MCQs for 150 Marks for 2 1/2 hours duration.

SBI Clerk Mains

The SBI Clerk Mains exam is expected to be held in December 2022 tentatively. The SBI Clerk mains exam carries 190 questions for 200 marks for 2 hours 40 minutes duration.

OTET 2022 Exam

The OTET 2022 exam is likely to be conducted in December 2022 tentatively. There will be two papers on OTET. Each paper carries 150 MCQs for 150 Marks for 2 1/2 hours duration.