Haryana TET 2022 Exam Dates Postponed: Check HTET Exam Pattern & Syllabus

Haryana TET 2022 Exam Dates Postponed: Know about the HTET Exam Pattern, detailed syllabus, number of questions, marking scheme, and subject-wise topic list of exam.

Haryana TET 2022 Exam Dates Postponed
Haryana TET 2022 Exam Dates Postponed

Haryana TET 2022 Exam Dates Postponed: The Board of School Education, Haryana releases the Haryana TET Exam Pattern and Syllabus on its official website. As per the latest notice, the HTET exam dates have been extended by the board. Now, the HTET exam is scheduled to be held on the 3rd & 4th of December 2022 at various centers in the state of Haryana. 

Check CBSE CTET 2022 Eligibility Criteria

All the eligible candidates who aspire to be teachers at the Elementary, Secondary, and Senior Secondary levels in the state should check out the latest Haryana TET Exam Pattern. This will give them a detailed analysis of the marking scheme prescribed by the board. As per the Haryana TET Paper pattern, the exam comprises three levels. Level I is for classes I to V (Primary Teacher),  Level II is for classes VI to VIII (TGT-Trained Graduate Teacher) and Level III is for PGT (Post Graduate Teacher). A total of 150 MCQs will be asked in each TET level and there is no provision for negative marking in the exam.

Check CBSE CTET 2022 Registration

Along with that, candidates should download the official syllabus PDF to get an idea of the topics usually asked in the HTET exam. It is advised to adhere to the best exam preparation strategy based on the latest Haryana TET syllabus to get favorable results.

Check CTET Certificate & Marksheet 2022 New Update

Haryana TET 2022 Important Dates

Have a look at the table mentioned below to check the important dates of Haryana TET 2022 given below:

Events

Dates

Haryana TET Application Start Date

17th September 2022

Last Date to Submit Haryana TET Application

27th September 2022

Window Correction Link Active

28th September to 30th September 2022

Haryana TET 2022 Dates

3rd & 4th December 2022

Haryana TET Exam Pattern 2022

  • The Haryana TET exam consists of three levels i.e Level I, Level II, and Level III 
  • The exam duration shall be 2 hours and 30 minutes for each paper. 
  • All questions will be asked in MCQ format.
  • Each question contains 1 mark.
  • Each level will carry 150 marks.
  • As per the Haryana TET marking scheme, one mark is assigned for every correct response and there shall be no negative markings in the exam.
  • The minimum qualifying marks will be as follow:
  • All Categories: 60%
  • Scheduled Castes and Differently abled/Physically Challenged of Haryana Domicile: 55%
  • Scheduled Castes and Differently abled/Physically Challenged of Other State: 60%

Haryana TET Paper Pattern for Level I (Class I to V)

Check out the Haryana TET Exam Pattern for Level I below:

Area

No. of Questions

Marks

Child Development & Pedagogy

30

30

Languages

(Hindi 15 MCQs & English 15 MCQs)

30

30

General Studies

(Quantitative Aptitude 10 MCQs, Reasoning Ability 10 MCQs and Haryana G.K. and Awareness 10 MCQs)

30

30

Mathematics

30

30

Environment Studies

30

30

Total

150

150

Haryana TET Exam Pattern for Level-II (Class VI to VIII)

Check out the Haryana TET Paper Pattern for Level II below

Area

No. of Questions

Marks

Child Development & Pedagogy

30

30

Languages (Hindi 15 MCQs & English 15 MCQs)

30

30

General Studies (Quantitative Aptitude 10 MCQs, Reasoning Ability 10 MCQs and Haryana G.K. and Awareness 10 MCQs)

30

30

Subject Specific as opted

60

60

Total

150

150

Haryana TET Exam Pattern for Level-III (Post Graduate Teacher (PGT))

Check out the Haryana TET Paper Pattern for Level III below

Area

No. of Questions

Marks

Child Development & Pedagogy

30

30

Languages (Hindi 15 MCQs & English 15 MCQs)

30

30

General Studies (Quantitative Aptitude 10 MCQs, Reasoning Ability 10 MCQs and Haryana G.K. and Awareness 10 MCQs)

30

30

Subject Specific as opted

60

60

Total

150

150

Haryana TET Syllabus 2022

Candidates who are going to write the Haryana TET Teacher Eligibility Test must download the official syllabus PDF. This will help them to understand the concepts of all the topics relevant to the upcoming exam. Have a look at the HTET Syllabus given below for reference purposes.

Haryana TET Syllabus for Level-I (Class I to V)

Check out the Haryana TET Syllabus for Level I below:

Subject

Haryana TET Topics

Child Development & Pedagogy

Child Development

Kohlberg, and Vygotsky

Inclusive education

Learning and Motivation

Language-Hindi

संज्ञा,सर्वनाम ,विशेषण

अलंकार, सन्धि, तत्सम, तद्भव

पर्यायवाची, विपरीपार्थक

अनेकार्थक, समानार्थी शब्द, मुहावरे एवं लोकोक्तियाँ

क्रिया, वचन, लिंग

उपसर्ग एवं प्रत्यय

वाक्य निर्माण (सरल, संयुक्त एवं मिश्रित वाक्य)

देशज एवं विदेशी शब्द, समास

Language-English

Articles, Modal

Idioms & phrases

Antonym & Synonyms

Verb

Preposition

Tenses

Narration

Pronoun

Adverb

Adjective

Punctuation

Voice

Vocabulary

Quantitative Aptitude

Number System

Fractions

Problem on age

Speed distance &Time

Algebra

Time & Work

Ratio and Proportion

Understanding Elementary Shapes (2-D and 3-D)

Profit & loss

Average

Mensuration

Percentage

SI & CI

Reasoning

Analogies

Similarities

Figure classification

Syllogism

Space visualization

Arithmetical reasoning

Blood Relation

Logical Reasoning

Problem-solving

Haryana GK

Stadium, culture

Haryana districts

Folk dance, food

All historical places, etc.

Mathematics

Number Systems

Percentage

Average

Profit and  Loss

Data Interpretation

Time & Distance

Simplification

Decimals

Fractions

L.C.M., H.C.F

Ratio and Proportion

Mensuration

Time & Work

Discount

Simple & Compound Interest

Tables & Graphs

Geometry

Environment Studies

Food

Materials

Natural Phenomena

Electric current and circuits

Magnets

The World of the Living

Moving Things People and Ideas

How things work

Natural Resources

 

Haryana TET Syllabus for Level-II (Class VI-VIII)

Check out the Haryana TET Syllabus for Level II below

Subject

Haryana TET Topics

Child Development and Pedagogy

Child Development

Piaget Kohlberg, and Vygotsky

Inclusive education

Specially abled Learners Learning and Motivation

Language-Hindi

संज्ञा,सर्वनाम ,विशेषण

मुहावरे एवं लोकोक्तियाँ

अलंकार, सन्धि, तत्सम

वाक्य निर्माण (सरल, संयुक्त एवं मिश्रित वाक्य)

पर्यायवाची, विपरीपार्थक

क्रिया, वचन, लिंग

उपसर्ग एवं प्रत्यय

अनेकार्थक, समानार्थी शब्द

समास

तद्भव, देशज एवं विदेशी शब्द

Language-English

Articles

Modal

Punctuation

Narration

Idioms & phrases

Antonym & Synonyms

Adjective

Verb

Preposition

Tenses

Voice

Pronoun

Adverb

Vocabulary

Quantitative aptitude

Number System

Fractions

Problem on age

Speed distance &Time

Algebra

Time & Work

Ratio and Proportion

Understanding Elementary Shapes (2-D and 3-D)

Profit & loss

Average

Mensuration

Percentage

SI & CI

Reasoning

Analogies

Similarities

Figure classification

Syllogism

Space visualization

Arithmetical reasoning

Blood Relation

Logical Reasoning

Problem-solving

Haryana GK

Stadium

Culture

Food

Haryana districts

Folk dance

All historical places, etc

Haryana TET Syllabus for Level-III (Post Graduate Teacher (PGT))

Check out the Haryana TET Syllabus for Level III below:

Subject

Haryana TET Topics

Child Development and Pedagogy

Child Development

Piaget, Kohlberg, and Vygotsky

Inclusive education

Specially abled Learners Learning and Motivation

Language-Hindi

संज्ञा,सर्वनाम ,विशेषण

क्रिया, वचन, लिंग

मुहावरे एवं लोकोक्तियाँ

अलंकार, सन्धि, तत्सम

पर्यायवाची, विपरीपार्थक

उपसर्ग एवं प्रत्यय

वाक्य निर्माण (सरल, संयुक्त एवं मिश्रित वाक्य)

अनेकार्थक, समानार्थी शब्द

समास

तद्भव, देशज एवं विदेशी शब्द

Language-English

Articles

Modal

Punctuation

Narration

Idioms & phrases

Antonym & Synonyms

Adjective

Verb

Preposition

Tenses

Voice

Pronoun

Adverb

Vocabulary

Quantitative Aptitude

Number System

Fractions

Problem on age

Speed distance &Time

Algebra

Time & Work

Ratio and Proportion

Understanding Elementary Shapes (2-D and 3-D)

Profit & loss

Average

Mensuration

Percentage

SI & CI

Reasoning

Analogies

Similarities

Figure classification

Syllogism

Space visualization

Arithmetical reasoning

Blood Relation

Logical Reasoning

Problem-solving

Haryana GK

Haryana districts

Stadium

Culture

Folk dance

All historical places, etc.

We hope this article on the detailed exam pattern and syllabus for the Haryana TET exam was insightful for our readers. Candidates must adhere to the preparation strategy to ace the upcoming HTET exam. Revise all the covered topics frequently to enhance your preparation level.

CTET Study Material

Download CTET January 2021 Question Paper & Answer Key PDF

Download CTET December 2019 Question Paper & Answer Key PDF

Download CTET July 2019 Question Paper & Answer Key PDF

CTET 2022 Important Child Development and Pedagogy Preparation Tips

CTET 2022 Mock Test Link & Practice Centre List

FAQ

Q1. How many questions are asked in the Haryana TET Exam 2022?

According to the Haryana TET Exam Pattern, there shall be a total of 150 objective-type MCQs will be asked at each level of the exam.

Q2. Is there any negative marking in Haryana TET Exam?

There is no provision for negative marking for the HTET exam.

Q3. What are the minimum qualifying marks for the SC category of Haryana Domicile to ace the Haryana TET 2022 exam?

Candidates need to secure at least 55% marks for Scheduled Castes and Differently abled/Physically Challenged of Haryana Domicile to be declared as HTET passed
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next