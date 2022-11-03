Haryana TET 2022 Exam Dates Postponed: Check HTET Exam Pattern & Syllabus

Haryana TET 2022 Exam Dates Postponed: The Board of School Education, Haryana releases the Haryana TET Exam Pattern and Syllabus on its official website. As per the latest notice, the HTET exam dates have been extended by the board. Now, the HTET exam is scheduled to be held on the 3rd & 4th of December 2022 at various centers in the state of Haryana.
All the eligible candidates who aspire to be teachers at the Elementary, Secondary, and Senior Secondary levels in the state should check out the latest Haryana TET Exam Pattern. This will give them a detailed analysis of the marking scheme prescribed by the board. As per the Haryana TET Paper pattern, the exam comprises three levels. Level I is for classes I to V (Primary Teacher), Level II is for classes VI to VIII (TGT-Trained Graduate Teacher) and Level III is for PGT (Post Graduate Teacher). A total of 150 MCQs will be asked in each TET level and there is no provision for negative marking in the exam.
Along with that, candidates should download the official syllabus PDF to get an idea of the topics usually asked in the HTET exam. It is advised to adhere to the best exam preparation strategy based on the latest Haryana TET syllabus to get favorable results.
Haryana TET 2022 Important Dates
Have a look at the table mentioned below to check the important dates of Haryana TET 2022 given below:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Haryana TET Application Start Date
|
17th September 2022
|
Last Date to Submit Haryana TET Application
|
27th September 2022
|
Window Correction Link Active
|
28th September to 30th September 2022
|
Haryana TET 2022 Dates
|
3rd & 4th December 2022
Haryana TET Exam Pattern 2022
- The Haryana TET exam consists of three levels i.e Level I, Level II, and Level III
- The exam duration shall be 2 hours and 30 minutes for each paper.
- All questions will be asked in MCQ format.
- Each question contains 1 mark.
- Each level will carry 150 marks.
- As per the Haryana TET marking scheme, one mark is assigned for every correct response and there shall be no negative markings in the exam.
- The minimum qualifying marks will be as follow:
- All Categories: 60%
- Scheduled Castes and Differently abled/Physically Challenged of Haryana Domicile: 55%
- Scheduled Castes and Differently abled/Physically Challenged of Other State: 60%
Haryana TET Paper Pattern for Level I (Class I to V)
Check out the Haryana TET Exam Pattern for Level I below:
|
Area
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Child Development & Pedagogy
|
30
|
30
|
Languages
(Hindi 15 MCQs & English 15 MCQs)
|
30
|
30
|
General Studies
(Quantitative Aptitude 10 MCQs, Reasoning Ability 10 MCQs and Haryana G.K. and Awareness 10 MCQs)
|
30
|
30
|
Mathematics
|
30
|
30
|
Environment Studies
|
30
|
30
|
Total
|
150
|
150
Haryana TET Exam Pattern for Level-II (Class VI to VIII)
Check out the Haryana TET Paper Pattern for Level II below
|
Area
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Child Development & Pedagogy
|
30
|
30
|
Languages (Hindi 15 MCQs & English 15 MCQs)
|
30
|
30
|
General Studies (Quantitative Aptitude 10 MCQs, Reasoning Ability 10 MCQs and Haryana G.K. and Awareness 10 MCQs)
|
30
|
30
|
Subject Specific as opted
|
60
|
60
|
Total
|
150
|
150
Haryana TET Exam Pattern for Level-III (Post Graduate Teacher (PGT))
Check out the Haryana TET Paper Pattern for Level III below
|
Area
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Child Development & Pedagogy
|
30
|
30
|
Languages (Hindi 15 MCQs & English 15 MCQs)
|
30
|
30
|
General Studies (Quantitative Aptitude 10 MCQs, Reasoning Ability 10 MCQs and Haryana G.K. and Awareness 10 MCQs)
|
30
|
30
|
Subject Specific as opted
|
60
|
60
|
Total
|
150
|
150
Haryana TET Syllabus 2022
Candidates who are going to write the Haryana TET Teacher Eligibility Test must download the official syllabus PDF. This will help them to understand the concepts of all the topics relevant to the upcoming exam. Have a look at the HTET Syllabus given below for reference purposes.
Haryana TET Syllabus for Level-I (Class I to V)
Check out the Haryana TET Syllabus for Level I below:
|
Subject
|
Haryana TET Topics
|
Child Development & Pedagogy
|
Child Development
Kohlberg, and Vygotsky
Inclusive education
Learning and Motivation
|
Language-Hindi
|
संज्ञा,सर्वनाम ,विशेषण
अलंकार, सन्धि, तत्सम, तद्भव
पर्यायवाची, विपरीपार्थक
अनेकार्थक, समानार्थी शब्द, मुहावरे एवं लोकोक्तियाँ
क्रिया, वचन, लिंग
उपसर्ग एवं प्रत्यय
वाक्य निर्माण (सरल, संयुक्त एवं मिश्रित वाक्य)
देशज एवं विदेशी शब्द, समास
|
Language-English
|
Articles, Modal
Idioms & phrases
Antonym & Synonyms
Verb
Preposition
Tenses
Narration
Pronoun
Adverb
Adjective
Punctuation
Voice
Vocabulary
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
Number System
Fractions
Problem on age
Speed distance &Time
Algebra
Time & Work
Ratio and Proportion
Understanding Elementary Shapes (2-D and 3-D)
Profit & loss
Average
Mensuration
Percentage
SI & CI
|
Reasoning
|
Analogies
Similarities
Figure classification
Syllogism
Space visualization
Arithmetical reasoning
Blood Relation
Logical Reasoning
Problem-solving
|
Haryana GK
|
Stadium, culture
Haryana districts
Folk dance, food
All historical places, etc.
|
Mathematics
|
Number Systems
Percentage
Average
Profit and Loss
Data Interpretation
Time & Distance
Simplification
Decimals
Fractions
L.C.M., H.C.F
Ratio and Proportion
Mensuration
Time & Work
Discount
Simple & Compound Interest
Tables & Graphs
Geometry
|
Environment Studies
|
Food
Materials
Natural Phenomena
Electric current and circuits
Magnets
The World of the Living
Moving Things People and Ideas
How things work
Natural Resources
Haryana TET Syllabus for Level-II (Class VI-VIII)
Check out the Haryana TET Syllabus for Level II below
|
Subject
|
Haryana TET Topics
|
Child Development and Pedagogy
|
Child Development
Piaget Kohlberg, and Vygotsky
Inclusive education
Specially abled Learners Learning and Motivation
|
Language-Hindi
|
संज्ञा,सर्वनाम ,विशेषण
मुहावरे एवं लोकोक्तियाँ
अलंकार, सन्धि, तत्सम
वाक्य निर्माण (सरल, संयुक्त एवं मिश्रित वाक्य)
पर्यायवाची, विपरीपार्थक
क्रिया, वचन, लिंग
उपसर्ग एवं प्रत्यय
अनेकार्थक, समानार्थी शब्द
समास
तद्भव, देशज एवं विदेशी शब्द
|
Language-English
|
Articles
Modal
Punctuation
Narration
Idioms & phrases
Antonym & Synonyms
Adjective
Verb
Preposition
Tenses
Voice
Pronoun
Adverb
Vocabulary
|
Quantitative aptitude
|
Number System
Fractions
Problem on age
Speed distance &Time
Algebra
Time & Work
Ratio and Proportion
Understanding Elementary Shapes (2-D and 3-D)
Profit & loss
Average
Mensuration
Percentage
SI & CI
|
Reasoning
|
Analogies
Similarities
Figure classification
Syllogism
Space visualization
Arithmetical reasoning
Blood Relation
Logical Reasoning
Problem-solving
|
Haryana GK
|
Stadium
Culture
Food
Haryana districts
Folk dance
All historical places, etc
Haryana TET Syllabus for Level-III (Post Graduate Teacher (PGT))
Check out the Haryana TET Syllabus for Level III below:
|
Subject
|
Haryana TET Topics
|
Child Development and Pedagogy
|
Child Development
Piaget, Kohlberg, and Vygotsky
Inclusive education
Specially abled Learners Learning and Motivation
|
Language-Hindi
|
संज्ञा,सर्वनाम ,विशेषण
क्रिया, वचन, लिंग
मुहावरे एवं लोकोक्तियाँ
अलंकार, सन्धि, तत्सम
पर्यायवाची, विपरीपार्थक
उपसर्ग एवं प्रत्यय
वाक्य निर्माण (सरल, संयुक्त एवं मिश्रित वाक्य)
अनेकार्थक, समानार्थी शब्द
समास
तद्भव, देशज एवं विदेशी शब्द
|
Language-English
|
Articles
Modal
Punctuation
Narration
Idioms & phrases
Antonym & Synonyms
Adjective
Verb
Preposition
Tenses
Voice
Pronoun
Adverb
Vocabulary
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
Number System
Fractions
Problem on age
Speed distance &Time
Algebra
Time & Work
Ratio and Proportion
Understanding Elementary Shapes (2-D and 3-D)
Profit & loss
Average
Mensuration
Percentage
SI & CI
|
Reasoning
|
Analogies
Similarities
Figure classification
Syllogism
Space visualization
Arithmetical reasoning
Blood Relation
Logical Reasoning
Problem-solving
|
Haryana GK
|
Haryana districts
Stadium
Culture
Folk dance
All historical places, etc.
We hope this article on the detailed exam pattern and syllabus for the Haryana TET exam was insightful for our readers. Candidates must adhere to the preparation strategy to ace the upcoming HTET exam. Revise all the covered topics frequently to enhance your preparation level.
|
