Haryana TET 2022 Exam Dates Postponed: Check HTET Exam Pattern & Syllabus

Haryana TET 2022 Exam Dates Postponed: Know about the HTET Exam Pattern, detailed syllabus, number of questions, marking scheme, and subject-wise topic list of exam.

Haryana TET 2022 Exam Dates Postponed: The Board of School Education, Haryana releases the Haryana TET Exam Pattern and Syllabus on its official website. As per the latest notice, the HTET exam dates have been extended by the board. Now, the HTET exam is scheduled to be held on the 3rd & 4th of December 2022 at various centers in the state of Haryana.

Check CBSE CTET 2022 Eligibility Criteria

All the eligible candidates who aspire to be teachers at the Elementary, Secondary, and Senior Secondary levels in the state should check out the latest Haryana TET Exam Pattern. This will give them a detailed analysis of the marking scheme prescribed by the board. As per the Haryana TET Paper pattern, the exam comprises three levels. Level I is for classes I to V (Primary Teacher), Level II is for classes VI to VIII (TGT-Trained Graduate Teacher) and Level III is for PGT (Post Graduate Teacher). A total of 150 MCQs will be asked in each TET level and there is no provision for negative marking in the exam.

Check CBSE CTET 2022 Registration

Along with that, candidates should download the official syllabus PDF to get an idea of the topics usually asked in the HTET exam. It is advised to adhere to the best exam preparation strategy based on the latest Haryana TET syllabus to get favorable results.

Check CTET Certificate & Marksheet 2022 New Update

Haryana TET 2022 Important Dates

Have a look at the table mentioned below to check the important dates of Haryana TET 2022 given below:

Events Dates Haryana TET Application Start Date 17th September 2022 Last Date to Submit Haryana TET Application 27th September 2022 Window Correction Link Active 28th September to 30th September 2022 Haryana TET 2022 Dates 3rd & 4th December 2022

Haryana TET Exam Pattern 2022

The Haryana TET exam consists of three levels i.e Level I, Level II, and Level III

The exam duration shall be 2 hours and 30 minutes for each paper.

All questions will be asked in MCQ format.

Each question contains 1 mark.

Each level will carry 150 marks.

As per the Haryana TET marking scheme, one mark is assigned for every correct response and there shall be no negative markings in the exam.

The minimum qualifying marks will be as follow:

All Categories: 60%

Scheduled Castes and Differently abled/Physically Challenged of Haryana Domicile: 55%

Scheduled Castes and Differently abled/Physically Challenged of Other State: 60%

Haryana TET Paper Pattern for Level I (Class I to V)

Check out the Haryana TET Exam Pattern for Level I below:

Area No. of Questions Marks Child Development & Pedagogy 30 30 Languages (Hindi 15 MCQs & English 15 MCQs) 30 30 General Studies (Quantitative Aptitude 10 MCQs, Reasoning Ability 10 MCQs and Haryana G.K. and Awareness 10 MCQs) 30 30 Mathematics 30 30 Environment Studies 30 30 Total 150 150

Haryana TET Exam Pattern for Level-II (Class VI to VIII)

Check out the Haryana TET Paper Pattern for Level II below

Area No. of Questions Marks Child Development & Pedagogy 30 30 Languages (Hindi 15 MCQs & English 15 MCQs) 30 30 General Studies (Quantitative Aptitude 10 MCQs, Reasoning Ability 10 MCQs and Haryana G.K. and Awareness 10 MCQs) 30 30 Subject Specific as opted 60 60 Total 150 150

Haryana TET Exam Pattern for Level-III (Post Graduate Teacher (PGT))

Check out the Haryana TET Paper Pattern for Level III below

Area No. of Questions Marks Child Development & Pedagogy 30 30 Languages (Hindi 15 MCQs & English 15 MCQs) 30 30 General Studies (Quantitative Aptitude 10 MCQs, Reasoning Ability 10 MCQs and Haryana G.K. and Awareness 10 MCQs) 30 30 Subject Specific as opted 60 60 Total 150 150

Haryana TET Syllabus 2022

Candidates who are going to write the Haryana TET Teacher Eligibility Test must download the official syllabus PDF. This will help them to understand the concepts of all the topics relevant to the upcoming exam. Have a look at the HTET Syllabus given below for reference purposes.

Haryana TET Syllabus for Level-I (Class I to V)

Check out the Haryana TET Syllabus for Level I below:

Subject Haryana TET Topics Child Development & Pedagogy Child Development Kohlberg, and Vygotsky Inclusive education Learning and Motivation Language-Hindi संज्ञा,सर्वनाम ,विशेषण अलंकार, सन्धि, तत्सम, तद्भव पर्यायवाची, विपरीपार्थक अनेकार्थक, समानार्थी शब्द, मुहावरे एवं लोकोक्तियाँ क्रिया, वचन, लिंग उपसर्ग एवं प्रत्यय वाक्य निर्माण (सरल, संयुक्त एवं मिश्रित वाक्य) देशज एवं विदेशी शब्द, समास Language-English Articles, Modal Idioms & phrases Antonym & Synonyms Verb Preposition Tenses Narration Pronoun Adverb Adjective Punctuation Voice Vocabulary Quantitative Aptitude Number System Fractions Problem on age Speed distance &Time Algebra Time & Work Ratio and Proportion Understanding Elementary Shapes (2-D and 3-D) Profit & loss Average Mensuration Percentage SI & CI Reasoning Analogies Similarities Figure classification Syllogism Space visualization Arithmetical reasoning Blood Relation Logical Reasoning Problem-solving Haryana GK Stadium, culture Haryana districts Folk dance, food All historical places, etc. Mathematics Number Systems Percentage Average Profit and Loss Data Interpretation Time & Distance Simplification Decimals Fractions L.C.M., H.C.F Ratio and Proportion Mensuration Time & Work Discount Simple & Compound Interest Tables & Graphs Geometry Environment Studies Food Materials Natural Phenomena Electric current and circuits Magnets The World of the Living Moving Things People and Ideas How things work Natural Resources

Haryana TET Syllabus for Level-II (Class VI-VIII)

Check out the Haryana TET Syllabus for Level II below

Subject Haryana TET Topics Child Development and Pedagogy Child Development Piaget Kohlberg, and Vygotsky Inclusive education Specially abled Learners Learning and Motivation Language-Hindi संज्ञा,सर्वनाम ,विशेषण मुहावरे एवं लोकोक्तियाँ अलंकार, सन्धि, तत्सम वाक्य निर्माण (सरल, संयुक्त एवं मिश्रित वाक्य) पर्यायवाची, विपरीपार्थक क्रिया, वचन, लिंग उपसर्ग एवं प्रत्यय अनेकार्थक, समानार्थी शब्द समास तद्भव, देशज एवं विदेशी शब्द Language-English Articles Modal Punctuation Narration Idioms & phrases Antonym & Synonyms Adjective Verb Preposition Tenses Voice Pronoun Adverb Vocabulary Quantitative aptitude Number System Fractions Problem on age Speed distance &Time Algebra Time & Work Ratio and Proportion Understanding Elementary Shapes (2-D and 3-D) Profit & loss Average Mensuration Percentage SI & CI Reasoning Analogies Similarities Figure classification Syllogism Space visualization Arithmetical reasoning Blood Relation Logical Reasoning Problem-solving Haryana GK Stadium Culture Food Haryana districts Folk dance All historical places, etc

Haryana TET Syllabus for Level-III (Post Graduate Teacher (PGT))

Check out the Haryana TET Syllabus for Level III below:

Subject Haryana TET Topics Child Development and Pedagogy Child Development Piaget, Kohlberg, and Vygotsky Inclusive education Specially abled Learners Learning and Motivation Language-Hindi संज्ञा,सर्वनाम ,विशेषण क्रिया, वचन, लिंग मुहावरे एवं लोकोक्तियाँ अलंकार, सन्धि, तत्सम पर्यायवाची, विपरीपार्थक उपसर्ग एवं प्रत्यय वाक्य निर्माण (सरल, संयुक्त एवं मिश्रित वाक्य) अनेकार्थक, समानार्थी शब्द समास तद्भव, देशज एवं विदेशी शब्द Language-English Articles Modal Punctuation Narration Idioms & phrases Antonym & Synonyms Adjective Verb Preposition Tenses Voice Pronoun Adverb Vocabulary Quantitative Aptitude Number System Fractions Problem on age Speed distance &Time Algebra Time & Work Ratio and Proportion Understanding Elementary Shapes (2-D and 3-D) Profit & loss Average Mensuration Percentage SI & CI Reasoning Analogies Similarities Figure classification Syllogism Space visualization Arithmetical reasoning Blood Relation Logical Reasoning Problem-solving Haryana GK Haryana districts Stadium Culture Folk dance All historical places, etc.

We hope this article on the detailed exam pattern and syllabus for the Haryana TET exam was insightful for our readers. Candidates must adhere to the preparation strategy to ace the upcoming HTET exam. Revise all the covered topics frequently to enhance your preparation level.