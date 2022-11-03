OTET Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2022: Check Paper I & Paper II Download PDF

OTET Syllabus 2022: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha has announced the OTET Exam Pattern and Syllabus on its official website. The board had invited online applications from eligible candidates for appearing at Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) from 10th October to 19th October 2022.

All the interested and eligible candidates who aspire to become teachers for Classes-I to VIII in the schools of the State Govt must be well versed with the OTET Exam Pattern along with the marking scheme followed by the board. As per the notification, there shall be two papers of the OTET i.e Paper-I and Paper-II. Candidates can attempt either of these papers- Paper I is for Class I-V teachers and Paper II is for Class VI-VIII teachers. Each Paper carries 150 marks and there is no provision for negative marking in the exam.

Along with the Odisha TET Exam Pattern, the candidates should download the official syllabus PDF along with the subject-wise topic list released on the official website. Candidates must follow the latest OTET syllabus to ace their preparation.

OTET 2022 Important Dates

Check out the following table to know the important dates of Odisha TET 2022 given below:

Events Dates OTET 2022 Application Start Date 10th October 2022 OTET 2022 Application End Date 19th October 2022 Last Date of Payment of Fee 19th October 2022 OTET 2022 Exam Date To be updated soon

OTET Exam Pattern 2022

The OTET exam comprises two papers i.e Paper-I and Paper-II. The exam duration of each paper shall be 2½ hours. All the questions will be MCQs. Each question carries 1 mark. The medium of papers in non-language subjects shall be bilingual i.e. English & Odia. The candidate needs to choose any one of the following languages for the Language-I subject such as Urdu, Odia, Telugu, Hindi, and Bengali. The question paper for the Language II subject shall be in English.

As per the OTET marking scheme, one mark is applicable for each correct answer. Also, there shall be no negative markings in the exam.

The minimum qualifying mark will be 60% (50% for SC, SEBC/ OBC, ST, and Physically Handicapped) in order to be considered as a TET pass.

OTET Paper Pattern for Paper-I

Area No. of Questions Marks Allotted Child Development & Pedagogy 30 30 Language-I, Odia/ Urdu/ Hindi/ Telugu/ Bengali 30 30 Language-II (English) 30 30 Mathematics 30 30 Environment Studies 30 30

OTET Exam Pattern for Paper-II

Type Area No. of Questions Marks Allotted Compulsory Compulsory Child Development & Pedagogy 30 30 Language-I, Odia/ Urdu/ Hindi/ Telugu/ Bengali 30 30 Language-II (English) 30 30 Optional (Either A or B) A- Mathematics & Science 60 (30 questions from Mathematics and 30 questions from Science) 60 B - Social Studies 60 (30 questions from History & Political Science & 30 questions from Geography). 60

Also Read: OTET 2022 Registration Process: Know How to Apply Online for Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test

OTET Syllabus 2022

Candidates who are going to write the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test must make sure that they are well acquainted with the official syllabus. Candidates should download the OTET syllabus to get an idea of the subject-wise chapters important of the exam.

OTET Syllabus for Paper I

Subject OTET Topics (Paper I) Child Development & Pedagogy Understanding Child Development during Childhood (focus on children at primary level)

Understanding Learning Process and Learners

Approaches to Teaching and Learning

Concept of Inclusive Education and Understanding Children with special needs

Assessment Language-I, Odia/ Urdu/ Hindi/ Telugu/ Bengali Pedagogy Learning Odia / Urdu / Hindi / Telugu / Bengali at elementary level

Teaching, Reading, and Writing Skills Content Assessment of learning Odia / Urdu / Hindi / Telugu / Bengali

Language Items

Language Comprehension Language-II (English) Pedagogy Learning English at the Elementary Level

Language Learning

Skills in Learning English

Assessment of English Content Comprehension

Language Items Mathematics Pedagogy Mathematics Education in Schools

Methods and Approaches to Teaching-Learning

Assessment in Mathematics Content Number System and Operation in Numbers

Measurement

Shapes and spatial Relationship

Data Handling and Patterns Environment Studies Pedagogy Concept

Methods and Approaches

Evaluation in EVS Content Governance

Physical Features of Odisha and India

History of Freedom Struggle in India and Odisha

Health and Diseases

Internal Systems of Human Body

Matter, Force and Energy

OTET Syllabus for Paper II

Subjects OTET Topics (Paper II) Child Development & Pedagogy Child Development (Focus on Upper Primary School Children)

Learning

Curriculum Teaching-Learning Approaches and Evaluation Language-I, Odia/ Urdu/ Hindi/ Telugu/ Bengali Pedagogy Learning Odia / Urdu / Hindi / Telugu / Bengali at Upper Primary Level

Teaching Language

Assessment of Language Content Elements of Odia / Urdu / Hindi / Telugu / Bengali Language

Language Items

Contribution of famous literates to the development of Odia / Urdu / Hindi / Telugu / Bengali language Language-II (English) Pedagogy Learning English at Upper Primary Level

Development of English Language Skills

Assessment of Learning the English Language Content Comprehension

Language Items Mathematics & Science MATHEMATICS Pedagogy Mathematics at Upper Primary Stage

Methods and Approaches to Teaching-Learning Mathematics

Evaluation in Mathematics Content Number System

Algebra

Commercial Arithmetic

Shapes and Spatial Relationship SCIENCE Pedagogy Nature of Science

Methods and Approaches

Evaluation in Science Content Physical Science

Life Science Social Studies Pedagogy Aims and Objectives of Teaching Social Studies

Methods and Approaches

Evaluation in Social Science Content History and Political Science

Political Science

Geography

Download OTET Syllabus 2022 PDF

After going through the above exam pattern and syllabus for the OTET exam, candidates must build the best preparation strategy to ace the exam with the best scores. Solve previous year's papers and mock tests to strengthen the preparation level.

OTET Admit Card 2022 Download Link (Inactive)