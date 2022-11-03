OTET Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2022: Check Paper I & Paper II Download PDF

Check Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test 2022 Syllabus and Exam Pattern Here. Check Detailed Section-wise Topics, Number of Questions, Marking Scheme for Paper I & Paper II.

OTET Syllabus 2022: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha has announced the OTET Exam Pattern and Syllabus on its official website. The board had invited online applications from eligible candidates for appearing at Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) from 10th October to 19th October 2022.

All the interested and eligible candidates who aspire to become teachers for Classes-I to VIII in the schools of the State Govt must be well versed with the OTET Exam Pattern along with the marking scheme followed by the board. As per the notification, there shall be two papers of the OTET i.e Paper-I and Paper-II. Candidates can attempt either of these papers- Paper I is for Class I-V teachers and Paper II is for Class VI-VIII teachers. Each Paper carries 150 marks and there is no provision for negative marking in the exam.

Along with the Odisha TET Exam Pattern, the candidates should download the official syllabus PDF along with the subject-wise topic list released on the official website. Candidates must follow the latest OTET syllabus to ace their preparation.

OTET 2022 Important Dates

Check out the following table to know the important dates of Odisha TET 2022 given below:

Events

Dates

OTET 2022 Application Start Date

10th October 2022

OTET 2022 Application End Date

19th October 2022

Last Date of Payment of Fee

19th October 2022

OTET 2022 Exam Date

To be updated soon

OTET Exam Pattern 2022

The OTET exam comprises two papers i.e Paper-I and Paper-II. The exam duration of each paper shall be 2½ hours. All the questions will be MCQs. Each question carries 1 mark. The medium of papers in non-language subjects shall be bilingual i.e. English & Odia. The candidate needs to choose any one of the following languages for the Language-I subject such as Urdu, Odia, Telugu,  Hindi, and Bengali. The question paper for the Language II subject shall be in English.

As per the OTET marking scheme, one mark is applicable for each correct answer. Also, there shall be no negative markings in the exam.

The minimum qualifying mark will be 60% (50% for SC, SEBC/ OBC, ST, and Physically Handicapped) in order to be considered as a TET pass. 

OTET Paper Pattern for Paper-I

Area

No. of Questions

Marks Allotted

Child Development & Pedagogy

30

30

Language-I, Odia/ Urdu/ Hindi/ Telugu/ Bengali

30

30

Language-II (English)

30

30

Mathematics

30

30

Environment Studies

30

30

OTET Exam Pattern for Paper-II

Type

Area

No. of Questions

Marks Allotted

Compulsory

Compulsory Child Development & Pedagogy

30

30

Language-I, Odia/ Urdu/ Hindi/ Telugu/ Bengali

30

30

Language-II (English)

30

30

Optional (Either A or B)

A- Mathematics & Science

60 (30 questions from Mathematics and 30 questions from Science)

60

B - Social Studies

60 (30 questions from History & Political Science & 30 questions from Geography).

60

Also Read: OTET 2022 Registration Process: Know How to Apply Online for Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test

OTET Syllabus 2022

Candidates who are going to write the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test must make sure that they are well acquainted with the official syllabus. Candidates should download the OTET syllabus to get an idea of the subject-wise chapters important of the exam. 

OTET Syllabus for Paper I

Subject

OTET Topics (Paper I)

Child Development & Pedagogy
  • Understanding Child Development during Childhood (focus on children at primary level)
  • Understanding Learning Process and Learners
  • Approaches to Teaching and Learning
  • Concept of Inclusive Education and Understanding Children with special needs
  • Assessment

Language-I, Odia/ Urdu/ Hindi/ Telugu/ Bengali

Pedagogy

  • Learning Odia / Urdu / Hindi / Telugu / Bengali at elementary level 
  • Teaching, Reading, and Writing Skills

Content

  • Assessment of learning Odia / Urdu / Hindi / Telugu / Bengali
  • Language Items
  • Language Comprehension

Language-II (English)

Pedagogy

  • Learning English at the Elementary Level
  • Language Learning
  • Skills in Learning English
  • Assessment of English

Content

  • Comprehension
  • Language Items

Mathematics

Pedagogy

  • Mathematics Education in Schools
  • Methods and Approaches to Teaching-Learning
  • Assessment in Mathematics

Content

  • Number System and Operation in Numbers
  • Measurement
  • Shapes and spatial Relationship
  • Data Handling and Patterns

Environment Studies

Pedagogy

  • Concept
  • Methods and Approaches
  • Evaluation in EVS

Content

  • Governance
  • Physical Features of Odisha and India
  • History of Freedom Struggle in India and Odisha
  • Health and Diseases
  • Internal Systems of Human Body
  • Matter, Force and Energy

OTET Syllabus for Paper II

Subjects

OTET Topics (Paper II)

Child Development & Pedagogy
  • Child Development (Focus on Upper Primary School Children)
  • Learning
  • Curriculum Teaching-Learning Approaches and Evaluation

Language-I, Odia/ Urdu/ Hindi/ Telugu/ Bengali

Pedagogy

  • Learning Odia / Urdu / Hindi / Telugu / Bengali at Upper Primary Level
  • Teaching Language
  • Assessment of Language

Content

  • Elements of Odia / Urdu / Hindi / Telugu / Bengali Language
  • Language Items
  • Contribution of famous literates to the development of Odia / Urdu / Hindi / Telugu / Bengali language

Language-II (English)

Pedagogy

  • Learning English at Upper Primary Level
  • Development of English Language Skills
  • Assessment of Learning the English Language

Content

  • Comprehension
  • Language Items

Mathematics & Science

MATHEMATICS

Pedagogy

  • Mathematics at Upper Primary Stage 
  • Methods and Approaches to Teaching-Learning Mathematics
  • Evaluation in Mathematics

Content

  • Number System
  • Algebra
  • Commercial Arithmetic
  • Shapes and Spatial Relationship

SCIENCE

Pedagogy

  • Nature of Science
  • Methods and Approaches
  • Evaluation in Science

Content

  • Physical Science
  • Life Science

Social Studies

Pedagogy

  • Aims and Objectives of Teaching Social Studies
  • Methods and Approaches
  • Evaluation in Social Science

Content

  • History and Political Science
  • Political Science
  • Geography

Download OTET Syllabus 2022 PDF

After going through the above exam pattern and syllabus for the OTET exam, candidates must build the best preparation strategy to ace the exam with the best scores. Solve previous year's papers and mock tests to strengthen the preparation level.

OTET Admit Card 2022 Download Link (Inactive)

FAQ

Q1. How many questions are asked in the OTET Exam 2022?

As per the OTET Exam Pattern, there shall be a total of 150 objective multiple-choice questions asked in each paper of the exam,

Q2. Is there any negative marking in OTET Exam?

No. There shall be no provision of negative marking applicable for the OTET exam.

Q3. What are the minimum qualifying marks to ace the Odisha TET 2022 exam?

Candidates need to score 60% (50% for SC, SEBC/ OBC, ST, and Physically Handicapped) marks or above in order to be considered as a TET pass.
