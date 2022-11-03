OTET Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2022: Check Paper I & Paper II Download PDF

OTET Syllabus 2022: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha has announced the OTET Exam Pattern and Syllabus on its official website. The board had invited online applications from eligible candidates for appearing at Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) from 10th October to 19th October 2022.
All the interested and eligible candidates who aspire to become teachers for Classes-I to VIII in the schools of the State Govt must be well versed with the OTET Exam Pattern along with the marking scheme followed by the board. As per the notification, there shall be two papers of the OTET i.e Paper-I and Paper-II. Candidates can attempt either of these papers- Paper I is for Class I-V teachers and Paper II is for Class VI-VIII teachers. Each Paper carries 150 marks and there is no provision for negative marking in the exam.
Along with the Odisha TET Exam Pattern, the candidates should download the official syllabus PDF along with the subject-wise topic list released on the official website. Candidates must follow the latest OTET syllabus to ace their preparation.
OTET 2022 Important Dates
Check out the following table to know the important dates of Odisha TET 2022 given below:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
OTET 2022 Application Start Date
|
10th October 2022
|
OTET 2022 Application End Date
|
19th October 2022
|
Last Date of Payment of Fee
|
19th October 2022
|
OTET 2022 Exam Date
|
To be updated soon
OTET Exam Pattern 2022
The OTET exam comprises two papers i.e Paper-I and Paper-II. The exam duration of each paper shall be 2½ hours. All the questions will be MCQs. Each question carries 1 mark. The medium of papers in non-language subjects shall be bilingual i.e. English & Odia. The candidate needs to choose any one of the following languages for the Language-I subject such as Urdu, Odia, Telugu, Hindi, and Bengali. The question paper for the Language II subject shall be in English.
As per the OTET marking scheme, one mark is applicable for each correct answer. Also, there shall be no negative markings in the exam.
The minimum qualifying mark will be 60% (50% for SC, SEBC/ OBC, ST, and Physically Handicapped) in order to be considered as a TET pass.
OTET Paper Pattern for Paper-I
|
Area
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks Allotted
|
Child Development & Pedagogy
|
30
|
30
|
Language-I, Odia/ Urdu/ Hindi/ Telugu/ Bengali
|
30
|
30
|
Language-II (English)
|
30
|
30
|
Mathematics
|
30
|
30
|
Environment Studies
|
30
|
30
OTET Exam Pattern for Paper-II
|
Type
|
Area
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks Allotted
|
Compulsory
|
Compulsory Child Development & Pedagogy
|
30
|
30
|
Language-I, Odia/ Urdu/ Hindi/ Telugu/ Bengali
|
30
|
30
|
Language-II (English)
|
30
|
30
|
Optional (Either A or B)
|
A- Mathematics & Science
|
60 (30 questions from Mathematics and 30 questions from Science)
|
60
|
B - Social Studies
|
60 (30 questions from History & Political Science & 30 questions from Geography).
|
60
OTET Syllabus 2022
Candidates who are going to write the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test must make sure that they are well acquainted with the official syllabus. Candidates should download the OTET syllabus to get an idea of the subject-wise chapters important of the exam.
OTET Syllabus for Paper I
|
Subject
|
OTET Topics (Paper I)
|
Child Development & Pedagogy
|
|
Language-I, Odia/ Urdu/ Hindi/ Telugu/ Bengali
|
Pedagogy
Content
|
Language-II (English)
|
Pedagogy
Content
|
Mathematics
|
Pedagogy
Content
|
Environment Studies
|
Pedagogy
Content
OTET Syllabus for Paper II
|
Subjects
|
OTET Topics (Paper II)
|
Child Development & Pedagogy
|
|
Language-I, Odia/ Urdu/ Hindi/ Telugu/ Bengali
|
Pedagogy
Content
|
Language-II (English)
|
Pedagogy
Content
|
Mathematics & Science
|
MATHEMATICS
Pedagogy
Content
SCIENCE
Pedagogy
Content
|
Social Studies
|
Pedagogy
Content
Download OTET Syllabus 2022 PDF
After going through the above exam pattern and syllabus for the OTET exam, candidates must build the best preparation strategy to ace the exam with the best scores. Solve previous year's papers and mock tests to strengthen the preparation level.
