OTET 2022 Registration Ends Today: Know How to Apply Online for Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test

OTET 2022 Registration Ends Today: Know how to apply online including application opening & closing date and registration fees.

OTET 2022 Registration Ends Today: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha will conduct Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test 2022 soon for the candidates aspiring to become teachers for Classes-I to VIII in the schools of the State of Odisha. The OTET registration process window link is active from October 10 to October 19, 2022, only on the official website. The date of the exam will be updated soon by the officials.

Check OTET Eligibility Criteria 2022

All interested candidates should fulfill the OTET eligibility criteria before submitting the application form for the exam. There shall be two papers in the Odisha TET exam i.e Paper I & Paper II. Candidates can apply for Paper-I (Class 1 to 5 teachers) or Paper-II (Class 6 to 8) or both papers as per their eligibility. If they are applying for both Paper-I & II, they will have to fill up the application form separately. Check out this article to know about the step-by-step instructions for filling up the online application form for the Odisha TET exam along with the registration fees.

Check CTET Certificate & Marksheet 2022 New Update

OTET 2022 Important Dates

Candidates must be well versed with the registration dates to avoid missing out on the deadline of the application form The important dates regarding the OTET exam 2022 are elaborated below for the reference purpose:

Events Dates Start Date of OTET Application 10th October 2022 Last Date to Submit Application 19th October 2022 Last Date of Payment of Fee 19th October 2022 OTET 2022 Exam Date To be notified soon

How to apply for OTET Registration Process

Candidates are advised to follow the step shared below to fill out the OTET Application Form without any hassles:

Step 1: Click on the “OTET 2022 Application Form” link to get redirected to the official portal.

Step 2: A new window will be displayed on your device. If you are a new candidate, hit the “New Registration” button to register. Otherwise, enter your details and click on the “Login” button.

Step 3: After clicking on “New Registration”, the registration page shall open on your screen. Now enter your Name, Password (to be decided by you), re-type the password, then enter the Mobile No. and Email ID. Click on the “Submit” button.

Step 4: After that, you will be directed again to the “Login to your Account” page where you need to fill out your mobile no. & password and then hit “Login” again.

Step 5: Now, you are required to enter the OTP received in your registered mobile no. & email-ID and click on the “Verify” button.

Step 6: Fill in the application form with personal details like the Candidate's name, date of birth, father’s name, mother’s name, and other details.

Step 7: Fill out all the mandatory fields and attached the required certificates/ documents in the prescribed format and click on the submit button.

Step 8: Now, enter the required details under “Eligibility Criteria” and click on the “submit” button.

Step 9. After that, enter all the mandatory details under General & Professional Qualifications and click on submit button.

Step 10: Next, enter the permanent & correspondence address and click on submit button

Step 11: After that, click on the “Next Payment & Declaration” button.

Step 12: Click on “Yes-Final Submit” in the Declaration and Payment page.

Step 13: Now, proceed to pay the OTET registration fee through online mode.

Step 14: After paying the fee, download the “Acknowledgement Receipt” for future reference.

OTET Registration Fees 2022

After filling out the complete application form, the candidates will be required to pay the OTET application fee through online mode with the HDFC payment gateway. The category-wise registration fee for Odisha TET 2022.

Category Application Fees SC & ST Category Rs. 400 Other Category Rs. 600

The OTET 2022 application window link is active now on the official website. Candidates are advised to apply for the same before the last date in order to appear for the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test 2022. They can go through the above-mentioned steps before applying for OTET Paper I and/or Paper II exam.