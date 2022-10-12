OTET 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Age Limit & Educational Qualification for Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test

OTET Eligibility Criteria 2022: The Odisha Board of Secondary Education has released the OTET Eligibility Criteria details on its official website. The Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test is conducted to assess the eligibility of candidates who aspires to be teachers for classes I to VIII in the schools of the State Govt, private aided schools, and private unaided schools in Odisha. Candidates need to fulfill the minimum OTET eligibility criteria in order to appear for the exam.

As per the latest update, the application window for the Odisha TET is active from October 10 to October 19, 2022. All eligible applicants can fill the online application form within the deadline. Let’s take a look at the complete details of the OTET Eligibility Criteria.

OTET 2022 Important Dates

The important dates for the Odisha TET exam are given below for the candidates so that they don’t miss out on the deadline for any important events:

Events Dates OTET Application Start Date 10th October 2022 Last Date to Submit Application 19th October 2022 Payment of Fee last Date 19th October 2022 OTET Exam Date To be updated soon

OTET Age Limit

There is no maximum age limit applicable for the OTET exam.

OTET Educational Qualification

Candidates possessing the following minimum qualification shall be considered eligible for appearing in Odisha TET:

Category- A (Classes I to V) Category – B (Class VI to VIII) Higher Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and a 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (CT or D.El.Ed.). Or, Higher Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 45% marks and a 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education in accordance with the NCTE (Recognition Norms and Procedure) Regulations, 2002. Or, Higher Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.). Or, Higher Secondary (or it's equivalent) with at least 50% marks and a 2-year Diploma in Education (Special Education). Or, Graduation and two-year Diploma in Elementary Education. Or, Graduation with at least 50% marks and Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.), condition that who possess the qualification of Bachelor of Education from any NCTE Recognized Institution shall be considered for appointment as a teacher in classes I to V provided the candidate appointed as a teacher shall complete a six-month Bridge Course in Elementary Education recognized by the NCTE, within two years of such appointment as a primary teacher. Graduation and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education. Or, Graduation with at least 50% marks and 1-year bachelor in Education (B.Ed.). Or, Graduation with at least 45% marks and 1 year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed.) in accordance with the NCTE. Or, Higher Secondary (or it's equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 4-year Bachelor in Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.). Or, Higher Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 4-year B.A./ B.Sc, Ed or B.A.Ed./ B.Sc. Ed. Or, Graduation with at least 50% marks and 1-year B.Ed. (Special Education).

Note: There shall be a relaxation of 5% marks in minimum qualifying marks in Higher Secondary or graduation level for the candidates belonging to SC, ST, SEBC & PWD categories.

OTET 2022 Educational Qualification: Important Points

Apart from the minimum OTET qualification, the candidates should be familiar with the following points before applying for the exam.

Candidates having D.Ed. (Special Education) or B.Ed (Special Education) qualification shall undergo, after appointment, an NCTE-recognized 6-month Special Programme in Elementary Education.

Candidates possessing qualifications or pursuing the final year of any of the teacher education courses can appear in the respective category for which they are eligible.

OTET Nationality 2022

Candidates must be a citizen of India and permanent residents/domiciles of Odisha in order to be eligible to appear in the Odisha TET 2022.

OTET Number of Attempts 2022

There are no restrictions on the number of attempts for appearing on OTET 2022. Candidates can attempt the teacher eligibility test as long as they are fulfilling the minimum qualification. In fact, candidates after being qualified in Odisha Test can also apply for further improvement of their scores.

Odisha TET Eligibility Criteria is an important prerequisite to be fulfilled by all the candidates aspiring for an upcoming exam. In case, the information submitted by the candidates is found false/fake, the candidature of such candidates shall be canceled immediately.