SBI CBO 2022: Check Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern

SBI CBO Syllabus 2022: The State Bank of India (SBI) is conducting the SBI CBO Recruitment Drive 2022 for filling up 1422 vacancies of Circle Based Officer (CBO) in SBI. Candidates must register online to be a part of the SBI CBO 2022 Selection Process which will include Online Written Exam, Screening, and Interview.
SBI CBO 2022 Calendar
|
SBI CBO 2022 Events
|
Important Dates
|
Online Application Start Date
|
18th October 2022
|
Online Application End Date
|
7th November 2022
|
Payment of Fees Last Date
|
7th November 2022
|
SBI CBO Admit Card 2022 Download Date
|
November/December 2022
|
SBI CBO 2022 Written Exam
|
4th December 2022 (Tentative)
SBI CBO Exam Pattern 2022
|
SBI CBO CBT
|
Sections
|
No of Questions
|
Max Marks
|
Duration
|
English Language
|
30
|
30
|
30 mins
|
Banking Knowledge
|
40
|
40
|
40 mins
|
General Awareness/Economy
|
30
|
30
|
30 mins
|
Computer Aptitude
|
20
|
20
|
20 mins
|
Total
|
120
|
120
|
2 hours
|
SBI CBO Descriptive Test
|
Topics
|
No of Questions
|
Max Marks
|
Duration
|
Letter Writing
|
01
|
25
|
30 mins
|
Essay-250 words on banking related
|
01
|
25
|
Total
|
02
|
50
|
30 mins
SBI CBO Syllabus 2022
|
English Language
|
Banking Knowledge
|
General Awareness/Economy
|
Computer Aptitude
|
Reading Comprehension
Cloze Test
Spotting Errors
Sentence Improvement
Sentence Correction
Para Jumbles
|
Banking Terminologies
Financial Awareness
Knowledge on financial Important Institutions
Principles of Insurance
Money and Banking
|
Static GK
Current Affairs
Banking Awareness
Important Places
Currencies
Books and Authors
Bank Headquarters
Prime Minister Schemes
Important Days
Economy
|
Introduction to Computer Organisation
History and Generation of Computers
Computer Memory
Computer Software
Computer Hardware
Computer Languages
Operating System
Computer Network
Internet
Computer and Network Security