SBI CBO 2022: Check Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern

SBI CBO 2022 Applications started from 18th October 2022 for the recruitment of 1422 vacancies of Circle Based Officers.

SBI CBO Syllabus 2022: The State Bank of India (SBI) is conducting the SBI CBO Recruitment Drive 2022 for filling up 1422 vacancies of Circle Based Officer (CBO) in SBI. Candidates must register online to be a part of the SBI CBO 2022 Selection Process which will include Online Written Exam, Screening, and Interview.

SBI CBO 2022 Calendar

SBI CBO 2022 Events Important Dates Online Application Start Date 18th October 2022 Online Application End Date 7th November 2022 Payment of Fees Last Date 7th November 2022 SBI CBO Admit Card 2022 Download Date November/December 2022 SBI CBO 2022 Written Exam 4th December 2022 (Tentative)

SBI CBO Exam Pattern 2022

SBI CBO CBT Sections No of Questions Max Marks Duration English Language 30 30 30 mins Banking Knowledge 40 40 40 mins General Awareness/Economy 30 30 30 mins Computer Aptitude 20 20 20 mins Total 120 120 2 hours

SBI CBO Descriptive Test Topics No of Questions Max Marks Duration Letter Writing 01 25 30 mins Essay-250 words on banking related 01 25 Total 02 50 30 mins

Also Read: SBI CBO Eligibility Criteria 2022: Check Age, Qualifications, Selection, Application Process

SBI CBO Syllabus 2022

English Language Banking Knowledge General Awareness/Economy Computer Aptitude Reading Comprehension Cloze Test Spotting Errors Sentence Improvement Sentence Correction Para Jumbles Banking Terminologies Financial Awareness Knowledge on financial Important Institutions Principles of Insurance Money and Banking Static GK Current Affairs Banking Awareness Important Places Currencies Books and Authors Bank Headquarters Prime Minister Schemes Important Days Economy Introduction to Computer Organisation History and Generation of Computers Computer Memory Computer Software Computer Hardware Computer Languages Operating System Computer Network Internet Computer and Network Security

SBI CBO Application Form 2022