SBI CBO 2022: Check Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern

SBI CBO 2022 Applications started from 18th October 2022 for the recruitment of 1422 vacancies of Circle Based Officers.

SBI CBO Syllabus 2022: The State Bank of India (SBI) is conducting the SBI CBO Recruitment Drive 2022 for filling up 1422 vacancies of Circle Based Officer (CBO) in SBI. Candidates must register online to be a part of the SBI CBO 2022 Selection Process which will include Online Written Exam, Screening, and Interview.

SBI CBO 2022 Calendar

SBI CBO 2022 Events

Important Dates

Online Application Start Date

18th October 2022

Online Application End Date

7th November 2022

Payment of Fees Last Date

7th November 2022

SBI CBO Admit Card 2022 Download Date 

November/December 2022

SBI CBO 2022 Written Exam

4th December 2022 (Tentative)

SBI CBO Exam Pattern 2022

SBI CBO CBT 

Sections

No of Questions

Max Marks

Duration

English Language

30

30

30 mins

Banking Knowledge

40

40

40 mins

General Awareness/Economy

30

30

30 mins

Computer Aptitude 

20

20

20 mins

Total

120

120

2 hours

 

SBI CBO Descriptive Test

Topics

No of Questions

Max Marks

Duration

Letter Writing

01

25

30 mins

Essay-250 words on banking related

01

25

Total

02

50

30 mins

SBI CBO Syllabus 2022

English Language

Banking Knowledge

General Awareness/Economy

Computer Aptitude 

Reading Comprehension

Cloze Test

Spotting Errors

Sentence Improvement

Sentence Correction

Para Jumbles

Banking Terminologies

Financial Awareness

Knowledge on financial Important Institutions

Principles of Insurance

Money and Banking

Static GK

Current Affairs

Banking Awareness

Important Places

Currencies

Books and Authors

Bank Headquarters

Prime Minister Schemes

Important Days

Economy

Introduction to Computer Organisation

History and Generation of Computers

Computer Memory

Computer Software

Computer Hardware

Computer Languages

Operating System

Computer Network

Internet

Computer and Network Security

SBI CBO Application Form 2022

