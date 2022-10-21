SBI CBO Salary 2022: Check Pay Scale, Allowances, Promotion, Job Profile

SBI CBO 2022 Applications started from 18th October 2022 for the recruitment of 1422 vacancies of Circle Based Officers.

SBI CBO Salary 2022: The State Bank of India (SBI) has opened the application process for SBI CBO 2022 for the recruitment of 1422 vacancies of Circle Based Officer (CBO) in State Bank of India. Online registration is mandatory for being considered for the selection process of SBI CBO 2022 which will consist of Online Written Exam, Screening, and Interview.

SBI CBO 2022 Calendar

SBI CBO 2022 Events Important Dates Online Application Start Date 18th October 2022 Online Application End Date 7th November 2022 Payment of Fees Last Date 7th November 2022 SBI CBO Admit Card 2022 Download Date November/December 2022 SBI CBO 2022 Written Exam 4th December 2022 (Tentative)

SBI CBO Vacancy 2022

SBI CBO 2022 Job Profile

Roles and Responsibilities

As a Circle Based Officer (CBO) posted in State Bank of India, one will be required to fulfil following duties:

(i) Handle Retail Banking tasks

(ii) Handle the prime functions of a branch of the Bank

(iii) Handle tasks in the Accounting department of the Bank

(iv) Approve or reject loan packages

(v) Develop customer relations of the Bank

(vi) Implement banking policies and regulations of the Bank

SBI CBO Salary 2022

The initial basic pay of the SBI CBO is Rs 36,000/- on the scale of Rs 36000-1490/7-46430-1740/2-49910-1990/7-63840 applicable to Junior Management Grade Scale-I plus one increment for each completed year of service rendered in officer cadre in Scheduled Commercial Bank/Regional Rural Bank.

NOTE: The maximum advance increment has been capped at 2, irrespective of the duration of experience gained in previous employment.

Basic Pay: Rs 36,000/-

Pay Scale: Rs 36000-1490/7-46430-1740/2-49910-1990/7-63840

In-Hand Salary: Rs 50,000-/ to Rs 52,000/- (Basic Pay + Dearness Allowance + House Rent Allowance + City Compensation Allowance – PF & Pension Contribution)

SBI CBO Allowances

Candidates posted as Circle Based Officer (CBO) in the State Bank of India will also be eligible for Dearness Allowance, House Rent Allowance, Lease Rental, CCA, Medical, and other perks as per rules in force from time to time.

Perk (Allowances) Details Dearness Allowance 46.9 per cent (Approximately Rs 8600) House Rent Allowance Between 7 per cent to 9 per cent City Compensatory Allowance Between 3 per cent to 4 per cent Travel Allowance AC 2-tier fare reimbursement for employees on official travels Petrol Allowance Rs 1100/- to Rs 1250/- Medical Insurance 100 per cent for employee & 75 per cent for dependent family

SBI CBO Promotion

Probation Period

Candidates posted as Circle Based Officer (CBO) in State Bank of India will be placed in the Junior Management Grade Scale-I. The job will be permanent in nature. Candidates posted as CBO will be under 6 months probationary period during which their work performance will be assessed until they receive confirmation from the Bank. In case of unsatisfactory work performance, candidates will be served with termination notice.

Promotion

Candidates posted as Circle Based Officers (CBO) in the State Bank of India will be placed in the Junior Management Grade Scale-I. Candidates will have an array of promotion opportunities upto Senior Management Grade Scale-4. However, candidates will not be eligible for inter-circle transfer until they have served 12 years of service or have been promoted to Senior Management Grade Scale-4, whichever is earlier.

