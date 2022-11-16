SBI CBO 2022 Exam on 4th December: Check Important Topics, Preparation Tips & Strategies

SBI CBO Preparation Strategy 2022: The State Bank of India is going to conduct the SBI Circle Based Officer exam on 4th December 2022. Candidates who have applied for the SBI CBO 2022 are advised to stick to the SBI CBO preparation tips as suggested by experts to crack the exam in first attempt. As per the notification, around 1422 vacancies of Circle Based Officer in the State Bank of India have been reported by the bank.

The SBI CBO 2022 Selection Process will consist of an online written exam, screening, and interview. The Online Written Exam for SBI CBO will include an Objective and Descriptive Tests. Candidates have to qualify for both sections to secure high marks in the examination. Candidates who qualify the written exam and screening rounds will be called to appear in the Interview round. Candidates will have to obtain minimum qualifying marks in the Interview to be considered for final selection.

SBI CBO 2022 Calendar

SBI CBO 2022 Events Important Dates Online Application Start Date 18th October 2022 Online Application End Date 7th November 2022 Payment of Fees Last Date 7th November 2022 SBI CBO Admit Card 2022 Download Date November/December 2022 SBI CBO 2022 Written Exam 4th December 2022 (Tentative)

SBI CBO Exam Pattern 2022

The written examination is going to be held in the online mode.

The exam shall be divided into two sections, objective test and descriptive test.

Candidates will be required to secure minimum cut-off marks in both sections.

A negative marking of 0.25 marks is applicable for answers marked wrongly.

Online Written Exam

SBI CBO CBT Sections No of Questions Max Marks Duration English Language 30 30 30 mins Banking Knowledge 40 40 40 mins General Awareness/Economy 30 30 30 mins Computer Aptitude 20 20 20 mins Total 120 120 2 hours

SBI CBO Descriptive Test Topics No of Questions Max Marks Duration Letter Writing 01 25 30 mins Essay-250 words on banking related 01 25 Total 02 50 30 mins

Interview

The second round is the interview round which is going to be held for 50 marks. The authorities will check the psychological ability of the candidate. The final merit list of the candidates shall be drafted by considering the marks secured in the written exam and interview round.

SBI CBO Important Topics

The State Bank of India has notified the syllabus that has to be followed by the candidates preparing for the SBI CBO examination. Refer to the table below to know about the subject-wise SBI CBO syllabus.

Subject Name SBI CBO Syllabus English Language · Grammar · Verbal Ability · Error Spotting · Cloze Test · Reading Comprehension · Synonym and Antonym · Fill in the blanks · Para Jumbles · Sentence Improvement · Para/Sentence Completion Banking Knowledge · Indian Banking System · Indian Economy · Indian Financial System · Bank Headquarters · Bank Terminologies · Slogans of Banks · Regulatory Bodies in India · Functions of RBI · Banking Terminologies · Financial Awareness · Knowledge on financial Important Institutions · Principles of Insurance · Money and Banking General Awareness/Economy · Tallest and biggest in India and the world · Indian Constitution · Culture of India · Currency of countries · General Science · History · Geography · Government Schemes · National and International Holidays · Sports · Static GK · Current Affairs · Country and Capitals · Airport and Ports in India · Awards and Honors · Economics Computer Aptitude · Introduction to Computer Organisation · History and Generation of Computers · Computer Memory · Computer Software · Computer Hardware · Computer Languages · Operating System · Computer Network · Internet · Computer and Network Security

SBI CBO Preparation Tips

The SBI CBO exam is very difficult citing only 1422 vacancies have been released by the concerned bank. The candidates have been advised to stick to the SBI CBO preparation tips that have been suggested by experts to crack the exam in first attempt.

Follow only the SBI CBO exam pattern as notified by the bank. This can be found in the official notification released by the bank on its website.

Next, one should resort to the subject-wise syllabus as mentioned by experts and toppers. Preparing only these topics helps in qualifying for the exam easily with high marks.

One should resort to SBO CBO mock tests to keep a track of the performance on a regular basis. The mock test performance should be analysed on a regular basis to get an idea of weak and strong chapters.

Revision is the key to cracking the SBI Circle-Based Officer examination. The syllabus is very vast and therefore with proper revision one always remains on track.

SBI CBO Admit Card 2022 Download Link