67th BPSC Mains 2022: Check Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern Download PDF

67th BPSC Mains Syllabus 2022: Bihar Public Service Commission is currently conducting the 67th BPSC Mains 2022 Registration. Candidates who cleared the 67th BPSC Prelims 2022 have been notified to fill out the 67th BPSC Mains Application Form 2022 which will be open till 8th December 2022. The 67th BPSC 2022 is being held for a total of 726 vacancies across different departments, administrative services, education department, police service, etc. The 67th BPSC Mains 2022 will be held on 29th December 2022. The 67th BPSC Prelims 2022 was held on 30th September 2022 for which the result released on 17th November 2022.

67th BPSC Mains 2022 Important Dates

Events Important Dates 67th BPSC Mains Application Form Filling Commences On 21st November 2022 67th BPSC Mains Application Form Filling ends On 8th December 2022 Last date for 67th BPSC Mains Application Form Editing 8th December 2022 67th BPSC Mains Admit Card To be Announced soon 67th BPSC Mains Exam Date 29th December 2022

BPSC 67th Mains Exam Pattern 2022

The candidates will be asked to write the 67th Mains exam in pen and paper mode

There will be three subjects of which two subjects will be compulsory (General Hindi and General Studies – I & II).

Though General Hindi will be qualifying in nature but securing 30 per cent marks to qualify this paper is critical.

The BPSC 68th mains shall be held for 1000 marks with papers held in the exam separately.

The questions are going to be in the descriptive based.

There shall be no negative marking in the BPSC preliminary examination.

Subject Maximum Question Maximum Marks Duration General Hindi 100 100 3 hours General Studies 1 300 300 3 hours General Studies 2 300 300 3 hours Optional Paper 300 300 3 hours Total 1000 1000 12 hours

BPSC 67th Interview 2022

Candidates who are successful in the 67th BPSC Mains 2022 exam will be called for the Interview round which will carry 120 marks. Appearing for the 67th BPSC Interview 2022 is compulsory for to be considered in the final merit listing.

BPSC 67th Mains Syllabus 2022

Subject 68th BPSC Mains Syllabus General Hindi Essay

Grammar

Sentence Structure

Synthesis General Studies 1 Modern History of India and Indian culture

Current events of national and international importance.

Statistical analysis, graphs and diagrams. General Studies 2 Indian Polity

Indian economy and Geography of India

The role and impact of science and technology in the development of India.

BPSC 67th Mains Syllabus: Optional Subjects Download PDF

