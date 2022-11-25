67th BPSC Mains 2022: Check Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern Download PDF

67th BPSC Mains Syllabus 2022: Bihar Public Service Commission is currently conducting the 67th BPSC Mains 2022 Registration. Candidates who cleared the 67th BPSC Prelims 2022 have been notified to fill out the 67th BPSC Mains Application Form 2022 which will be open till 8th December 2022. The 67th BPSC 2022 is being held for a total of 726 vacancies across different departments, administrative services, education department, police service, etc. The 67th BPSC Mains 2022 will be held on 29th December 2022. The 67th BPSC Prelims 2022 was held on 30th September 2022 for which the result released on 17th November 2022.
67th BPSC Mains 2022 Important Dates
|
Events
|
Important Dates
|
67th BPSC Mains Application Form Filling Commences On
|
21st November 2022
|
67th BPSC Mains Application Form Filling ends On
|
8th December 2022
|
Last date for 67th BPSC Mains Application Form Editing
|
8th December 2022
|
67th BPSC Mains Admit Card
|
To be Announced soon
|
67th BPSC Mains Exam Date
|
29th December 2022
BPSC 67th Mains Exam Pattern 2022
- The candidates will be asked to write the 67th Mains exam in pen and paper mode
- There will be three subjects of which two subjects will be compulsory (General Hindi and General Studies – I & II).
- Though General Hindi will be qualifying in nature but securing 30 per cent marks to qualify this paper is critical.
- The BPSC 68th mains shall be held for 1000 marks with papers held in the exam separately.
- The questions are going to be in the descriptive based.
- There shall be no negative marking in the BPSC preliminary examination.
|
Subject
|
Maximum Question
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
General Hindi
|
100
|
100
|
3 hours
|
General Studies 1
|
300
|
300
|
3 hours
|
General Studies 2
|
300
|
300
|
3 hours
|
Optional Paper
|
300
|
300
|
3 hours
|
Total
|
1000
|
1000
|
12 hours
BPSC 67th Interview 2022
Candidates who are successful in the 67th BPSC Mains 2022 exam will be called for the Interview round which will carry 120 marks. Appearing for the 67th BPSC Interview 2022 is compulsory for to be considered in the final merit listing.
BPSC 67th Mains Syllabus 2022
|
Subject
|
68th BPSC Mains Syllabus
|
General Hindi
|
|
General Studies 1
|
|
General Studies 2
|
BPSC 67th Mains Syllabus: Optional Subjects Download PDF
|
Optional Subjects
|
Agriculture
|
Download PDF (Page 57-58)
|
Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Science
|
Download PDF (Page 58-60)
|
Anthropology
|
Download PDF (Page 60-62)
|
Botany
|
Download PDF (Page 62-63)
|
Chemistry
|
Download PDF (Page 63-64)
|
Civil Engineering
|
Download PDF (Page 64-67)
|
Commerce and Accountancy
|
Download PDF (Page 67-68)
|
Economics
|
Download PDF (Page 68-69)
|
Electrical Engineering
|
Download PDF (Page 69-70)
|
Geography
|
Download PDF (Page 70-71)
|
Geology
|
Download PDF (Page 71-72)
|
History
|
Download PDF (Page 72-74)
|
Labour and Social Welfare
|
Download PDF (Page 75)
|
Law
|
Download PDF (Page 76-77)
|
Management
|
Download PDF (Page 77-79)
|
Mathematics
|
Download PDF (Page 79-81)
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
Download PDF (Page 81)
|
Philosophy
|
Download PDF (Page 82)
|
Physics
|
Download PDF (Page 82-83)
|
Political Science & International Relations
|
Download PDF (Page 83-85)
|
Psychology
|
Download PDF (Page 85-86)
|
Public Administration
|
Download PDF (Page 86-87)
|
Sociology
|
Download PDF (Page 88-89)
|
Statistics
|
Download PDF (Page 90-91)
|
Zoology
|
Download PDF (Page 92-93)
|
Languages
|
|
Hindi Language and Literature
|
Download PDF (Page 94)
|
English Language and Literature
|
Download PDF (Page 94-95)
|
Urdu Language and Literature
|
Download PDF (Page 95)
|
Bengali Language and Literature
|
Download PDF (Page 95-96)
|
Sanskrit Language and Literature
|
Download PDF (Page 96-97)
|
Persian Language and Literature
|
Download PDF (Page 97)
|
Arabic Language and Literature
|
Download PDF (Page 98)
|
Pali Language and Literature
|
Download PDF (Page 99)
|
Maithili Language and Literature
|
Download PDF (Page 100)
