67th BPSC Mains 2022: Check Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern Download PDF

BPSC 67th Mains Notification PDF Out. 67th BPSC Mains 2022 will be held on 29th December 2022. Check Detailed Subject-wise topics, exam pattern, and marking scheme. Download PDF.

67th BPSC Mains Syllabus 2022: Bihar Public Service Commission is currently conducting the 67th BPSC Mains 2022 Registration. Candidates who cleared the 67th BPSC Prelims 2022 have been notified to fill out the 67th BPSC Mains Application Form 2022 which will be open till 8th December 2022. The 67th BPSC 2022 is being held for a total of 726 vacancies across different departments, administrative services, education department, police service, etc. The 67th BPSC Mains 2022 will be held on 29th December 2022. The 67th BPSC Prelims 2022 was held on 30th September 2022 for which the result released on 17th November 2022.

67th BPSC Mains 2022 Important Dates

Events

Important Dates

67th BPSC Mains Application Form Filling Commences On

21st November 2022

67th BPSC Mains Application Form Filling ends On

8th December 2022

Last date for 67th BPSC Mains Application Form Editing

8th December 2022

67th BPSC Mains Admit Card

To be Announced soon

67th BPSC Mains Exam Date

29th December 2022

BPSC 67th Mains Exam Pattern 2022

  • The candidates will be asked to write the 67th Mains exam in pen and paper mode
  • There will be three subjects of which two subjects will be compulsory (General Hindi and General Studies – I & II).
  • Though General Hindi will be qualifying in nature but securing 30 per cent marks to qualify this paper is critical.
  • The BPSC 68th mains shall be held for 1000 marks with papers held in the exam separately. 
  • The questions are going to be in the descriptive based.
  • There shall be no negative marking in the BPSC preliminary examination.

Subject

Maximum Question

Maximum Marks

Duration

General Hindi

100

100

3 hours

General Studies 1

300

300

3 hours

General Studies 2

300

300

3 hours

Optional Paper

300

300

3 hours

Total

1000

1000

12 hours

BPSC 67th Interview 2022

Candidates who are successful in the 67th BPSC Mains 2022 exam will be called for the Interview round which will carry 120 marks. Appearing for the 67th BPSC Interview 2022 is compulsory for to be considered in the final merit listing.

BPSC 67th Mains Syllabus 2022

Subject

68th BPSC Mains Syllabus

General Hindi
  • Essay
  • Grammar
  • Sentence Structure
  • Synthesis

General Studies 1
  • Modern History of India and Indian culture
  • Current events of national and international importance.
  • Statistical analysis, graphs and diagrams.

General Studies 2
  • Indian Polity
  • Indian economy and Geography of India
  • The role and impact of science and technology in the development of India.

BPSC 67th Mains Syllabus: Optional Subjects Download PDF

Optional Subjects

Agriculture

Download PDF (Page 57-58)

Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Science

Download PDF  (Page 58-60)

Anthropology

Download PDF  (Page 60-62)

Botany

Download PDF  (Page 62-63)

Chemistry

Download PDF (Page 63-64)

Civil Engineering

Download PDF  (Page 64-67)

Commerce and Accountancy

Download PDF  (Page 67-68)

Economics

Download PDF  (Page 68-69)

Electrical Engineering

Download PDF (Page 69-70)

Geography

Download PDF  (Page 70-71)

Geology

Download PDF (Page 71-72)

History

Download PDF  (Page 72-74)

Labour and Social Welfare

Download PDF  (Page 75)

Law

Download PDF  (Page 76-77)

Management

Download PDF  (Page 77-79)

Mathematics

Download PDF (Page 79-81)

Mechanical Engineering

Download PDF  (Page 81)

Philosophy

Download PDF  (Page 82)

Physics

Download PDF  (Page 82-83)

Political Science & International Relations

Download PDF  (Page 83-85)

Psychology

Download PDF  (Page 85-86)

Public Administration

Download PDF  (Page 86-87)

Sociology

Download PDF  (Page 88-89)

Statistics

Download PDF  (Page 90-91)

Zoology

Download PDF  (Page 92-93)

Languages

 

Hindi Language and Literature

Download PDF  (Page 94)

English Language and Literature

Download PDF  (Page 94-95)

Urdu Language and Literature

Download PDF (Page 95)

Bengali Language and Literature

Download PDF  (Page 95-96)

Sanskrit Language and Literature

Download PDF (Page 96-97)

Persian Language and Literature

Download PDF  (Page 97)

Arabic Language and Literature

Download PDF  (Page 98)

Pali Language and Literature

Download PDF  (Page 99)

Maithili Language and Literature

Download PDF  (Page 100)

Also Read: 67th BPSC Mains 2022 Registration Process: Check Exam Dates, How to Apply Online

FAQ

Q1: Where can I find detailed 67th BPSC Mains syllabus?

Read our article 67th BPSC Mains 2022: Check Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern Download PDF on Jagran Josh.

Q2: Is there any negative marking in the 67th BPSC Mains exam?

No, as per the 67th BPSC Mains exam pattern, negative marking is not applicable for the wrong answers.

Q3: How many subjects are asked in the 67th Mains exam pattern?

As per the official notification, 67th BPSC Mains exam pattern is going to have questions from General Hindi, General Studies (Paper I & II), and Optional Paper.

