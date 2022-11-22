67th BPSC Mains 2022 Registration Process: Check Exam Dates, How to Apply Online

67th BPSC Mains Notification PDF Out. Check BPSC 67th Mains Application and Exam Dates, How to Apply, Documents, Application Fee, and Vacancies for various posts.

67th BPSC Mains 2022: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has commenced the 67th BPSC Mains registrations. The candidates who have qualified for the preliminary examination can fill out the application form available on the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in. As per the official notification, the online application form for the 67th BPSC Mains 2022 will be open from 21st November 2022 to 8th December 2022.

The Commission declared the 67th BPSC Prelims Result 2022 on 17th November 2022. The Prelims examination was conducted on 30th September 2022, in multiple centres across the state. As per statistics, 11,607 candidates have qualified the preliminary exam and will now write the 67th BPSC Main 2022 exam. The Commission has stated that the 67th BPSC Mains 2022 exam will be held on 29th December 2022. As of now, 726 vacancies have been announced in different profiles, administrative services, police service, education department etc.

67th BPSC Mains 2022 Important Dates

The commission has released the complete date schedule for the upcoming examination from the table mentioned below.

Events Important Dates 67th BPSC Mains Application Form Filling Commences On 21st November 2022 67th BPSC Mains Application Form Filling ends On 8th December 2022 Last date for 67th BPSC Mains Application Form Editing 8th December 2022 67th BPSC Mains Admit Card To be Announced soon 67th BPSC Mains Exam Date 29th December 2022

How to Apply for the 67th BPSC Mains Exam?

The candidates have to fill out the 67th BPSC Mains Application Form to become eligible for writing the examination. The following section consists of the steps relevant to complete the registration process.

Application Form

Step 1: Visit the official website of BPSC, bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 67th BPSC Mains registration form

Step 3: Next, use the login credentials to login and fill the registration form

Step 4: Enter details as asked in the application form, and upload relevant documents as asked by the commission

Step 5: Pay the admissible application fee for the candidate’s category and submit the application form

Application Fee

Know the category-wise application fee for the 67th BPSC Mains examination in the table below.

Category Application Fee Unreserved Rs 750 SC/ST Rs 200 PWD Rs 200

Documents Required for 67th BPSC Mains Registration

Candidates are required to keep the following documents handy while filling out the 67th mains registration form.

Aadhaar card

Pan Card

BPSC Preliminary admit card

Caste certificate

Class 10th, 12th and Graduation certificate

Candidate’s photograph in the prescribed limit

Candidate’s signature

Roll Number

Registration Number

67th BPSC Vacancy 2022

The commission has announced 726 vacancies for the different profiles in two categories, male and female. The candidates are advised to go through the post wise vacancies in the table mentioned below.

Post Name Males Candidate Females Candidate Total Bihar Administrative Service 57 31 88 State Tax Assistant Commissioner 14 07 21 Inferior Electoral Officer 03 01 04 Bihar Education Service 09 03 12 Planning Authority/District Planning Authority 02 00 02 Labor Superintendent 02 00 02 District Audit Authority Cooperation Committees and Equivalents 02 03 05 Assistant Director Social Security 08 04 12 Assistant Director Child Protection Services 04 00 04 Assistant Planning Officer/Assistant Director 36 16 52 Rural Development Authority 90 43 133 Municipal Executive Authority 73 37 110 Revenue Officer & Equivalent 27 09 36 Supply Inspector 03 01 04 Block Panchayat Raj Officer 13 05 18 Deputy Superintendent of Police Home Department 14 06 20 Assistant Registrar Cooperation Societies and Equivalents 08 01 09 Subdivision Backward and Most Backward Classes Welfare Officer 92 47 139 Registrar 03 – 03 Other 38 14 52 Total Vacancies 498 228 726

67th BPSC Prelims Result 2022