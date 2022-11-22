67th BPSC Mains 2022 Registration Process: Check Exam Dates, How to Apply Online

67th BPSC Mains 2022: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has commenced the 67th BPSC Mains registrations. The candidates who have qualified for the preliminary examination can fill out the application form available on the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in. As per the official notification, the online application form for the 67th BPSC Mains 2022 will be open from 21st November 2022 to 8th December 2022.
The Commission declared the 67th BPSC Prelims Result 2022 on 17th November 2022. The Prelims examination was conducted on 30th September 2022, in multiple centres across the state. As per statistics, 11,607 candidates have qualified the preliminary exam and will now write the 67th BPSC Main 2022 exam. The Commission has stated that the 67th BPSC Mains 2022 exam will be held on 29th December 2022. As of now, 726 vacancies have been announced in different profiles, administrative services, police service, education department etc.
67th BPSC Mains 2022 Important Dates
The commission has released the complete date schedule for the upcoming examination from the table mentioned below.
|
Events
|
Important Dates
|
67th BPSC Mains Application Form Filling Commences On
|
21st November 2022
|
67th BPSC Mains Application Form Filling ends On
|
8th December 2022
|
Last date for 67th BPSC Mains Application Form Editing
|
8th December 2022
|
67th BPSC Mains Admit Card
|
To be Announced soon
|
67th BPSC Mains Exam Date
|
29th December 2022
How to Apply for the 67th BPSC Mains Exam?
The candidates have to fill out the 67th BPSC Mains Application Form to become eligible for writing the examination. The following section consists of the steps relevant to complete the registration process.
Application Form
Step 1: Visit the official website of BPSC, bpsc.bih.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 67th BPSC Mains registration form
Step 3: Next, use the login credentials to login and fill the registration form
Step 4: Enter details as asked in the application form, and upload relevant documents as asked by the commission
Step 5: Pay the admissible application fee for the candidate’s category and submit the application form
Application Fee
Know the category-wise application fee for the 67th BPSC Mains examination in the table below.
|
Category
|
Application Fee
|
Unreserved
|
Rs 750
|
SC/ST
|
Rs 200
|
PWD
|
Rs 200
Documents Required for 67th BPSC Mains Registration
Candidates are required to keep the following documents handy while filling out the 67th mains registration form.
- Aadhaar card
- Pan Card
- BPSC Preliminary admit card
- Caste certificate
- Class 10th, 12th and Graduation certificate
- Candidate’s photograph in the prescribed limit
- Candidate’s signature
- Roll Number
- Registration Number
67th BPSC Vacancy 2022
The commission has announced 726 vacancies for the different profiles in two categories, male and female. The candidates are advised to go through the post wise vacancies in the table mentioned below.
|
Post Name
|
Males Candidate
|
Females Candidate
|
Total
|
Bihar Administrative Service
|
57
|
31
|
88
|
State Tax Assistant Commissioner
|
14
|
07
|
21
|
Inferior Electoral Officer
|
03
|
01
|
04
|
Bihar Education Service
|
09
|
03
|
12
|
Planning Authority/District Planning Authority
|
02
|
00
|
02
|
Labor Superintendent
|
02
|
00
|
02
|
District Audit Authority Cooperation Committees and Equivalents
|
02
|
03
|
05
|
Assistant Director Social Security
|
08
|
04
|
12
|
Assistant Director Child Protection Services
|
04
|
00
|
04
|
Assistant Planning Officer/Assistant Director
|
36
|
16
|
52
|
Rural Development Authority
|
90
|
43
|
133
|
Municipal Executive Authority
|
73
|
37
|
110
|
Revenue Officer & Equivalent
|
27
|
09
|
36
|
Supply Inspector
|
03
|
01
|
04
|
Block Panchayat Raj Officer
|
13
|
05
|
18
|
Deputy Superintendent of Police Home Department
|
14
|
06
|
20
|
Assistant Registrar Cooperation Societies and Equivalents
|
08
|
01
|
09
|
Subdivision Backward and Most Backward Classes Welfare Officer
|
92
|
47
|
139
|
Registrar
|
03
|
–
|
03
|
Other
|
38
|
14
|
52
|
Total Vacancies
|
498
|
228
|
726