67th BPSC Mains 2022 Registration Process: Check Exam Dates, How to Apply Online

67th BPSC Mains 2022: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has commenced the 67th BPSC Mains registrations. The candidates who have qualified for the preliminary examination can fill out the application form available on the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in. As per the official notification, the online application form for the 67th BPSC Mains 2022 will be open from 21st November 2022 to 8th December 2022. 

The Commission declared the 67th BPSC Prelims Result 2022 on 17th November 2022. The Prelims examination was conducted on 30th September 2022, in multiple centres across the state. As per statistics, 11,607 candidates have qualified the preliminary exam and will now write the 67th BPSC Main 2022 exam. The Commission has stated that the 67th BPSC Mains 2022 exam will be held on 29th December 2022. As of now, 726 vacancies have been announced in different profiles, administrative services, police service, education department etc. 

67th BPSC Mains 2022 Important Dates

The commission has released the complete date schedule for the upcoming examination from the table mentioned below. 

Events

Important Dates

67th BPSC Mains Application Form Filling Commences On

21st November 2022

67th BPSC Mains Application Form Filling ends On

8th December 2022

Last date for 67th BPSC Mains Application Form Editing

8th December 2022

67th BPSC Mains Admit Card

To be Announced soon

67th BPSC Mains Exam Date

29th December 2022

How to Apply for the 67th BPSC Mains Exam?

The candidates have to fill out the 67th BPSC Mains Application Form to become eligible for writing the examination. The following section consists of the steps relevant to complete the registration process. 

Application Form

Step 1: Visit the official website of BPSC, bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 67th BPSC Mains registration form

Step 3: Next, use the login credentials to login and fill the registration form 

Step 4: Enter details as asked in the application form, and upload relevant documents as asked by the commission

Step 5: Pay the admissible application fee for the candidate’s category and submit the application form

Application Fee

Know the category-wise application fee for the 67th BPSC Mains examination in the table below.

Category

Application Fee

Unreserved

Rs 750

SC/ST

Rs 200

PWD 

Rs 200

Documents Required for 67th BPSC Mains Registration

Candidates are required to keep the following documents handy while filling out the 67th mains registration form.

  • Aadhaar card
  • Pan Card
  • BPSC Preliminary admit card
  • Caste certificate
  • Class 10th, 12th and Graduation certificate
  • Candidate’s photograph in the prescribed limit
  • Candidate’s signature
  • Roll Number
  • Registration Number

67th BPSC Vacancy 2022

The commission has announced 726 vacancies for the different profiles in two categories, male and female. The candidates are advised to go through the post wise vacancies in the table mentioned below. 

Post Name

Males Candidate

Females Candidate

Total

Bihar Administrative Service

57

31

88

State Tax Assistant Commissioner 

14

07

21

Inferior Electoral Officer 

03

01

04

Bihar Education Service

09

03

12

Planning Authority/District Planning Authority 

02

00

02

Labor Superintendent 

02

00

02

District Audit Authority Cooperation Committees and Equivalents 

02

03

05

Assistant Director Social Security 

08

04

12

Assistant Director Child Protection Services 

04

00

04

Assistant Planning Officer/Assistant Director 

36

16

52

Rural Development Authority 

90

43

133

Municipal Executive Authority 

73

37

110

Revenue Officer & Equivalent 

27

09

36

Supply Inspector

03

01

04

Block Panchayat Raj Officer 

13

05

18

Deputy Superintendent of Police Home Department

14

06

20

Assistant Registrar Cooperation Societies and Equivalents 

08

01

09

Subdivision Backward and Most Backward Classes Welfare Officer 

92

47

139

Registrar 

03

03

Other 

38

14

52

Total Vacancies

498

228

726

67th BPSC Prelims Result 2022

FAQ

Q1: What is the last date for filling out the 67th BPSC mains application form?

The candidates can fill out the 67th BPSC mains application form only till 8th December 2022.

Q2: What is the 67th BPSC application fee?

The 67th BPSC application fee is INR 750 for the unreserved category and INR 200 for the reserved category.

Q3: What is the basic eligibility to fill the 67th BPSC mains application form?

The candidates who have successfully qualified for the preliminary exam are eligible to fill the 67th BPSC mains application form.

