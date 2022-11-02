WBTET Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2022: Paper I Download PDF Official

WB TET 2022 to be held on 11th December 2022. Check out the detailed WB TET syllabus, exam pattern, number of questions, marking scheme, and subject-wise topic list of Paper I.

WBTET Syllabus 2022: The West Bengal Board of Primary Education has released the WBTET Exam Pattern and Syllabus on its official website. Recently, the board has begun the WBTET registration form for TET 2022 for Classes I to V online. All the eligible candidates can apply from 14th October 2022 to 3rd November 2022 only on the official website. The West Bengal TET Paper I is scheduled to be conducted on 11th December 2022 on a single day.

All the interested and eligible aspirants who wish to become teachers for Classes-I to VIII must stay updated with the WBTET Exam Pattern. This will help them to get insights into the marking scheme followed by the board. As per the WBTET Paper pattern, there shall be two papers i.e Paper-I and Paper-II. Candidates can appear for either of these papers- Paper I is for Class 1 to 5 teachers and Paper II is for Class 6 to 8 teachers. Each Paper carries a maximum of 150 marks and no negative marking is applicable in the exam.

Candidates should also download the official PDF of the syllabus along with the subject-wise topic list of the WBTET Paper I exam as provided below. They need to ensure that they follow the latest WBTET syllabus and implement the best preparation strategy to ace the exam in a single attempt.

WBTET 2022 Important Dates

Check out the table to know the important dates of West Bengal TET 2022 given below:

Events Dates WBTET Application Start Date 14th October 2022 WBTET Application End Date 3rd November 2022 WBTET 2022 Paper I Exam Date 11th December 2022

WBTET Exam Pattern 2022

The WBTET Exam for Primary Classes I to V will consist of Paper I. The duration of the paper shall be 3 hours. All the questions will be in MCQ format. Each question carries 1 mark. The maximum mark will be 150 for each paper. As per the WBTET marking scheme, one mark is allotted for each correct response. Also, there shall be no provision for negative markings in the exam. The minimum qualifying mark will be 60% (55% for SC, ST, OBC-A, OBC-B, PH, EC, Ex-Servicemen, and DH candidates) in order to be declared a TET pass.

The West Bengal TET exam Pattern for Paper I is elaborated below:

WBTET Paper Pattern for Paper-I

Check out the WBTET Exam Pattern for Paper I below:

Area No. of Questions Marks Child Development & Pedagogy 30 30 Language-I (Bengali, Hindi, Urdu, Nepali, Santhali, Oriya, and Telugu) 30 30 Language II (English) 30 30 Mathematics 30 30 Environment Studies 30 30 Total 150 150

WBTET Syllabus 2022

Candidates who are going to appear for the West Bengal Teacher Eligibility Test must be well acquainted with the official syllabus PDF. Candidates should download a copy of the WBTET syllabus to understand the subject-wise chapters that are relevant to the exam.

WBTET Syllabus for Paper I

Check out the WBTET Syllabus for Paper I below:

Subject WBTET Topics (Paper I) Child Development & Pedagogy Child Development

Concept of Inclusive Education and Understanding Children with special needs

Concept of Development and its relationship with learning

Learning & Pedagogy Language-I (Bengali, Hindi, Urdu, Nepali, Santhali, Oriya, and Telugu) Language Comprehension (a) Two Unseen Prose Passages (Prose and Poetry) Pedagogy of Language Development Language II (English) Comprehension (a) Two unseen prose passages Pedagogy of Language Development Mathematics Content Geometry Shapes Numbers Addition & Subtraction Multiplication Division - Division Algorithm Area & Perimeter Time Patterns Money Pedagogical Issues Environment Studies Content Physical and Social Environment Geographical location of India and West Bengal and their environment Environment-related historical events Food, Shelter, Clothes, Travel Ecology and ecosystem, food chain Atmosphere, land, water Environmental pollution Plants, animals, biodiversity Natural resources Family and Friends Waste and waste management Global environmental issues Environment and health human skill and endeavor Pedagogical Issues Concept and scope of EVS Significance of EVS, integrated EVS Environmental Studies & Environmental Education Learning principles Scope and relation to Science and Social Science Approaches of presenting concepts, activities; Lesson plan/design Observation, Data Collection, Experimentation/Practical work Discussion, Explanation, Drawing inference, Judgement, and justification CCE Teaching learning materials/aids Problem-solving and Reflective teaching practices in EVS Scope of ICT in teaching EVS

Download WB TET Primary Syllabus 2022 PDF

After checking the above exam pattern and syllabus for the WBTET exam, candidates must adopt the best preparation strategy to crack the upcoming exam with the best scores. Practice previous question papers and mock tests to enhance the preparation level.

