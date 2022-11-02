WBTET Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2022: Paper I Download PDF Official

WBTET Syllabus 2022: The West Bengal Board of Primary Education has released the WBTET Exam Pattern and Syllabus on its official website. Recently, the board has begun the WBTET registration form for TET 2022 for Classes I to V online. All the eligible candidates can apply from 14th October 2022 to 3rd November 2022 only on the official website. The West Bengal TET Paper I is scheduled to be conducted on 11th December 2022 on a single day.
All the interested and eligible aspirants who wish to become teachers for Classes-I to VIII must stay updated with the WBTET Exam Pattern. This will help them to get insights into the marking scheme followed by the board. As per the WBTET Paper pattern, there shall be two papers i.e Paper-I and Paper-II. Candidates can appear for either of these papers- Paper I is for Class 1 to 5 teachers and Paper II is for Class 6 to 8 teachers. Each Paper carries a maximum of 150 marks and no negative marking is applicable in the exam.
Candidates should also download the official PDF of the syllabus along with the subject-wise topic list of the WBTET Paper I exam as provided below. They need to ensure that they follow the latest WBTET syllabus and implement the best preparation strategy to ace the exam in a single attempt.
WBTET 2022 Important Dates
Check out the table to know the important dates of West Bengal TET 2022 given below:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
WBTET Application Start Date
|
14th October 2022
|
WBTET Application End Date
|
3rd November 2022
|
WBTET 2022 Paper I Exam Date
|
11th December 2022
WBTET Exam Pattern 2022
The WBTET Exam for Primary Classes I to V will consist of Paper I. The duration of the paper shall be 3 hours. All the questions will be in MCQ format. Each question carries 1 mark. The maximum mark will be 150 for each paper. As per the WBTET marking scheme, one mark is allotted for each correct response. Also, there shall be no provision for negative markings in the exam. The minimum qualifying mark will be 60% (55% for SC, ST, OBC-A, OBC-B, PH, EC, Ex-Servicemen, and DH candidates) in order to be declared a TET pass.
The West Bengal TET exam Pattern for Paper I is elaborated below:
WBTET Paper Pattern for Paper-I
Check out the WBTET Exam Pattern for Paper I below:
|
Area
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Child Development & Pedagogy
|
30
|
30
|
Language-I (Bengali, Hindi, Urdu, Nepali, Santhali, Oriya, and Telugu)
|
30
|
30
|
Language II (English)
|
30
|
30
|
Mathematics
|
30
|
30
|
Environment Studies
|
30
|
30
|
Total
|
150
|
150
WBTET Syllabus 2022
Candidates who are going to appear for the West Bengal Teacher Eligibility Test must be well acquainted with the official syllabus PDF. Candidates should download a copy of the WBTET syllabus to understand the subject-wise chapters that are relevant to the exam.
WBTET Syllabus for Paper I
Check out the WBTET Syllabus for Paper I below:
|
Subject
|
WBTET Topics (Paper I)
|
Child Development & Pedagogy
|
|
Language-I (Bengali, Hindi, Urdu, Nepali, Santhali, Oriya, and Telugu)
|
(a) Two Unseen Prose Passages (Prose and Poetry)
|
Language II (English)
|
(a) Two unseen prose passages
|
Mathematics
|
|
Environment Studies
|
Download WB TET Primary Syllabus 2022 PDF
After checking the above exam pattern and syllabus for the WBTET exam, candidates must adopt the best preparation strategy to crack the upcoming exam with the best scores. Practice previous question papers and mock tests to enhance the preparation level.