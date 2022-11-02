WBTET Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2022: Paper I Download PDF Official

WB TET 2022 to be held on 11th December 2022. Check out the detailed WB TET syllabus, exam pattern, number of questions, marking scheme, and subject-wise topic list of Paper I.

WBTET Syllabus 2022: The West Bengal Board of Primary Education has released the WBTET Exam Pattern and Syllabus on its official website. Recently, the board has begun the WBTET registration form for TET 2022 for Classes I to V online. All the eligible candidates can apply from 14th October 2022 to 3rd November 2022 only on the official website. The West Bengal TET Paper I is scheduled to be conducted on 11th December 2022 on a single day.

All the interested and eligible aspirants who wish to become teachers for Classes-I to VIII must stay updated with the WBTET Exam Pattern. This will help them to get insights into the marking scheme followed by the board. As per the WBTET Paper pattern, there shall be two papers i.e Paper-I and Paper-II. Candidates can appear for either of these papers- Paper I is for Class 1 to 5 teachers and Paper II is for Class 6 to 8 teachers. Each Paper carries a maximum of 150 marks and no negative marking is applicable in the exam.

Candidates should also download the official PDF of the syllabus along with the subject-wise topic list of the WBTET Paper I exam as provided below. They need to ensure that they follow the latest WBTET syllabus and implement the best preparation strategy to ace the exam in a single attempt.

WBTET 2022 Important Dates

Check out the table to know the important dates of West Bengal TET 2022 given below:

Events

Dates

WBTET Application Start Date

14th October 2022

WBTET Application End Date

3rd November 2022

WBTET 2022 Paper I Exam Date

11th December 2022

WBTET Exam Pattern 2022

The WBTET Exam for Primary Classes I to V will consist of Paper I. The duration of the paper shall be 3 hours. All the questions will be in MCQ format. Each question carries 1 mark. The maximum mark will be 150 for each paper. As per the WBTET marking scheme, one mark is allotted for each correct response. Also, there shall be no provision for negative markings in the exam. The minimum qualifying mark will be 60% (55% for SC, ST, OBC-A, OBC-B, PH, EC, Ex-Servicemen, and DH candidates) in order to be declared a TET pass. 

The West Bengal TET exam Pattern for Paper I is elaborated below:

WBTET Paper Pattern for Paper-I

Check out the WBTET Exam Pattern for Paper I below:

Area

No. of Questions

Marks

Child Development & Pedagogy

30

30

Language-I (Bengali, Hindi, Urdu, Nepali, Santhali, Oriya, and Telugu)

30

30

Language II (English)

30

30

Mathematics

30

30

Environment Studies

30

30

Total

150

150

WBTET Syllabus 2022

Candidates who are going to appear for the West Bengal Teacher Eligibility Test must be well acquainted with the official syllabus PDF. Candidates should download a copy of the WBTET syllabus to understand the subject-wise chapters that are relevant to the exam. 

WBTET Syllabus for Paper I

Check out the WBTET Syllabus for Paper I below:

Subject

WBTET Topics (Paper I)

Child Development & Pedagogy
  • Child Development
  • Concept of Inclusive Education and Understanding Children with special needs
  • Concept of Development and its relationship with learning
  •  Learning & Pedagogy

Language-I (Bengali, Hindi, Urdu, Nepali, Santhali, Oriya, and Telugu)
  • Language Comprehension

(a) Two Unseen Prose Passages (Prose and Poetry)

  • Pedagogy of Language Development

Language II (English)
  • Comprehension

(a) Two unseen prose passages

  • Pedagogy of Language Development

Mathematics
  • Content
  1. Geometry
  2. Shapes
  3. Numbers
  4. Addition & Subtraction
  5. Multiplication
  6. Division - Division Algorithm
  7. Area & Perimeter
  8. Time
  9. Patterns
  10. Money
  • Pedagogical Issues

Environment Studies
  • Content
  1. Physical and Social Environment
  2. Geographical location of India and West Bengal and their environment
  3. Environment-related historical events
  4. Food, Shelter, Clothes, Travel
  5. Ecology and ecosystem, food chain
  6. Atmosphere, land, water
  7. Environmental pollution
  8. Plants, animals, biodiversity
  9. Natural resources
  10. Family and Friends
  11. Waste and waste management
  12. Global environmental issues
  13. Environment and health human skill and endeavor
  • Pedagogical Issues
  1. Concept and scope of EVS
  2. Significance of EVS, integrated EVS
  3. Environmental Studies & Environmental Education
  4. Learning principles
  5. Scope and relation to Science and Social Science
  6. Approaches of presenting concepts, activities; Lesson plan/design
  7. Observation, Data Collection, Experimentation/Practical work
  8. Discussion, Explanation, Drawing inference, Judgement, and justification
  9. CCE
  10. Teaching learning materials/aids
  11. Problem-solving and Reflective teaching practices in EVS
  12. Scope of ICT in teaching EVS

Download WB TET Primary Syllabus 2022 PDF

After checking the above exam pattern and syllabus for the WBTET exam, candidates must adopt the best preparation strategy to crack the upcoming exam with the best scores. Practice previous question papers and mock tests to enhance the preparation level. 

WB TET Application Form 2022 Link

FAQ

Q1. How many questions are asked in the WBTET Exam 2022?

As per the WBTET Exam Pattern, there shall be a total of 150 objective type MCQs asked in each paper of the exam.

Q2. Is there any negative marking in WBTET Exam?

No negative marking is applicable for the West Bengal TET exam.

Q3. What are the minimum qualifying marks to ace the West Bengal TET 2022 exam?

Candidates need to score 60% (55% for reserved category) marks to be declared as a TET pass
