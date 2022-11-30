WB TET Salary 2022: Check Pay Scale, Allowances, Job Profile, Career Growth

WB TET Admit Card 2022 Released. WB TET 2022 to be held on 11th December 2022. The West Bengal Board of Primary Education conducts the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) for Teachers posts for Classes I to VIII.

West Bengal TET Salary 2022: The West Bengal Board of Primary Education is conducting the WB TET 2022 recruitment drive for the selection of Teachers for classes I to V. The West Bengal Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2022 is scheduled to be held on 11th December 2022. The online applications for WB TET Primary Teachers 2022 closed on 3rd November 2022.

Qualifying WB TET makes one eligible to become a primary teacher or upper primary teacher in any of the state government schools in West Bengal. As per the official announcement by the West Bengal Board of Primary Education on 26th September 2022, the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET 2022) will aid in the recruitment of 11,000+ vacancies of Primary Teachers in government-aided schools in West Bengal.

Candidates can check below the primary school teacher salary per month in West Bengal, detailed salary-in-hand, allowances, job profile, probation period, and career growth.

WB TET Important Dates 2022

Check out the WB TET dates for the upcoming recruitment exam in the table below.

Events Important Dates WB TET 2022 Application Start Date 14th October 2022 WB TET 2022 Application End Date 3rd November 2022 WB TET Admit Card Release Date 28th November 2022 WB TET 2022 Exam Dates 11th December 2022 WB TET Result Release Date To be Announced

WB TET Salary Structure

The candidates who qualify for the WB TET examination will be subjected to receive payment in the pay scale of INR 28,900. The complete salary structure for the teachers as per the 7th pay commission can be checked in the section below.

WB TET Teacher Salary 2022 Salary Inputs Primary Teacher Upper Primary teacher Basic Pay Rs. 28900 Rs 33,400 HRA (12%) Rs. 3468 Rs 4008 DA (3%) Rs. 867 Rs 1002 Medical (MA) Rs. 500 Rs 500 Gross Salary Rs. 33735 Rs 38,500

WB TET Job Profile

The candidates who qualify for the WB TET exam and become Primary Teachers with the board will be eligible to get posted in any of the state government schools.

Apart from internal exams, they will also be required to get some high-level certifications to get promoted to higher levels. While working as a teacher they have to fulfill the roles and responsibilities mentioned in the section below.

They will be required to plan assignments and help the students in completing the same.

The WB TET teachers create lesson plans on the basis of the syllabus prescribed by the board.

Help the students in preparing for the regular exams, competitions, and olympiads, etc.

They are required to work on the development and improving the learning modules to make them more lucid and engaging.

Update students’ attendance, records, grades, etc on a regular basis.

Organizing extracurricular activities that are helpful in the overall development of the students.

WB TET Probation Period

The newly appointed WB TET candidates will be kept on a probation period. As per officials, the probation period is the duration during which the board monitors the candidate’s performance. They are also provided training from time to time such that they are able to discharge their duties well. The probation period for a WB TET is two years from the date of joining.

WB TET Career Growth

A candidate who qualifies for all the levels of the WB TET recruitment process is subjected to get rewarding career growth. Once the probation period is over, the candidate becomes eligible to get career growth through internal promotions. These exams are conducted from time to time. Check out the promotional hierarchy that is followed for the WB TET candidates below.

Primary teacher

Upper primary teacher

Assistant teacher

Senior teacher

Vice Principal

Principal

WB TET Admit Card 2022 Download Link