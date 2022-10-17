WBTET Eligibility Criteria 2022: Check Age Limit & Educational Qualification, Number of Attempts

WBTET Eligibility Criteria 2022: Check the West Bengal Teacher Eligibility Test (WBTET 2022) Exam Eligibility Criteria including Age Limit, Educational Qualification, and Number of Attempts.

WBTET Eligibility Criteria 2022
WBTET Eligibility Criteria 2022

WBTET Eligibility 2022: The West Bengal Board of Primary Education has invited online application forms from all eligible candidates to participate in the Teacher Eligibility Test for Class I-V through an online website. Candidates must ensure they satisfy all the WBTET eligibility criteria before applying for the exam. The online application window link for TET (Class I-V) is active from October 14 to November 3, 2022.

The West Bengal Teacher Eligibility Test is conducted to determine the eligibility of the candidates for the recruitment of Assistant Teachers in Govt Aided/Govt Sponsored/Junior Basic Primary Schools for classes I-V. This year, the exam is scheduled to be held on December 11, 2022, on a single day. Candidates who have acquired all the academic and professional qualifications mentioned in the notification are only eligible to apply for TET 2022. Check out this page to know about WBTET eligibility criteria in a detailed manner.

WBTET 2022 Important Dates

Check the important dates of West Bengal TET 2022 so that you don’t miss out on the deadline for any important event.

Events

Dates

Start Date of WBTET Application

14th October 2022

Last Date to Submit WBTET Application

3rd November 2022

WBTET 2022 Exam Dates

11th December 2022

WBTET 2022 Age Limit

No details about the WBTET age limit are mentioned in the official notification PDF. 

WBTET 2022 Educational Qualification

The WBTET Educational Qualification criteria for Classes I-V are shared below:

  • Senior Secondary or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks and a 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education.

Or

  • Senior Secondary or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks and a 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education. 

Or

  • Senior Secondary or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% and possess a Diploma in Education (Special Education), a course recognized by the Rehabilitation Council of India shall also be considered.

Or

  • Graduation with at least 50% marks and a Bachelor of Education (B.ED)

Important Notes

  • Candidates who have appeared for the final exam of Two Year D.EI.ED course from NCTE recognized institution on the date of this notification and the result is not published can apply for TET.
  • Candidates who have appeared for the final exam of the Two Year D.ED (Special Education) Course from RCI-recognized institutions on the date of this notification and the result is not published can apply for TET.
  • Candidates who have appeared for the final exam and Bachelor of Education (B.ED) course from NCTE on the date of this notification and the result is not published are also eligible to apply.
  • Candidates who are undergoing D.EI.ED /D.ED (Special Education) /B.ED Training (session 2020-2022) and who has qualified in D.EI.ED /D.ED (Special Education) /B.ED Part I exam (session 2020-2022) will get the opportunity to sit for TET 2022.

WBTET 2022 Reservation Criteria

  • No details on the seat WBTET reservation for reserved category candidates is notified yet. However, there shall be a 5% relaxation of marks in Senior Secondary or its equivalent exam (i.e 45% marks) provided to the Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes, Exempted Categories, Ex-Servicemen, Physically Handicapped, and DH (Death in Harness) category candidates.
  • A candidate who will score 60% or above in the TET exam will be declared as TET 2022 passed or qualified. The category-wise minimum qualifying marks for TET are as follow:

Category

Minimum Qualifying Marks

General

60%

SC, ST, OBC-A, OBC-B, PH, EC, Ex-Servicemen, and DH candidates

55%

WBTET 2022 Number of Attempts

There is no bar on the number of attempts for participating in the WBTET 2022 exam. All interested candidates can attempt the exam as often as they want until they fulfill all the academic and professional qualifications.

The eligibility/qualification of the candidates shall be verified by the concerned exam authority. Thus, the candidates should fulfill all the WBTET eligibility factors to avoid the disqualification of their candidature. All the eligible candidates who will obtain the minimum marks in West Bengal TET will be awarded the TET certificate. However, qualifying for TET does not provide any right for any person to employment as it is considered just one of the eligibility parameters for the appointment.

FAQ

Q1. What is the age limit for WBTET 2022 exam?

No age limit for the candidates mentioned in the WBTET notification 2022.

Q2. What is the educational qualification for West Bengal TET 2022?

As per the WBTET educational qualification, the candidates must have passed Senior Secondary or its equivalent and a 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education/4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education/ Diploma in Education (Special Education), or Graduation with a Bachelor of Education (B.ED).

Q3. What are the minimum qualifying marks to ace the WBTET 2022 exam?

A candidate who will score 60% (55% marks for SC, ST, OBC-A, OBC-B, PH, EC, Ex-Servicemen, and DH category candidates) marks in the TET exam will be declared as WBTET 2022 passed or qualified.
