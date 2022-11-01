WBTET 2022 Registration Open: Check Important Dates, Documents, How to Apply

WBTET Registration Process 2022: Know how to apply online for the West Bengal TET Exam including the Application Opening & Closing Date and Category-wise Registration Process.

WB TET Application Form 2022: The West Bengal Board of Primary Education has released the WBTET registration form for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET 2022) for Classes I to V online on the official website. The online application window for WBTET 2022 will remain active from 14th October 2022 to 3rd November 2022. As per the official notification, the West Bengal TET for classes I to V will be conducted on 11th December 2022 on a single day for the recruitment of Assistant Teachers in Government-aided/Government-sponsored/Junior Basic Primary Schools.

All interested and eligible aspirants are advised to fill out the WBTET registration form before the last date in order to participate in the exam. Candidates who possess all the required academic and professional qualifications specified in the notification are eligible to apply for TET 2022. In this blog, we have discussed the complete registration process for the West Bengal TET exam including the Registration Fees Category-wise.

WBTET 2022 Important Dates

The board has updated the WBTET registration and exam dates on the official website. Check out the important dates for the West Bengal TET exam to avoid missing the deadline for any event:

Events Dates WBTET 2022 Application Start Date 14th October 2022 WBTET 2022 Application End Date 3rd November 2022 WBTET 2022 Exam Dates 11th December 2022

WBTET Registration Process 2022: Documents Required

Candidates need to keep the soft copy of the following documents handy (JPG, JPEG, GIF, PNG image with sizes between 5 KB - 100 KB).

Scanned image of the recent passport-size color photograph.

Scanned image of the signature.

Scanned image of my Training Qualification such as Final Marksheet/Part-I Marksheet/Proof of admission.

Scanned image of Aadhar Card (Front Side & Back Side separately).

Own a valid Email ID and Mobile Number.

How to apply for WBTET 2022?

Candidates can apply online for WBTET only through the link provided below or either on the official website of West Bengal TET. They need to ensure that they fulfill all the eligibility conditions before applying for the exam. Follow the steps outlined below to fill out the WBTET application form without any hassles.

Step 1: Go to the official WBBPE website.

Step 2: After that, click on Teacher Eligibility Test, 2022 link and you will be redirected to a new page.

Step 3: Then, click on Apply for Teacher Eligibility Test, 2022 (TET-2022) link.

Step 4: Read the instructions, enter your email id and mobile number and OTP will be sent to your entered mobile number.

Step 5: Fill in the application form with all required details such as Personal Details, Permanent Address Details, Postal Address, Academic Qualification Details, Training Qualification, etc.

Step 6: Then, upload your Photograph & Signature in the prescribed format.

Step 7: After that, upload your Training Document, and Aadhar Card image (both front & back size).

Step 8: Check and verify all the entered details in the application form.

Step 9: Then, modify entered details (if required)

Step 10: After that, click on Submit & pay and proceed ahead to pay the requisite application fees.

Step 11: After the successful payment, click on the “Print / Download Application” button to open your application form.

Step 12. Lastly, take the printout of the application form for future reference.

WBTET Registration Process: Application Fees

Candidates can pay WBTET application fees via Online Mode only (Credit Card / Debit Card/Internet Banking). Additional processing charges will be applicable. The applicable fee is as shared below:

Category Application Fees General Rs 150/- OBC-A, OBC-B Rs 100/- SC, ST, PH Candidates Rs 50/-

The West Bengal Board of Primary Education conducts TET exam to determine the eligibility of the candidates for the Assistant Teacher recruitment in the Govt.Aided/Govt.Sponsored/Junior Basic Primary Schools in classes I to V. However, merely qualifying in WBTET would not confer a right on any candidate for employment as it is only one of the eligibility criteria for appointment.

WB TET Application Form 2022 Link