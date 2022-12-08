HP TET 2022 Exam Begins From 10th December: Check Syllabus, Exam Pattern & Schedule

HP TET Syllabus 2022: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBSE) is conducting the HP Teacher Eligibility Test (HP TET 2022) on 10th, 11th, 12th, and 25th December 2022 for all eligible candidates applying for the JBT, TGT (Arts/Medical/Non-Medical), Language Teacher, Shashtri, Punjabi, Urdu) posts. The Board has released the official exam schedule for HP TET 2022 written exam. The HP TET Admit Card 2022 has been released for download from 6th December 2022 onwards.
In this article, we have shared the Himachal Pradesh TET Syllabus and Latest Exam Pattern along with HP TET exam schedule.
HP TET 2022 Calendar
HP TET 2022 Events
Important Dates
Online application start date
5th November 2022
Online application end date
22nd November 2022
Last Date for Fee Payment
22nd November 2022
HP TET Admit Card Release Date
6th December 2022
HP TET 2022 Exam Dates
10th, 11th, 12th, and 25th December 2022
HP TET Exam Schedule 2022
|HP TET Paper Name
|HP TET Exam Date
|HP TET Exam Time
|JBT TET
|10th December 2022
|10: 00 AM to 12:30 PM
|Shastri TET
|10th December 2022
|2: 00 PM to 4:30 PM
|TGT (Arts) TET
|11th December 2022
|10: 00 AM to 12:30 PM
|TGT (Medical) TET
|11th December 2022
|2: 00 PM to 4:30 PM
|TGT (Non-Medical) TET
|12th December 2022
|10: 00 AM to 12:30 PM
|Language Teacher TET
|12th December 2022
|2: 00 PM to 4:30 PM
|Punjabi TET
|25th December 2022
|10: 00 AM to 12:30 PM
|Urdu TET
|25th December 20222
|2: 00 PM to 4:30 PM
HP TET Exam Pattern 2022
Candidates applying for the HP TET 2022 exam can check the detailed HP TET exam pattern along with important exam instructions below.
- There shall be one question paper in four different series. Each paper will comprise Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)/ Objective Tests.
- Papers for all posts will include 150 MCQs for 150 marks. Candidates will be 150 minutes to attempt all questions.
- The exam will be held in the offline mode. Candidates will have to choose the correct answer and shade against the appropriate choice in the OMR response sheet with blue/black ball point pen. No change in the OMR sheets will be entertained hence be 100% sure before darkening the circles.
- There shall be no negative marking for wrong answers but one mark shall be awarded for the correct answer.
- The minimum qualifying marks is 60% of total marks i.e. 90 marks.
TGT (Arts)
Subject
Maximum Question
Maximum Marks
Duration
Child Psychology and Development, Pedagogy, Teaching-Learning processes
30
30
150
General Awareness (including Himachal Pradesh, Current Affairs & Environmental Studies)
30
30
English Literature & Grammar
30
30
Social Studies
60
60
Total
150
150
150
TGT (Medical)
Subject
Maximum Question
Maximum Marks
Duration
Child Psychology and Development, Pedagogy, Teaching-Learning processes
30
30
150
General Awareness (including Himachal Pradesh, Current Affairs & Environmental Studies)
30
30
Botany and Zoology
30
30
Chemistry
60
60
Total
150
150
150
TGT (Non-Medical)
Subject
Maximum Question
Maximum Marks
Duration
Child Psychology and Development, Pedagogy, Teaching-Learning processes
30
30
150
General Awareness (including Himachal Pradesh, Current Affairs & Environmental Studies)
30
30
Mathematics
30
30
Physics & Chemistry
60
60
Total
150
150
150
Shastri Teacher
Subject
Maximum Question
Maximum Marks
Duration
Shastri Degree Course
120
120
150
General Awareness (including Himachal Pradesh, Current Affairs & Environmental Studies)
30
30
Total
150
150
150
Junior Basic Teacher
Subject
Maximum Question
Maximum Marks
Duration
Child Development and Pedagogy, Teaching-Learning processes
30
30
150
English Literature & Grammar
30
30
Hindi Literature & Grammar
30
30
Mathematics
30
30
Social Science, Environmental Studies and General Awareness & Current Affairs including Himachal Pradesh
30
30
Total
150
150
150
Language Teacher
Subject
Maximum Question
Maximum Marks
Duration
Hindi, Punjabi, Urdu Course of Graduation level
120
120
150
General Awareness (including Himachal Pradesh, Current Affairs & Environmental Studies)
30
30
Total
150
150
150
HP TET Syllabus
Candidates can check out the subject wise HP TET syllabus and important topics here in the section below.
Subject
HP TET Syllabus
Child Psychology and Development
|
Medical and Non Medical
|
Environmental Studies
|
Social Studies
|
Language
|
Mathematics
|
Langauge
|
General Awareness
