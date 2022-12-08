HP TET 2022 Exam Begins From 10th December: Check Syllabus, Exam Pattern & Schedule

Download HP TET Admit Card 2022. Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test 2022 to be held on 10 th , 11th, 18th, and 25th December 2022 for JBT, TGT (Arts/Medical/Non-Medical), Language Teacher, Shashtri, Punjabi, Urdu).

HP TET Syllabus 2022: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBSE) is conducting the HP Teacher Eligibility Test (HP TET 2022) on 10th, 11th, 12th, and 25th December 2022 for all eligible candidates applying for the JBT, TGT (Arts/Medical/Non-Medical), Language Teacher, Shashtri, Punjabi, Urdu) posts. The Board has released the official exam schedule for HP TET 2022 written exam. The HP TET Admit Card 2022 has been released for download from 6th December 2022 onwards.

In this article, we have shared the Himachal Pradesh TET Syllabus and Latest Exam Pattern along with HP TET exam schedule.

HP TET 2022 Calendar

HP TET 2022 Events Important Dates Online application start date 5th November 2022 Online application end date 22nd November 2022 Last Date for Fee Payment 22nd November 2022 HP TET Admit Card Release Date 6th December 2022 HP TET 2022 Exam Dates 10th, 11th, 12th, and 25th December 2022

HP TET Exam Schedule 2022

HP TET Paper Name HP TET Exam Date HP TET Exam Time JBT TET 10th December 2022 10: 00 AM to 12:30 PM Shastri TET 10th December 2022 2: 00 PM to 4:30 PM TGT (Arts) TET 11th December 2022 10: 00 AM to 12:30 PM TGT (Medical) TET 11th December 2022 2: 00 PM to 4:30 PM TGT (Non-Medical) TET 12th December 2022 10: 00 AM to 12:30 PM Language Teacher TET 12th December 2022 2: 00 PM to 4:30 PM Punjabi TET 25th December 2022 10: 00 AM to 12:30 PM Urdu TET 25th December 20222 2: 00 PM to 4:30 PM

HP TET Exam Pattern 2022

Candidates applying for the HP TET 2022 exam can check the detailed HP TET exam pattern along with important exam instructions below.

There shall be one question paper in four different series. Each paper will comprise Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)/ Objective Tests.

Papers for all posts will include 150 MCQs for 150 marks. Candidates will be 150 minutes to attempt all questions.

The exam will be held in the offline mode. Candidates will have to choose the correct answer and shade against the appropriate choice in the OMR response sheet with blue/black ball point pen. No change in the OMR sheets will be entertained hence be 100% sure before darkening the circles.

There shall be no negative marking for wrong answers but one mark shall be awarded for the correct answer.

The minimum qualifying marks is 60% of total marks i.e. 90 marks.

TGT (Arts)

Subject Maximum Question Maximum Marks Duration Child Psychology and Development, Pedagogy, Teaching-Learning processes 30 30 150 General Awareness (including Himachal Pradesh, Current Affairs & Environmental Studies) 30 30 English Literature & Grammar 30 30 Social Studies 60 60 Total 150 150 150

TGT (Medical)

Subject Maximum Question Maximum Marks Duration Child Psychology and Development, Pedagogy, Teaching-Learning processes 30 30 150 General Awareness (including Himachal Pradesh, Current Affairs & Environmental Studies) 30 30 Botany and Zoology 30 30 Chemistry 60 60 Total 150 150 150

TGT (Non-Medical)

Subject Maximum Question Maximum Marks Duration Child Psychology and Development, Pedagogy, Teaching-Learning processes 30 30 150 General Awareness (including Himachal Pradesh, Current Affairs & Environmental Studies) 30 30 Mathematics 30 30 Physics & Chemistry 60 60 Total 150 150 150

Shastri Teacher

Subject Maximum Question Maximum Marks Duration Shastri Degree Course 120 120 150 General Awareness (including Himachal Pradesh, Current Affairs & Environmental Studies) 30 30 Total 150 150 150

Junior Basic Teacher

Subject Maximum Question Maximum Marks Duration Child Development and Pedagogy, Teaching-Learning processes 30 30 150 English Literature & Grammar 30 30 Hindi Literature & Grammar 30 30 Mathematics 30 30 Social Science, Environmental Studies and General Awareness & Current Affairs including Himachal Pradesh 30 30 Total 150 150 150

Language Teacher

Subject Maximum Question Maximum Marks Duration Hindi, Punjabi, Urdu Course of Graduation level 120 120 150 General Awareness (including Himachal Pradesh, Current Affairs & Environmental Studies) 30 30 Total 150 150 150

HP TET Syllabus

Candidates can check out the subject wise HP TET syllabus and important topics here in the section below.

Subject HP TET Syllabus Child Psychology and Development Multi-Dimensional Intelligence Language & Thought.

Analyzing relevant questions for assessing the readiness levels of learners.

Concept of development and its relationship with learning.

Principles of the development of environment

Enhancing learning and critical thinking in the classroom and assessing learner achievement

Influence of Heredity & Environment. Concepts of child-centred and progressive education.

Social World & Children.

Critical perspective of the construct of Intelligence. Medical and Non Medical Fundamental of contributing to learning – personal & environmental

Guiding the needs of children with learning difficulties, ‘impairment’ etc.

Guiding the Talented, Creative, Specially abled Learners

Guiding learners from various backgrounds including disadvantaged and deprived.

Cognition & Emotions Motivation and learning

Basic fundamentals of teaching and learning; children’s strategies of learning; learning as a social activity; social context of learning. Environmental Studies Concept and scope of E.V.S.

The significance of E.V.S

Integrated E.V.S Environmental Studies & Environmental Education

Learning Principles

Scope & relation to Science & Social Science

Approaches to presenting concepts Activities

Animals

Experimentation/Practical Work

Plants

Shelter

Food

Water & Travel Social Studies History

Geography

Social and Political Life

Concept & Nature of Social Science/Social Studies Classroom Processes, Activities, and Discourse Developing Critical thinking Problems of teaching Social Science/Social Studies Language An idea of listening and speaking; language and also how children use it as a tool

An analytical aspect of the role of grammar in learning a language for communicating ideas both verbally and as well as in written format.

Hurdles faced while teaching language in a diverse classroom; language difficulties & its errors.

Language Skills

Calculating language comprehension and ability in speaking, listening, reading, and writing. Teaching aids such as textbooks, multimedia aids, and multilingual resources of the classroom.

Two unseen paragraphs (discursive or literary or narrative or scientific) with some questions on comprehension, grammar, and verbal ability Mathematics What is the nature of Mathematics/Logical thinking

What is the of Mathematics in Curriculum

What are the Problems arise while Teaching

Evaluation through formal and informal methods

Evaluation and calculation through formal and informal methods

Understanding children’s ability to think and reasoning patterns and also strategies of making meaning and learning?

Understanding the Language of Mathematics Langauge Spelling Test.

Sentence Arrangement.

Error Correction (Underlined Part).

Transformation

Passage Completion.

prepositions

Sentence Improvement.

Spotting Errors.

Antonyms

Homonyms,

synonyms

Word Formation

Direct and Indirect speech

Active and Passive Voice.

Para Completion.

Idioms and Phrases.

substitution

Joining Sentences.

Theme Detection,

Topic rearrangement of passage

Error Correction (Phrase in Bold).

Fill in the blanks.

Data Interpretation.

Spelling Test.

Sentence Completion.

Sentence Arrangement General Awareness HP History.

HP Culture.

Sports.

Zoology.

Famous Days & Dates.

Botany.

Indian Politics.

Physics.

Indian Parliament.

Basic GK.

Chemistry.

Geography.

Environment.

Indian Economy.

Inventions in the World.

Basic Computer.

Famous Books & Authors

