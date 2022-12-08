HP TET 2022 Exam Begins From 10th December: Check Syllabus, Exam Pattern & Schedule

Download HP TET Admit Card 2022. Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test 2022 to be held on 10th, 11th, 18th, and 25th December 2022 for JBT, TGT (Arts/Medical/Non-Medical), Language Teacher, Shashtri, Punjabi, Urdu).

HP TET Syllabus 2022: Check JBT, TGT Subject-wise Topics & Latest Exam Pattern

HP TET Syllabus 2022: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBSE) is conducting the HP Teacher Eligibility Test (HP TET 2022) on 10th, 11th, 12th, and 25th December 2022 for all eligible candidates applying for the JBT, TGT (Arts/Medical/Non-Medical), Language Teacher, Shashtri, Punjabi, Urdu) posts. The Board has released the official exam schedule for HP TET 2022 written exam. The HP TET Admit Card 2022 has been released for download from 6th December 2022 onwards.

In this article, we have shared the Himachal Pradesh TET Syllabus and Latest Exam Pattern along with HP TET exam schedule.

HP TET 2022 Calendar

HP TET 2022 Events

Important Dates

Online application start date

5th November 2022

Online application end date

22nd November 2022

Last Date for Fee Payment

22nd November 2022

HP TET Admit Card Release Date

6th December 2022

HP TET 2022 Exam Dates

10th, 11th, 12th, and 25th December 2022

HP TET Exam Schedule 2022

HP TET Paper Name HP TET Exam Date HP TET Exam Time
JBT TET  10th December 2022 10: 00 AM to 12:30 PM
Shastri TET 10th December 2022 2: 00 PM to 4:30 PM
TGT (Arts) TET 11th December 2022 10: 00 AM to 12:30 PM
TGT (Medical) TET 11th December 2022 2: 00 PM to 4:30 PM
TGT (Non-Medical) TET 12th December 2022 10: 00 AM to 12:30 PM
Language Teacher TET 12th December 2022 2: 00 PM to 4:30 PM
Punjabi TET 25th December 2022 10: 00 AM to 12:30 PM
Urdu TET 25th December 20222 2: 00 PM to 4:30 PM

HP TET Exam Pattern 2022

Candidates applying for the HP TET 2022 exam can check the detailed HP TET exam pattern along with important exam instructions below. 

  • There shall be one question paper in four different series. Each paper will comprise Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)/ Objective Tests.
  • Papers for all posts will include 150 MCQs for 150 marks. Candidates will be 150 minutes to attempt all questions.
  • The exam will be held in the offline mode. Candidates will have to choose the correct answer and shade against the appropriate choice in the OMR response sheet with blue/black ball point pen. No change in the OMR sheets will be entertained hence be 100% sure before darkening the circles.
  • There shall be no negative marking for wrong answers but one mark shall be awarded for the correct answer.
  • The minimum qualifying marks is 60% of total marks i.e. 90 marks.

TGT (Arts)

Subject

Maximum Question

Maximum Marks

Duration

Child Psychology and Development, Pedagogy, Teaching-Learning processes

30

30

150

General Awareness (including Himachal Pradesh, Current Affairs & Environmental Studies)

30

30

English Literature & Grammar

30

30

Social Studies

60

60

Total

150

150

150

TGT (Medical)

Subject

Maximum Question

Maximum Marks

Duration

Child Psychology and Development, Pedagogy, Teaching-Learning processes

30

30

150

General Awareness (including Himachal Pradesh, Current Affairs & Environmental Studies)

30

30

Botany and Zoology

30

30

Chemistry

60

60

Total

150

150

150

TGT (Non-Medical)

Subject

Maximum Question

Maximum Marks

Duration

Child Psychology and Development, Pedagogy, Teaching-Learning processes

30

30

150

General Awareness (including Himachal Pradesh, Current Affairs & Environmental Studies)

30

30

Mathematics

30

30

Physics & Chemistry

60

60

Total

150

150

150

Shastri Teacher

Subject

Maximum Question

Maximum Marks

Duration

Shastri Degree Course

120

120

150

General Awareness (including Himachal Pradesh, Current Affairs & Environmental Studies)

30

30

Total

150

150

150

Junior Basic Teacher

Subject

Maximum Question

Maximum Marks

Duration

Child Development and Pedagogy, Teaching-Learning processes

30

30

150

English Literature & Grammar

30

30

Hindi Literature & Grammar

30

30

Mathematics

30

30

Social Science, Environmental Studies and General Awareness & Current Affairs including Himachal Pradesh

30

30

Total

150

150

150

Language Teacher

Subject

Maximum Question

Maximum Marks

Duration

Hindi, Punjabi, Urdu Course of Graduation level

120

120

150

General Awareness (including Himachal Pradesh, Current Affairs & Environmental Studies)

30

30

Total

150

150

150

HP TET Syllabus

Candidates can check out the subject wise HP TET syllabus and important topics here in the section below.

Subject

HP TET Syllabus

Child Psychology and Development
  • Multi-Dimensional Intelligence Language & Thought.  
  • Analyzing relevant questions for assessing the readiness levels of learners. 
  • Concept of development and its relationship with learning.  
  • Principles of the development of environment  
  • Enhancing learning and critical thinking in the classroom and assessing learner achievement
  • Influence of Heredity & Environment.  Concepts of child-centred and progressive education.  
  • Social World & Children.  
  • Critical perspective of the construct of Intelligence.

Medical and Non Medical 
  • Fundamental of contributing to learning – personal & environmental
  • Guiding the needs of children with learning difficulties, ‘impairment’ etc.  
  • Guiding the Talented, Creative, Specially abled Learners
  • Guiding learners from various backgrounds including disadvantaged and deprived.   
  • Cognition & Emotions  Motivation and learning  
  • Basic fundamentals of teaching and learning; children’s strategies of learning; learning as a social activity; social context of learning.

Environmental Studies
  • Concept and scope of E.V.S.  
  • The significance of E.V.S  
  • Integrated E.V.S  Environmental Studies & Environmental Education  
  • Learning Principles  
  • Scope & relation to Science & Social Science 
  • Approaches to presenting concepts  Activities 
  • Animals  
  • Experimentation/Practical Work  
  • Plants  
  • Shelter  
  • Food  
  • Water & Travel

Social Studies
  • History  
  • Geography  
  • Social and Political Life  
  • Concept & Nature of Social Science/Social Studies  Classroom Processes, Activities, and Discourse  Developing Critical thinking  Problems of teaching Social Science/Social Studies

Language
  • An idea of listening and speaking; language and also how children use it as a tool  
  • An analytical aspect of the role of grammar in learning a language for communicating ideas both verbally and as well as in written format.  
  • Hurdles faced while teaching language in a diverse classroom; language difficulties & its errors.  
  • Language Skills  
  • Calculating language comprehension and ability in speaking, listening, reading, and writing.  Teaching aids such as textbooks, multimedia aids, and multilingual resources of the classroom. 
  • Two unseen paragraphs (discursive or literary or narrative or scientific) with some questions on comprehension, grammar, and verbal ability

Mathematics
  • What is the nature of Mathematics/Logical thinking
  • What is the of Mathematics in Curriculum  
  • What are the Problems arise while Teaching  
  • Evaluation through formal and informal methods
  • Evaluation and calculation through formal and informal methods
  • Understanding children’s ability to think and reasoning patterns and also strategies of making meaning and learning?   
  • Understanding the Language of Mathematics 

Langauge
  • Spelling Test.
  • Sentence Arrangement.
  • Error Correction (Underlined Part).
  • Transformation
  • Passage Completion.
  • prepositions
  • Sentence Improvement.
  • Spotting Errors.
  • Antonyms
  • Homonyms,
  • synonyms
  • Word Formation
  • Direct and Indirect speech
  • Active and Passive Voice.
  • Para Completion.
  • Idioms and Phrases.
  • substitution
  • Joining Sentences.
  • Theme Detection,
  • Topic rearrangement of passage
  • Error Correction (Phrase in Bold).
  • Fill in the blanks.
  • Data Interpretation.
  • Spelling Test.
  • Sentence Completion.
  • Sentence Arrangement

General Awareness
  • HP History.
  • HP Culture.
  • Sports.
  • Zoology.
  • Famous Days & Dates.
  • Botany.
  • Indian Politics.
  • Physics.
  • Indian Parliament.
  • Basic GK.
  • Chemistry.
  • Geography.
  • Environment.
  • Indian Economy.
  • Inventions in the World.
  • Basic Computer.
  • Famous Books & Authors

HP TET Admit Card 2022 Download Link

