FCI Manager 2022 Exam on 10th & 17th December: Check Phase-1 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

FCI Manager 2022 Exam on 10th & 17th December: Check the FCI Manager Exam Pattern, Phase-1 syllabus, number of sections, marking scheme, and subject-wise topic list announced by the Food Corporation of India.

FCI Manager 2022 Exam on 10th & 17th December: The Food Corporation of India has released the FCI Manager Exam Pattern & Syllabus 2022 on the official website. Recently, the organization has invited online applications from eligible aspirants for the recruitment of the Manager (General /Depot /Movement /Accounts /Technical /Civil Engineering/Electrical Mechanical Engineering) and Manager (Hindi). The FCI Manager Selection Process comprises four stages, i.e., Phase I, Phase II, Interview, and Training.

Get SSC CGL 2022 Exam Analysis for All Days

The FCI Manager Phase I exam is scheduled to be conducted on the 10th & 17th of December 2022. All eligible and interested applicants should go through the FCI Manager Exam Pattern to understand the marking scheme defined by the organization.

Furthermore, candidates should download the official exam syllabus to know about the subject-wise topics relevant to the FCI exam. With the help of the FCI Manager syllabus and preparation techniques, they can crack the exam in a one attempt

FCI Manager 2022 Important Dates

Check out the table elaborated below to know about the important dates of the FCI Manager Recruitment process.

Events Dates FCI Manager Application Start Date 27th August 2022 Last Date to Submit FCI Manager Application 26th September 2022 Phase I Exam Date 10th & 17th December 2022

FCI Manager Exam Pattern for Phase I

The new examination multiple-choice comprises objective-type multiple-choice questions.

The medium of the question paper will be Bilingual (English & Hindi), except for the English Language.

The duration of the exam will be 60 minutes.

As per the FCI Manager marking scheme, each question carries one mark and a negative marking of 1/4th mark for each incorrect response.

The FCI Manager Paper Pattern is shared below

Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks Duration English Language 25 25 15 Minutes Reasoning Ability 25 25 15 Minutes Numerical Aptitude 25 25 15 Minutes General Studies comprising of Indian History, Indian Economy, Geography & General Science up to Class 8th level-20 Questions Current Affairs-5 Questions 25 25 15 Minutes Total 100 100 60 minutes

FCI Manager Syllabus 2022 for Phase I

Candidates who will appear for the upcoming Phase I exam must get their hands on the official syllabus PDF. They should download the latest FCI Manager syllabus to identify the topics important for the exam. The is subject-wise FCI Manager Phase I syllabus shared below

Subject FCI Manager Topics Reasoning Ability Puzzles

Seating Arrangements

Coding-Decoding

Statement and Assumption

Machine Input-Output

Blood Relation

Direction Sense

Syllogism

Order and Ranking

Data Sufficiency

Logical Reasoning

Inequalities

Alpha-Numeric-Symbol Series

Conclusion

Passage Inference English Language Reading Comprehension

Paragraph Fillers

Cloze Test

Vocabulary based questions

Fillers

Sentence Errors

Sentence Improvement

Jumbled Paragraph/Sentences

One Word Substitution

Paragraph Conclusion

Paragraph/Sentences Numerical Aptitude Data Interpretation

Problem on Ages

Work and Time

Inequalities (Quadratic Equations)

Probability

Problems on Trains

Mixture and Allegation

Number Series

Average

Ratio and Proportion

Mensuration

Approximation and Simplification

Data Sufficiency

Partnership

Permutation & Combination

Miscellaneous Arithmetic Problems

HCF and LCM

Profit and Loss

SI & CI

Speed Distance and Time

Problems on Boats and Stream

Pipes and Cisterns

After understanding the exam pattern and syllabus for the FCI Manager recruitment not shared above, candidates must implement right preparation strategy to ace the upcoming Phase I exam. Make sure to attempt unlimited questions from previous papers and test series to perform well in the exam.