FCI Manager 2022 Exam on 10th & 17th December: Check Phase-1 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

FCI Manager 2022 Exam on 10th & 17th December: The Food Corporation of India has released the FCI Manager Exam Pattern & Syllabus 2022 on the official website. Recently, the organization has invited online applications from eligible aspirants for the recruitment of the Manager (General /Depot /Movement /Accounts /Technical /Civil Engineering/Electrical Mechanical Engineering) and Manager (Hindi). The FCI Manager Selection Process comprises four stages, i.e., Phase I, Phase II, Interview, and Training.
Get SSC CGL 2022 Exam Analysis for All Days
The FCI Manager Phase I exam is scheduled to be conducted on the 10th & 17th of December 2022. All eligible and interested applicants should go through the FCI Manager Exam Pattern to understand the marking scheme defined by the organization.
Download Govt Exam Calendar December 2022
Furthermore, candidates should download the official exam syllabus to know about the subject-wise topics relevant to the FCI exam. With the help of the FCI Manager syllabus and preparation techniques, they can crack the exam in a one attempt
FCI Manager 2022 Important Dates
Check out the table elaborated below to know about the important dates of the FCI Manager Recruitment process.
|
Events
|
Dates
|
FCI Manager Application Start Date
|
27th August 2022
|
Last Date to Submit FCI Manager Application
|
26th September 2022
|
Phase I Exam Date
|
10th & 17th December 2022
FCI Manager Exam Pattern for Phase I
- The new examination multiple-choice comprises objective-type multiple-choice questions.
- The medium of the question paper will be Bilingual (English & Hindi), except for the English Language.
- The duration of the exam will be 60 minutes.
- As per the FCI Manager marking scheme, each question carries one mark and a negative marking of 1/4th mark for each incorrect response.
- The FCI Manager Paper Pattern is shared below
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
English Language
|
25
|
25
|
15 Minutes
|
Reasoning Ability
|
25
|
25
|
15 Minutes
|
Numerical Aptitude
|
25
|
25
|
15 Minutes
|
General Studies comprising of Indian History, Indian Economy, Geography & General Science up to Class 8th level-20 Questions Current Affairs-5 Questions
|
25
|
25
|
15 Minutes
|
Total
|
100
|
100
|
60 minutes
FCI Manager Syllabus 2022 for Phase I
Candidates who will appear for the upcoming Phase I exam must get their hands on the official syllabus PDF. They should download the latest FCI Manager syllabus to identify the topics important for the exam. The is subject-wise FCI Manager Phase I syllabus shared below
|
Subject
|
FCI Manager Topics
|
Reasoning Ability
|
|
English Language
|
|
Numerical Aptitude
|
After understanding the exam pattern and syllabus for the FCI Manager recruitment not shared above, candidates must implement right preparation strategy to ace the upcoming Phase I exam. Make sure to attempt unlimited questions from previous papers and test series to perform well in the exam.