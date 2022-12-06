FCI Manager 2022 Exam on 10th & 17th December: Check Phase-1 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

FCI Manager 2022 Exam on 10th & 17th December: Check the FCI Manager Exam Pattern, Phase-1 syllabus, number of sections, marking scheme, and subject-wise topic list announced by the Food Corporation of India.

FCI Manager 2022 Exam on 10th & 17th December: The Food Corporation of India has released the FCI Manager Exam Pattern & Syllabus 2022 on the official website. Recently, the organization has invited online applications from eligible aspirants for the recruitment of the Manager (General /Depot /Movement /Accounts /Technical /Civil Engineering/Electrical Mechanical Engineering) and Manager (Hindi). The FCI Manager Selection Process comprises four stages, i.e., Phase I, Phase II, Interview, and Training.

The FCI Manager Phase I exam is scheduled to be conducted on the 10th & 17th of December 2022.  All eligible and interested applicants should go through the FCI Manager Exam Pattern to understand the marking scheme defined by the organization.

Furthermore, candidates should download the official exam syllabus to know about the subject-wise topics relevant to the FCI exam. With the help of the FCI Manager syllabus and preparation techniques, they can crack the exam in a one attempt

FCI Manager 2022 Important Dates

Check out the table elaborated below to know about the important dates of the FCI Manager Recruitment process.

Events

Dates

FCI Manager Application Start Date

27th August 2022

Last Date to Submit FCI Manager Application

26th September 2022

Phase I Exam Date

10th & 17th December 2022

FCI Manager Exam Pattern for Phase I

  • The new examination multiple-choice comprises objective-type multiple-choice questions.
  • The medium of the question paper will be Bilingual (English & Hindi), except for the English Language.
  • The duration of the exam will be 60 minutes.
  • As per the FCI Manager marking scheme, each question carries one mark and a negative marking of 1/4th mark for each incorrect response.
  • The FCI Manager Paper Pattern is shared below

Subject

Number of Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

English Language

25

25

15 Minutes

Reasoning Ability

25

25

15 Minutes

Numerical Aptitude

25

25

15 Minutes

General Studies comprising of Indian History, Indian Economy, Geography & General Science up to Class 8th level-20 Questions Current Affairs-5 Questions

25

25

15 Minutes

Total

100

100

60 minutes

FCI Manager Syllabus 2022 for Phase I

Candidates who will appear for the upcoming Phase I exam must get their hands on the official syllabus PDF. They should download the latest FCI Manager syllabus to identify the topics important for the exam. The is subject-wise FCI Manager Phase I syllabus shared below

Subject

FCI Manager Topics

Reasoning Ability
  • Puzzles
  • Seating Arrangements
  • Coding-Decoding
  • Statement and Assumption
  • Machine Input-Output
  • Blood Relation
  • Direction Sense
  • Syllogism
  • Order and Ranking
  • Data Sufficiency
  • Logical Reasoning
  • Inequalities
  • Alpha-Numeric-Symbol Series
  • Conclusion
  • Passage Inference

English Language
  • Reading Comprehension
  • Paragraph Fillers
  • Cloze Test
  • Vocabulary based questions
  • Fillers
  • Sentence Errors
  • Sentence Improvement
  • Jumbled Paragraph/Sentences
  • One Word Substitution
  • Paragraph Conclusion
  • Paragraph/Sentences

Numerical Aptitude
  • Data Interpretation
  • Problem on Ages
  • Work and Time
  • Inequalities (Quadratic Equations)
  • Probability
  • Problems on Trains
  • Mixture and Allegation
  • Number Series
  • Average
  • Ratio and Proportion
  • Mensuration
  • Approximation and Simplification
  • Data Sufficiency
  • Partnership
  • Permutation & Combination
  • Miscellaneous Arithmetic Problems
  • HCF and LCM
  • Profit and Loss
  • SI & CI
  • Speed Distance and Time
  • Problems on Boats and Stream
  • Pipes and Cisterns

After understanding the exam pattern and syllabus for the FCI Manager recruitment not shared above, candidates must implement right preparation strategy to ace the upcoming Phase I exam. Make sure to attempt unlimited questions from previous papers and test series to perform well in the exam.

FAQ

Q1. How many questions will be asked in the FCI Manager Phase I Exam 2022?

As per the FCI Manager Exam Pattern, a total of 100 questions will be asked in the Phase I exam.

Q2. Is there any negative marking in the FCI Manager Exam?

Yes, there will be a negative marking of 1/4th mark for each wrong answer in the FCI Manager exam.

Q3. What is the selection process for FCI Manager recruitment 2022?

The FCI Manager Selection Process comprises four stages, i.e., Phase I, Phase II, Interview, and Training.

