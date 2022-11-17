Kerala TET 2022 Exam on 3rd & 4th December: Check Important Topics for KTET-I, II, III, IV

Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test 2022 to be held on 3rd and 4th December 2022. Check important topics for KTET-I, II, III, and IV.

Kerala TET Important Topics 2022: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan is going to conduct the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET 2022) examination on 3rd December and 4th December 2022. The examination is held annually for the selection of eligible candidates as Teachers for lower primary teacher, upper primary teacher, high school classes and specialist teachers posts. The KTET Admit Card 2022 will be available for download from 28th November 2022. 

Candidates going to write the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test are advised to stick to the preparation tips as suggested by experts. These tips will ensure that candidates secure high marks in the exam. As per the notification, for getting success, one has to secure at least 60% of the total marks i.e. 90 marks. Those who successfully clear the exam will be eligible to get the TET certificate from the Kerala government.

KTET 2022 Calendar

Events

Dates

KTET Application Start Date

25th October 2022

Last Date to Submit KTET Application

11th November 2022

KTET 2022 Written Exam Dates

3rd & 4th December 2022

KTET Exam Pattern 2022

As per the KTET exam pattern, there are four categories as follows: Category-I (for classes I to V), Category-II (for classes VI to VIII), Category-III (for classes VIII to X), and Category-IV (for Language Teachers).

The KTET exam consists of objective-type questions with multiple-choice answers. Each category carries a total of 150 MCQs for a total of 150 marks. The duration of each category will be 150 minutes. As per the KTET marking scheme, one mark is awarded for every correct response and there are no negative markings in the exam. Apart from that, candidates should download the official Kerala TET syllabus PDF to get insights into the topics usually asked in the TET exam. They should adhere to the exam preparation strategy based on the latest syllabus and exam trends to obtain the desired marks in the exam.

KTET Paper Pattern for Category I 

Subject

Questions

Marks

Child Development and Pedagogy

30

30

Language I- Malayalam/Kannada/Tamil

30

30

Language II- Arabic/English

30

30

Environmental Science

30

30

Mathematics

30

30

Total

150

150

KTET Exam Pattern for Category II

Subject

Questions

Marks

Child Development and Pedagogy

30

30

Language I: Kannada/Malayalam/Tamil/English

30

30

Language II: Malayalam/English/Hindi/ Arabic/Urdu/Sanskrit

30

30

Mathematics and Science Or Social science

60

60

Total

150

150

KTET Exam Pattern for Category III

Subject

Questions

Marks

Adolescent Psychology, Theories of Learning and Teaching Aptitude

40

40

Malayalam/English/Tamil/Kannada

30

30

Subject-specific areas (Content & Pedagogy)

80

80

Total

150

150

KTET Exam Pattern for Category IV

Subject

Questions

Marks

Child Development/Cognitive Science

30

30

Malayalam/English/Tamil/Kannada

40

40

Subjects specific paper (Content & Pedagogy)

80

80

Total

150

150

Also Read: Kerala TET 2022: Check Syllabus and Latest Exam Pattern Download PDF

Kerala TET Important Topics

The candidates going to write the Kerala TET examination are advised to resort to the subject wise syllabus prescribed by the commission. Go through the table below to know about the important topics one has to study for the upcoming Kerala Teaching Eligibility Test. 

Subject

Syllabus

Child Development and Pedagogy

Child Development and Learning

Concepts of Inclusive Education and understanding children with special needs

Learning Pedagogy

Language I-Malayalam/Kannada/Tamil Reading Comprehension

Prose and Poem

History of Language

Pedagogical Aspects of Kannada Language

Literature and Culture.

Language II- English /Arabic

Language Comprehension

Comprehension Passage

Grammar

Pedagogy of Language Development.

Verbal Ability

Mathematics

Number

Pedagogy nature of Mathematics

Geometry

Measurements

Approach to Mathematics Learning

Teaching of Mathematics

Place of Mathematics in Curriculum

Trends and Developments

Learning Materials in Mathematics

Learning Mathematics: Evaluation.

Environmental Science

Water

Diseases

Agriculture

Energy

Food

Public Institutes

Animal Worlds

Plants

First Aid

Aims of Learning Science

Characteristics of Scientific Teaching

Scientific Process

Solar System

Air

Light

Pedagogy

Learning Aids

Pedagogic analysis

Evaluation System

Evaluation Strategy

Action Research
 

Germination of Seed

Plant Reproduction

Animal Nutrition

Pollution

Chemical Reactions

Cell

Disease

Cardiovascular system

Cellular Equilibrium

Transparent Objects

Energy

Human Nervous System

Agriculture and Ecosystem

Biodiversity

Magnetism

Cosmetics

Basic conception of Force

Metals

Pedagogy.

Mathematics

Average

Algebra

Percentage

Pedagogy

Mathematics-Trends and Developments

Geometry

Teaching of Mathematics

Quadrilateral

Learning Materials in Mathematics

Social Science

History

Social Science

Political Science

Economics

Geography

Pedagogy.

Kerala TET Admit Card 2022

FAQ

Q1: What is the Kerala TET exam pattern?

As per the Kerala TET exam pattern, there are going to be one hundred and fify questions from Child development and pedagogy, Mathematics, Language paper 1, paper 2, and Environmental science. The candidates will get 150 minutes to complete the exam.

Q2: What is the Kerala TET 2022 marking scheme?

As per the marking scheme, 1 marks shall be awarded for the correct answer and no negative marking is applicable for the wrong answer marked in the Kerala TET examination 2022.

Q3: Who can write the Kerala TET exam?

Candidates who wish to work as primary or upper primary teacher with the Kerala government schools can write the Kerala TET exam.

