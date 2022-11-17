Kerala TET 2022 Exam on 3rd & 4th December: Check Important Topics for KTET-I, II, III, IV

Kerala TET Important Topics 2022: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan is going to conduct the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET 2022) examination on 3rd December and 4th December 2022. The examination is held annually for the selection of eligible candidates as Teachers for lower primary teacher, upper primary teacher, high school classes and specialist teachers posts. The KTET Admit Card 2022 will be available for download from 28th November 2022.
Candidates going to write the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test are advised to stick to the preparation tips as suggested by experts. These tips will ensure that candidates secure high marks in the exam. As per the notification, for getting success, one has to secure at least 60% of the total marks i.e. 90 marks. Those who successfully clear the exam will be eligible to get the TET certificate from the Kerala government.
KTET 2022 Calendar
|
Events
|
Dates
|
KTET Application Start Date
|
25th October 2022
|
Last Date to Submit KTET Application
|
11th November 2022
|
KTET 2022 Written Exam Dates
|
3rd & 4th December 2022
KTET Exam Pattern 2022
As per the KTET exam pattern, there are four categories as follows: Category-I (for classes I to V), Category-II (for classes VI to VIII), Category-III (for classes VIII to X), and Category-IV (for Language Teachers).
The KTET exam consists of objective-type questions with multiple-choice answers. Each category carries a total of 150 MCQs for a total of 150 marks. The duration of each category will be 150 minutes. As per the KTET marking scheme, one mark is awarded for every correct response and there are no negative markings in the exam. Apart from that, candidates should download the official Kerala TET syllabus PDF to get insights into the topics usually asked in the TET exam. They should adhere to the exam preparation strategy based on the latest syllabus and exam trends to obtain the desired marks in the exam.
KTET Paper Pattern for Category I
|
Subject
|
Questions
|
Marks
|
Child Development and Pedagogy
|
30
|
30
|
Language I- Malayalam/Kannada/Tamil
|
30
|
30
|
Language II- Arabic/English
|
30
|
30
|
Environmental Science
|
30
|
30
|
Mathematics
|
30
|
30
|
Total
|
150
|
150
KTET Exam Pattern for Category II
|
Subject
|
Questions
|
Marks
|
Child Development and Pedagogy
|
30
|
30
|
Language I: Kannada/Malayalam/Tamil/English
|
30
|
30
|
Language II: Malayalam/English/Hindi/ Arabic/Urdu/Sanskrit
|
30
|
30
|
Mathematics and Science Or Social science
|
60
|
60
|
Total
|
150
|
150
KTET Exam Pattern for Category III
|
Subject
|
Questions
|
Marks
|
Adolescent Psychology, Theories of Learning and Teaching Aptitude
|
40
|
40
|
Malayalam/English/Tamil/Kannada
|
30
|
30
|
Subject-specific areas (Content & Pedagogy)
|
80
|
80
|
Total
|
150
|
150
KTET Exam Pattern for Category IV
|
Subject
|
Questions
|
Marks
|
Child Development/Cognitive Science
|
30
|
30
|
Malayalam/English/Tamil/Kannada
|
40
|
40
|
Subjects specific paper (Content & Pedagogy)
|
80
|
80
|
Total
|
150
|
150
Kerala TET Important Topics
The candidates going to write the Kerala TET examination are advised to resort to the subject wise syllabus prescribed by the commission. Go through the table below to know about the important topics one has to study for the upcoming Kerala Teaching Eligibility Test.
|
Subject
|
Syllabus
|
Child Development and Pedagogy
|
Child Development and Learning
Concepts of Inclusive Education and understanding children with special needs
Learning Pedagogy
|
Language I-Malayalam/Kannada/Tamil Reading Comprehension
|
Prose and Poem
History of Language
Pedagogical Aspects of Kannada Language
Literature and Culture.
|
Language II- English /Arabic
|
Language Comprehension
Comprehension Passage
Grammar
Pedagogy of Language Development.
Verbal Ability
|
Mathematics
|
Number
Pedagogy nature of Mathematics
Geometry
Measurements
Approach to Mathematics Learning
Teaching of Mathematics
Place of Mathematics in Curriculum
Trends and Developments
Learning Materials in Mathematics
Learning Mathematics: Evaluation.
|
Environmental Science
|
Water
Diseases
Agriculture
Energy
Food
Public Institutes
Animal Worlds
Plants
First Aid
Aims of Learning Science
Characteristics of Scientific Teaching
Scientific Process
Solar System
Air
Light
Pedagogy
Learning Aids
Pedagogic analysis
Evaluation System
Evaluation Strategy
Action Research
|
Germination of Seed
Plant Reproduction
Animal Nutrition
Pollution
Chemical Reactions
Cell
Disease
Cardiovascular system
Cellular Equilibrium
Transparent Objects
Energy
Human Nervous System
Agriculture and Ecosystem
Biodiversity
Magnetism
Cosmetics
Basic conception of Force
Metals
Pedagogy.
|
Mathematics
|
Average
Algebra
Percentage
Pedagogy
Mathematics-Trends and Developments
Geometry
Teaching of Mathematics
Quadrilateral
Learning Materials in Mathematics
|
Social Science
|
History
Social Science
Political Science
Economics
Geography
Pedagogy.
Kerala TET Admit Card 2022