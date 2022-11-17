Kerala TET 2022 Exam on 3rd & 4th December: Check Important Topics for KTET-I, II, III, IV

Kerala TET Important Topics 2022: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan is going to conduct the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET 2022) examination on 3rd December and 4th December 2022. The examination is held annually for the selection of eligible candidates as Teachers for lower primary teacher, upper primary teacher, high school classes and specialist teachers posts. The KTET Admit Card 2022 will be available for download from 28th November 2022.

Candidates going to write the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test are advised to stick to the preparation tips as suggested by experts. These tips will ensure that candidates secure high marks in the exam. As per the notification, for getting success, one has to secure at least 60% of the total marks i.e. 90 marks. Those who successfully clear the exam will be eligible to get the TET certificate from the Kerala government.

KTET 2022 Calendar

Events Dates KTET Application Start Date 25th October 2022 Last Date to Submit KTET Application 11th November 2022 KTET 2022 Written Exam Dates 3rd & 4th December 2022

KTET Exam Pattern 2022

As per the KTET exam pattern, there are four categories as follows: Category-I (for classes I to V), Category-II (for classes VI to VIII), Category-III (for classes VIII to X), and Category-IV (for Language Teachers).

The KTET exam consists of objective-type questions with multiple-choice answers. Each category carries a total of 150 MCQs for a total of 150 marks. The duration of each category will be 150 minutes. As per the KTET marking scheme, one mark is awarded for every correct response and there are no negative markings in the exam. Apart from that, candidates should download the official Kerala TET syllabus PDF to get insights into the topics usually asked in the TET exam. They should adhere to the exam preparation strategy based on the latest syllabus and exam trends to obtain the desired marks in the exam.

KTET Paper Pattern for Category I

Subject Questions Marks Child Development and Pedagogy 30 30 Language I- Malayalam/Kannada/Tamil 30 30 Language II- Arabic/English 30 30 Environmental Science 30 30 Mathematics 30 30 Total 150 150

KTET Exam Pattern for Category II

Subject Questions Marks Child Development and Pedagogy 30 30 Language I: Kannada/Malayalam/Tamil/English 30 30 Language II: Malayalam/English/Hindi/ Arabic/Urdu/Sanskrit 30 30 Mathematics and Science Or Social science 60 60 Total 150 150

KTET Exam Pattern for Category III

Subject Questions Marks Adolescent Psychology, Theories of Learning and Teaching Aptitude 40 40 Malayalam/English/Tamil/Kannada 30 30 Subject-specific areas (Content & Pedagogy) 80 80 Total 150 150

KTET Exam Pattern for Category IV

Subject Questions Marks Child Development/Cognitive Science 30 30 Malayalam/English/Tamil/Kannada 40 40 Subjects specific paper (Content & Pedagogy) 80 80 Total 150 150

Also Read: Kerala TET 2022: Check Syllabus and Latest Exam Pattern Download PDF

Kerala TET Important Topics

The candidates going to write the Kerala TET examination are advised to resort to the subject wise syllabus prescribed by the commission. Go through the table below to know about the important topics one has to study for the upcoming Kerala Teaching Eligibility Test.

Subject Syllabus Child Development and Pedagogy Child Development and Learning Concepts of Inclusive Education and understanding children with special needs Learning Pedagogy Language I-Malayalam/Kannada/Tamil Reading Comprehension Prose and Poem History of Language Pedagogical Aspects of Kannada Language Literature and Culture. Language II- English /Arabic Language Comprehension Comprehension Passage Grammar Pedagogy of Language Development. Verbal Ability Mathematics Number Pedagogy nature of Mathematics Geometry Measurements Approach to Mathematics Learning Teaching of Mathematics Place of Mathematics in Curriculum Trends and Developments Learning Materials in Mathematics Learning Mathematics: Evaluation. Environmental Science Water Diseases Agriculture Energy Food Public Institutes Animal Worlds Plants First Aid Aims of Learning Science Characteristics of Scientific Teaching Scientific Process Solar System Air Light Pedagogy Learning Aids Pedagogic analysis Evaluation System Evaluation Strategy Action Research Germination of Seed Plant Reproduction Animal Nutrition Pollution Chemical Reactions Cell Disease Cardiovascular system Cellular Equilibrium Transparent Objects Energy Human Nervous System Agriculture and Ecosystem Biodiversity Magnetism Cosmetics Basic conception of Force Metals Pedagogy. Mathematics Average Algebra Percentage Pedagogy Mathematics-Trends and Developments Geometry Teaching of Mathematics Quadrilateral Learning Materials in Mathematics Social Science History Social Science Political Science Economics Geography Pedagogy.

Kerala TET Admit Card 2022