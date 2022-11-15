Kerala TET 2022: Check Syllabus and Latest Exam Pattern Download PDF

KTET Syllabus 2022: The Pareeksha Bhavan, Kerala will be conducting the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET 2022) on 3rd and 4th December 2022 for the selection of eligible candidates as Teachers for Lower Primary, Upper Primary and High School Classes in the state of Kerala. The KTET Application Form 2022 was open from 25th October to 11th November 2022.

All the eligible candidates who aspire to be Teachers in Lower Primary, Upper Primary, High school classes, and Language subjects in the schools in Kerala should go through the KTET syllabus and latest exam pattern. This will provide them with insights into the marking scheme prescribed by the Board. The Kerala TET exam includes four categories i.e Category I (Lower Primary Classes), Category II (Upper Primary classes), Category III (High School Classes), and Category IV (Language Teachers, Specialist Teachers, etc).

KTET 2022 Calendar

Events Dates KTET Application Start Date 25th October 2022 Last Date to Submit KTET Application 11th November 2022 KTET 2022 Dates 3rd & 4th December 2022

KTET Exam Pattern 2022

As per the KTET exam pattern, there are four categories as follows: Category-I (for classes I to V), Category-II (for classes VI to VIII), Category-III (for classes VIII to X), and Category-IV (for Language Teachers).

The KTET exam consists of objective-type questions with multiple-choice answers. Each category carries a total of 150 MCQs for a total of 150 marks. As per the KTET marking scheme, one mark is awarded for every correct response and there are no negative markings in the exam.. Apart from that, candidates should download the official Kerala TET syllabus PDF to get insights into the topics usually asked in the TET exam. They should adhere to the exam preparation strategy based on the latest syllabus and exam trends to obtain the desired marks in the exam.

KTET Paper Pattern for Category I

Subject Questions Marks Child Development and Pedagogy 30 30 Language I- Malayalam/Kannada/Tamil 30 30 Language II- Arabic/English 30 30 Environmental Science 30 30 Mathematics 30 30 Total 150 150

KTET Exam Pattern for Category II

Subject Questions Marks Child Development and Pedagogy 30 30 Language I: Kannada/Malayalam/Tamil/English 30 30 Language II: Malayalam/English/Hindi/ Arabic/Urdu/Sanskrit 30 30 Mathematics and Science Or Social science 60 60 Total 150 150

KTET Exam Pattern for Category III

Subject Questions Marks Adolescent Psychology, Theories of Learning and Teaching Aptitude 40 40 Malayalam/English/Tamil/Kannada 30 30 Subject-specific areas (Content & Pedagogy) 80 80 Total 150 150

KTET Exam Pattern for Category IV

Subject Questions Marks Child Development/Cognitive Science 30 30 Malayalam/English/Tamil/Kannada 40 40 Subjects specific paper (Content & Pedagogy) 80 80 Total 150 150

KTET Syllabus 2022

Candidates who are going to write the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test must download the official syllabus PDF. This will help them to focus on the important topics that can be asked in the upcoming exam. Check out the Kerala TET Syllabus given below for reference purposes.

KTET Syllabus for Category I

Subject Syllabus Child Development and Pedagogy Child Development and Learning Concepts of Inclusive Education and understanding children with special needs Learning Pedagogy Language I-Malayalam/Kannada/Tamil Reading Comprehension Prose and Poem History of Language Pedagogical Aspects of Kannada Language Literature and Culture. Language II- English /Arabic Language Comprehension Comprehension Passage Grammar Pedagogy of Language Development. Verbal Ability Mathematics Number Pedagogy nature of Mathematics Geometry Measurements Approach to Mathematics Learning Teaching of Mathematics Place of Mathematics in Curriculum Trends and Developments Learning Materials in Mathematics Learning Mathematics: Evaluation. Environmental Science Water Diseases Agriculture Energy Food Public Institutes Animal Worlds Plants First Aid Aims of Learning Science Characteristics of Scientific Teaching Scientific Process Solar System Air Light Pedagogy Learning Aids Pedagogic analysis Evaluation System Evaluation Strategy Action Research

KTET Syllabus for Category II

Subject Syllabus Child Development and Pedagogy The concept of Development and its relation to learning Cognitive Process and Emotions Socialization Process Nature of Prior Learning Motivation and Learning Inclusive Education Critical Perspective of the Construct of Intelligence The individual differences among Learners The Concept of Child Centred and Progressive Education Learning and Pedagogy Personality and Adjustment. Malayalam/English Language Comprehension Pedagogy of Language Development Kannada Reading Comprehension Prose and Poem Language Literature and Culture. Pedagogical Aspects of Kannada Tamil Reading Comprehension Prose and Poem Language Literature and Culture Pedagogical Aspects of Mother tongue education Arabic/Urdu/Sanskrit Pedagogy of Language Development Verbal Ability Language Comprehension Grammar Science Germination of Seed Plant Reproduction Animal Nutrition Pollution Chemical Reactions Cell Disease Cardiovascular system Cellular Equilibrium Transparent Objects Energy Human Nervous System Agriculture and Ecosystem Biodiversity Magnetism Cosmetics Basic conception of Force Metals Pedagogy. Mathematics Average Algebra Percentage Pedagogy Mathematics-Trends and Developments Geometry Teaching of Mathematics Quadrilateral Learning Materials in Mathematics Social Science History Social Science Political Science Economics Geography Pedagogy.

KTET Syllabus for Category III

Subject Syllabus Adolescent Psychology, Theories of Learning and Teaching Aptitude Adolescent Psychology Theories of Learning Teaching Aptitude. Malayalam/English/Tamil/Kannada Comprehension Grammar Vocabulary Communicative Functions. Kannada/Hindi/Tamil Pedagogical Understanding Concepts and Ideas. Subject Specific Areas: Malayalam/English/Arabic/Urdu Pedagogical Understanding Grammar Concepts and Ideas Content Vocabulary Physical Science Wave Motion Electricity and Magnetism Force and Pressure Light Electronics Gravitation Motion, etc Mathematics Arithmetic Trigonometry Geometry Algebra Pedagogy, etc. Chemistry Atoms and Molecules Solutions Metals Physical and Chemical Changes Colloids Nature of Matter Chemical Bonding Non-Metals Pedagogy.

KTET Syllabus for Category IV

KTET Syllabus 2022: Download PDF

We hope this article on the exam pattern and syllabus for the KTET exam was informative for our readers. Candidates must adhere to the best preparation techniques to ace the upcoming Kerala TET exam. Solve old exam papers and attempt mock tests to assess your preparation level.