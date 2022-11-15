Kerala TET 2022: Check Syllabus and Latest Exam Pattern Download PDF

KTET Syllabus 2022: The Pareeksha Bhavan, Kerala will be conducting the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET 2022) on 3rd and 4th December 2022 for the selection of eligible candidates as Teachers for Lower Primary, Upper Primary and High School Classes in the state of Kerala. The KTET Application Form 2022 was open from 25th October to 11th November 2022.
All the eligible candidates who aspire to be Teachers in Lower Primary, Upper Primary, High school classes, and Language subjects in the schools in Kerala should go through the KTET syllabus and latest exam pattern. This will provide them with insights into the marking scheme prescribed by the Board. The Kerala TET exam includes four categories i.e Category I (Lower Primary Classes), Category II (Upper Primary classes), Category III (High School Classes), and Category IV (Language Teachers, Specialist Teachers, etc).
KTET 2022 Calendar
|
Events
|
Dates
|
KTET Application Start Date
|
25th October 2022
|
Last Date to Submit KTET Application
|
11th November 2022
|
KTET 2022 Dates
|
3rd & 4th December 2022
KTET Exam Pattern 2022
As per the KTET exam pattern, there are four categories as follows: Category-I (for classes I to V), Category-II (for classes VI to VIII), Category-III (for classes VIII to X), and Category-IV (for Language Teachers).
The KTET exam consists of objective-type questions with multiple-choice answers. Each category carries a total of 150 MCQs for a total of 150 marks. As per the KTET marking scheme, one mark is awarded for every correct response and there are no negative markings in the exam.. Apart from that, candidates should download the official Kerala TET syllabus PDF to get insights into the topics usually asked in the TET exam. They should adhere to the exam preparation strategy based on the latest syllabus and exam trends to obtain the desired marks in the exam.
KTET Paper Pattern for Category I
|
Subject
|
Questions
|
Marks
|
Child Development and Pedagogy
|
30
|
30
|
Language I- Malayalam/Kannada/Tamil
|
30
|
30
|
Language II- Arabic/English
|
30
|
30
|
Environmental Science
|
30
|
30
|
Mathematics
|
30
|
30
|
Total
|
150
|
150
KTET Exam Pattern for Category II
|
Subject
|
Questions
|
Marks
|
Child Development and Pedagogy
|
30
|
30
|
Language I: Kannada/Malayalam/Tamil/English
|
30
|
30
|
Language II: Malayalam/English/Hindi/ Arabic/Urdu/Sanskrit
|
30
|
30
|
Mathematics and Science Or Social science
|
60
|
60
|
Total
|
150
|
150
KTET Exam Pattern for Category III
|
Subject
|
Questions
|
Marks
|
Adolescent Psychology, Theories of Learning and Teaching Aptitude
|
40
|
40
|
Malayalam/English/Tamil/Kannada
|
30
|
30
|
Subject-specific areas (Content & Pedagogy)
|
80
|
80
|
Total
|
150
|
150
KTET Exam Pattern for Category IV
|
Subject
|
Questions
|
Marks
|
Child Development/Cognitive Science
|
30
|
30
|
Malayalam/English/Tamil/Kannada
|
40
|
40
|
Subjects specific paper (Content & Pedagogy)
|
80
|
80
|
Total
|
150
|
150
KTET Syllabus 2022
Candidates who are going to write the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test must download the official syllabus PDF. This will help them to focus on the important topics that can be asked in the upcoming exam. Check out the Kerala TET Syllabus given below for reference purposes.
KTET Syllabus for Category I
|
Subject
|
Syllabus
|
Child Development and Pedagogy
|
Child Development and Learning
Concepts of Inclusive Education and understanding children with special needs
Learning Pedagogy
|
Language I-Malayalam/Kannada/Tamil Reading Comprehension
|
Prose and Poem
History of Language
Pedagogical Aspects of Kannada Language
Literature and Culture.
|
Language II- English /Arabic
|
Language Comprehension
Comprehension Passage
Grammar
Pedagogy of Language Development.
Verbal Ability
|
Mathematics
|
Number
Pedagogy nature of Mathematics
Geometry
Measurements
Approach to Mathematics Learning
Teaching of Mathematics
Place of Mathematics in Curriculum
Trends and Developments
Learning Materials in Mathematics
Learning Mathematics: Evaluation.
|
Environmental Science
|
Water
Diseases
Agriculture
Energy
Food
Public Institutes
Animal Worlds
Plants
First Aid
Aims of Learning Science
Characteristics of Scientific Teaching
Scientific Process
Solar System
Air
Light
Pedagogy
Learning Aids
Pedagogic analysis
Evaluation System
Evaluation Strategy
Action Research
KTET Syllabus for Category II
|
Subject
|
Syllabus
|
Child Development and Pedagogy
|
The concept of Development and its relation to learning
Cognitive Process and Emotions
Socialization Process
Nature of Prior Learning
Motivation and Learning
Inclusive Education
Critical Perspective of the Construct of Intelligence
The individual differences among Learners
The Concept of Child Centred and Progressive Education
Learning and Pedagogy
Personality and Adjustment.
|
Malayalam/English Language
|
Comprehension
Pedagogy of Language Development
|
Kannada
|
Reading Comprehension
Prose and Poem
Language Literature and Culture.
Pedagogical Aspects of Kannada
|
Tamil
|
Reading Comprehension
Prose and Poem
Language Literature and Culture
Pedagogical Aspects of Mother tongue education
|
Arabic/Urdu/Sanskrit
|
Pedagogy of Language Development
Verbal Ability
Language Comprehension
Grammar
|
Science
|
Germination of Seed
Plant Reproduction
Animal Nutrition
Pollution
Chemical Reactions
Cell
Disease
Cardiovascular system
Cellular Equilibrium
Transparent Objects
Energy
Human Nervous System
Agriculture and Ecosystem
Biodiversity
Magnetism
Cosmetics
Basic conception of Force
Metals
Pedagogy.
|
Mathematics
|
Average
Algebra
Percentage
Pedagogy
Mathematics-Trends and Developments
Geometry
Teaching of Mathematics
Quadrilateral
Learning Materials in Mathematics
|
Social Science
|
History
Social Science
Political Science
Economics
Geography
Pedagogy.
KTET Syllabus for Category III
|
Subject
|
Syllabus
|
Adolescent Psychology, Theories of Learning and Teaching Aptitude
|
Adolescent Psychology
Theories of Learning
Teaching Aptitude.
|
Malayalam/English/Tamil/Kannada
|
Comprehension
Grammar
Vocabulary
Communicative Functions.
|
Kannada/Hindi/Tamil
|
Pedagogical Understanding
Concepts and Ideas.
|
Subject Specific Areas: Malayalam/English/Arabic/Urdu
|
Pedagogical Understanding
Grammar
Concepts and Ideas
Content
Vocabulary
|
Physical Science
|
Wave Motion
Electricity and Magnetism
Force and Pressure
Light
Electronics
Gravitation
Motion, etc
|
Mathematics
|
Arithmetic
Trigonometry
Geometry
Algebra
Pedagogy, etc.
|
Chemistry
|
Atoms and Molecules
Solutions
Metals
Physical and Chemical Changes
Colloids
Nature of Matter
Chemical Bonding
Non-Metals
Pedagogy.
KTET Syllabus for Category IV
- Arabic
- Child Pedagogy and Teacher Aptitude
- Physical Education
- Drawing
- Sanskrit
- Urdu
- Sewing
- Music
- Hindi
- Content-Specific Paper
KTET Syllabus 2022: Download PDF
|KTET Category
|Download PDF
|KTET-I
|Download PDF
|KTET-II
|Download PDF
|KTET-III
|Download PDF
|KTET-IV
|Download PDF
We hope this article on the exam pattern and syllabus for the KTET exam was informative for our readers. Candidates must adhere to the best preparation techniques to ace the upcoming Kerala TET exam. Solve old exam papers and attempt mock tests to assess your preparation level.