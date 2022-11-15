Kerala TET 2022: Check Syllabus and Latest Exam Pattern Download PDF

Kerala TET Exam Date 2022 Announced. Check Detailed Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern for KTET-I, II, III, IV papers. Know subject-wise topics, number of questions, and marking scheme.

KTET Syllabus 2022: The Pareeksha Bhavan, Kerala will be conducting the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET 2022) on 3rd and 4th December 2022 for the selection of eligible candidates as Teachers for Lower Primary, Upper Primary and High School Classes in the state of Kerala. The KTET Application Form 2022 was open from 25th October to 11th November 2022.

All the eligible candidates who aspire to be Teachers in Lower Primary, Upper Primary, High school classes, and Language subjects in the schools in Kerala should go through the KTET syllabus and latest exam pattern. This will provide them with insights into the marking scheme prescribed by the Board. The Kerala TET exam includes four categories i.e Category I (Lower Primary Classes), Category II (Upper Primary classes), Category III (High School Classes), and Category IV (Language Teachers, Specialist Teachers, etc). 

KTET 2022 Calendar

Events

Dates

KTET Application Start Date

25th October 2022

Last Date to Submit KTET Application

11th November 2022

KTET 2022 Dates

3rd & 4th December 2022

KTET Exam Pattern 2022

As per the KTET exam pattern, there are four categories as follows: Category-I (for classes I to V), Category-II (for classes VI to VIII), Category-III (for classes VIII to X), and Category-IV (for Language Teachers).

The KTET exam consists of objective-type questions with multiple-choice answers. Each category carries a total of 150 MCQs for a total of 150 marks. As per the KTET marking scheme, one mark is awarded for every correct response and there are no negative markings in the exam.. Apart from that, candidates should download the official Kerala TET syllabus PDF to get insights into the topics usually asked in the TET exam. They should adhere to the exam preparation strategy based on the latest syllabus and exam trends to obtain the desired marks in the exam.

KTET Paper Pattern for Category I 

Subject

Questions

Marks

Child Development and Pedagogy

30

30

Language I- Malayalam/Kannada/Tamil

30

30

Language II- Arabic/English

30

30

Environmental Science

30

30

Mathematics

30

30

Total

150

150

KTET Exam Pattern for Category II

Subject

Questions

Marks

Child Development and Pedagogy

30

30

Language I: Kannada/Malayalam/Tamil/English

30

30

Language II: Malayalam/English/Hindi/ Arabic/Urdu/Sanskrit

30

30

Mathematics and Science Or Social science

60

60

Total

150

150

KTET Exam Pattern for Category III

Subject

Questions

Marks

Adolescent Psychology, Theories of Learning and Teaching Aptitude

40

40

Malayalam/English/Tamil/Kannada

30

30

Subject-specific areas (Content & Pedagogy)

80

80

Total

150

150

KTET Exam Pattern for Category IV

Subject

Questions

Marks

Child Development/Cognitive Science

30

30

Malayalam/English/Tamil/Kannada

40

40

Subjects specific paper (Content & Pedagogy)

80

80

Total

150

150

KTET Syllabus 2022

Candidates who are going to write the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test must download the official syllabus PDF. This will help them to focus on the important topics that can be asked in the upcoming exam. Check out the Kerala TET Syllabus given below for reference purposes.

KTET Syllabus for Category I

Subject

Syllabus

Child Development and Pedagogy

Child Development and Learning

Concepts of Inclusive Education and understanding children with special needs

Learning Pedagogy

Language I-Malayalam/Kannada/Tamil Reading Comprehension

Prose and Poem

History of Language

Pedagogical Aspects of Kannada Language

Literature and Culture.

Language II- English /Arabic

Language Comprehension

Comprehension Passage

Grammar

Pedagogy of Language Development.

Verbal Ability

Mathematics

Number

Pedagogy nature of Mathematics

Geometry

Measurements

Approach to Mathematics Learning

Teaching of Mathematics

Place of Mathematics in Curriculum

Trends and Developments

Learning Materials in Mathematics

Learning Mathematics: Evaluation.

Environmental Science

Water

Diseases

Agriculture

Energy

Food

Public Institutes

Animal Worlds

Plants

First Aid

Aims of Learning Science

Characteristics of Scientific Teaching

Scientific Process

Solar System

Air

Light

Pedagogy

Learning Aids

Pedagogic analysis

Evaluation System

Evaluation Strategy

Action Research

KTET Syllabus for Category II

Subject

Syllabus

Child Development and Pedagogy

The concept of Development and its relation to learning

Cognitive Process and Emotions

Socialization Process

Nature of Prior Learning

Motivation and Learning

Inclusive Education

Critical Perspective of the Construct of Intelligence

The individual differences among Learners

The Concept of Child Centred and Progressive Education

Learning and Pedagogy

Personality and Adjustment.

Malayalam/English Language

Comprehension

Pedagogy of Language Development

Kannada

Reading Comprehension

Prose and Poem

Language Literature and Culture.

Pedagogical Aspects of Kannada

Tamil

Reading Comprehension 

Prose and Poem

Language Literature and Culture

Pedagogical Aspects of Mother tongue education

Arabic/Urdu/Sanskrit

Pedagogy of Language Development

Verbal Ability

Language Comprehension

Grammar

Science

Germination of Seed

Plant Reproduction

Animal Nutrition

Pollution

Chemical Reactions

Cell

Disease

Cardiovascular system

Cellular Equilibrium

Transparent Objects

Energy

Human Nervous System

Agriculture and Ecosystem

Biodiversity

Magnetism

Cosmetics

Basic conception of Force

Metals

Pedagogy.

Mathematics

Average

Algebra

Percentage

Pedagogy

Mathematics-Trends and Developments

Geometry

Teaching of Mathematics

Quadrilateral

Learning Materials in Mathematics

Social Science

History

Social Science

Political Science

Economics

Geography

Pedagogy.

KTET Syllabus for Category III

Subject

Syllabus

Adolescent Psychology, Theories of Learning and Teaching Aptitude

Adolescent Psychology

Theories of Learning

Teaching Aptitude.

Malayalam/English/Tamil/Kannada

Comprehension

Grammar

Vocabulary

Communicative Functions.

Kannada/Hindi/Tamil

Pedagogical Understanding

Concepts and Ideas.

Subject Specific Areas: Malayalam/English/Arabic/Urdu

Pedagogical Understanding

Grammar

Concepts and Ideas

Content

Vocabulary

Physical Science

Wave Motion

Electricity and Magnetism

Force and Pressure

Light

Electronics

Gravitation

Motion, etc

Mathematics

Arithmetic

Trigonometry

Geometry

Algebra

Pedagogy, etc.

Chemistry

Atoms and Molecules

Solutions

Metals

Physical and Chemical Changes

Colloids

Nature of Matter

Chemical Bonding

Non-Metals

Pedagogy.

KTET Syllabus for Category IV

  • Arabic
  • Child Pedagogy and Teacher Aptitude
  • Physical Education
  • Drawing
  • Sanskrit 
  • Urdu 
  • Sewing 
  • Music
  • Hindi
  • Content-Specific Paper

KTET Syllabus 2022: Download PDF

KTET Category Download PDF
KTET-I Download PDF
KTET-II Download PDF
KTET-III Download PDF
KTET-IV Download PDF

We hope this article on the exam pattern and syllabus for the KTET exam was informative for our readers. Candidates must adhere to the best preparation techniques to ace the upcoming Kerala TET exam. Solve old exam papers and attempt mock tests to assess your preparation level. 

FAQ

Q1. How many questions are asked in the KTET Exam 2022?

According to the KTET Exam Pattern, there shall be a total of 150 objective-type MCQs will be asked in each category of the exam.

Q2. Is there any negative marking in KTET Exam?

There is no provision for negative marking for the KTET exam.

Q3. What are the minimum qualifying marks to ace the KTET 2022 exam?

Candidates need to obtain at least 60% (55% for reserved category) marks to be declared as TET qualified.

