BSSC CGL 2022: Check Revised Exam Dates, Exam Pattern for 2187 Vacancies

BSSC CGL 2022 Exam Dates announced on bssc.bihar.gov.in. Know about the Prelims and Mains exam pattern. Check total number of vacancies for each post announced by the commission. 

BSSC CGL 2022 Revised Exam Dates Exam Pattern 2187 Vacancies
BSSC CGL 2022 Revised Exam Dates Exam Pattern 2187 Vacancies

BSSC CGL Exam Schedule 2022: Bihar Staff Selection Commission has announced revised exam dates for the 3rd Graduate Level Combined Competitive Exam 2022 (BSSC CGL 2022). Earlier, the exam dates for conducting the Bihar CGL exam were 26th and 27th November 2022. As per the latest official notification, the BSSC CGL 2022 will now be conducted on 23rd and 24th December 2022.

The commission has not mentioned any specific reason for this last moment’s change. However, experts have speculated it to be because of some administrative issues. With this announcement, the commission has urged the students to keep a tab on the website for information related to the BSSC CGL admit card release. For the unversed, Bihar CGL notification was announced in April 2022 notifying 2100 vacancies in different departments. 

Bihar CGL 2022 Recruitment 

The Bihar CGL examination is an annual graduate-level exam conducted in the state to appoint group B and C employees in different government departments. The commission has notified a total of 2187 vacancies for different posts like Planning Assistant, Malaria Inspector, Data Entry Operator Grade C and Secretariat Assistant. 

Bihar CGL 2022 Important Dates

The commission has revised the BSSC CGL exam dates citing some undisclosed administrative reasons. With this, the exam shall be held at least a month after the previously announced exam date. Refer to the following table to know about the Bihar CGL 2022 important dates.

Events

BSSC CGL Important Dates

Bihar CGL Previous Exam Dates 

26th and 27th November 2022

BSSC CGL Revised Exam Date

23rd and 24th December 2022

BSSC CGL Admit Card Release Date

To be Announced Soon

BSSC CGL Vacancy 2022

Post Name

Department

No. of Vacancies

Secretariat Assistant

General Administrative Department

1360

Auditor

General Administrative Department

370

Auditor

Office Registrar Corporation Committee

256

Planning Assistant

Planning & Development Department

125

Malaria Inspector

Health Department

74

Data Entry Operator Grade-C

Finance Department

02

Total

2187

The selection process of the BSSC CGL exam has two rounds, preliminary and mains. Those who qualify for the preliminary exam will be subjected to get a call for the mains examination. As per the commission, the students in the ratio of 1:5 will be called for the Bihar CGL exam. 

BSSC CGL Exam Pattern 2022

BSSC CGL Prelims Exam Pattern

The BSSC CGL exam is going to be having 150 questions from General Science and Mathematics, Logical Reasoning, General Studies, and Mental Ability. The maximum marks assigned to the preliminary exam is going to be 600 marks. Candidates will get 2 hours and 15 minutes to complete the examination. There will be negative marking for each wrong answer. 1 mark will be deducted for incorrect answers.

Subject

No. of Questions

Marks

Duration

General Studies

50

200

 

 

2 Hours 15 minutes

General Science and Mathematics

50

200

Comprehension/ Logical Reasoning/ Mental Ability

50

200

Total

150

600

BSSC CGL Mains Exam Pattern

Candidates who qualify the Prelims exam will be called to appear in the BSSC CGL Mains exam. The Mains will include Paper-1 and Paper-2. The Paper-1 of Hindi Language will have 100 questions for a total of 400 marks. The duration to solve Paper-1 will be 2 hours and 15 minutes. Candidates will have to score 30 per cent minimum marks in Paper-1 to be eligible for Paper-2. There will be three sections in Paper-2 which are General Studies, General Science and Maths, and Reasoning Ability.

Subject

No. of Questions

Marks

Duration

Paper-1 Hindi Language

100

400

2 hours and 15 minutes

Paper 2

 

2 hours and 15 minutes

Section A-General Studies

50

200

Section B- General Science and Maths

50

200

Section C-Reasoning Ability

50

200

BSSC CGL Admit Card 2022

FAQ

Q1: What is the BIhar CGL exam pattern?

As per the official notification, there shall be two tiers for the selection of the candidates. The candidates will be required to qualify for both the rounds with maximum marks to get their name in the final merit list.

Q2: What is the BSSC CGL 2022 marking scheme?

As per the marking scheme, 4 marks shall be awarded for the correct answer and a negative marking of 1 marks is applicable for the wrong answer marked in the Bihar CGL examination 2022.

Q3: When will be the BSSC CGL exam held?

As per the exam date announced by the commission, now the Bihar CGL exam shall be held on December 23 and 24, 2022 in multiple shifts across the multiple test center of Patna.

Take Free Online Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) 2022 Mock Test

Start Now

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next