FCI Assistant Grade 2023 Syllabus PDF: Download Exam Pattern & Selection Process in Detail

FCI Assistant Grade 2023 Exam Pattern with Syllabus PDF Download: The Food Corporation of India has released the FCI Assistant Grade Syllabus along with the exam pattern & marking scheme on the official website. Candidates are advised to check the FCI Assistant Grade Syllabus before commencing their exam preparation. This will help them to get well acquainted with the topics that are important from the exam perspective.

Apart from the syllabus, the candidates should also check the FCI Exam Pattern to understand the exam format and marking scheme followed by the corporation. The FCI Assistant Grade comprises online tests (Phase I & Phase II) exam. Check out this article to get detailed information on the FCI Assistant Grade Syllabus & Exam Pattern of both phases for better preparation.

FCI Assistant Grade 2023 Exam Dates

Name of the Post Exam Dates Time AG-III(General/Depot/Accounts/ Technical/Hindi) 01 January 2023 07 January 2023 14 January 2023 21 January 2023 29 January 2023 1 Hour JE(Civil/EM) Steno. Grade-II

FCI Assistant Grade Exam Pattern for Phase I

The online exam of Phase-I shall be common irrespective of the post.

The Phase-I of the online test comprises Objective type (Multiple Choice Questions).

As per FCI Assistant Grade Marking Scheme, each question will carry 1 mark and there shall be a negative marking of 1/4 mark for each wrong answer in the exam.

The marks secured in Phase-I will not be reckoned in the final merit ranking.

Name of the Test Number of Questions Maximum Marks Duration (minutes) Version English Language 25 25 15 minutes English Reasoning Ability 25 25 15 minutes Bilingual Numerical Aptitude 25 25 15 minutes Bilingual General Studies* comprising of History, Geography, Economy, General Science upto Class 8th level (20 questions) Current Affairs (5 Questions) 25 25 15 minutes Bilingual Total 100 100 60 minutes

FCI Assistant Grade Syllabus for Phase I

Candidates who are going to write the upcoming Phase I exam should be familiar with the FCI Assistant Grade Syllabus and then start their preparation accordingly. Check out the important FCI Assistant Grade Topics for all the subjects shared below:

Subject FCI Assistant Grade Topics English Language Reading Comprehension Sentence Improvement Jumbled Paragraph/Sentences Fillers Cloze Test Sentence Errors Paragraph Conclusion Vocabulary based questions Paragraph Fillers Paragraph/Sentences Restatement Numerical Aptitude Data Interpretation Inequalities Approximation and Simplification Data Sufficiency Pipes and Cisterns Number Series Work and Time Speed Distance and Time Miscellaneous Arithmetic Problems HCF and LCM Profit and Loss SI & CI Problem on Ages Problems on Trains Probability Mensuration Ratio and Proportion Partnership Permutation and Combination Average Mixture and Allegation Problems on Boats and Stream Reasoning Ability Puzzles, Seating Arrangements Direction Sense Passage Inference Statement and Assumption Order and Ranking Data Sufficiency Blood Relation Syllogism Coding-Decoding Alpha-Numeric-Symbol Series Machine Input-Output Inequalities Logical Reasoning General Studies History Economics Geography Current Affairs General Science (8th level)

FCI Assistant Grade Exam Pattern for Phase II

The FCI Assistant Grade Exam Pattern for Phase II is elaborated below:

Post Post Code Paper Paper Description J.E. (Civil Engineering) A Paper-I and Paper-II Candidates will participate in Paper-I to be followed by PaperII. ONLINE TEST for Paper - I & Paper – II shall be conducted in single sitting only. J.E.(Electrical Mechanical Engineering) B Paper-I and Paper-II Candidates will participate in Paper-I to be followed by PaperII. ONLINE TEST for Paper - I & Paper – II shall be conducted in single sitting only. Steno. Grade- II C Paper-III only Candidates applying for the post code C will have to participate in Paper-III. Thereafter the candidates will undergo a Skill-Test in typing and shorthand which will be of qualifying nature. The medium of Skill Test i.e (Typing, Short Hand) will be in English. AG-III (General) D Paper-I only Candidates applying for the post code D will have to participate in Paper-I. AG-III (Accounts) E Paper-I and Paper-II Candidates will participate in Paper-I to be followed by PaperII. ONLINE TEST for Paper - I & Paper – II shall be conducted in single sitting only. AG-III (Technical) F Paper-I and Paper-II Candidates will participate in Paper-I to be followed by PaperII. ONLINE TEST for Paper - I & Paper – II shall be conducted in single sitting only. AG-III (Depot) G Paper-I only Candidates applying for the post code G will have to participate in Paper-I. AG-III (Hindi) H Paper I and Paper II Candidates applying for the postcode H will have to participate in Paper-I and Paper II.

Note : Paper-I is common for post code A, B, D, E, F, G and H.

Paper Type Number of questions and Marks Duration Negative marking Paper – I 120 Multiple Choice Questions, each carrying 1 mark. (Maximum 120 marks) 90 minutes There will be a negative marking of one-fourth mark was assigned to a question in Phase –II. Post specific Paper-II (in phase II) 60 Multiple Choice Questions, each carrying 2 marks. (Maximum 120 marks) 60 minutes Paper-III 120 Multiple Choice Questions each carrying 1 mark. (Maximum 120 marks) 90 minutes

FCI Assistant Grade Exam Pattern for Paper-I

Check out the FCI Assistant Grade Exam Pattern for Paper-I shared below. There shall be 120 Multiple Choice Questions for the exam duration of 90 Minutes.

Name of the Test Number of Questions Maximum Marks Version Duration English Language 25 25 English 20 Minutes Reasoning Ability 25 25 Bilingual 20 Minutes Numerical Aptitude 25 25 Bilingual 20 Minutes General Studies* comprising of History, Geography, Economy – 25 questions General Science upto Class 10th level - 10 questions Current Affairs – 5 questions Computer Awareness - 5 questions 45 45 Bilingual 30 Minutes Total 120 120 90 minutes

FCI Assistant Grade Exam Pattern for Paper-II

The exam duration will be 60 minutes. Check out the FCI Assistant Grade Exam Pattern for Paper II shared below:

60 Multiple Choice Questions on Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering, and Mechanical Engineering for Post Code A and Post Code B to assess the post-specific technical knowledge of the relevant stream.

OR

60 Multiple Choice Questions on Commerce particularly General Accounting and Finance for the Post Code E to assess the post-specific technical knowledge of the relevant stream.

OR

60 Multiple Choice Questions on Agriculture, Botany, and Zoology (Group-A) or Agriculture, Chemistry, and Physics (Group-B) for the Post Code F to assess the post-specific technical knowledge of the relevant stream.

OR

60 Multiple Choice Questions: General Knowledge related to Hindi Literature (4 Questions), word/sentences for Hindi to English translation (20 Questions), word/sentences for English to Hindi translation (20 Questions), Official Language Policy (4 Questions), Official Language Act (4 Questions), Official Language Rules (4 Questions), Annual Programme issued by Department of Official Language (4 Questions)

FCI Assistant Grade Syllabus for Paper II

Check out the FCI Assistant Grade Syllabus for Paper II shared below:

Junior Engineer (Civil Engineering) (Post Code A)

Building Materials: Physical and Chemical properties building stones, cement (Portland), Asbestos products, Timber and Wood based Products, laminates, bituminous materials, paints, varnishes etc.

Surveying: Principles of surveying, plane table surveying, theodolite, leveling and contouring, curvature, permanent adjustment of dumpy level, methods of contouring, tachometric survey etc.

Soil Mechanics: void ratio, porosity, saturation, water content, the specific gravity of soil grains and unit weights, grain size, Atterberg’s limits, soil classification, plasticity chart, permeability, consolidation of soils. Lab tests, moisture content, bearing capacity of soils, plate load test, standard penetration test etc.

Estimating, Costing and Valuation: Estimate, analysis of rates, earthwork, Brick , RCC work shuttering, Painting, Flooring, Plastering flexible pavements, Tube well, isolates and combined footings, Steel Truss, Piles etc.

Transportation Engineering: Types of pavements, pavement materials – aggregates and bitumen, Design of flexible and rigid pavements, bituminous construction, rigid pavement joint, pavement maintenance, Railway Engineering.

Environmental Engineering: Quality of water, purification, distribution, sanitation, sewerage, and sewage treatments.

Structural Engineering: Theory of structures, bending moment and shear force diagrams retaining walls, eccentric loads, slope deflection, critical load and columns, torsion, etc.

Concrete Technology: Latest technology and uses of concrete, water cement ratio, workability, mix design, placement, compaction, finishing and curing of concrete, quality control of concrete, repair and maintenance of the concrete structure, etc.

RCC Designs: RCC flexural strength, shear strength, bond strength, design of single reinforced beams, retaining walls, water tanks (RCC design questions may be based on both Limit State method and Working Stress method).

Steel Design: Steel design and construction of steel columns, beams, roof trusses, and plate girders.

Construction Management: Construction scheduling Bar Chart, CPM and PERT etc.

Junior Engineer (Electrical Mechanical Engineering) (Post Code B)

Basic concepts, Concepts of current, voltage, power, energy and their units, Circuit law, AC Fundamentals, Measurement and measuring instruments, Electrical Machines, Synchronous Machines, Generation, Transmission and Distribution of power in different power stations, Estimation and costing, Utilization of Electrical Energy, Basic Electronics, Theory of Machines and Machine Design, Engineering Mechanics and Strength of Materials, Thermal Engineering, Air standard Cycles for IC engines, Rankine cycle of steam, Air Compressors & their cycles, Boilers Refrigeration cycles, Production Engineering.

Assistant Grade-III (Accounts) (Post Code E)

Basic Accounting concept including preparation of books of accounts.

Taxation includes Income Tax and Goods and Services Tax.

Auditing: - (a) Auditing concepts and methods, (b) Internal & External audit of companies.

Commercial Laws:- (Basic Knowledge) (a) Basics of Contract Act, (b) Basics of Company Act, (c) Basics of Sales of Goods Act, (d) Negotiable Instrument Act

Basic of Computers: (a) Operating System, (b) Browsers, (c) Email, (d) Memory (Internal, External, portable), (e) Chats, (f) Office (Word, PowerPoint, Excel), (g) Networks.

Assistant Grade-III (Technical) (Post Code F)

Agriculture:- Statics of Indian Agriculture (Cereals & Pulses), Elementary entomology, Plant Protection, Agricultural Economics.

Botany:- Cell Biology: Tissue, Organ & Organ System, Genetics, Plant Classification, Diversity, Ecology, Life

Process: Photosynthesis, Respiration, Circulation, Movement, etc, Basics of Biochemistry.

Zoology:- Animal Cell & Tissue, Organ System, Heredity & Variation, Animal Classification, Micro Organism, Insects & Rodents.

Chemistry:- Chemical bonding, Organic Chemistry: Basics of alkanes, alkenes, alkynes, alcohols, aldehydes, and acids, Inorganic Chemistry, Chemistry in daily life.

Physics:- Measurements, Basic Physics, Light, Electricity.

FCI Assistant Grade Exam Pattern for Paper-III

There shall be 120 Multiple Choice Questions on General English, General Awareness, General Intelligence, and Computer Knowledge (with specific reference to MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and the Internet) for candidates applying for the Post Code C {Steno. Grade-II}. The exam duration will be 90 minutes.