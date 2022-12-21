FCI Assistant Grade 2023 Syllabus PDF: Download Exam Pattern & Selection Process in Detail

FCI Assistant Grade 2023 Exam Pattern with Syllabus PDF Download: The Food Corporation of India has released the FCI Assistant Grade Syllabus along with the exam pattern & marking scheme on the official website. Candidates are advised to check the FCI Assistant Grade Syllabus before commencing their exam preparation. This will help them to get well acquainted with the topics that are important from the exam perspective.

Apart from the syllabus, the candidates should also check the FCI Exam Pattern to understand the exam format and marking scheme followed by the corporation. The FCI Assistant Grade comprises online tests (Phase I & Phase II) exam. Check out this article to get detailed information on the FCI Assistant Grade Syllabus & Exam Pattern of both phases for better preparation.

FCI Assistant Grade 2023 Exam Dates

Name of the Post Exam Dates Time
AG-III(General/Depot/Accounts/ Technical/Hindi)

01 January 2023

07 January 2023

14 January 2023

21 January 2023

29 January 2023

 1 Hour
JE(Civil/EM)
Steno. Grade-II

FCI Assistant Grade Exam Pattern for Phase I

  • The online exam of Phase-I shall be common irrespective of the post.
  • The Phase-I of the online test comprises Objective type (Multiple Choice Questions).
  • As per FCI Assistant Grade Marking Scheme, each question will carry 1 mark and there shall be a negative marking of 1/4 mark for each wrong answer in the exam.
  • The marks secured in Phase-I will not be reckoned in the final merit ranking. 

Name of the Test

Number of Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration (minutes)

Version

English Language

25 

25

15 minutes

English

Reasoning Ability

25 

25

15 minutes

Bilingual

Numerical Aptitude

25 

25

15 minutes

Bilingual

General Studies* comprising of History, Geography, Economy, General Science upto Class 8th level (20 questions)

Current Affairs (5 Questions)

25 

25

15 minutes

Bilingual

Total

  

100

100

60 minutes

FCI Assistant Grade Syllabus for Phase I

Candidates who are going to write the upcoming Phase I exam should be familiar with the FCI Assistant Grade Syllabus and then start their preparation accordingly. Check out the important FCI Assistant Grade Topics for all the subjects shared below:

Subject

FCI Assistant Grade Topics

English Language

Reading Comprehension

Sentence Improvement

Jumbled Paragraph/Sentences

Fillers

Cloze Test

Sentence Errors

Paragraph Conclusion

Vocabulary based questions

Paragraph Fillers

Paragraph/Sentences Restatement

Numerical Aptitude

Data Interpretation

Inequalities

Approximation and Simplification

Data Sufficiency

Pipes and Cisterns

Number Series

Work and Time

Speed Distance and Time

Miscellaneous Arithmetic Problems

HCF and LCM

Profit and Loss

SI & CI

Problem on Ages

Problems on Trains

Probability

Mensuration

Ratio and Proportion

Partnership

Permutation and Combination

Average

Mixture and Allegation

Problems on Boats and Stream

Reasoning Ability

Puzzles, Seating Arrangements

Direction Sense

Passage Inference

Statement and Assumption

Order and Ranking

Data Sufficiency

Blood Relation

Syllogism

Coding-Decoding

Alpha-Numeric-Symbol Series

Machine Input-Output

Inequalities

Logical Reasoning

General Studies

History

Economics

Geography

Current Affairs

General Science (8th level)

FCI Assistant Grade Exam Pattern for Phase II

The FCI Assistant Grade Exam Pattern for Phase II is elaborated below:

Post

Post Code

Paper

Paper Description

J.E. (Civil Engineering)

A

Paper-I and Paper-II

Candidates will participate in Paper-I to be followed by PaperII. ONLINE TEST for Paper - I & Paper – II shall be conducted in single sitting only.

J.E.(Electrical Mechanical Engineering)

B

Paper-I and Paper-II

Candidates will participate in Paper-I to be followed by PaperII. ONLINE TEST for Paper - I & Paper – II shall be conducted in single sitting only.

Steno. Grade- II

C

Paper-III only

Candidates applying for the post code C will have to participate in Paper-III. Thereafter the candidates will undergo a Skill-Test in typing and shorthand which will be of qualifying nature. The medium of Skill Test i.e (Typing, Short Hand) will be in English.

AG-III (General)

D

Paper-I only

Candidates applying for the post code D will have to participate in Paper-I.

AG-III (Accounts)

Paper-I and Paper-II

Candidates will participate in Paper-I to be followed by PaperII. ONLINE TEST for Paper - I & Paper – II shall be conducted in single sitting only.

AG-III (Technical)

F

Paper-I and Paper-II

Candidates will participate in Paper-I to be followed by PaperII. ONLINE TEST for Paper - I & Paper – II shall be conducted in single sitting only.

AG-III (Depot)

Paper-I only

Candidates applying for the post code G will have to participate in Paper-I.

AG-III (Hindi)

H

Paper I and Paper II

Candidates applying for the postcode H will have to participate in Paper-I and Paper II.

Note : Paper-I is common for post code A, B, D, E, F, G and H.

Paper Type

Number of questions and Marks

Duration

Negative marking

Paper – I

120 Multiple Choice Questions, each carrying 1 mark. (Maximum 120 marks)

90 minutes

There will be a negative marking of one-fourth mark was assigned to a question in Phase –II.

Post specific Paper-II (in phase II)

60 Multiple Choice Questions, each carrying 2 marks. (Maximum 120 marks)

60 minutes

Paper-III

120 Multiple Choice Questions each carrying 1 mark. (Maximum 120 marks)

90 minutes

FCI Assistant Grade Exam Pattern for Paper-I 

Check out the FCI Assistant Grade Exam Pattern for Paper-I shared below. There shall be 120 Multiple Choice Questions for the exam duration of 90 Minutes.

Name of the Test

Number of Questions

Maximum Marks

Version

Duration

English Language

25

25

English

20 Minutes

Reasoning Ability

25

25

Bilingual

20 Minutes

Numerical Aptitude

25

25

Bilingual

20 Minutes

General Studies* comprising of History, Geography, Economy – 25 questions General Science upto Class 10th level - 10 questions Current Affairs – 5 questions Computer Awareness - 5 questions

45

45

Bilingual

30 Minutes

Total

120

120

  

90 minutes

FCI Assistant Grade Exam Pattern for Paper-II 

The exam duration will be 60 minutes. Check out the FCI Assistant Grade Exam Pattern for Paper II shared below:

  • 60 Multiple Choice Questions on Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering, and Mechanical Engineering for Post Code A and Post Code B to assess the post-specific technical knowledge of the relevant stream.

OR

  • 60 Multiple Choice Questions on Commerce particularly General Accounting and Finance for the Post Code E to assess the post-specific technical knowledge of the relevant stream.

OR

  • 60 Multiple Choice Questions on Agriculture, Botany, and Zoology (Group-A) or Agriculture, Chemistry, and Physics (Group-B) for the Post Code F to assess the post-specific technical knowledge of the relevant stream.

OR

  • 60 Multiple Choice Questions: General Knowledge related to Hindi Literature (4 Questions), word/sentences for Hindi to English translation (20 Questions), word/sentences for English to Hindi translation (20 Questions), Official Language Policy (4 Questions), Official Language Act (4 Questions), Official Language Rules (4 Questions), Annual Programme issued by Department of Official Language (4 Questions)

FCI Assistant Grade Syllabus for Paper II

Check out the FCI Assistant Grade Syllabus for Paper II shared below:

Junior Engineer (Civil Engineering) (Post Code A)

  • Building Materials: Physical and Chemical properties building stones, cement (Portland), Asbestos products, Timber and Wood based Products, laminates, bituminous materials, paints, varnishes etc.
  • Surveying: Principles of surveying, plane table surveying, theodolite, leveling and contouring, curvature, permanent adjustment of dumpy level, methods of contouring, tachometric survey etc.
  • Soil Mechanics: void ratio, porosity, saturation, water content, the specific gravity of soil grains and unit weights, grain size, Atterberg’s limits, soil classification, plasticity chart, permeability, consolidation of soils. Lab tests, moisture content, bearing capacity of soils, plate load test, standard penetration test etc.
  • Estimating, Costing and Valuation: Estimate, analysis of rates, earthwork, Brick , RCC work shuttering, Painting, Flooring, Plastering flexible pavements, Tube well, isolates and combined footings, Steel Truss, Piles etc.
  • Transportation Engineering: Types of pavements, pavement materials – aggregates and bitumen, Design of flexible and rigid pavements, bituminous construction, rigid pavement joint, pavement maintenance, Railway Engineering.
  • Environmental Engineering: Quality of water, purification, distribution, sanitation, sewerage, and sewage treatments.
  • Structural Engineering: Theory of structures, bending moment and shear force diagrams retaining walls, eccentric loads, slope deflection, critical load and columns, torsion, etc.
  • Concrete Technology: Latest technology and uses of concrete, water cement ratio, workability, mix design, placement, compaction, finishing and curing of concrete, quality control of concrete, repair and maintenance of the concrete structure, etc.
  • RCC Designs: RCC flexural strength, shear strength, bond strength, design of single reinforced beams, retaining walls, water tanks (RCC design questions may be based on both Limit State method and Working Stress method).
  • Steel Design: Steel design and construction of steel columns, beams, roof trusses, and plate girders. 
  • Construction Management: Construction scheduling Bar Chart, CPM and PERT etc.

Junior Engineer (Electrical Mechanical Engineering) (Post Code B)

Basic concepts, Concepts of current, voltage, power, energy and their units, Circuit law, AC Fundamentals, Measurement and measuring instruments, Electrical Machines, Synchronous Machines, Generation, Transmission and Distribution of power in different power stations, Estimation and costing, Utilization of Electrical Energy, Basic Electronics, Theory of Machines and Machine Design, Engineering Mechanics and Strength of Materials, Thermal Engineering, Air standard Cycles for IC engines, Rankine cycle of steam, Air Compressors & their cycles, Boilers Refrigeration cycles, Production Engineering.

Assistant Grade-III (Accounts) (Post Code E)

  • Basic Accounting concept including preparation of books of accounts.
  • Taxation includes Income Tax and Goods and Services Tax.
  • Auditing: - (a) Auditing concepts and methods, (b) Internal & External audit of companies.
  • Commercial Laws:- (Basic Knowledge) (a) Basics of Contract Act, (b) Basics of Company Act, (c) Basics of Sales of Goods Act, (d) Negotiable Instrument Act
  • Basic of Computers: (a) Operating System, (b) Browsers, (c) Email, (d) Memory (Internal, External, portable), (e) Chats, (f) Office (Word, PowerPoint, Excel), (g) Networks.

Assistant Grade-III (Technical) (Post Code F)

  • Agriculture:- Statics of Indian Agriculture (Cereals & Pulses), Elementary entomology, Plant Protection, Agricultural Economics.
  • Botany:- Cell Biology: Tissue, Organ & Organ System, Genetics, Plant Classification, Diversity, Ecology, Life
  • Process: Photosynthesis, Respiration, Circulation, Movement, etc, Basics of Biochemistry.
  • Zoology:- Animal Cell & Tissue, Organ System, Heredity & Variation, Animal Classification, Micro Organism, Insects & Rodents.
  • Chemistry:- Chemical bonding, Organic Chemistry: Basics of alkanes, alkenes, alkynes, alcohols, aldehydes, and acids, Inorganic Chemistry, Chemistry in daily life.
  • Physics:- Measurements, Basic Physics, Light, Electricity.

FCI Assistant Grade Exam Pattern for Paper-III

There shall be 120 Multiple Choice Questions on General English, General Awareness, General Intelligence, and Computer Knowledge (with specific reference to MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and the Internet) for candidates applying for the Post Code C {Steno. Grade-II}. The exam duration will be 90 minutes.

Subject

Number of Questions

Marks

Duration

Medium

General English

30

30

25 Minutes

English

General Awareness

30

30

20 Minutes

Bilingual (English and Hindi)

General Intelligence

30 

30 

25 Minutes

Bilingual (English and Hindi)

Computer Awareness (with specific reference to MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Internet)

30

30

20 Minutes

Bilingual (English and Hindi)

Total

120

120

  

90 Minutes

FAQ

Q1. How many questions are asked in the FCI Assistant Grade Phase I exam?

A total of 100 questions are asked in the FCI Assistant Grade Phase I exam.

Q2. Is there any negative marking in the FCI Assistant Grade Phase I exam?

Yes, There will be a negative marking of 1/4 marks in the exam.

Q3. What are the sections covered in the FCI Assistant Grade Phase I exam?

The FCI Assistant Grade Phase I exam covers four sections, i.e., English Language, Reasoning Ability, Numerical Aptitude, and General Studies.
