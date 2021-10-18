FCI Haryana Recruitment 2021 for 380 Vacancies, Apply Online @fciharyana-watch-ward.in From 20 Oct

FCI Haryana Recruitment 2021 Notification: Food Corporation of India (FCI) will recruit 380 Watchmen for manning posts in its Depot and Offices spread across the Haryana State. 8th passed candidates between 18 to 25 years of age can apply online from 20 October 2021 through online mode on fciharyana-watch-ward.in. FCI will close the application link on 19 September 2021.
FCI Haryana Notification Download
Important Dates
- Starting Date of FCI Watchman Online Application - 20 October 2021
- Last Date of Online Watchman Application - 19 November 2021
FCI Haryana Watchman Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 380
- UR - 178
- SC - 72
- OBC - 102
- EWS - 38
FCI Haryana Watchman Salary:
Rs. 23,000 to 64,000
FCI Haryana Watchman Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
8th Class Passed (5th Class Passed for Ex-serviceman)
FCI Haryana Watchman Age Limit:
18 to 25 years
FCI Haryana Watchman Selection Process
Candidates shall be selected on the basis of:
- Written Exam- 120 Marks
- Physical Endurance Test (PET)- Qualifying
FCI Watchman Exam Pattern
|Subject
|No. of Questions
|Marks
|Time
|General Knowledge
|120
|120
|1 hour and 30 minutes
|Current Affairs
|Reasoning
|English Language
- Each question carries 1 mark
- There will be no negative marking
FCI Watchman PET
How to Apply for FCI Haryana Watchman Recruitment 2021 ?
Online Application shall be available from 20 October to 11 November 2021.
Application Fee:
Rs. 250/- through Online Mode or e-challan at SBI