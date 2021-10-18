FCI Haryana Recruitment 2021 for 380 Vacancies, Apply Online @fciharyana-watch-ward.in From 20 Oct

Food Corporation of India (FCI) has published a notification for 380 Watchmen Posts. Check Vacancy Details, Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit and Other Posts.

FCI Haryana Recruitment 2021 Notification: Food Corporation of India (FCI) will recruit 380 Watchmen for manning posts in its Depot and Offices spread across the Haryana State. 8th passed candidates between 18 to 25 years of age can apply online from 20 October 2021 through online mode on fciharyana-watch-ward.in. FCI will close the application link on 19 September 2021.

FCI Haryana Notification Download

FCI Haryana Website

Important Dates

Starting Date of FCI Watchman Online Application - 20 October 2021

Last Date of Online Watchman Application - 19 November 2021

FCI Haryana Watchman Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 380

UR - 178

SC - 72

OBC - 102

EWS - 38

FCI Haryana Watchman Salary:

Rs. 23,000 to 64,000

FCI Haryana Watchman Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

8th Class Passed (5th Class Passed for Ex-serviceman)

FCI Haryana Watchman Age Limit:

18 to 25 years

FCI Haryana Watchman Selection Process

Candidates shall be selected on the basis of:

Written Exam- 120 Marks Physical Endurance Test (PET)- Qualifying

FCI Watchman Exam Pattern

Subject No. of Questions Marks Time General Knowledge 120 120 1 hour and 30 minutes Current Affairs Reasoning English Language

Each question carries 1 mark

There will be no negative marking

FCI Watchman PET

How to Apply for FCI Haryana Watchman Recruitment 2021 ?

Online Application shall be available from 20 October to 11 November 2021.

Application Fee:

Rs. 250/- through Online Mode or e-challan at SBI