FCI Manager Final Result 2021 OUT @fci.gov.in; Download Zone Wise FCI Manager Result Here, Direct Link Available Here

FCI Manager Final Result 2021: Food Corporation of India (FCI) has released the result of Manager (General/ Depot/ Movement/ Accounts/ Technical/ Civil/ Engineering/ Electrical Mechanical Engineering/ Hindi) against the advertisement number 02/2019. The candidates who appeared in the FCI Manager 2021 Exam can download the result through the official website of FCI.i.e.fci.gov.in.

FCI Manager 2021 Phase 2 Exam was conducted on 23 February 2021 and the document verification for East Zone was conducted from 14 to 17 December 2020, for West Zone on 22 & 23 December 2020, for North East Zone on 16 & 17 December 2020, South Zone from 14 to 18 December 2020 and for North Zone from 14 to 19 December 2020 & 21 to 24 December 2020. The zone-wise selection list of the candidates has been uploaded at fci.gov.in. Candidates can download FCI Manager Final Result 2021 by following the easy steps given below.

How to Download Zone Wise FCI Manager Final Result 2021?

Visit the official website.i.e.fci.gov.in. Click on the Current Recruitment Section Available on the homepage. Click on Category 2. Click on the zone within you appeared for. FCI Manager Final Result 2021 flashing on the homepage. Click on the link that reads ‘To check the Final Exam Results in reference to Advt.No.02/2019-FCI Cat-II’ A PDF will be opened. Download FCI Manager Final Result 2021 and save it for future reference.

Download Zone Wise FCI Manager Final Result 2021

All those candidates whose roll number is mentioned in the merit list have been selected for a further appointment as Manager (Hindi) or as Management Trainees (MTs) for cadres General/ Depot/ Movement/ Accounts/ Technical/ Civil Engineering/ Electrical Mechanical Engineering.

What’s Next?

Candidates selected as Management Trainees (General/ Depot/ Movement/ Accounts/ Technical/ Civil Engineering/ Electrical Mechanical Engineering) will undergo six months training. The only consolidated stipend will be paid to them at the rate of Rs. 40000/- (Forty thousand only) per month during the training period. On completion of six months of training successfully, they will be considered for absorption in the Corporation as Managers in the IDA Pay scale of Rs. 40,000 – 140000/-.