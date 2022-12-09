FCI Punjab PET Admit Card 2022 (Released) @documents.fci-punjab-watch-ward.in

FCI Punjab Admit Card 2022 has been released by the Food Corporation of India on its official website i.e. documents.fci-punjab-watch-ward.in. Read Details Here.

FCI Punjab Admit Card 2022: Food Corporation of India (FCI) has issued admit cards for PET( Physical Endurance Test) to all the candidates who have qualified in the written exam conducted for the post of Watchman. Such candidates can download FCI Watchman Admit Card from the website of FCI i.e. documents.fci-punjab-watch-ward.in.

FCI Punjab Admit Card Download Link

According to the official notice "Candidates have to produce a PET call letter and an original photo identity proof on the day of PET, without which they will not be allowed to take up the examination/PET. The candidate will be required to submit a photocopy of the photo identity proof along with the PET Call Letter with his/her photograph pasted on the space provided therein."

FCI P.E.T. will be conducted from 19 December to 22 December 2022. The candidates can check the exact date, time and venue of the exam on their call letter.

The candidate should also bring fitness certificate from the Registered Civil Surgeon along with eye/vision test at the time of attending the Physical Endurance Test (PET) without which the candidates shall not be allowed to participate into the PET.

How to Download FCI Punjab Admit Card 2022 ?

Step 1: Visit the website of the FCI - documents.fci-punjab-watch-ward.in

Step 2: Enter your ‘Registration Number’ and ‘Password’

Step 3: Click on ‘Login Here’

Step 4: Download FCI Punjab PET Admit Card

Step 5: Take a print out of the admit card