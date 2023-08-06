Friendship Day 2023 for Students and Its Influence On School Life

National Friendship Day is celebrated in India every year on the first Sunday of August. Dive in to know more about Friendship Day 2023 and its influence on school students.

Friendship Day 2023: One of the fondest memories every school student has is celebrating friendship day with his closest peers. Exchanging bands, hugs and writing thoughtful notes to each other used to be the norm for friendship day, and it still is. However, the extensive digitalisation has made the occasion even more exciting. Numerous innovative ways have emerged of celebrating the joyous occasion of friendship day.

Today we take a look at why Friendship Day is commemorated, its history, ways to celebrate and the importance of friendship for students.

History of Friendship Day

Friendship Day is observed to honour the age-old relationship of mutual affection and trust between people. Friendship is important to survive in the world, especially from a sociological point of view. It provides comfort, safety and entertainment. In light of this, the UN proclaimed 30 July as the International Day of Friendship in 2011. However, August 2 and 7 were already celebrated as Friendship Day in many parts of the world for decades.

In India, Bollywood and globalisation popularised the event in the 1990s and is particularly liked by school and college students. National Friendship Day is thus observed on the first Sunday of August. This year it falls on August 6.

Ways to Celebrate Friendship Day 2023

There are many fun ways to celebrate Friendship Day. Even bars, eateries and garment shops offer discounts or special offers on Friendship Day. Nowadays, you can also attend Friendship themed parties or movie binge sessions. Here’s what you can do on Friendship Day 2023:

Exchange greeting cards with thoughtful notes

Write letters to your faraway friends

Connect with an old friend and share some happy memories

Make amends if possible with spurned friends

Attend parties or other social gatherings with your friend circle

Watch Friendship-themed movies

Give Friendship bands to each other

Write names and quotes on each other’s shirts

Importance of Friendship for Students

Every person spends the early part of their school life. It’s usually the same faces that you see for multiple years. Children lack maturity and understanding. This is where friendship can benefit them. Children learn to respect each other, keep promises, be responsible and be competitive from spending time with friends. Every student needs to have some good friends for the overall holistic development of the mind and the soul. Here’s how friendships and great friends influence a school student’s life.

Improve social skills

Enhance academic ability through motivation and competitiveness

Reduce stress

Build confidence and a strong personality

Teach teamwork and group skills

Teach conflict management and help others

