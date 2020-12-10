FSSAI Result 2020 for PA, Jr Assistant, Assistant and CFSO Released @fssai.gov.in, Download Selection List for DV and Skill Test

FSSAI Result 2020 for PA, Jr Assistant, Assistant and CFSO: Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has released the result of written exam for the post of Junior Assistant Grade 1, Assistant, Central Food Safety Officer, Assistant and Personal Assistant. Candidates can download FSSAI Written Exam Result from the official website - fssai.gov.in.

FSSAI has prepared a list of candidates qualified for next stage of recruitment. The candidates can also check registration number and name of candidate of all shortlisted candidates through the link below:

FSSAI Result Download PDF 2020

Candidates shortlisted for the post of Jr Assistant, Assistant and Central Food Safety Officer will be required to appear for Document Verification (DV) while candidates for Personal Assistant will appear for Skill Test. Details regarding DV/Skill Test will be intimated shortly.

FSSAI score card for all the candidates will be made available of FSSAI Website shortly.

As per the result notice, The selection to the post of Personal Assistant, Junior Assistant Grade 1, Assistant and CFSO is to be made based on the combined score of CBT+ Written Exam whereas the weightage of these stages 50% + 50% respectively. However,in case of Personal Assistant the candidates are required to undergo skill test also.Based on marks scored in Computer Based Examination and Written Examination, candidates have been shortlisted to appear in document verification and skill test as the case may be.

Post No of Candidates Appeared No. of Shortlisted Candidates Jr Assistant 83 7 Assistant 417 34 Personal Assistant 348 126 Central Food Safety Officer 639 37

FSSAI has also uploaded the category-wise cut-off marks for all the posts . Candidates can check the cut-off through the link above.

How to Download FSSAI Result 2020 ?