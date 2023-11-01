Gail Recruitment 2023 Notification For 12 Chief Manager Vacancies, Apply Online

Gail Recruitment 2023 is out for 12 Vacancies on the official website. Candidates can check the detailed information below which includes the educational qualification, age limit, salary and other important details for Gail Recruitment 2023.

Gail Recruitment 2023: The Gail India Limited (Gail) has released the recruitment notification for 12 posts on a contract basis for retired officers on its official website. The application process for recruitment to the above posts started on the official website and the last date to submit the online application form is November 30. The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts after visiting the official website - gailonline.com

The selection process for announced vacancies will be done through an interview and document verification. The details like age limit, eligibility, application process, salary, and educational qualification can be checked here.

Gail Chief Manager Recruitment 2023

Gail notification for the recruitment of 12 Chief Manager has been released. The application process for the post started on November 1. All the essential information related to the recruitment process has been tabulated below

Gail Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority Gail India Limited Posts Name Chief Manager Total Vacancies 12 Mode of Application Online Vacancy Announced on November 1, 2023 Application Start Date November 1, 2023 Application End Date November 30, 2023 Selection process Interview Document Verification

Gail Chief Manager Notification PDF

Candidates can download the Gail Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 12 vacancies announced. Download the official notification of Gail Recruitment 2023 through the link given below.

Chief Manager Download PDF

Vacancies For Gail Chief Manager

A total of 12 vacancies were announced by Gail for Chief Manager. A detailed vacancy is tabulated below

Circle No of Vacancies UR 5 EWS 1 OBC (NCL) 3 SC 3

What is the Gail Chief Manager Eligibility and Age Limit

The eligibility criteria and age limit for Gail Recruitment 2023 have been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of the Gail Recruitment 2023 Eligibility criteria.

Educational Qualification:

Bachelor Degree with minimum 60% marks and Two years MBA/ MSW with specialization in Personnel Management & Industrial Relations/ Human Resources Management with minimum 65% marks

OR

Bachelor Degree with minimum 60% marks and Two years Master Degree/ Two years PG Diploma in Personnel Management/ Personnel Management & Industrial Relations with minimum 65% marks

Experience Requirement:

Minimum 12 (Twelve) years post qualification in line executive experience in various HR functions (including experience as GET/ ET/ MT) in State/ Central Government Department(s)/ Institution(s)/ Undertaking(s) and/ or Private Sector Organization(s)/ Institution(s)/ Company(ies) as an employee of that organization

Age Limit:

The upper age limit for the candidates applying for the posts should not be more than 40 years. However, age relaxation will be given to the reserved category candidates.

Gail Chief Manager Application Fees

At the time of submission of online application, candidates belonging to UR/EWS/OBC (NCL) category are required to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs. 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only) (excluding applicable Convenience Fee and Taxes). However, SC/ ST/PwBD category candidates are exempted from payment of application fees.

Gail Chief Manager Selection Process

The Gail 2023 selection will be done in two parts.

Interview Document Verification

Gail Chief Manager Salary 2023

The selected candidates will get paid on a pay scale of Rs 90,000 and Rs 2,40,000. Other than this selected candidates will get company accommodation/ leased accommodation/ HRA, medical facility, group insurance, house building advance, conveyance advance etc. as per the rules of the company

Steps to Apply for the Gail Chief Manager

Below we have the steps to apply for the posts for the ease of candidates

Step 1: Visit the Official Website - gailonline.com

Step 2: Click on the careers button then on current vacancies

Step 3: Click on the Apply button of career opportunities in HR Domain

Step 3: Read the instructions and fill in the application form. On submission, a unique number will be generated

Step 4: Pay the required fees

Step 5: Download and print the application fees for future reference