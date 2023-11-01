Gail Recruitment 2023 Notification For 12 Chief Manager Vacancies, Apply Online

Gail Recruitment 2023: The Gail India Limited (Gail) has released the recruitment notification for 12 posts on a contract basis for retired officers on its official website. The application process for recruitment to the above posts started on the official website and the last date to submit the online application form is November 30. The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts after visiting the official website - gailonline.com
The selection process for announced vacancies will be done through an interview and document verification. The details like age limit, eligibility, application process, salary, and educational qualification can be checked here.
Gail Chief Manager Recruitment 2023
Gail notification for the recruitment of 12 Chief Manager has been released. The application process for the post started on November 1. All the essential information related to the recruitment process has been tabulated below
|
Gail Recruitment 2023
|
Recruitment Authority
|
Gail India Limited
|
Posts Name
|
Chief Manager
|
Total Vacancies
|
12
|
Mode of Application
|
Online
|
Vacancy Announced on
|
November 1, 2023
|
Application Start Date
|
November 1, 2023
|
Application End Date
|
November 30, 2023
|
Selection process
|
Interview
Document Verification
Gail Chief Manager Notification PDF
Candidates can download the Gail Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 12 vacancies announced. Download the official notification of Gail Recruitment 2023 through the link given below.
|
Chief Manager
Vacancies For Gail Chief Manager
A total of 12 vacancies were announced by Gail for Chief Manager. A detailed vacancy is tabulated below
|
Circle
|
No of Vacancies
|
UR
|
5
|
EWS
|
1
|
OBC (NCL)
|
3
|
SC
|
3
What is the Gail Chief Manager Eligibility and Age Limit
The eligibility criteria and age limit for Gail Recruitment 2023 have been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of the Gail Recruitment 2023 Eligibility criteria.
Educational Qualification:
Bachelor Degree with minimum 60% marks and Two years MBA/ MSW with specialization in Personnel Management & Industrial Relations/ Human Resources Management with minimum 65% marks
OR
Bachelor Degree with minimum 60% marks and Two years Master Degree/ Two years PG Diploma in Personnel Management/ Personnel Management & Industrial Relations with minimum 65% marks
Experience Requirement:
Minimum 12 (Twelve) years post qualification in line executive experience in various HR functions (including experience as GET/ ET/ MT) in State/ Central Government Department(s)/ Institution(s)/ Undertaking(s) and/ or Private Sector Organization(s)/ Institution(s)/ Company(ies) as an employee of that organization
Age Limit:
The upper age limit for the candidates applying for the posts should not be more than 40 years. However, age relaxation will be given to the reserved category candidates.
Gail Chief Manager Application Fees
At the time of submission of online application, candidates belonging to UR/EWS/OBC (NCL) category are required to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs. 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only) (excluding applicable Convenience Fee and Taxes). However, SC/ ST/PwBD category candidates are exempted from payment of application fees.
Gail Chief Manager Selection Process
The Gail 2023 selection will be done in two parts.
- Interview
- Document Verification
Gail Chief Manager Salary 2023
The selected candidates will get paid on a pay scale of Rs 90,000 and Rs 2,40,000. Other than this selected candidates will get company accommodation/ leased accommodation/ HRA, medical facility, group insurance, house building advance, conveyance advance etc. as per the rules of the company
Steps to Apply for the Gail Chief Manager
Below we have the steps to apply for the posts for the ease of candidates
Step 1: Visit the Official Website - gailonline.com
Step 2: Click on the careers button then on current vacancies
Step 3: Click on the Apply button of career opportunities in HR Domain
Step 3: Read the instructions and fill in the application form. On submission, a unique number will be generated
Step 4: Pay the required fees
Step 5: Download and print the application fees for future reference