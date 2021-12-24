GMRC Recruitment 2021 for JE, CRA, SC/TO & Maintainer Posts, Apply Online for 21 Jan 2022 @gujaratmetrorail.com

GMRC Recruitment 2021-22 : Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation Limited (GMRCL) is looking to recruit Station Controller/ Train Operator (SC/TO), Customer Relations Assistant(CRA), Junior Engineer (JE) and Maintainer Posts. Candidates eligible for the posts can submit their application before the last date i.e. 21 January 2022.
GMRC will conduct the exam in the month of February 2022. Those who qualify in the written exam will be called for Gujarati Language Test.
Important Date
Last Date of Online Application - 21 January 2022
GMRC Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 118
- Station Controller/ Train Operator (SC/TO) - 71 Posts (Gen.-57 nos., ST-14)
- Customer Relations Assistant(CRA) - 11 Posts (Gen.-8, SEBC/OBC-3)
- Junior Engineer (JE) - 3 Posts (Gen.-2, ST-1)
- Maintainer - 33 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for JE, CRA, SC/TO & Maintainer Posts
Educational Qualification
- Station Controller/ Train Operator (SC/TO) - Diploma in Engineering in Mechanical / Electrical / Computer Science or Electronic discipline from a Government Recognized University / Institute.
- Customer Relations Assistant(CRA) - Science Graduate in Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics discipline from a Government Recognized University / Institute.
- Junior Engineer (JE) - Diploma in Engineering in Mechanical / Electrical / Electronic from a Government Recognized University / Institute.
- Maintainer - SSLC pass with ITI (Two Years) in Fitter /Electrician / Electronics) from a Government Recognized University / Institute.
Age Limit:
SC/TO - 18 to 28 Years
CRA - 18 to 28 Years
JE - 18 to 28 Years
Maintainer - 18 to 25 Years
Selection Process for GETCO JE, CRA, SC/TO & Maintainer Posts
The selection will be done on the basis of:
- Written Exam - 100 Marks
- Gujarati Language test - 20 Marks
How to Apply for GETCO Recruitment 2022 ?
Eligible and interested candidates can apply online in three steps:
- Online Application Registration
- Online Payment of Fees
- Photograph & Signature Scan and Upload