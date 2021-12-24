GMRC Recruitment 2021 for JE, CRA, SC/TO & Maintainer Posts, Apply Online for 21 Jan 2022 @gujaratmetrorail.com

GMRC Recruitment 2021-22 : Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation Limited (GMRCL) is looking to recruit Station Controller/ Train Operator (SC/TO), Customer Relations Assistant(CRA), Junior Engineer (JE) and Maintainer Posts. Candidates eligible for the posts can submit their application before the last date i.e. 21 January 2022.

GMRC will conduct the exam in the month of February 2022. Those who qualify in the written exam will be called for Gujarati Language Test.

GMRC Notification Download

GMRC Online Application Link

Important Date

Last Date of Online Application - 21 January 2022

GMRC Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 118

Station Controller/ Train Operator (SC/TO) - 71 Posts (Gen.-57 nos., ST-14)

Customer Relations Assistant(CRA) - 11 Posts (Gen.-8, SEBC/OBC-3)

Junior Engineer (JE) - 3 Posts (Gen.-2, ST-1)

Maintainer - 33 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for JE, CRA, SC/TO & Maintainer Posts

Educational Qualification

Station Controller/ Train Operator (SC/TO) - Diploma in Engineering in Mechanical / Electrical / Computer Science or Electronic discipline from a Government Recognized University / Institute.

Customer Relations Assistant(CRA) - Science Graduate in Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics discipline from a Government Recognized University / Institute.

Junior Engineer (JE) - Diploma in Engineering in Mechanical / Electrical / Electronic from a Government Recognized University / Institute.

Maintainer - SSLC pass with ITI (Two Years) in Fitter /Electrician / Electronics) from a Government Recognized University / Institute.

Age Limit:

SC/TO - 18 to 28 Years

CRA - 18 to 28 Years

JE - 18 to 28 Years

Maintainer - 18 to 25 Years

Selection Process for GETCO JE, CRA, SC/TO & Maintainer Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Written Exam - 100 Marks Gujarati Language test - 20 Marks

How to Apply for GETCO Recruitment 2022 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online in three steps: