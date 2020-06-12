Goa PSC Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 48 Assistant Professor, Lecturer & Senior Respiratory Chest Physician Posts @gpsc.goa.gov.in

GPSC Recruitment 2020: Goa Public Service Commission (GPSC) has invited online applications for the post of Assistant Professor, Lecturer & Senior Respiratory Chest Physician. Eligible candidates can apply to the post on official website gpsc.goa.gov.in on or before 26 June 2020.

Important Date

Last Date for Submitting Online Application - 26 June 2020

Goa PSC Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 48

Lecturer in Paediatric Surgery in Goa Medical College Senior Respiratory Chest Physician in Directorate of Health Services Assistant Professors in Government College (Directorate of Health Services) for:

Computer Science - 1

Hindi - 2

Political Science - 4

Chemistry (Physical) - 1

Chemistry (Organic) - 2

Chemistry (Inorganic) - 2

Commerce - 6

Mathematics - 4

Zoology - 2

Economics - 4

English - 3

Geology - 2

Botany - 4

Konkani - 2

Marathi - 2

History - 1

Geography - 1

Sociology - 1

Physics - 1

Eligibility Criteria for Assistant Professor, Lecturer & Senior Respiratory Chest Physician

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Lecturer in Paediatric Surgery - A recognised medical qualification included in the First or the Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule. Post-graduate medical qualification in the speciality concerned or equivalent. At least 3 years’ teaching experience in the concerned speciality as Senior Resident/ Registrar/ Tutor/ Demonstrator in a Medical College/Teaching Institution. Knowledge of Konkani.

Senior Respiratory Chest Physician - A recognised Medical qualification included in the First or Second Schedule or Part II of Third Schedule. Post Graduate Degree in Tuberculosis and Chest Diseases from recognized Institution. Experience in responsible position connected with the speciality concerned for 3 years after post graduation. Knowledge of Konkani.

Assistant Professors in Govt. College - Good Academic record with at least 55% of marks or equivalent grade at Master’s Degree level in the relevant subject from an Indian University or an equivalent degree. National Eligibility Test (NET)/State Level Eligibility Test (SET) shall remain the compulsory requirement for appointment as Assistant Professor. Knowledge of Konkani.

How to Apply for Goa PSC Assistant Professor and Other Posts Recruitment 2020 ?

The Eligible candidates can apply to the post in the prescribed format through official website on or before 26 June 2020.

Goa PSC Notification 2020 PDF

Goa PSC Online Application