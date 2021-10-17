Goa PSC Recruitment 2021 for Planning Officer, Librarian and other Posts@gpsc.goa.gov.in, Check Eligibility

Goa Public Service Commission (Goa PSC) has invited applications for the various posts including Librarian, Planning Officer and others on its official website. Check details here.

GOA PSC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: Goa Public Service Commission (Goa PSC) has invited applications for the various posts including Librarian, Planning Officer, Junior Ophthalmic Surgeon and other posts. Interested and eligible applicants can apply for these posts on or before 22 October 2021.

In a bid to apply for GOA PSC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification, candidates should have certain educational qualification including Degree/ Medical qualification/Master of Science/Library Science/Information science/documentation with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.

Notification Details GOA PSC Recruitment 2021:

Advertisement No.-10 Year 2021

Important Date GOA PSC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 22 October 2021

Vacancy Details GOA PSC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Dietician-01

Junior Ophthalmic Surgeon-01

Junior Orthopaedic Surgeon-01

Junior Radiologist-01

Lecturer in Surgery-06

Lecturer in Medicine-01

Assistant Professor in Medical Imaging Technology-02

Assistant Professor in Optometry-02

Librarian-01

Planning Officer-02

Dy. Town Planner -01



Eligibility Criteria GOA PSC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Dietician -(i)Degree in Home Science of a recognised University or equivalent

(ii) Knowledge of Konkani.

Junior Ophthalmic Surgeon-A recognized Medical qualification included in the First or Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule (other than Licentiate qualification) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956). Holders of educational qualifications included in Part II of the Third Schedule should also fulfill the conditions stipulated in sub-section (3) of section 13 of the said Indian Medical Council Act, 1956.

(ii) Post-graduate degree, failing which post-graduate diploma, in the speciality concerned.

(iii) In case of Diploma holders, Work in responsible position connected with the speciality concerned for

2 years after post-graduation Diploma. (iv) Knowledge of Konkani.

Lecturer in Surgery- (i)A recognised medical qualification included in the First or the Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule (other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. Holders of qualifications included in Part II of the Third Schedule should also fulfil the conditions stipulated in Section 13(3) of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956.

(ii) Post-graduate medical qualification in the speciality concerned or equivalent.

(iii) At least 3 years’ teaching experience in the concerned speciality as Senior Resident/Registrar/Tutor/Demonstrator in a Medical College/Teaching Institution.

(iv) Knowledge of Konkani.

Assistant Professor in Medical Imaging Technology-(i) Master of Science in Medical Imaging Technology from a recognised University.

(ii) Minimum three years teaching experience in concerned speciality. (iii) Knowledge of Konkani.

Assistant Professor in Optometry- (i) Masters degree in Optometry from a recognised University. (ii) Minimum three years teaching experience in concerned speciality.

(iii) Knowledge of Konkani.

Librarian-: (i) Master’s Degree in Library Science/Information science/documentation or an equivalent professional degree with at least 55% of the marks or its equivalent grade of ‘B’ in the UGC seven point scale plus a consistently good academic record, computerization of library.

(ii) Qualifying in the National Level Test (NET) conducted for the purpose by the UGC or State Level Test (SET) accredited by the UGC. Those holding Ph.D. Degree are exempted from NET. Candidates holding Ph.D. degree and are already in the University system and have obtained Master’s Degree prior to 1991 be given relaxation of 5% from 55% to 50% of marks for appointment to the post of College Librarian.

(iii) Knowledge of Konkani.

Planning Officer-: (i) Master’s Degree in Economics of a recognized University.

(ii) Knowledge of Konkani.

Dy. Town Planner -(i) Degree in Regional/Town Planning from a recognised University/Institution or

equivalent.

(ii) 2 years experience in a Planning or architectural office.

(iii) Knowledge of Konkani.

Check the Notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

GOA PSC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: PDF

How to Apply GOA PSC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible applicants can apply for Goa Public Service Commission (Goa PSC) Job Notification 2021 through the prescribed applications format on or before 22 October 2021.