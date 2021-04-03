GPSC Agriculture Officer Prelims Admit Card 2021 Released @gpsc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in, Download Here

GPSC Agriculture Officer Prelims Admit Card 2021: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the admit card for GPSC Agriculture Officer Prelims 2021 on its website. All such candidates who applied for Agriculture Officer Prelims Exam 2021 against the advertisement number 112/2019-20 can now download their admit card by using their id and password on the official website of GPSC.i.e.gpsc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in.

GPSC Agriculture Officer Prelims 2021 against the advertisement number 112/2019-20 is scheduled to be held on 11 April 2021. The admit cards for the same have been uploaded on the official website. The candidates can download their admit card by following the easy steps given below.

How and Where to Download GPSC Agriculture Officer Prelims Admit Card 2021?

Visit the official website of GPSC.i.e.gpsc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in. Click on GPSC Agriculture Officer Prelims Admit Card2021 flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to a new page. Select Job, Confirmation Number, Birth Date and Print Call Letter. Download GPSC Agriculture Officer Prelims Admit Card2021 and save it for future reference.

Download GPSC Agriculture Officer Prelims Admit Card 2021

This drive is being done to recruit 1458 vacancies for the recruitment of Chemist, Translator & Others. The candidates can download their admit cards directly by clicking on the above link.

